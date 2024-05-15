Seafood Chowder Recipe (2024)

I haven’t tried this with scallops, but they would only take about 2 minutes in the hot soup. So you would want to add them after the shrimp.

It looks like you changed the amount of servings on the sliding guide at the top of the recipe box. If you slide it back to 6 servings it will return to 2 bay leaves and 1/4 teaspoon of thyme.

This is VERY confusing? What the heck 1.33 bay leaves or 0.17 thyme? Is this recipe in ounces or grams?

Cream based soups aren’t my favorite for making ahead but it can be done. I suggest when you warm it you do so over very low heat stirring often.

very good recipe from a New Englander, will definitely be making again . didn’t have bacon used bacon crumbles which was fine and less work .

Making for the 3rd time.. make it for 4 servings for my husband and I. Love it!!!

I’ve made this twice now, and it’s great! I used home made lobster stock plus clam juice and I used half and half. Also added fresh corn cut from the cob, added it with the potatoes. Delicious!

This is a simple and concise recipe that anyone can make. Reminds me of Legal Seafood Restaurant’s clam chowder version in Boston that is famous from DC to Maine. I like to use salt pork rather than smoky bacon but the results are the same. Having this recipe means I no longer have to repeat myself to guests every time I make it for 30 or more senior citizen meals around the holidays! Bravo

Absolutely! You can use lump crab meat and add it at the same time you would have added the clams.

I don’t really like clams can I use crab instead? I really like a lot of flavor, I would use more garlic.

Stir in the cream and clams and let heat through for a minute. Remove from the heat and stir in the fresh parsley. Season with salt and pepper to taste (I added 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper).

Add in the cod and cook for 5 minutes. Then add in the shrimp and cook for 3 minutes.

Add the potatoes, thyme, and bay leaves and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer (the lowest you can go heat-wise and still see bubbles) and continue cooking for 15 minutes.

Very gradually, pour in the seafood stock. Pour about 2 tablespoons at a time (no need to measure, this is just an estimate), whisking it into the flour and veggie mixture. There should be no visible liquid between each pour, as it gets absorbed by the roux. It will look very gummy to begin with. Continue this way until you use all the liquid, pouring more quickly at the end.

Stir in the flour, coating all of the veggies and the bacon. Continue cooking for about a minute, just until the flour begins to brown.

Add the minced garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds, being careful that the garlic doesn't burn.

Add the celery and onions, cooking until they are translucent and very soft, about 5 to 7 minutes.

diced into small pieces (read here about how to eliminate bacon from this recipe)

Seafood Chowder is such a delicious and hearty soup that is so easy to make. My no fail instructions will make you look like a cooking star.

Freezing cream-based soups is not my favorite, only because they are a little tricky to thaw and reheat, and they can separate. With that being said, it can still be done. Freeze any leftover chowder within a day or two of making it. Use a container that has room for the soup to expand. When you are ready to eat the leftovers, thaw the soup in your refrigerator overnight. Then reheat it on the stovetop over low heat, stirring often.

Store any leftover chowder in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days. When you are ready to reheat leftovers, do so over low heat, stirring often. Only reheat the portion you plan to eat, as leftovers should not be reheated more than once. As with any recipe, please be sure to use your best discretion.

It is not gluten-free if you use flour, but you can swap the flour for cornstarch. I share how to do this above.

Yes, the key will be to thaw it in the refrigerator overnight and to reheat it over low heat stirring often. This will prevent it from separating.

Yes! If you don’t like one of the seafood ingredients or don’t have them on hand, leave them out. You can replace it with more of another seafood or more potatoes.

If you are looking to cut back on fat, use half and half in this recipe. Half and half is known as half cream in the UK and is essentially half whole milk and half heavy cream. I do not recommend using milk or another substitute for the heavy cream in this chowder recipe. It is important to get the creamy texture that makes it so delicious!

The size of shrimp you buy in this recipe is completely up to you. If you buy larger shrimp, I suggest that you cut it into bite sized pieces before you add it to this chowder.

To use frozen shrimp in this chowder recipe, thaw the shrimp in the refrigerator overnight. Otherwise, you can run the shrimp under cold water until thawed. Please note that it is always best to follow the instructions on the shrimp package for how to thaw.

Most of the time when I need shrimp for a recipe, I buy frozen shrimp. I wish I lived somewhere where fresh shrimp was inexpensive, but that is not my life. Frozen shrimp is a great convenient way to keep it on hand so you can make this and othershrimp recipesall the time. It is easy to buy a bag of frozen shrimp that is already cooked and deveined so all you have to do is thaw it.

The key to this recipe working well is to add the stock really slowly, like two tablespoons at a time when you first start adding it. You want the liquid to be fully absorbed each time before you add in more.

If you would like to make this recipe without bacon, you can start the recipe by melting three tablespoons of butter. Then proceed with the recipe as written.

The roux in this recipe starts out with bacon grease. A roux is a mixture of fat and flour to create a thickening agent. Oftentimes that fat is butter, like in myChicken Noodle Casserole, but in this seafood chowder, it is bacon fat. The bacon fat works perfectly to make a nice creamy base for this soup while adding tons of flavor, making this the best seafood chowder recipe.

The base of this chowder is seafood stock. It has a great seafood taste that acts as the backbone to the flavor profile of this recipe. If you can’t find it, I suggest using clam juice, which is readily available near clams in most grocery stores. You, of course, can replace it with chicken broth, but keep in mind it will lessen the overall seafood taste of this recipe.

Here is a brief overview of how to seafood chowder. For the full recipe including all measurements, scroll to the recipe card at the bottom of the post.

We add them in a certain order to allow each to cook properly without overcooking.

In this chowder recipe, we are using three types of seafood: cod, shrimp, and clams. You can make seafood chowder with any combination. The key is to cut them into small pieces and use baby clams so that you don’t have big chunks in your soup.

I could live on soup. A good soup that is full of veggies and protein, can be a meal all on its own, and this Seafood Chowder, a simple spin on my New England Clam Chowder, is no exception. Made with seafood broth and several kinds of seafood, you will absolutely love this creamy and delicious soup.

My Seafood Chowder Recipe is such a delicious and hearty soup that is so easy to make. My no-fail instructions will make you look like a cooking star.

FAQs

