Seafood Chowder Recipe (2024)

55 minutes

Home > Recipes > Dinners > Soups > Seafood Chowder Recipe

5 from 8 votes

by Lisa Longley

|

posted: 09/16/23

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy

Jump to Recipe

by Lisa Longley

|

posted: 09/16/23

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy

Jump to Recipe

My Seafood Chowder Recipe is such a delicious and hearty soup that is so easy to make. My no-fail instructions will make you look like a cooking star.

Seafood Chowder Recipe (2)
PIN THIS RECIPE FOR LATER!

I could live on soup. A good soup that is full of veggies and protein, can be a meal all on its own, and this Seafood Chowder, a simple spin on my New England Clam Chowder, is no exception. Made with seafood broth and several kinds of seafood, you will absolutely love this creamy and delicious soup.

Reader Review

Making for the 3rd time. It makes it for 4 servings for my husband and I. Love it!!

Seafood in Chowder

In this chowder recipe, we are using three types of seafood: cod, shrimp, and clams. You can make seafood chowder with any combination. The key is to cut them into small pieces and use baby clams so that you don’t have big chunks in your soup.

We add them in a certain order to allow each to cook properly without overcooking.

  • Cod: Cut this white fish into small pieces.
  • Shrimp: You can use fresh or frozen shrimp that has been thawed, deveined, and has the tails removed. See more on buying shrimp below.
  • Clams: We are using canned baby clams which don’t need to be cooked, are more affordable, easier to keep on hand, and easier to eat.

How to Make Seafood Chowder

Here is a brief overview of how to seafood chowder. For the full recipe including all measurements, scroll to the recipe card at the bottom of the post.

  • Cook the bacon. In a large stock pot, cook the bacon until it is nice and crisp. It is key to cook the bacon as the first step. The fat rendered here will be used to make the roux.
  • Add the onion and celery. Cook until they are translucent, about five minutes.
  • Make the roux. Stir in all-purpose flour. This will make the roux (learn more about this in the section below). Now slowly stir in seafood stock.
  • Add the potatoes. Stir in some dried thyme and two bay leaves. Bring everything to a simmer and cook over low heat for twenty minutes or until the potatoes are fork-tender.
  • Add the seafood. First, add the cod and cook for five minutes. Then stir in the shrimp.
  • Add the cream and clams. Let them heat through for a minute. Remove from the heat and stir in the fresh parsley. Taste the soup and add kosher salt and black pepper.
Seafood Chowder Recipe (3)

Seafood Stock

The base of this chowder is seafood stock. It has a great seafood taste that acts as the backbone to the flavor profile of this recipe. If you can’t find it, I suggest using clam juice, which is readily available near clams in most grocery stores. You, of course, can replace it with chicken broth, but keep in mind it will lessen the overall seafood taste of this recipe.

TOP PICK

Seafood Stock

Seafood Stock gives Seafood Chowder its classic taste. It is perfect in this recipe!

Seafood Chowder Recipe (4)

Making a Roux

The roux in this recipe starts out with bacon grease. A roux is a mixture of fat and flour to create a thickening agent. Oftentimes that fat is butter, like in myChicken Noodle Casserole, but in this seafood chowder, it is bacon fat. The bacon fat works perfectly to make a nice creamy base for this soup while adding tons of flavor, making this the best seafood chowder recipe.

If you would like to make this recipe without bacon, you can start the recipe by melting three tablespoons of butter. Then proceed with the recipe as written.

The key to this recipe working well is to add the stock really slowly, like two tablespoons at a time when you first start adding it. You want the liquid to be fully absorbed each time before you add in more.

Buying Shrimp

Most of the time when I need shrimp for a recipe, I buy frozen shrimp. I wish I lived somewhere where fresh shrimp was inexpensive, but that is not my life. Frozen shrimp is a great convenient way to keep it on hand so you can make this and othershrimp recipesall the time. It is easy to buy a bag of frozen shrimp that is already cooked and deveined so all you have to do is thaw it.

To use frozen shrimp in this chowder recipe, thaw the shrimp in the refrigerator overnight. Otherwise, you can run the shrimp under cold water until thawed. Please note that it is always best to follow the instructions on the shrimp package for how to thaw.

The size of shrimp you buy in this recipe is completely up to you. If you buy larger shrimp, I suggest that you cut it into bite sized pieces before you add it to this chowder.

See Also
Coq au Vin Recipe (Braised Chicken in Red Wine) - Olivia's CuisineGeneral Tso's Chicken Recipe - Evolving TableEasy Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe — Sugar & ClothThe Best Beef Tips Recipe | Super Tender Beef In A Rich Brown Gravy!
Seafood Chowder Recipe (5)

Tips and Tricks

  • Swap the bacon for butter. If your family doesn’t eat pork, eliminate the bacon and replace it with 3 tablespoons of butter. You will likely need to add more salt at the end of the recipe, but otherwise, once your butter is melted you can proceed with step two of this recipe.
  • Don’t overcook your seafood. Since the seafood requires different cooking times, we add it in the order that it takes to cook it so that it is all ready at the same time.
  • Adjust the consistency. Chowders are supposed to be thick and creamy. If your soup is too thick, add a little more seafood stock to thin it.
  • Use cornstarch to thicken the soup. If you want to make this soup gluten-free, you can skip adding the flour and use cornstarch instead. At the end of the simmering time, whisk two tablespoons of cornstarch with two tablespoons of warm water until smooth. Then add the slurry to the soup and proceed with the recipe.

FAQ

What is a substitute for heavy cream in seafood chowder?

If you are looking to cut back on fat, use half and half in this recipe. Half and half is known as half cream in the UK and is essentially half whole milk and half heavy cream. I do not recommend using milk or another substitute for the heavy cream in this chowder recipe. It is important to get the creamy texture that makes it so delicious!

Can I leave out one of the kinds of seafood?

Yes! If you don’t like one of the seafood ingredients or don’t have them on hand, leave them out. You can replace it with more of another seafood or more potatoes.

Can this recipe be frozen?

Yes, the key will be to thaw it in the refrigerator overnight and to reheat it over low heat stirring often. This will prevent it from separating.

Is this recipe gluten free?

It is not gluten-free if you use flour, but you can swap the flour for cornstarch. I share how to do this above.

Storing and Reheating Leftovers

Store any leftover chowder in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days. When you are ready to reheat leftovers, do so over low heat, stirring often. Only reheat the portion you plan to eat, as leftovers should not be reheated more than once. As with any recipe, please be sure to use your best discretion.

Freezing Seafood Chowder

Freezing cream-based soups is not my favorite, only because they are a little tricky to thaw and reheat, and they can separate. With that being said, it can still be done. Freeze any leftover chowder within a day or two of making it. Use a container that has room for the soup to expand. When you are ready to eat the leftovers, thaw the soup in your refrigerator overnight. Then reheat it on the stovetop over low heat, stirring often.

Seafood Chowder Recipe (6)

What to Serve With Seafood Chowder

  • Cheddar Bay Biscuits
  • Caesar Salad
  • Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

If you make this seafood chowder recipe or any of my other recipes, please leave a comment and let me know what you think. I love hearing from you!

Seafood Chowder Recipe (7)

5 from 8 votes

Seafood Chowder Recipe

Serves: 6 servings

(tap # to scale)

Prep: 15 minutes minutes

Cook: 40 minutes minutes

Total: 55 minutes minutes

Seafood Chowder is such a delicious and hearty soup that is so easy to make. My no fail instructions will make you look like a cooking star.

print pin it rate

Ingredients

  • 4 slices thick cut bacon diced into small pieces (read here about how to eliminate bacon from this recipe)
  • 1 small onion diced
  • 3 celery stalks diced
  • 2 cloves garlic minced
  • 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 4 cups seafood stock
  • 1 1/2 pounds red potatoes about five medium diced into 1/2 inch pieces
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 8 ounces cod cut into bite sized pieces
  • 8 ounces shrimp raw, deveined and tails removed
  • 10 ounces whole baby clams (drained)
  • 8 ounces heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons well minced parsley
  • salt and pepper

Instructions

  • In a large stock pot, cook the bacon over medium heat until crispy, stirring often.

    4 slices thick cut bacon

  • Add the celery and onions, cooking until they are translucent and very soft, about 5 to 7 minutes.

    1 small onion, 3 celery stalks

  • Add the minced garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds, being careful that the garlic doesn't burn.

    2 cloves garlic

  • Stir in the flour, coating all of the veggies and the bacon. Continue cooking for about a minute, just until the flour begins to brown.

    1/3 cup all-purpose flour

  • Very gradually, pour in the seafood stock. Pour about 2 tablespoons at a time (no need to measure, this is just an estimate), whisking it into the flour and veggie mixture. There should be no visible liquid between each pour, as it gets absorbed by the roux. It will look very gummy to begin with. Continue this way until you use all the liquid, pouring more quickly at the end.

    4 cups seafood stock

  • Add the potatoes, thyme, and bay leaves and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer (the lowest you can go heat-wise and still see bubbles) and continue cooking for 15 minutes.

    1 1/2 pounds red potatoes, 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme, 2 bay leaves

    See Also
    Cincinnati Chili - A Skyline Chili Copycat Recipe

  • Add in the cod and cook for 5 minutes. Then add in the shrimp and cook for 3 minutes.

    8 ounces cod, 8 ounces shrimp

  • Stir in the cream and clams and let heat through for a minute. Remove from the heat and stir in the fresh parsley. Season with salt and pepper to taste (I added 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper).

    10 ounces whole baby clams, 8 ounces heavy cream

Serving: 1.5cups Calories: 437kcal (22%) Carbohydrates: 28g (9%) Protein: 26g (52%) Fat: 25g (38%) Saturated Fat: 12g (75%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g Monounsaturated Fat: 8g Trans Fat: 0.04g Cholesterol: 138mg (46%) Sodium: 779mg (34%) Potassium: 1040mg (30%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 628IU (13%) Vitamin C: 12mg (15%) Calcium: 127mg (13%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

Author: Lisa Longley

Course: Soup

Cuisine: American

Seafood Chowder Recipe (8)

did you make this

Seafood Chowder Recipe

I’d love to see what you made! Tag me @lisasimplejoy and hashtag it #simplejoyrecipes!

you may also like…

  • Corn Chowder Recipe
  • New England Clam Chowder
  • Linguine with Clams
  • Tomato Bisque

Seafood Chowder Recipe (13)

Seafood Chowder Recipe (14)

10EasyDinners

MEAL PLAN LIKE A BOSSdownload my free top 10 easy dinner ebook!

Seafood Chowder Recipe (15)

Hi! I'm Lisa Longley, and I am committed to giving you simple dinner ideas and recipes that are easy to make; recipes that will fill your home with joy. I am the owner and author of SimpleJoy.com and I'm so glad that you are here.

Reader Interactions

    LEAVE A COMMENT

  1. Barbara Dougherty says

    I don’t really like clams can I use crab instead? I really like a lot of flavor, I would use more garlic.

    Reply

    • Seafood Chowder Recipe (16)Lisa Longley says

      Absolutely! You can use lump crab meat and add it at the same time you would have added the clams.

      Reply

  2. Steve says

    Seafood Chowder Recipe (17)
    This is a simple and concise recipe that anyone can make. Reminds me of Legal Seafood Restaurant’s clam chowder version in Boston that is famous from DC to Maine. I like to use salt pork rather than smoky bacon but the results are the same. Having this recipe means I no longer have to repeat myself to guests every time I make it for 30 or more senior citizen meals around the holidays! Bravo

    Reply

  3. Sue says

    Seafood Chowder Recipe (18)
    I’ve made this twice now, and it’s great! I used home made lobster stock plus clam juice and I used half and half. Also added fresh corn cut from the cob, added it with the potatoes. Delicious!

    Reply

    • Seafood Chowder Recipe (19)Lisa Longley says

      I’m so glad that you like it!

      Reply

  4. Margaret says

    Seafood Chowder Recipe (20)
    Making for the 3rd time.. make it for 4 servings for my husband and I. Love it!!!

    Reply

    • Seafood Chowder Recipe (21)Lisa Longley says

      I’m so happy to hear you love it so much!

      Reply

  5. Lisbeth says

    Seafood Chowder Recipe (22)
    You nailed it!!We absolutely loved it.I did have to change anything 🙌

    Reply

    • Seafood Chowder Recipe (23)Lisa Longley says

      I’m so happy to hear that!

      Reply

  6. kathy says

    Seafood Chowder Recipe (24)
    very good recipe from a New Englander, will definitely be making again . didn’t have bacon used bacon crumbles which was fine and less work .

    Reply

    • Seafood Chowder Recipe (25)Lisa Longley says

      I’m so glad that you enjoyed it!

      Reply

  7. Janis says

    Any problems making this ahead of time and reheating?

    Reply

    • Seafood Chowder Recipe (26)Lisa Longley says

      Cream based soups aren’t my favorite for making ahead but it can be done. I suggest when you warm it you do so over very low heat stirring often.

      Reply

  8. Dianne says

    This is VERY confusing? What the heck 1.33 bay leaves or 0.17 thyme? Is this recipe in ounces or grams?

    Reply

    • Seafood Chowder Recipe (27)Lisa Longley says

      It looks like you changed the amount of servings on the sliding guide at the top of the recipe box. If you slide it back to 6 servings it will return to 2 bay leaves and 1/4 teaspoon of thyme.

      Reply

  9. Kelley says

    Can I add scallops? If so when? Tyia

    Reply

    • Seafood Chowder Recipe (28)Lisa Longley says

      I haven’t tried this with scallops, but they would only take about 2 minutes in the hot soup. So you would want to add them after the shrimp.

      Reply

Seafood Chowder Recipe (2024)

FAQs

What is the most popular chowder? ›

New England Clam Chowder is the most famous and most popular clam chowder. It's been around for centuries, so it's possible its longevity has contributed to its popularity. It's also thick and velvety, making it a comforting palate-pleaser, particularly on cold days.

View More
How do you thicken up seafood chowder? ›

Add Flour Or Cornstarch

Instead, ladle a small amount of broth into a separate bowl and let it cool. Add a few tablespoons of flour or cornstarch to the bowl and whisk until it's blended smooth. Next, bring the soup to a simmer and add the mixture back to the pot. Pro tip: Don't dump in the entire mixture at once.

Get More Info Here
What is a substitute for heavy cream in seafood chowder? ›

Half-and-half and butter plus butter

You can also use half-and-half to replace heavy cream without adding butter in certain recipes, such as sauces and soups. To substitute for 1 cup (237 mL) of heavy cream, mix 7/8 cup (232 grams) of half-and-half with 1/8 cup (29 grams) of melted butter.

Discover More Details
Can seafood chowder be made the day before? ›

Make ahead: This recipe can be made 2 days in advance and kept in the fridge, then reheated when ready to serve. Fish stock: If you happen to have fish stock, it can be used in place of the chicken stock and clam juice, which I have found is an easy alternative that I have much better access to all the time.

View Details
What ingredient does chowder always have? ›

Customarily, chowder included onion, potatoes, and cream. Nowadays, not all chowders adhere to these guidelines.

Discover More Details
What is usually a main thickening agent of chowder? ›

Roux (pronounced roo) is a mixture of equal weights (parts) of flour and fat (usually clarified butter; chicken fat, bacon fat, and margarine are also used) cooked over medium heat and stirred constantly. Roux is the most common thickener for sauces and soups.

Learn More
What goes good with seafood chowder? ›

What To Eat With Clam Chowder
  • Bread. We start off with our most simple and obvious food to pair with clam chowder – bread! ...
  • Oyster Crackers. Apart from the dinner rolls, you can consider some savory and crisp oyster crackers. ...
  • Salad. ...
  • Roasted Vegetables. ...
  • Corn On Cob. ...
  • French Fries. ...
  • Bacon. ...
  • Cornmeal Pancakes.
Sep 13, 2023

Keep Reading
How do you reduce the fishy taste in chowder? ›

This can be done by cooking the fish in foil or by adding other ingredients to the recipe that will help to mask the strong fishy taste of the fish. Also, you can marinate the fish in a mixture of lemon juice, vinegar, and water for 30 minutes. This will help to neutralize the fishy taste.

Learn More Now
What can I substitute for heavy cream in clam chowder? ›

The Best Heavy Cream Substitutes
  1. Half-and-Half and Butter. A combination of half-and-half and butter makes the best all-around heavy cream substitute. ...
  2. Milk and Butter. ...
  3. Evaporated Milk. ...
  4. Coconut Cream. ...
  5. Cream Cheese. ...
  6. Greek Yogurt and Milk. ...
  7. Soy Milk and Olive Oil.
Mar 30, 2022

Show Me More
Why use evaporated milk in chowder? ›

Unlike cream, which runs the risk of splitting once added, evaporated milk can be mixed into the chowder's entourage when the clams are added. Thus, a steamy bowl of clam chowder is created, whose flavor whole-heartedly sings with a warming fishy essence. It's rich, it's divine, it's utterly moreish.

Learn More Now

Can I use sour cream instead of heavy cream? ›

Sour cream is an easy replacement for heavy cream. It can be easily stirred into a dish and offers another flavor profile to soups, stews and sauces. Plus, using it as a heavy cream substitute is a great way to use up that lingering tub in the fridge.

Learn More
Can I use milk instead of cream for chowder? ›

You really only have three choices when it comes to dairy for your chowder. You can use whole milk (hom*o milk), you can use heavy cream, or you can use a combination of the two. Any milk with a fat content lower than 3.25% is likely to split when heat, salt, acid, or even the seafood is added.

Read More
What are the three types of chowder? ›

Many regional variations exist, but the three most prevalent are New England or "white" clam chowder, which includes milk or cream, Manhattan or "red" clam chowder, which includes tomatoes, and Rhode Island or "clear" clam chowder, which omits both.

Discover More
Who makes the best clam chowder in the United States? ›

Classic examples can be found at Boston's Union Oyster House – the oldest continually operating restaurant in the U.S. – as well as the Atlantic Fish Company and Legal Sea Foods, which launched an empire on the back of its thick and savory flagship soup.

Get More Info
Which is better Manhattan or New England clam chowder? ›

In addition to the tomatoes or tomato paste which contribute to its red color, Manhattan clam chowder also typically includes onion, garlic, celery, carrots, and potatoes in a relatively thin broth per Eater. It is fresher and brighter than its counterpart while being more vegetable-heavy.

View More
Top Articles
iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max - Technical Specifications
Anker Soundcore X600
INDIAN RESEARCH INFORMATION NETWORK SYSTEM
Sam Houston Tollway At Westpark Drive
Latest Posts
iPhone 13 en iPhone 13 Pro camera: alle nieuwe mogelijkheden op een rij
iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro: why should you go Pro?
Article information

Author: Dean Jakubowski Ret

Last Updated:

Views: 5813

Rating: 5 / 5 (70 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Dean Jakubowski Ret

Birthday: 1996-05-10

Address: Apt. 425 4346 Santiago Islands, Shariside, AK 38830-1874

Phone: +96313309894162

Job: Legacy Sales Designer

Hobby: Baseball, Wood carving, Candle making, Jigsaw puzzles, Lacemaking, Parkour, Drawing

Introduction: My name is Dean Jakubowski Ret, I am a enthusiastic, friendly, homely, handsome, zealous, brainy, elegant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.