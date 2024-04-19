Saltine Toffee Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video

If you’ve never tried Saltine Toffee, now is the time! Crispy, buttery toffee with crackers, pecans and chocolate. So easy to make, too!

Table of Contents Why make toffee from crackers

Ingredient Notes

Step by Step Instructions

More Cracker Toffee recipes

Tips and Tricks

Recipe FAQs

More Candy Recipes

Saltine Cracker Toffee Recipe

Why make toffee from crackers

Years ago I remember being at a family reunion and I tried a graham cracker toffee bar. It was amazing and delicious, and I was SHOCKED that the base was a graham cracker.

I had to keep eating, bar after bar, for taste testing purposes.

This Saltine Toffee recipe has a saltier base (DUH) than a graham cracker, so the sweet and salty combo shines through on these bars!

While I love homemade English toffee, from scratch…sometimes I want something FASTER. And easier!

Ingredient Notes

Similar to my favorite Christmas crack recipe, you only need a handful of ingredients to make a delicious candy treat!

Butter – choose unsalted butter in this recipe, the crackers have enough salt!

– choose unsalted butter in this recipe, the crackers have enough salt! Sugar – granulated sugar is best!

– granulated sugar is best! Saltine Crackers – like I mentioned above, you can use graham crackers, Ritz crackers, or Club crackers. But for a traditional cracker toffee, start with Saltines.

– like I mentioned above, you can use graham crackers, Ritz crackers, or Club crackers. But for a traditional cracker toffee, start with Saltines. Milk Chocolate – you can also use dark chocolate or white chocolate if you prefer!

– you can also use dark chocolate or white chocolate if you prefer! Pecans– completely optional. You can add them before baking (and you get a toasted, nutty flavor…or sprinkle them on the melted chocolate.

Step by Step Instructions

STEP 1: Melt your butter in a small saucepan, then add your sugar. Bring this mixture to a rolling boil.

STEP 2: Line 40 saltine crackers on a 15 x 10 x 1-inch baking sheet.

STEP 3: Pour the melted butter and sugar mixture over the crackers, slowly, making sure that all the crackers have been covered in butter. You want all that buttery goodness in your Saltine Toffee!

STEP 4: Sprinkle everything generously with chopped pecans, then bake this for about 15 minutes. You want to make sure that the crackers look brown and caramelized.

STEP 5: Use a small spatula to remove the hot saltine cracker toffee from the pan and place it on parchment paper (or wax paper).

STEP 6: Melt your chocolate chips and spread over each cracker. To make this easier, I pour my melted chocolate into a large Ziploc bag, then snip the corner and drizzle generously over each cracker. Works like a charm!

Once the chocolate has hardened, store Saltine Toffee in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 5 days (if it lasts that long). ENJOY!

More Cracker Toffee recipes

S’mores Cracker Toffee is layers of graham cracker toffee, marshmallows, and chocolate. What more could you want in life?

Buttery, crunchy saltine toffee with a sweet and tart topping. You’ll love the flavor and texture of this Cranberry Pistachio Saltine Toffee recipe!

This Peppermint Cracker Toffee is ridiculously easy and delicious. Crisp, buttery toffee topped with white chocolate and peppermint candy, the perfect Christmas candy treat!

Peanut Butter Cracker Toffee will be your new favorite sweet treat. It’s so simple to make, and it’s downright trouble too with its addictive peanut butter flavor!

Tips and Tricks

Check your oven temperature. Cracker toffee can go from not ready to burnt in a minutes. Keep your eye on the toffee and remove when lightly browned.

Cracker toffee can go from not ready to burnt in a minutes. Keep your eye on the toffee and remove when lightly browned. Instead of removing individual pieces of crackers to cool, instead allow to cool as a whole on baking sheet. When set, crack into bite sized pieces.

Don’t worry about melting chocolate separately. Instead, put chocolate chips on hot toffee and place in oven for one minute. Use an offset spatula to smooth evenly.

Recipe FAQs

Can I use brown sugar instead of granulated white sugar? Yes! I suggest swapping equal amount of packed light brown sugar, following the recipe directions exactly the same. Can you freeze saltine toffee? Wrap your toffee in plastic wrap and then place in an airtight freezer safe container. Freeze for up to 30 days. Can I use margarine instead of butter? To achieve the buttery crisp toffee flavor, I suggest keeping the recipe as written with butter.

More Candy Recipes

Divinity Candy

Peanut Butter Fudge

Vanilla Fudge Recipe

Praline Pecans

Chubby Hubby Candy

SavePinPrint Saltine Cracker Toffee 4.61 from 64 votes By: Aimee If you've never tried Saltine Toffee, now is the time! Crispy, buttery, toffee with crackers, pecans and chocolate. So easy to make, too! Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes minutes Total Time: 30 minutes minutes Servings: 40 servings Ingredients ▢ 40 saltine crackers

▢ 1 cup unsalted butter

▢ ¾ cup granulated sugar

▢ 1 cup chopped pecans

▢ 12 ounces milk chocolate chips Instructions Line a 15x10x1-inch baking sheet with the saltine crackers. Set aside. Preheat oven to 375°F.

In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, melt butter. Add in sugar and bring to a rolling boil, stirring constantly.Once it begins to boil, remove from heat.

Pour over saltine crackers and sprinkle with chopped pecans. Place in a 375°F oven for about 13-15 minutes, until crackers are browned and caramelized.

Remove from oven and using a small spatula, place each piece of toffee onto a sheet of parchment paper on the counter.

Melt chocolate morsels and spread generously over toffee. Allow chocolate to set and store in airtight container for up to 5 days. Notes Make it easier! Place parchment paper in baking sheet prior to adding saltines. Cook accordingly. Remove from oven and sprinkles with chocolate chips. Allow to melt about 5 minutes, then spread with an offset spatula.

Place parchment paper in baking sheet prior to adding saltines. Cook accordingly. Remove from oven and sprinkles with chocolate chips. Allow to melt about 5 minutes, then spread with an offset spatula. Freeze it! Wrap in plastic wrap then place toffee in an airtight container to freeze for up to 30 days. Video Nutrition Serving: 1piece, Calories: 132kcal, Carbohydrates: 11g, Protein: 1g, Fat: 9g, Saturated Fat: 5g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 4g, Cholesterol: 14mg, Sodium: 36mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 8g Course: Candy Cuisine: American Did you make this recipe?Mention @shugarysweets or tag #shugarysweets! See Also 41 Must-Try Croatian Foods (With Recipes From Croatia)

Crisp, buttery pieces of toffee made from saltine crackers and topped with pecans and rich milk chocolate. The perfect holiday treat.