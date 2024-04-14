General Tso's Chicken Recipe - Evolving Table (2024)

Whether you call it General Tao orGeneral Tso’s Chicken, you’re going to want this sweet, tangy, and spicy recipe! Battered chicken thighs are lightly fried in oil and tossed in a sticky sauce made with soy sauce, chili peppers, garlic, and ginger. It’s quick and easy to make and is better and healthier for you than any Chinese takeout.

What is General Tso’s Chicken?

Serve it over a bed ofInstant Pot White Ricewith a side of steamed broccoli or asparagus and you’ve got a delicious AND healthy Chinese restaurant-quality dinner at home!

How to Pronounce General Tso’s Chicken?

If you’ve ever been to a Chinese restaurant, you’ve likely heard this dish pronounced several different ways.

The most generally accepted pronunciation is to leave the T off and just say, “GeneralSO’s.”

Ingredients

These are the simple ingredients you need to make this homemade General Tso’s chicken:

Chicken . Boneless chicken thighs are the best cut for this recipe; they’re juicy and have tons of flavor. You can also use chicken breast. Make sure to cut the meat into bite-sized pieces.

. Boneless chicken thighs are the best cut for this recipe; they’re juicy and have tons of flavor. You can also use chicken breast. Make sure to cut the meat into bite-sized pieces. Cornstarch . This is the secret to getting the chicken ultra-crispy when frying! Tapioca starch is another good option. You’ll also use a bit of cornstarch to thicken the sauce. (You can also find some of the best cornstarch substitutes .)

. This is the secret to getting the chicken ultra-crispy when frying! Tapioca starch is another good option. You’ll also use a bit of cornstarch to thicken the sauce. (You can also find some of the best .) Flour . A mix of starch and flour completes the batter. A gluten-free 1-to-1 blend may be substituted.

. A mix of starch and flour completes the batter. A gluten-free 1-to-1 blend may be substituted. Oil . Normally the type of oil is not a big deal, but since you are cooking at a relatively high heat you want an oil with a higher smoke point. Avocado oil is preferred, but safflower, grapeseed, canola, or even peanut oil will work as well.

. Normally the type of oil is not a big deal, but since you are cooking at a relatively high heat you want an oil with a higher smoke point. Avocado oil is preferred, but safflower, grapeseed, canola, or even peanut oil will work as well. Soy sauce . You can also use a gluten-free type or Tamari. If needed, find reduced sodium.

. You can also use a gluten-free type or Tamari. If needed, find reduced sodium. Hoisin sauce . This fermented soybean paste is the main ingredient, but miso paste is sometimes used instead. Many also contain peanut butter and molasses. Gluten-free brands do exist if needed.

. This fermented soybean paste is the main ingredient, but miso paste is sometimes used instead. Many also contain peanut butter and molasses. Gluten-free brands do exist if needed. Sugar . Brown sugar gives a nice rich flavor. You can also substitute with regular sugar, coconut sugar, honey, or pure maple syrup.

. Brown sugar gives a nice rich flavor. You can also substitute with regular sugar, coconut sugar, honey, or pure maple syrup. Rice vinegar . For the most authentic taste, rice vinegar is needed. However, regular white wine vinegar can stand in as well (here are other substitutes for rice vinegar ).

. For the most authentic taste, rice vinegar is needed. However, regular white wine vinegar can stand in as well (here are other ). Ginger and garlic . Use fresh for the best flavor. You can likely find ginger paste in the produce section of your grocery store.

. Use fresh for the best flavor. You can likely find ginger paste in the produce section of your grocery store. Sriracha sauce. A must-have for a spicy kick in the sauce.

How to Make General Tso’s Chicken

Below you’ll find the simple steps to make this healthy General Tso’s chicken recipe at home:

Prep the Chicken

Use a sharp knife to cut away any bits of fat or ligament from the chicken thighs. Then, slice in 1-inch pieces.

In a large bowl, stir together 1⁄4-cup cornstarch, flour, salt, and black pepper. Carefully place the chicken thigh pieces into the flour mixture. Toss until everything is coated.

Place 1 to 2 tablespoons of oil in a large skillet or wok and set the stove to medium heat, no higher than medium-high.

Add in half of the coated chicken to the hot oil, or as much as you can cook in a single layer. Cook for 7 to 8 minutes, being sure to flip the pieces halfway through. The chicken should be golden brown.

Remove the crispy chicken pieces to a paper towel-lined plate. Finish cooking the rest of the chicken.

Make the Sauce

This General Tso sauce recipe is much like a homemadeTeriyaki Sauce, except it uses a special ingredient—hoisin sauce!

Make a slurry by whisking 1 tablespoon of cornstarch with 1 tablespoon of water. Add that, along with the soy sauce, hoisin sauce, sugar, rice vinegar, ginger, garlic, and Sriracha sauce to a medium bowl. Whisk well until no lumps remain in the sauce mixture.

Pour the sauce into the empty skillet that the chicken was cooked in. Over medium-high heat, bring the sauce to a boil. Then, reduce the heat to medium and simmer for 2 to 3 minutes. The thick glossy sauce should reduce by about half.

Add in the Chicken

Add the fried chicken back into the spicy sauce and continue cooking. It will only need a few minutes for the chicken to warm up.

Spoon the chicken and sauce over a bed of rice and garnish with chopped green onions and sesame seeds.

Meal Prep and Storage

To Prep Ahead: Whisk together sauce ingredients, but don’t cook until you’re ready to serve. Cut the chicken, but wait to coat in the flour and starch.

Whisk together sauce ingredients, but don’t cook until you’re ready to serve. Cut the chicken, but wait to coat in the flour and starch. To Store: This will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4-5 days.

This will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4-5 days. To Freeze: It may lose a little of its crispness, but you can freeze in a freezer-safe container for up to 3-4 months.

It may lose a little of its crispness, but you can freeze in a freezer-safe container for up to 3-4 months. To Reheat:Add back to a skillet until heated through.

Dietary Modifications

The recipe you’ll find below is already dairy-free as written.Here are some adjustments and substitutions you can make to help it fit your other dietary requirements:

Gluten-Free : Use a gluten-free 1-to-1 blend, and find gluten-free soy sauce and hoisin sauce.

: Use a gluten-free 1-to-1 blend, and find gluten-free soy sauce and hoisin sauce. Refined Sugar-Free : Swap out the brown sugar for coconut sugar, honey, or pure maple syrup.

: Swap out the brown sugar for coconut sugar, honey, or pure maple syrup. Lower Sodium: Choose a reduced sodium soy sauce.

Is General Tso’s chicken spicy?

Yes, General Tso’s chicken is spicy, although the degree of heat varies per recipe.You can customize this chicken dish by adjusting how much Sriracha sauce or other spices you add.

Is General Tso’s chicken healthy?

Unfortunately, General Tso’s chicken is not considered healthy. However, when you make this dish at home, you can make changes to create a healthier version of this recipe.

Can you freeze General Tso’s chicken?

While you can freeze General Tso’s chicken, it won’t be quite as crispy when it is thawed.Be sure to keep it in a freezer-safe container for up to 3 to 4 months.

How to reheat General Tso’s chicken?

The best way to reheat General Tso’s chicken is to add it back to a skillet.If needed, add in a little extra water to loosen up the sauce.

Is General Tso’s chicken gluten-free?

Usually, General Tso’s chicken is not gluten-free.However, when you make it at home you can ensure your ingredients are free of gluten!

Expert Tips and Tricks

Thighs are best. This cut of chicken is the juiciest and has the best flavor.

This cut of chicken is the juiciest and has the best flavor. Cook until golden. You want a really good crispy coating on the chicken.

You want a really good crispy coating on the chicken. Hoisin is a must. This is a key ingredient to give the General Tso’s sauce a unique flavor.

This is a key ingredient to give the General Tso’s sauce a unique flavor. Whisk it well. The sauce thickens up quickly, so make sure to keep a close eye on it.

The sauce thickens up quickly, so make sure to keep a close eye on it. Spice it up.Add even more sriracha sauce or even red pepper flakes for a spicier dish.

What to Serve with General Tso’s Chicken?

Now that you have the main dish, here are some sides to go along with this General Tso’s chicken recipe.

For a classic serving, whip up someInstant Pot White Rice RecipeandAir Fryer Broccoli.

You can also go withCoconut Rice,Mango Coconut Rice,Air Fryer Asparagus,Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts, or evenChinese Green Beans with Garlic.

It’s easy to go low-carb withCauliflower Rice.

More Takeout Favorites

Sometimes, you just crave some takeout food. Make them healthier at home with these recipes.

Gluten-Free Orange Chicken,Instant Pot Orange Chicken,Honey Sesame Chicken and BroccoliandChicken Stir-Fryare classics everyone loves.

You can also go withBeef Stir-FryorMongolian Beef.

Or, try your hand atChicken Fried Rice,Shrimp Fried Rice, orSesame Noodles.