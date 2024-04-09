Gochujang Buttered Noodles Recipe (2024)

By Eric Kim
Updated Dec. 12, 2023
- Total Time
- 25 minutes
- Prep Time
- 5 minutes
- Cook Time
- 20 minutes
- Rating
- 5(5,606)
- Notes
- Read community notes
These garlicky, buttery noodles are perfect for when you need a stellar pantry meal lickety-split. A packet of fresh or even instant ramen speeds up the meal prep and is ideal when cooking for one (see Tip). Honey and sherry vinegar round out gochujang’s deep heat into a mellowness that’s at once sweet, savory and tangy. The brick-red butter sauce, emulsified with a splash of the pasta cooking water, coats spaghetti here, but you can use whatever noodles you like.
Featured in: Gochujang Is So Much More Than a Condiment
or to save this recipe.
Print Options
Include recipe photo
Advertisem*nt
Ingredients
Yield:4 servings
- 1pound spaghetti or other long pasta
- 6tablespoons unsalted butter
- 12garlic cloves, finely chopped (about ⅓ cup)
- Kosher salt and black pepper
- ¼cup gochujang paste (not sauce; see Tip)
- ¼cup honey
- ¼cup sherry vinegar or rice vinegar
- Finely chopped cilantro or thinly sliced scallions (optional)
Ingredient Substitution Guide
Nutritional analysis per serving (4 servings)
693 calories; 20 grams fat; 11 grams saturated fat; 0 grams trans fat; 5 grams monounsaturated fat; 2 grams polyunsaturated fat; 111 grams carbohydrates; 5 grams dietary fiber; 22 grams sugars; 18 grams protein; 654 milligrams sodium
Note: The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.Powered by
Preparation
Step
1
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and cook according to package instructions. Reserve 1 cup of the cooking water. Drain the spaghetti and return to its pot.
Step
2
While the pasta cooks, melt 4 tablespoons of the butter in a skillet over medium-low. Add the garlic and season generously with salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic starts to soften but not brown, 1 to 3 minutes.
Step
3
Stir in the gochujang, honey and vinegar, and bring to a simmer over medium-high. Cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture reduces significantly, 3 to 4 minutes; when you drag a spatula across the bottom of the pan, it should leave behind a trail that stays put for about 3 seconds. Remove from the heat.
Step
4
Transfer the sauce to the pot with the spaghetti and add the remaining 2 tablespoons butter. Vigorously stir until the butter melts. Add splashes of the pasta cooking water, as needed, to thin out the sauce. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Top with the cilantro or scallions (if using) and serve immediately.
Tips
- Be sure to purchase plain gochujang paste, not gochujang sauce, which often includes additives like vinegar and sugar. To easily measure out gochujang, swipe the inside of a measuring cup with a little neutral oil, which will get it to slip right out.
- To make a single serving, follow the recipe using 4 to 5 ounces fresh or instant ramen noodles; 1½ tablespoons unsalted butter (1 tablespoon to fry the garlic and ½ tablespoon for the sauce at the end); 3 garlic cloves; 1 heaping tablespoon gochujang; 1 tablespoon honey; 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar or rice vinegar. Decrease the cook times throughout by 1 to 2 minutes.
Ratings
5
out of 5
5,606
user ratings
Your rating
or to rate this recipe.
Have you cooked this?
or to mark this recipe as cooked.
Private Notes
Leave a Private Note on this recipe and see it here.
Cooking Notes
Annie B
Many thanks for including instructions for a single serving. The onesies of the world salute you, Eric!
jacqueline
It’s midnight and I’m a couple drinks in. Because I just got home from a trip I had everything except the Gochujang paste (had to substitute Gochujang sauce, which I know, it says get the paste!). Regardless, it was delicious. I used stale limpy cilantro but I would have preferred scallions, or fresh cilantro. I used somen noodles and they were perfect. Chopped some nuts for crunch/protein and it was a hit. Smashed it.
ann
Spicy, sweet, delicious, and easy. The one (unintentional) change is we planned to make a full batch of sauce and save half; we promptly forgot and mixed in the half pound of pasta directly. We actually liked the double sauce because the sauce was so good. Added the pasta to the pan with sauce instead of the opposite. Also not sure it’s a main dish unaccompanied unless it’s midnight and you’re a couple drinks in in which case get after it.
dimmerswitch
If you want to see Eric Kim make this recipe with ramen noodles instead of spaghetti go to this youtube video and scroll to 10:35. If you want to have even more fun, watch the entire video for four other great ramen noodle inspirations. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2pFTJN1tF8A
Max Alexander, Rome, MasterChef Italia
Make the sauce in a skillet. Transfer the cooked pasta directly from the water into the skillet with tongs; the clinging water will thin the sauce about right. If not, add a bit more. This is how we do it in Italy, where colanders gather dust in the back of the cupboard.
Jesse & Jen In MSP
Frankly, 1/4 c (i.e. 4 tbsp) honey was too much for us. The heat was great, and it was perfectly savory, but just had too much sweetness. We will go with 2 or even 1 tbsp next time.Green onions as a topper gave the perfect fresh / allium crunch.Ultimately it was a very tasty recipe, we would just turn down the sweet.
Marcel
Added a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and a dash of sesame oil once the noodles were plated. Delish!
kat
I would follow Eric kim to the ends of the earth. Made this between terrifying tornado storms in the mid-south tonight. Just the right amount of concentration needed to be a welcome distraction. supremely comforting.
Cathy
This was easy and delicious. If anyone is wondering if it can be made vegan, I substituted maple syrup for honey and Earth Balance for butter and it was perfect.
Joel P
Super tasty and easy to make. It's got a good amount of heat but adjust gochujang up or down to your preference. As-is was perfect for me, a bit too spicy for my wife. We had it with sliced scallions, as suggested, and after a few bites I chopped up some roasted salted peanuts and threw those on and it really added something so I'd strongly recommend it.
Sao
I added some mukimame (shelled edamame) to the pasta water at the end of the noodles cooking to add some protein. Also, some matchstick carrots along with the scallions to add crunch. Yum.
DG
If I'm going to use some pasta water to enrich the sauce, why not cook the pasta in a smaller amount of water in a skillet, so the pasta starch is more concentrated in the water?
Frankieee
This is such a fabulous twist! I personally recommend using bucatini and leaving the sauce thicker (no pasta water). I added sesame seeds and a small drizzle of sesame oil with scallions. WOWIE! So. Good.
Kathleen
I'm amazed at the lack of notes describing modifications to this recipe. Unusual for our crowd (and I'm one that enjoys/appreciates/learns from reading all of the comments and ideas) and a true tribute to Eric Kim. Looks like this recipe just works and I can't wait to try it!
Laura G.
The pasta is more likely to be sticky/gluey if it doesn't have a lot of water to roam around in.
Laura
I made this last night and it was really delicious. I didn't make any changes to the recipe as I always like to try it at least once as written. The flavor of the gochujang is so interesting that I didn't even mind that the dish was basically just noodles. Having said that, next time I will definitely take the advice of some of the commenters and add a few things ... green onions, carrot slivers, cubed tofu, ground peanuts ... all would have been very tasty additions.
Laura
PS, Also thinking of trying the sauce as a tofu marinade ... could see making the gochujang sauce, marinating firm tofu cubes in it for a few days, then cooking ... mouth watering. I do feel like I should be careful with this one as the base is a lot of butter!
Emma and Nora
Needed a bit of lemon juice and after that it was delish
BT
This is so easy, delicious and flavor packed. I have used honey but also used maple syrup for the sauce when out of honey, both are delicious. Great recipe!
tREXgirl
Finally made this and WOW, where has it been all my life. Used the one serving list and used Trader Joes Squiggly noodles. Used rice vinegar as that's what I had and will be making this again and again. I have recently been keeping the paste in my pantry because gochujung is just so incredibly good.
PixieD
Followed the single serving instructions with a pack of Momof*cku noodles. Decreased honey a bit as suggested by another reviewer. Topped with scallion, peanuts and furikake. Rounded it out with a quick little cucumber/cabbage slaw in rice wine vinegar on the side. Keeping this in the lineup for nights I just cook for myself.
Vince
Not my thing. I like Gochujang but this turned out greasy and too sweat.
Elisheva
This is incredibly good for something so easy. I did use Earth Balance because I don't eat dairy but otherwise followed exactly. I will make it again, with a bit more gochujang and less honey. Also next time I'll make a double recipe because my kids ate it up
Lisa
Decadent, easy pantry food. I can't wait to try this recipe with different proteins and veggies.
Maddog
Chuck a fried egg on it and we're off to the races.
Bryanna Parkes
Easy to modify to your liking! Keeps and reheats well
Emily Y.
Eric, I think I am in love with these noodles, and by extension, you. Since coming across this recipe, I’ve made them three times in the last ten days, and I am NOT a recipe repeater. (My favorite dish on earth is mapo tofu, and I make it - maybe - once per quarter.)I add red chile flakes to the sauce, because I am a fiend for spice, and I top the noodles with toasted sesame seeds, hot sesame oil, cilantro, and scallions, because I love garnishes. These noodles are heaven. Thank you.
kevin
So good. I put gochubutter on roast chicken, roasted cabbage, potatoes, toast. You should bottle this stuff and sell it at Whole Foods then retire early to the beach somewhere. Rock on.
jo
Incredible. Simple and delicious. Water is needed if sauce clumps, but don’t worry it comes together. Added sesame seeds and lots of green onion and SOBA NOODLES. Made with spaghetti before but soba was a GAME CHANGER. Perfect last minute meal.
robin
Just made this with one change; I didn’t have honey and used equal amount of mirin. I added some tofu and frozen broccoli. This recipe is further proof Eric Kim can do no wrong. Easy, spicy, tangy - kind of an amazing Asian barbecue kind of thing. The butter made it just ever so slightly creamy. We’ll add this to our usual rotation.
Private notes are only visible to you.