Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto: A Hell's Kitchen Copycat Recipe (2024)

by Angela @ BakeItWithLove.com · 32 Comments
Jump to Recipe
This mushroom risotto recipe includes plenty of rich flavors that combine perfectly to make an elegant dish suitable for Hell's Kitchen. There is a tasty nuttiness from the Arborio rice and a rich, earthy flavor from the mushrooms, all coated with creamy Parmesan cheese and butter (with just a hint of white wine)! It is the perfect dish to impress your guests at your next dinner party or holiday celebration!
My other Gordon Ramsay risotto copycat recipes include the Hell's Kitchen Lobster Risotto and .
Jump to:
- 🥘 Ingredients
- 🔪 How To Make Mushroom Risotto
- ❓ FAQ
- 😋 More Gordon Ramsay Inspired Recipes
- 📖 Recipe Card
- 💬 Reviews
My family loves risotto even more than watching our favorite celebrity chef yelling at muppets on television! So here is my Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto copycat recipe from the hit TV show Hell's Kitchen!
If you're new to making risotto, be sure to check out my guide on how to make perfect risotto!
🥘 Ingredients
Mushroom Risotto is made with these core ingredients: Arborio rice, shallots (or onion), olive oil, butter, broth, white wine, mushrooms, and Parmesan cheese.
The additional options for herbs and protein to pair your risotto with are endless, but some classic herbs that we like to use include thyme, parsley, sage, and tarragon.
- Arborio Rice - 1 cup of Arborio rice. This is the ideal rice for making any risotto! Look at my page on the best rice for risotto for more information.
- Shallots - ¼ cup of finely diced shallots.
- Olive Oil - 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil.
- Butter - 2 tablespoons of butter (preferably unsalted).
- Parmesan Cheese - ¼ cup of shredded Parmesan Cheese.
- White Wine - ¼ cup of white wine. I use Pinot Grigio.
- Chicken Stock - 4 cups of chicken stock (have more on hand; you may need more).
- Mushrooms - 1 cup of baby Bella mushrooms, sliced.
- Parsley - 1 tablespoon of fresh chopped parsley.
*Be sure to see the free printable recipe card below for ingredients, exact amounts & instructions with tips!*
🔪 How To Make Mushroom Risotto
Please Note: This is Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen Mushroom Risotto. Not to be confused with the wild mushroom risotto out of Gordon's cookbook or any other variations made on TV or in restaurants over the years.
You will need measuring utensils, a large skillet or frying pan, and a silicone spatula.
This recipe makes 4 hearty servings, though you may be able to get 6 if serving it as a side dish!
- Heat oil and saute shallots. Add 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil to a large skillet or frying pan and bring to medium-high heat; add ¼ cup of shallots and cook until translucent (about 2-3 minutes).
- Toast risotto rice and mushrooms. Add 1 cup of Arborio rice & 1 cup of mushrooms, and stir to coat rice and mushrooms with oil.
- Add and cook off wine. Increase heat to high, and add ¼ cup of white wine. Let rice and mushrooms absorb the wine while the wine cooks off (2-4 minutes). Reduce heat back to med-high.
- Add stock to the rice and cook. Add about half (2 cups) of the chicken stock. As the rice absorbs the stock, continue to add stock gradually. Stir constantly. *Preferably, your chicken stock is in a saucepan and warm for best results and a shorter cooking time.
- Continue cooking. Continue cooking until the rice is almost all the way cooked through; it should be al denté with a firm center (approx 15-20 min).
- Add butter and parmesan to finish. When your rice is cooked, reduce the heat to low. Add 2 tablespoons of butter and stir, then gently stir in the ¼ cup of Parmesan cheese, reserving some for topping the risotto when serving.
Mushroom risotto is perfect with various proteins like grilled prime rib, baked chicken thighs, or pan-seared scallops. No matter what you serve it with, it is sure to be a meal you won't forget. Enjoy!
💭 Tips & Notes
- Warm Broth: Keep your broth warm on low heat as you cook the risotto. Adding cold broth to the skillet can significantly slow down the cooking process.
- Adding Broth: Pour the broth into the skillet in small increments. Allow each addition to be fully absorbed by the rice before adding more.
- Stirring Technique: Constant stirring isn't necessary. Aim to stir the risotto approximately every 30 seconds. As you cook, you'll get a sense of when the risotto needs stirring to ensure even absorption of the broth by all the rice grains.
🥡 Storing & Reheating
Once cooled, place your leftovers in an airtight container and refrigerate it for up to 4 days. I do not recommend freezing the risotto because it will alter the texture of the risotto and the mushrooms.
Reheating
There are two ways to reheat your risotto: on the stovetop or in the microwave. Either way, you will want to add a few tablespoons of broth to your leftovers before reheating.
- In the microwave, reheat in 30-second increments for 1.5-2 minutes, stirring between each time.
- On the stovetop, add your risotto to a skillet over medium heat with the added broth. Stir frequently until warmed through.
>>>>See all of my recipes here<<<<
❓ FAQ
Should I Rinse Arborio Rice Before Making Risotto?
Nope! There is no need to rinse Arborio rice before making risotto. In fact, you do not need to rinse any risotto rice (Carnaroli, Vialone, Nano, or Baldo) before cooking. Rinsing the rice removes the starches needed to make your risotto super creamy!
What Are The Best Mushrooms For Risotto?
Baby Bella or crimini mushrooms are what I used here, but there is a variety to choose from! In fact, I have a whole page dedicated to the best mushrooms for risotto.
Is Mushroom Risotto Vegan?
This mushroom risotto is not vegan because it includes butter, Parmesan cheese, and chicken stock. You can swap the chicken stock for vegetable stock, butter for vegan butter, and opt for vegan cheese, but it will likely change the creaminess and overall flavor of the dish.
😋 More Gordon Ramsay Inspired Recipes
- Hell’s Kitchen Lobster Risotto Recipe - This lobster risotto is creamy, delicious, and elegant enough for any special occasion!
- - Fresh pea & mint risotto is a great gourmet option for lunch or dinner, and it pairs wonderfully with lamb!
- Scrambled Eggs Gordon Ramsay Style - With this recipe, you'll be making fluffy scrambled eggs like a pro!
- Shepherds Pie - A warm and savory lamb pie with tender vegetables, an irresistible brown gravy, and mashed potatoes to top it all off.
Do you love a recipe you tried? Please leave a 5-star🌟rating in the recipe card below and/or a review in the comments section further down the page.
Stay in touch with me through social media@Pinterest,Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter! Subscribe to the newsletter today (no spam, I promise)! Don't forget to tag me when you try one of my recipes!
📖 Recipe Card
Print Recipe Leave A Comment
Love This Recipe?Click On A Star To Rate It!
5 from 208 reviews
Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto
This mushroom risotto recipe includes plenty of rich flavors that combine perfectly to make an elegant dish suitable for Hell's Kitchen. There is a tasty nuttiness from the Arborio rice and a rich, earthy flavor from the mushrooms, all coated with creamy Parmesan cheese and butter (with just a hint of white wine)! It is the perfect dish to impress your guests at your next dinner party or holiday celebration!
Author | Angela
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 390kcal
Prep 10 minutes minutes
Cooking 22 minutes minutes
Total Time 32 minutes minutes
Pin Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 cup Aborio rice
- ¼ cup shallots (finely diced)
- 1 tablespoon olive oil (extra virgin)
- 2 tablespoon butter (preferably unsalted)
- ¼ cup Parmesan cheese (shredded)
- ¼ cup white wine (we use Pinot Grigio)
- 4 cups chicken stock (have more on hand)
- 1 cup mushrooms (baby Bella)
- 1 tablespoon parsley (fresh, chopped)
Help Us Out!If you love a recipe, be sure to come back and share your ratings. This helps future users, and allows me to continue sharing free recipes! Angela
Instructions
Add 1 tablespoon of the olive oil to a large skillet or frying pan and bring to medium-high heat; add shallots and cook until translucent (about 2-3 minutes). Add Arborio rice & mushrooms and stir to coat rice and mushrooms with oil.
Increase heat to high, and add white wine. Let rice and mushrooms absorb the wine while the wine cooks off (2-4 minutes). Reduce heat back to med-high.
Add about half the chicken stock. As the rice absorbs the stock, continue adding stock gradually. Stir constantly.
*Preferably, your chicken stock is in a saucepan and warm for best results and a shorter cooking time.
Continue cooking until the rice is almost always cooked through; it should be al dente with a firm center (approx 15-20 min).
When rice is cooked, reduce heat to low. Add butter and stir, then gently stir in the Parmesan cheese, reserving some for topping the risotto.
Equipment You May Need
Notes
- It is best to keep your broth warm over low heat on the stovetop as you cook your risotto. Adding cold broth to the skillet will slow the cooking process significantly.
- Add the broth in small increments and allow it time to absorb before adding more.
- Stirring your rice constantly is not necessary. If you want to time it out, you should stir about every 30 seconds. Though it is not essential to stir right on time, you'll get a feel for your risotto as it absorbs liquid and needs to be agitated so that all the rice can absorb broth evenly.
Please Note: This is Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen Mushroom Risotto (not to be confused with the wild mushroom risotto out of Gordon's cookbook or any of the other variations made on TV, or in restaurants, over the years).
Nutrition
Calories: 390kcal (20%) | Carbohydrates: 49g (16%) | Protein: 12g (24%) | Fat: 14g (22%) | Saturated Fat: 6g (38%) | Cholesterol: 26mg (9%) | Sodium: 497mg (22%) | Potassium: 376mg (11%) | Fiber: 1g (4%) | Sugar: 4g (4%) | Vitamin A: 305IU (6%) | Vitamin C: 2.2mg (3%) | Calcium: 81mg (8%) | Iron: 2.8mg (16%)
Did you try this recipe? Rate it below!I can’t wait to see your results! Mention @bake_it_with_love or tag #bake_it_with_love!
Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto, mushroom risotto
Course Appetizer, Entrees, Side Dish
Cuisine Italian
Angela @ BakeItWithLove.com
Angela is an at home chef that developed a passion for all things cooking and baking at a young age in her Grandma's kitchen. After many years in the food service industry, she now enjoys sharing all of her family favorite recipes and creating tasty dinner and amazing dessert recipes here at Bake It With Love!
bakeitwithlove.com/about/
More Appetizers
- Best Party Dip Recipes
- Steamed Artichokes With Cheese Sauce
- Hot Imitation Crab Dip
- New Year's Eve Appetizers
Reader Interactions
Comments
Dawn says
Perfection! Used minced sweet onion successfully, too.
Reply
Sherry says
I have prepared this recipe a few times now. First time I had a lot of mushrooms and needed a recipe. Now it is a favorite. I often use beef broth instead of chicken broth, and used swiss cheese once instead of parmesan ( use what ya got). Still awesome. It is not difficult and doesn't require any special ingredients. So good, highly recommend you try this.
Reply
Jeekerz says
Everything came out amazing!!! Follow the recipe and just use your own instincts like if you want more mushrooms or parmesan and it will come out super delicious!
Reply
Gabi Riedel says
Sehr fein👍
"Very fine"
Reply
Anonymous says
How far in advance can you make this?
Reply
Angela @ BakeItWithLove.com says
Risotto is best served immediately out of the pan, in a warmed dish. I do not make it in advance intentionally, nor do I recommend doing so.
If you do decide to make risotto in advance, only do it as close to serving as possible and follow my guide for reheating risotto here. Enjoy!
Reply
Rick says
Gordon makes the best risotto, this recipe is fantastic!See AlsoHow to Take Control of IBS with the FODMAP Diet IBS Health Coaching and FODMAP Diet Recipes | Calm Belly Kitchen
Reply
S.Thompson says
I wasn't sure this recipe was worth the effort ( I am a very lazy cook) but it was really tasty. I added extra mushrooms, but otherwise stuck to the recipe. Definitely a keeper. I will make this again.
Reply
Dodo says
Receita maravilhosa. Vou experimentar logo!!!
"Wonderful recipe. I will try it soon!!!"
Reply
Anonymous says
Delicious!! Love it ❤️
Reply
Purak says
Great recipe, offered based on traditional style of preparing this simple but delicious dish.... also really happy to see that the measurements are also offered in metric values (for the world beyond the US borders). Thank you, looking forward to making this in Germany 🙂
Reply
Daniel says
Agreed, this way the recipe was written is very helpful. BTW, this is the best mushroom risotto EVER!
Reply
Marilu says
This was simple, delicious and so creamy.
Thank you for the recipe.
Reply
John Gwynn says
This made perfect risotto in less time…must be something to do with adding the stock twice rather than every time the rice cooks out almost all the liquid. I added too much cheese (it’s that really possible?), and the risotto seized up a bit, but was delicious with fresh sour dough bread. Thanks!
Reply
beth says
The only small change I made was using mushroom stock my sister and I loved it and I will definitely be making it again
Reply
Gill Everest says
Does the recipe serve 2 portions £
Reply
Angela @ BakeItWithLove.com says
This makes 4 servings according to the recipe card, and will easily serve 2-3 if you've got a hungry crowd!
Reply
Marion Niven says
Keep the chicken stock heated over a low heat and add as the rice mixture evaporates. Remove mushrooms when they are browned and add at the end so they are firmer. This recipe does not mention seasonings so I found it bland and needed to add more Parmesan as well as salt and pepper before serving. Chopped chives add additional flavour and colour too. Great recipe though!
Reply
Brittany M says
Just made this after months of craving it, and it did not let me down! Sooo tasty and not difficult at all. Thank you so much for sharing!
Reply
Katherine J says
This is one of my favorite recipes on the internet! I have your recipe bookmarked as a favorite!!!
Reply
Kathleen says
I just love you....Ive watched your show in England, over and over well all your cooking shows and Tilly so beautiful you and your family have a great day. Love Kathleen
Reply
Angela @ BakeItWithLove.com says
Thank you for your sweet words Kathleen, but I am afraid that you have me confused with someone else. I only wish I had a show in England!
Reply
Jill says
When to add fresh parsley?
Reply
Angela @ BakeItWithLove.com says
Add the parsley before serving, or just add the parsley as garnish when serving. Enjoy!
Reply
Hanz says
The best mushroom risotto ever! Very creamy and decadent meal.
Reply
Eduard says
Zeer goed en leuk gebracht. Ik geniet van al dat lekkers.
Ga zo door; vindt fantastisch war je voor een ande over hebt.
Reply
Angela @ BakeItWithLove.com says
Hartelijk bedankt!
Reply
Tanya says
Absolutely delicious! I am making this as often as possible, so darn good and easy! Everyone at the table killed it! Thank you Mr. Ramsey for sharing!
Reply
Sheila says
Made this last week...AWESOME! Thank you for sharing!
Reply
Angela @ BakeItWithLove.com says
Thank you! We love hearing about when the recipes turn out awesome!!
Reply
Dasha says
Is the wine absolutely necessary? Is there anything we can substitute it with? Thanks in advance.
Reply
Angela @ BakeItWithLove.com says
Yes, you can simply use more broth in the recipe to omit the wine. Enjoy!
Reply
Thanks for coming! Let me know what you think:
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.