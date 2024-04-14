Italian Cashew Creamed Kale Recipe - Simply Plant Based Kitchen (2024)

462 Shares
I think I have found heaven. I have known that Dr. Fuhrman had a recipe for cashew creamed kale and I had tried a version of it several years ago, but I think I did it wrong because I hated it. Recently, I watched a Facebook Live interview with Dr. Fuhrman’s wife, Lisa, and Elisha Lee from Eat to Live Daily. It was so good and inspiring and I had no idea she had done so much to help create Eat to Live with Dr. Fuhrman.
One of the things in the video Lisa Fuhrman said was that their son used to HATE vegetables when he was little and that they finally got him to try cashew creamed kale and he loved it. (I’m so glad they are just like normal people!) It’s now a staple in their house every single week and their son who is now a teenager and still loves it. She said her recipe at home is more basic with just almond milk & cashews and not all the spices added from the recipe books.
I think this is why I didn’t like it! The amount of onion powder (4 tablespoons) was SO overpowering. Kids (and many adults) prefer more simple flavors. So I decided to try the more basic version and just add a little bit of garlic powder (I like it better than onion powder) and Italian Seasoning and small amount of salt.
Check out the video of me prepping the kale & making the Italian Cashew Creamed Kale recipe!
Italian Cashew Creamed Kale doesn’t even taste like kale
I don’t even have the right words to describe the incredible taste.
I am still in shock how creamy and delicious it turned out! It doesn’t even taste like kale!!! My husband had just gotten home from work when I was tasting it and I was like OMG this is so good you have to try this! He gave me his skeptical look and took a bite anyways. He nearly fell over with amazement and continued to devour the small batch I had made! I had to make another batch to have enough for dinner after our “taste test”. Both my kids ate it up that night and I sent leftovers to school with them in their Bento Boxes.
I really wish I could describe how yummy this is. It’s kind of like a creamy caesar dressing and I plan on using this sauce on salad as well. And I love that it is super simple & easy to make with only a few ingredients.
Here are a few of my tips about kale
Don’t buy the bagged chopped kale!
I think this is another mistake I made several years ago is that I used bagged kale. It’s not as fresh and contains all the tough & bitter ribs. Yuck!
Buy your kale fresh in bunches. It won’t take you long to prepare and is WORTH IT. Tastes better & SOOOOO much cheaper too! And when you taste how delicious this recipe is you are going to be buying lots of kale!
Put the kale bunch in a colander in a sink and rinse the leaves under running water. Shake off excess water. Then tear the leaves off the stem & ribs. Discard the ribs & stems. Tear or chop the leaves into bite size pieces. I don’t bother chopping; I just use my hands and it’s fast and easy.
How to steam kale FAST
I also don’t own a steam basket, so I just put the washed kale pieces in a microwavable safe bowl like this one and cover. I don’t dry the kale before putting in – I leave them wet and that is all the water it needs to steam. Then put in the microwave (covered) and microwave on high for 3 minutes. Perfectly steamed!
***If you are using kale that is already dry, then add 1 tablespoon of water to the dish before microwaving.
I use a 2 1/2 quart large corning ware dish with glass lid and it works perfect! I can usually fit one whole bunch of kale leaves in it and do batches of them.
The Amazing Italian Cashew Cream Sauce
This sauce is now my new favorite and tastes like a sweet Caesar dressing. I miss Caesar salads, so now I can still have that amazing creamy taste! This is so fast & easy to make.
- 1 cup raw cashews
- 3/4 cup unsweetened Almond Milk (I used Vanilla flavor)
- 1-2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1-2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
- 1/8 teaspoon salt (optional)
- Vitamix Blender – I can’t promise it will turn out creamy without a good high powered blender.
Throw all ingredients into a high powered blender and blend until smooth and creamy.
Putting the Italian Cashew Creamed Kale all together
Pour the sauce over the steamed kale and then mix well until all the kale is covered and smothered in delicious sauce! Serve immediately. You can store in the refrigerator for a week – trust me it won’t last that long – and reheat or eat cold.
I hope you enjoy! If you try it please comment below!
Related Reading – Italian Crispy Kale Chips
This creamy and delicious recipe will knock your socks off. Even if you don't think you like kale! DON'T USE BAGGED KALE!!!
Prep Time7 minutes mins
Cook Time3 minutes mins
Course: Dressing, Salad, Side Dish
Cuisine: Gluten Free, Italian, Vegan, Whole Food Plant Based
Keyword: caesar dressing, creamed kale, kale, Salad
Servings: 4
Calories: 208kcal
Author: Kim Murphy
Equipment
Ingredients
- 1 bunch fresh kale NOT BAGGED
- 1 cup raw cashews
- 3/4 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
- 1/8 teaspoon salt optional
Instructions
Wash kale under running water and then tear leaves off the ribs. Tear or chop leaves into bite-size pieces & place in a microwavable safe bowl (don't dry leaves). If kale is dry, add 1 tablespoon of water. Cover & microwave on high for 3 minutes.
Place the rest of ingredients in a high powered blender and blend until smooth & creamy. Taste & add more seasoning if necessary.
Pour sauce over steamed kale & mix until kale is well coated. Enjoy!
Note: if you prefer less sauce on your kale, you can do 2 bunches of kale to batch of the cashew cream sauce. I have kids so sauce is KEY!
Notes
The most important thing is to use fresh bunches of kale and not bagged. The ribs are so bitter and tough & you get a lot of that in the bags. It is also not as fresh & much more expensive. It really makes a difference in this recipe!
Nutrition
Calories: 208kcal | Carbohydrates: 15g | Protein: 8g | Fat: 15g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Sodium: 151mg | Potassium: 403mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 3264IU | Vitamin C: 39mg | Calcium: 133mg | Iron: 3mg
Karenon May 16, 2019 at 12:40 pm
Thanks for the recipe, cant wait to try it. Do you think this would work with collards? If so, how long would i steam (talking about big fresh leaves, not bagged)
Reply
adminon May 16, 2019 at 2:28 pm
Hi! Yes I do think that would work. I would start with 3 minutes, like the kale (if using the microwave method) and then check the tenderness. If you want it more tender, then add 1 minute at a time. But I don’t think it will take much longer. I’ve steamed collards before to help fit more in my instant pot and it doesn’t take much! Let me know how it turns out!
Reply
Ellieon July 14, 2019 at 7:23 pm
Entire family loves this!
Reply
adminon July 15, 2019 at 10:50 am
Thanks Ellie!
Reply
Amyon July 24, 2021 at 6:09 am
Question. You used “vanilla” unsweetened almond milk in this recipe – vanilla? Love your recipes. Trying to get some more ways to eat kale!
Reply
Kimon August 27, 2021 at 1:00 pm
You don’t have to use vanilla. Plain is fine too. Thanks!
Reply
Cherie Brighamon February 1, 2024 at 9:58 am
Recipe looks fantastic, can’t wait to try!! Was wondering, if you save the stalks/kale ribs to use in making homemade veg broth, would that work, or do you think the bitterness would overpower the taste? Some veggies work well, others not so well. Any opinions on this, Kim?
Reply
Andrea Djafrion February 2, 2024 at 6:30 pm
I think it might make the broth more bitter.
Reply
Trishon February 1, 2024 at 11:55 am
Would this work with spinach or is that too delicate a green? I really don’t like the taste of kale or collards.
Reply
Let me know what you think!
