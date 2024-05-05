German Pancakes Recipe (Dutch Baby) from The Food Charlatan (2024)

How to make this recipe for German Pancakes EVEN FLUFFIER

I have a lot of thoughts and feelings about pancakes. I’m a little picky. I searched high and low to find The Best Pancakes I’ve Ever Made. (that title still stands!) The thing that sets that recipe apart is separating the egg whites and beating them a little bit before adding them to the batter.

My favorite waffle recipe includes a separate-the-egg-whites-step. Beating the egg whites is the only way to get magically fluffy waffles that are still crisp on the edges.

Can you see where this is going?

I just had to find out what happens to German pancakes if I separated the egg whites and beat them.

The result? SO. SO. FLUFFY.

Can you see how puffy the center is? Normal German pancakes are flat in the center and puffy on the edges of the pan. This version is puffy all the way through. The finished pan looks more like a cake than a traditional German pancakes. All the ingredients are exactly the same; I just beat the egg whites before adding them in. Isn’t it crazy what a difference it makes?

Look at the puff!! Anyway, I know it’s not traditional, but it is a fun variation you might want to try sometime. I like both versions and know I will be making it both ways for my family from here on out! The instructions for how to make it this way is in the notes section of the recipe where it says “How to Make FLUFFY German Pancakes.”

German pancakes would be a super easy breakfast option for Christmas morning! Make the batter the night before! Refrigerate over night, beat the heck out of it in the morning (again), and then bake. If I were doing it I would use the blender, stick the whole blender pitcher in the fridge overnight, and then blend again in the morning before pouring into the pan.

Even if you forget to do it on Christmas Eve, these are so easy to whip up it would still be a cinch to do on Christmas morning! Or heck, any random Tuesday. Who can say no to Dutch Babies??