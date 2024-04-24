Easy Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers & Sauce Copycat Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

If you’re a fan of Raising Cane’s chicken fingers, you’ll love this easy restaurant copycat recipe. Scrumptious chicken fingers paired with creamy Raising Cane’s copycat sauce recipe make for quality chicken finger meals and the ultimate comfort food! Not to mention, it’s easy to make and much cheaper – and tastier – than ordering it at the restaurant.

So, what are you waiting for? Give it a try, your taste buds will thank you!

What is Raising Cane’s?

Raising Cane’s is a restaurant chain specializing in chicken fingers. The company was founded in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 1996 by Todd Graves and Craig Silvey.

Over the last few years, Raising Cane’s has become a popular chicken tender destination.

What You Need to Make Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

For the Chicken

2 pounds chicken tenderloins, cut into long strips

1 cup buttermilk

1 egg

1/2 tbsp salt

1/2 tbsp pepper

1 tbsp garlic powder

oil, for frying (canola oil, vegetable oil, or peanut oil works great)

For the Breading

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tbsp cornstarch

3/4 cup buttermilk

1/2 tbsp black pepper

1/2 tbsp kosher salt

1 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp onion powder

1/2 tsp cayenne (optional)

For the Raising Cane’s Sauce

How to Make Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Copycat

Make Raising Cane’s Sauce

The night before making the chicken fingers, whip up the sauce. Trust me, you’ll want to make it the night before, or at least 5 hours before for best results. In a small bowl, whisk together all the sauce ingredients. Transfer to a small dipping bowl or airtight container and refrigerate.

Make Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

In a large ziplock bag, mix together the chicken strips, buttermilk, egg, salt, pepper, and garlic powder until combined. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or ideally overnight. Using a deep fryer, preheat oil to 350 degrees F. Alternatively, you can heat the oil in a deep pot on medium high heat, filling it just enough to cover the chicken strips and no more than halfway full. Mix the all purpose flour, all the spices, and cornstarch in a shallow bowl. In a second shallow bowl, pour in the buttermilk. Take a marinated chicken strip out of the ziplock bag and dip it in the buttermilk mixture until well coated. Transfer to the flour mixture, making sure to coat all sides. Place the breaded chicken strips to a wire rack or baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Repeat steps 4-5 with the remaining chicken strips. Once the oil is hot, gently drop the breaded chicken strips and fry until fully cooked and golden. Repeat with the remaining chicken strips. That’s it! These chicken fingers are best served hot with the famous tangy cane’s sauce (or Homemade Spicy Mayo Sauce) and a side of Texas Toast and crinkle-cut fries. ENJOY!

Is Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Spicy?

No. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is not spicy.

However, for my spice-loving readers, I find that sprinkling in some cayenne gives it a delicious kick! In this recipe, I note the cayenne pepper but have marked it optional since it’s not part of the original recipe but is a great addition.

Why Is Raising Cane’s so popular?

Raising Cane’s has become a popular fast food chain for its famous dipping sauce and crispy (but not greasy) chicken tenders. Their food quality is consistent and the box combo meal tastes delicious! Plus, they have fast ordering for a quick bite.

Ask any southerner and they’ll tell you that Raising Cane’s has one of their favorite chicken finger meals!

