German Rum Balls (Rumkugeln) - Recipes From Europe (2024)

These Delicious German Rum Balls Always Liven Up The Holidays!

For a classic dessert with a bit of booze infused into it, traditional rum balls are definitely the treat for you.

Made from rich, melted chocolate and just the right amount of rum, these chocolate rum balls are perfectly sweet, bite-sized, and dangerous once you get into them.

Stack them in a little pyramid on a plate or dessert tray and they’re basically irresistible!

Rum balls are actually a classic German holiday treat – Lisa really likes them but so does Eric’s mom (true story).

Speaking of German holiday treats, you might also want to try out our vanilla crescent cookies.

That said, you can find rum balls all over Europe like in Hungary, Italy, and Austria. Truth be told, rum balls were apparently invented by Danish bakers.

Of course, a consideration when making rum balls is what kind of rum you use. We used Bacardi rum for the rum balls because it has a simple flavor and is over 40% alcohol.

You could also use the Kraken Black Spiced Rum which has a bit more of a sweet and spiced flavor (it’s also 45%).

We didn’t use Captain Morgan’s Spiced Rum because it’s very sweet and only 35% alcohol.

Recipe Tips

When you’re forming the rum balls, it is very important that your hands stay cold and dry when you do it.

The rum ball batter is sensitive to heat and will be hard to roll when your hands are too warm.

This recipe ends up making quite a few rum balls – around 60, depending on exactly how large you roll them.

German Rum Balls Step-By-Step Guide

If you want to make German rum balls as we did, we documented the process so you can see what things should look like at each step!

You’ll also find the detailed steps in the recipe card down below – this is just a photo guide for visual reference!

The first step is melting the chocolate chips in a bowl. We like to place the bowl in hot water in the sink but you can definitely use a microwave. There is more than one way to melt chocolate.

Once your chocolate chips are fully melted, set the bowl aside for now.

In another bowl, mix the butter – which should be at room temperature – and the powdered sugar with your hand mixer.

Mix for a few minutes until you get a creamy consistency.

In the next step, add the melted chocolate chips, cocoa powder, and rum to the butter mixture and mix everything together.

Once everything is whipped together, it’ll look something like you can see in the photo above. Put cling film on top of the bowl and place it in the fridge for one to two hours.

After the dough has cooled in the fridge, it’s time for the German rum ball “creation station”. You can see in the photo above what our set up looked like.

We like putting the chocolate sprinkles and the cocoa powder for coating in small bowls with higher sides. That will make the process less messy.

We also always have a bowl of really cold water nearby that we use to cool our hands during the process. We change the water as necessary when it gets too warm.

Use a table spoon to gather some dough as a guideline for the size of your rum balls. Roll the dough in the palm of your cold, but dry hands.

You have to work quickly here or the dough will get too warm!

Once you ball is nice and round roll it around in the bowl of chocolate sprinkles, cocoa powder or other topping of your choosing and place it on a plate or small serving tray.

Then repeat the process until you have used up all the dough.

Storage Tips

It’s important to keep the rum balls stored in a cool place (like the fridge) and definitely not out on the counter because they will soften up.

You can freeze the rum balls that you don’t intend to eat right away and then take them out of the freezer as you need them.

