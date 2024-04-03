Kartoffelpuffer German Potato Pancakes Recipe | Foodal (2024)

Welcome to the world of delicious pan-fried grated potatoes, my friends.

These guys are golden and crispy on the outside, with a fluffy interior that melts in your mouth.

If you haven’t heard of kartoffelpuffer, let me break it down for you. These German potato pancakes are a popular appetizer and street food that you commonly find on beer garden menus.

They are actually similar to latkes, but there’s no added baking soda or vegetable boiling involved.

Finely grated spuds create the classic texture of the kartoffelpuffer, and grated onion and egg are typically added to the mixture, along with some garlic.

Bacon and cheese are sometimes added as well, but I prefer the classic version that you’ll find here, which can be served up as a sweet or savory appetizer or a side dish paired with your choice of protein.

This is one of those magical German dishes that pairs perfectly with beer. No offense to pretzels and sausages, but I think this is the perfect recipe to pull out when you’re looking for something a little different.

Beloved all across Germany and beyond, not only is this a classic recipe that families cook at home, it’s one that is commonly found at German festivals and holiday markets as well.

Instead of making the trip across the ocean to celebrate Oktoberfest, you can enjoy it right at home with these pancakes alongside your favorite beer.

I have a few tips to share for making this recipe. First, make sure that you finely grate the starchy vegetables and onion. It’s the fine grate rather than a more coarse shred that helps to make the interior super fluffy.

Second, make sure that you squeeze all the liquid from the potatoes. This does require a little effort, but by pressing all that liquid out before adding your fritters to the pan, you can ensure that you’ll get the best possible texture. You don’t want a soggy mess on your hands, after all.

Finally, when you are stirring together the mixture, you want to make sure it isn’t too wet. To get that tacky texture just right, you can simply add more flour in small doses before shaping and frying. This helps to keep the fritters from falling apart, resulting in a nice and crispy golden crust.

Make a batch of these, pour a few glasses of your favorite brew, and get the party started. Prost!

Kartoffelpuffer German Potato Pancakes ★★★★3.7 from 3 reviews Author: Meghan Yager

Total Time: 25 minutes

Yield: 8 servings 1 x Print Recipe Description Oktoberfest is the time of year to raise a glass of beer and chow down on kartoffelpuffer, also known as German potato pancakes. Ingredients Scale 2 1/2 lbs starchy potatoes (Russet or Yukon Gold), peeled and very finely grated

lbs starchy potatoes (Russet or Yukon Gold), peeled and very finely grated 1 small yellow onion, very finely grated (about 1/2 cup )

small yellow onion, very finely grated (about ) 2 large eggs, lightly beaten

large eggs, lightly beaten 2 cloves garlic, minced

cloves garlic, minced 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, plus more if needed

all-purpose flour, plus more if needed 1 tsp sea salt

sea salt Canola oil, for frying

Sour cream and applesauce, for serving (optional)

Place grated potatoes in a colander or clean dish towel and press or wring out the liquid with your hands. Add to a medium bowl with the onion, eggs, garlic, flour, and salt. Stir until well-combined. If the mixture is too wet, add flour by the teaspoonful and stir until the mixture is tacky. Add about 3-4 tablespoons canola oil to a large nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Once hot, add ⅓- ½ cup scoops of the potato mixture to the pan. Flatten them into pancakes with the back of a spoon. You will need to work in batches, making sure not to crowd the pan. Fry about 3-5 minutes on each side, until golden brown and crispy on the outside. Transfer to a paper towel-lined baking sheet . Serve immediately with your choice of toppings. Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Cooking By the Numbers…

Step 1 – Grate Potatoes and Onion, Mince Garlic, and Measure Remaining Ingredients

Get out your vegetable peeler and your box grater, or attach the shredding disc to your food processor if it has a very fine grating option with small holes.

Peel and finely grate the potatoes. I ended up using three large Russet potatoes to make this recipe. Though red-skinned potatoes with a creamy texture are nice for something like potato salad, you want to be sure to use a starchy type for this recipe.

Peel and finely grate one small yellow onion.

Lightly beat two eggs in a small bowl.

Peel and mince two cloves of garlic, using a sharp knife or your garlic press.

Measure out all remaining ingredients as listed on the ingredients list.

Step 2 – Remove Liquid

Add the grated potatoes to a colander. Wring out as much liquid as possible with your hands. You can also use a clean dish towel to wring out the liquid.

The key is to wring out as much liquid as possible, since this will help to keep your fritters from falling apart in the pan when you fry them.

Step 3 – Make Mixture

Add the potatoes to a medium bowl with the onion, eggs, garlic, flour, and salt.

Stir until well-combined.

If the mixture is too wet, add flour one teaspoon at a time until the mixture is tacky.

Step 4 – Fry

In a large nonstick pan over medium-high heat, add 3-4 tablespoons of oil. When the oil is hot and shimmering, add the potato mixture in 1/3 cup to 1/2 cup scoops.

Flatten them into pancakes with the back of a spoon. Work in batches, making sure the pan doesn’t become overcrowded. I made about 4 at a time in my pan.

Fry on both sides, about 3-5 minutes per side, until golden brown and crispy on both sides.

Transfer to a paper towel-lined baking sheet to drain. Serve immediately.

Super Satisfying Whether Sweet or Savory For serving, you can either go sweet or savory, depending on your preference. If you would prefer to serve them sweet, top them with applesauce and a sprinkle of cinnamon. If savory is more your thing, top them with a dollop of sour cream and a sprinkle of chopped chives. Need more Oktoberfest recipe inspiration? Here are some other dishes to make for your celebration: Original Swabian Spaetzle

Slow Cooker Oktoberfest Stew

Classic Southern German Bread Dumplings

What's your favorite dish or beverage to pair with kartoffelpuffer? Tell us in the comments below. And once you try the recipe, be sure to come back and rate it!