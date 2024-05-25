Gluten-Free Brioche Dinner Rolls Recipe (2024)

These gluten-free brioche dinner rolls are absolutely perfect for your next special occasion or holiday dinner. They would be a wonderful accompaniment to your Thanksgiving meal and can also be cut up to make a fabulous gluten-free stuffing or dressing.

Today I gave myself permission to let go of responsibilities and deadlines and just play in the kitchen. I started the day thinking I would pull out my sourdough starters and give them some love but I ended up going a different direction entirely.

At some point this morning I was reminded of a gluten-free brioche roll recipe I had seen on the Cup4Cup Gluten-Free Flour website. Since I still had most of a bag of the Cup4Cup flour (I first talked about and used this flour in this Sweet Potato Bread) and a fresh supply of my favorite Kerrygold butter, I decided to go ahead and try the brioche roll recipe. Just because.

The last time I made brioche was for The Bread Baker’s Apprentice Challenge, when I chose the super extra buttery rich version of Peter Reinhart’s recipe. These rolls, while plenty rich, have nowhere near as much butter as I managed to squeeze into that last batch.

These gluten-free brioche dinner rolls are easy to put together because they are baked in a muffin tin and therefore don’t need any special shaping. Also, the butter is melted and added to the flour along with the beaten eggs, so there’s no need to slowly beat in small amounts of softened butter. It’s really an easy recipe, although itreally worksbest with a stand mixer.

Here is what the gluten-free brioche dough looked like after mixing. It is very soft and sticky, not something that can be handled and kneaded by hand. But that’s okay, because once it’s mixed we don’t need to do anything other than cover it and let it rise for a while.

It’s hard to tell in the photo, but after about an hour and a half, the dough had risen some. I should have put it in a clear plastic container so I could mark the starting point and actually see how much the volume increased, but I didn’t. Maybe next time. Anyway, I thought that this had risen enough and I went ahead and started putting the batter in my greased muffin tin.

What you really need for this part is one of those mechanical ice cream scoops. They really don’t work well for ice cream, but they are perfect for portioning out batter for cupcakes, muffins, and these brioche rolls. Seriously, this batter/dough is sticky and an ice cream scoop is the way to go!

After portioning out all the dough, I ended up filling 17 holes, so you definitely need to have either two 12-cup muffin tins or one 12-cup and one 6-cup. And make sure you grease the muffin tins first! I just used nonstick spray. After portioning out the rolls, you’ll gently brush them with egg wash and sprinkle with flaky sea salt.

You’ll need to let them rise a bit more before putting them in the oven – I let them go for about 35 minutes. Then it’s into the oven at 350 degrees to bake for 15-17 minutes. I rotated the pans after 10 minutes so they would brown evenly.

I was happy to see them rise quite a bit in the oven and turn into perfect little brioche rolls!

I was even happier when I bit into one that was still a bit warm. These are absolutely delicious – buttery, yeasty, and slightly sweet with a tender crumb. I ate two of them slathered in butter and sat there dreaming about the Meyer lemon marmalade that I need to make.

You can download and print the original recipe herebut I have added a printable version at the bottom of this post with some of my own notes.If you do buy some Cup4Cup Flour, there are more great-looking recipes available on the site, including a stuffing recipe that uses these brioche rolls.

I have not been asked by Cup4Cup to promote their flour, we just happened to buy some and I have had fun baking with it. It’s an expensive product, so I thought I’d share my results in case any of you were curious if it’s worth the money.

For a special occasion gluten-free treat like these brioche dinner rolls, I definitely think it’s worth a try! I know that Cup4Cup flour mixes are available in 3-pound bags at Williams-Sonoma, Sur La Table (where we bought it), and several other stores, but if you really like it, you can buy a 25-pound bag through Amazon, which cuts the price per pound in half.

