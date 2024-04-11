Gluten Free Asian Cobb Salad Recipe (2024)

I love salad! I could eat it for lunch and dinner and I have even been known to have salad with my breakfast! I love it even more when I can turn salad into a main dish work-of-art.
Cobb salad is a standard in my life. It is one of my go-to items to order when eating out at a restaurant. With a little questioning of the server or the chef, I can determine if any ingredients need to be left out or substituted. Even though Cobb Salad should be a naturally gluten free recipe (at least in my opinion) you need to check before ordering. Ask if the bacon was fried on the grill along with wheat-filled things like pancakes or grilled sandwiches. Ask about the blue cheese – if there is any uncertainty, leave it off or substitute. And ask what’s in the dressing. I know – you are going to come off appearing “high maintenance” and look like Sally from the movie “When Harry Met Sally” but so what? It didn’t hurt Sally and it is always better to be safe than sorry!
Of course, if you make Cobb Salad at home, you know it is going to be safe to eat. For this particular Cobb I decided to create an Asian version and to “compose it”. Arranging the ingredients in a salad makes it look so much more elegant than tossing everything into a bowl. It takes a minute or two more to compose the salad but trust me – it will transform an everyday salad into a masterpiece! Plus everyone can grab what they want and leave what they don’t – in my house this means there won’ be a little pile of red peppers left on the side of my hubby’s plate.
Asian Cobb Salad
Course: Main Course, Salad
Cuisine: Asian
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 559kcal
Author: Gluten Free & More
Ingredients
- 1 cup gluten-free sesame salad dressing , use divided
- 3 tablespoons honey
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- Kosher or fine sea salt
- Black pepper
- 1 tablespoon olive or vegetable oil
- 6 cups shredded Napa cabbage
- 2 cups shredded Romaine lettuce
- 2 cups shredded carrots
- 1 red bell pepper , cored, seeded, and finely sliced
- 1 bunch green onions , thinly sliced on the diagonal
- 1 English (hot house) cucumber, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced
- 1 teaspoon sesame seeds
- ¼ cup cilantro leaves
Instructions
Combine ½ cup of the dressing with the honey and place in a large plastic food storage bag. Add the chicken breasts, toss to coat and marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to 12 hours.
Remove chicken breast from the refrigerator and discard the marinade. Pat the breasts dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and coat the bottom of the pan with the oil. Add the chicken breasts; cook for 2 minutes or until golden browned, flip and cook for another 2 minutes. Cover the pan; lower the heat to medium and cook for another 4 to 8 minutes depending on the thickness of the chicken breasts. Let sit for 5 to 10 minutes then slice thinly.
Combine the Napa cabbage with the romaine and place in a layer on a large platter. Arrange the chicken slices, carrots, red pepper, green onions and cucumbers on top of the cabbage/lettuce mixture in rows. Sprinkle with a little more salt and pepper, the sesame seeds, cilantro leaves, and the remaining dressing. Serve immediately.
Nutrition
Oh, I like this! Using Napa cabbage is a great idea, too. I forget how good Asian flavors taste in salads, thanks for the reminder!
Gluten Free & More
May 16, 2012
My pleasure! Enjoy :)
May 17, 2012
Beautiful and so very appealing, Carol!
Shirley
Gluten Free & More
May 17, 2012
Thank you Shirley!!!
xo,
c
Michelle
May 17, 2012
Guess what we’re having for dinner?? Of course I am making my own dressing from items on hand, but it’ll be perfect eatings at my son’s baseball game tonight!
Gluten Free & More
May 17, 2012
Sounds like a great way to celebrate your son’s baseball game – here is hoping for his team to be victorious!
May 17, 2012
Very nice salad indeed! My mum quite often has salad for breakfast, but she lives in the tropics. With minus 4*C today over here I’m glad I had nice hot eggs!
Gluten Free & More
May 18, 2012
I don’t exactly know what minus 4 C is – but it sounds COLD!!! I guess I live in the tropic too. I need to look it up. In any case, it is usually warm here :)
Lynne H
May 17, 2012
I too love salad and eat it for breakfast. When we go out to our favorite small restaurant (Denise’s Beachway Cafe) my hubby eats breakfast and I eat a big salad with tomatoes (love them) and either turkey or ham or sometimes both with oil and vinegar. I’ll have to try the Cobb at home – it looks so gooooood!! Thanks.
Gluten Free & More
May 18, 2012
Thanks Lynne – the first time I ever ate salad for breakfast was at this place called Urth Cafe on Melrose in West Hollywood. I ordered srambled eggs and it came with salad – I loved it!!!
May 18, 2012
This is Beautiful Carol! I love the cobb salad, and I never make it at home…I want to now! We have a family get-together this weekend, I think this would be awesome to bring :)
Gluten Free & More
May 18, 2012
SOunds like the erfect thing to bring Danielle! Enjoy.
August 23, 2012
So beautiful! I could sub tofu in for the chicken to make it veg :) I’d love to you have link it up at our Gluten Free Fridays recipe party! I know that you are busy! :) My name is Cindy and I blog over at Vegetarianmamma.com I wanted to invite you to link up your recipe at our Gluten Free Fridays Recipe Link up party! It happens every Friday and we’d love to have you join us with some of your awesome recipes! You can find this week’s link up here: http://vegetarianmamma.com/gluten-free-fridays-recipe-party-2/
Also be sure to link up your blog on our Gluten Free Bloggers directory. You can reach the directory by clicking the “glutenfree bloggers” tab on our blog! Thanks, Cindy :)
Gluten Free & More
August 25, 2012
Thanks Cindy!
June 18, 2013
This was fantastic! We made this dressing to go with it – http://www.epicurious.com/recipes/food/views/Ginger-Sesame-Dressing-238744 –
and had it for lunch and dinner two days in a row! Fantastic, thank you!
Gluten Free & More
June 19, 2013
Thank you, glad you liked it!
