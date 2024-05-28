Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto: A Hell's Kitchen Copycat Recipe (2024)

Table of Contents
🥘 Ingredients 🔪 How To Make Mushroom Risotto 💭 Tips & Notes 🥡 Storing & Reheating Reheating ❓ FAQ 😋 More Gordon Ramsay Inspired Recipes 📖 Recipe Card Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto Ingredients Instructions Equipment You May Need Notes Nutrition More Appetizers Reader Interactions Comments Thanks for coming! Let me know what you think: FAQs

by Angela @ BakeItWithLove.com · 32 Comments

Jump to Recipe

This mushroom risotto recipe includes plenty of rich flavors that combine perfectly to make an elegant dish suitable for Hell's Kitchen. There is a tasty nuttiness from the Arborio rice and a rich, earthy flavor from the mushrooms, all coated with creamy Parmesan cheese and butter (with just a hint of white wine)! It is the perfect dish to impress your guests at your next dinner party or holiday celebration!

My other Gordon Ramsay risotto copycat recipes include the Hell's Kitchen Lobster Risotto and .

Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto: A Hell's Kitchen Copycat Recipe (1)
Jump to:
  • 🥘 Ingredients
  • 🔪 How To Make Mushroom Risotto
  • ❓ FAQ
  • 😋 More Gordon Ramsay Inspired Recipes
  • 📖 Recipe Card
  • 💬 Reviews

My family loves risotto even more than watching our favorite celebrity chef yelling at muppets on television! So here is my Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto copycat recipe from the hit TV show Hell's Kitchen!

If you're new to making risotto, be sure to check out my guide on how to make perfect risotto!

🥘 Ingredients

Mushroom Risotto is made with these core ingredients: Arborio rice, shallots (or onion), olive oil, butter, broth, white wine, mushrooms, and Parmesan cheese.

The additional options for herbs and protein to pair your risotto with are endless, but some classic herbs that we like to use include thyme, parsley, sage, and tarragon.

  • Arborio Rice - 1 cup of Arborio rice. This is the ideal rice for making any risotto! Look at my page on the best rice for risotto for more information.
  • Shallots - ¼ cup of finely diced shallots.
  • Olive Oil - 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil.
  • Butter - 2 tablespoons of butter (preferably unsalted).
  • Parmesan Cheese - ¼ cup of shredded Parmesan Cheese.
  • White Wine - ¼ cup of white wine. I use Pinot Grigio.
  • Chicken Stock - 4 cups of chicken stock (have more on hand; you may need more).
  • Mushrooms - 1 cup of baby Bella mushrooms, sliced.
  • Parsley - 1 tablespoon of fresh chopped parsley.

*Be sure to see the free printable recipe card below for ingredients, exact amounts & instructions with tips!*

🔪 How To Make Mushroom Risotto

Please Note: This is Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen Mushroom Risotto. Not to be confused with the wild mushroom risotto out of Gordon's cookbook or any other variations made on TV or in restaurants over the years.

You will need measuring utensils, a large skillet or frying pan, and a silicone spatula.

This recipe makes 4 hearty servings, though you may be able to get 6 if serving it as a side dish!

  1. Heat oil and saute shallots. Add 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil to a large skillet or frying pan and bring to medium-high heat; add ¼ cup of shallots and cook until translucent (about 2-3 minutes).
  2. Toast risotto rice and mushrooms. Add 1 cup of Arborio rice & 1 cup of mushrooms, and stir to coat rice and mushrooms with oil.
  3. Add and cook off wine. Increase heat to high, and add ¼ cup of white wine. Let rice and mushrooms absorb the wine while the wine cooks off (2-4 minutes). Reduce heat back to med-high.
  4. Add stock to the rice and cook. Add about half (2 cups) of the chicken stock. As the rice absorbs the stock, continue to add stock gradually. Stir constantly. *Preferably, your chicken stock is in a saucepan and warm for best results and a shorter cooking time.
  5. Continue cooking. Continue cooking until the rice is almost all the way cooked through; it should be al denté with a firm center (approx 15-20 min).
  6. Add butter and parmesan to finish. When your rice is cooked, reduce the heat to low. Add 2 tablespoons of butter and stir, then gently stir in the ¼ cup of Parmesan cheese, reserving some for topping the risotto when serving.

Mushroom risotto is perfect with various proteins like grilled prime rib, baked chicken thighs, or pan-seared scallops. No matter what you serve it with, it is sure to be a meal you won't forget. Enjoy!

Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto: A Hell's Kitchen Copycat Recipe (2)

💭 Tips & Notes

  • Warm Broth: Keep your broth warm on low heat as you cook the risotto. Adding cold broth to the skillet can significantly slow down the cooking process.
  • Adding Broth: Pour the broth into the skillet in small increments. Allow each addition to be fully absorbed by the rice before adding more.
  • Stirring Technique: Constant stirring isn't necessary. Aim to stir the risotto approximately every 30 seconds. As you cook, you'll get a sense of when the risotto needs stirring to ensure even absorption of the broth by all the rice grains.

🥡 Storing & Reheating

Once cooled, place your leftovers in an airtight container and refrigerate it for up to 4 days. I do not recommend freezing the risotto because it will alter the texture of the risotto and the mushrooms.

Reheating

There are two ways to reheat your risotto: on the stovetop or in the microwave. Either way, you will want to add a few tablespoons of broth to your leftovers before reheating.

  1. In the microwave, reheat in 30-second increments for 1.5-2 minutes, stirring between each time.
  2. On the stovetop, add your risotto to a skillet over medium heat with the added broth. Stir frequently until warmed through.

>>>>See all of my recipes here<<<<

❓ FAQ

Should I Rinse Arborio Rice Before Making Risotto?

Nope! There is no need to rinse Arborio rice before making risotto. In fact, you do not need to rinse any risotto rice (Carnaroli, Vialone, Nano, or Baldo) before cooking. Rinsing the rice removes the starches needed to make your risotto super creamy!

What Are The Best Mushrooms For Risotto?

Baby Bella or crimini mushrooms are what I used here, but there is a variety to choose from! In fact, I have a whole page dedicated to the best mushrooms for risotto.

Is Mushroom Risotto Vegan?

This mushroom risotto is not vegan because it includes butter, Parmesan cheese, and chicken stock. You can swap the chicken stock for vegetable stock, butter for vegan butter, and opt for vegan cheese, but it will likely change the creaminess and overall flavor of the dish.

Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto: A Hell's Kitchen Copycat Recipe (3)

😋 More Gordon Ramsay Inspired Recipes

  • Hell’s Kitchen Lobster Risotto Recipe - This lobster risotto is creamy, delicious, and elegant enough for any special occasion!
  • - Fresh pea & mint risotto is a great gourmet option for lunch or dinner, and it pairs wonderfully with lamb!
  • Scrambled Eggs Gordon Ramsay Style - With this recipe, you'll be making fluffy scrambled eggs like a pro!
  • Shepherds Pie - A warm and savory lamb pie with tender vegetables, an irresistible brown gravy, and mashed potatoes to top it all off.

Do you love a recipe you tried? Please leave a 5-star🌟rating in the recipe card below and/or a review in the comments section further down the page.
Stay in touch with me through social media@Pinterest,Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter! Subscribe to the newsletter today (no spam, I promise)! Don't forget to tag me when you try one of my recipes!

📖 Recipe Card

Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto: A Hell's Kitchen Copycat Recipe (4)

Print Recipe Leave A Comment

Love This Recipe?Click On A Star To Rate It!

5 from 208 reviews

Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto

This mushroom risotto recipe includes plenty of rich flavors that combine perfectly to make an elegant dish suitable for Hell's Kitchen. There is a tasty nuttiness from the Arborio rice and a rich, earthy flavor from the mushrooms, all coated with creamy Parmesan cheese and butter (with just a hint of white wine)! It is the perfect dish to impress your guests at your next dinner party or holiday celebration!

Author | Angela

Servings: 4 servings

Calories: 390kcal

Prep 10 minutes minutes

Cooking 22 minutes minutes

Total Time 32 minutes minutes

Pin Recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Aborio rice
  • ¼ cup shallots (finely diced)
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil (extra virgin)
  • 2 tablespoon butter (preferably unsalted)
  • ¼ cup Parmesan cheese (shredded)
  • ¼ cup white wine (we use Pinot Grigio)
  • 4 cups chicken stock (have more on hand)
  • 1 cup mushrooms (baby Bella)
  • 1 tablespoon parsley (fresh, chopped)

Help Us Out!If you love a recipe, be sure to come back and share your ratings. This helps future users, and allows me to continue sharing free recipes! Angela

Instructions

  • Add 1 tablespoon of the olive oil to a large skillet or frying pan and bring to medium-high heat; add shallots and cook until translucent (about 2-3 minutes). Add Arborio rice & mushrooms and stir to coat rice and mushrooms with oil.

  • Increase heat to high, and add white wine. Let rice and mushrooms absorb the wine while the wine cooks off (2-4 minutes). Reduce heat back to med-high.

  • Add about half the chicken stock. As the rice absorbs the stock, continue adding stock gradually. Stir constantly.

    *Preferably, your chicken stock is in a saucepan and warm for best results and a shorter cooking time.

  • Continue cooking until the rice is almost always cooked through; it should be al dente with a firm center (approx 15-20 min).

  • When rice is cooked, reduce heat to low. Add butter and stir, then gently stir in the Parmesan cheese, reserving some for topping the risotto.

Notes

  • It is best to keep your broth warm over low heat on the stovetop as you cook your risotto. Adding cold broth to the skillet will slow the cooking process significantly.
  • Add the broth in small increments and allow it time to absorb before adding more.
  • Stirring your rice constantly is not necessary. If you want to time it out, you should stir about every 30 seconds. Though it is not essential to stir right on time, you'll get a feel for your risotto as it absorbs liquid and needs to be agitated so that all the rice can absorb broth evenly.

Please Note: This is Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen Mushroom Risotto (not to be confused with the wild mushroom risotto out of Gordon's cookbook or any of the other variations made on TV, or in restaurants, over the years).

Nutrition

Calories: 390kcal (20%) | Carbohydrates: 49g (16%) | Protein: 12g (24%) | Fat: 14g (22%) | Saturated Fat: 6g (38%) | Cholesterol: 26mg (9%) | Sodium: 497mg (22%) | Potassium: 376mg (11%) | Fiber: 1g (4%) | Sugar: 4g (4%) | Vitamin A: 305IU (6%) | Vitamin C: 2.2mg (3%) | Calcium: 81mg (8%) | Iron: 2.8mg (16%)

Did you try this recipe? Rate it below!I can’t wait to see your results! Mention @bake_it_with_love or tag #bake_it_with_love!

Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto, mushroom risotto

Course Appetizer, Entrees, Side Dish

Cuisine Italian

Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto: A Hell's Kitchen Copycat Recipe (5)

Angela @ BakeItWithLove.com

Angela is an at home chef that developed a passion for all things cooking and baking at a young age in her Grandma's kitchen. After many years in the food service industry, she now enjoys sharing all of her family favorite recipes and creating tasty dinner and amazing dessert recipes here at Bake It With Love!

bakeitwithlove.com/about/

More Appetizers

  • Best Party Dip Recipes
  • Steamed Artichokes With Cheese Sauce
  • Hot Imitation Crab Dip
  • New Year's Eve Appetizers

Reader Interactions

Comments

    Thanks for coming! Let me know what you think:

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Dawn says

    Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto: A Hell's Kitchen Copycat Recipe (10)
    Perfection! Used minced sweet onion successfully, too.

    Reply

  2. Sherry says

    Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto: A Hell's Kitchen Copycat Recipe (11)
    I have prepared this recipe a few times now. First time I had a lot of mushrooms and needed a recipe. Now it is a favorite. I often use beef broth instead of chicken broth, and used swiss cheese once instead of parmesan ( use what ya got). Still awesome. It is not difficult and doesn't require any special ingredients. So good, highly recommend you try this.

    Reply

  3. Jeekerz says

    Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto: A Hell's Kitchen Copycat Recipe (12)
    Everything came out amazing!!! Follow the recipe and just use your own instincts like if you want more mushrooms or parmesan and it will come out super delicious!

    Reply

  4. Gabi Riedel says

    Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto: A Hell's Kitchen Copycat Recipe (13)
    Sehr fein👍
    "Very fine"

    Reply

  5. Anonymous says

    How far in advance can you make this?

    Reply

    • Angela @ BakeItWithLove.com says

      Risotto is best served immediately out of the pan, in a warmed dish. I do not make it in advance intentionally, nor do I recommend doing so.
      If you do decide to make risotto in advance, only do it as close to serving as possible and follow my guide for reheating risotto here. Enjoy!

      Reply

  7. S.Thompson says

    I wasn't sure this recipe was worth the effort ( I am a very lazy cook) but it was really tasty. I added extra mushrooms, but otherwise stuck to the recipe. Definitely a keeper. I will make this again.

    Reply

  8. Dodo says

    Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto: A Hell's Kitchen Copycat Recipe (15)
    Receita maravilhosa. Vou experimentar logo!!!
    "Wonderful recipe. I will try it soon!!!"

    Reply

  9. Anonymous says

    Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto: A Hell's Kitchen Copycat Recipe (16)
    Delicious!! Love it ❤️

    Reply

  10. Purak says

    Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto: A Hell's Kitchen Copycat Recipe (17)
    Great recipe, offered based on traditional style of preparing this simple but delicious dish.... also really happy to see that the measurements are also offered in metric values (for the world beyond the US borders). Thank you, looking forward to making this in Germany 🙂

    Reply

    • Daniel says

      Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto: A Hell's Kitchen Copycat Recipe (18)
      Agreed, this way the recipe was written is very helpful. BTW, this is the best mushroom risotto EVER!

      Reply

  11. Marilu says

    Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto: A Hell's Kitchen Copycat Recipe (19)
    This was simple, delicious and so creamy.

    Thank you for the recipe.

    Reply

  12. John Gwynn says

    Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto: A Hell's Kitchen Copycat Recipe (20)
    This made perfect risotto in less time…must be something to do with adding the stock twice rather than every time the rice cooks out almost all the liquid. I added too much cheese (it’s that really possible?), and the risotto seized up a bit, but was delicious with fresh sour dough bread. Thanks!

    Reply

  13. beth says

    The only small change I made was using mushroom stock my sister and I loved it and I will definitely be making it again

    Reply

  14. Gill Everest says

    Does the recipe serve 2 portions £

    Reply

    • Angela @ BakeItWithLove.com says

      This makes 4 servings according to the recipe card, and will easily serve 2-3 if you've got a hungry crowd!

      Reply

  15. Marion Niven says

    Keep the chicken stock heated over a low heat and add as the rice mixture evaporates. Remove mushrooms when they are browned and add at the end so they are firmer. This recipe does not mention seasonings so I found it bland and needed to add more Parmesan as well as salt and pepper before serving. Chopped chives add additional flavour and colour too. Great recipe though!

    Reply

  16. Brittany M says

    Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto: A Hell's Kitchen Copycat Recipe (21)
    Just made this after months of craving it, and it did not let me down! Sooo tasty and not difficult at all. Thank you so much for sharing!

    Reply

  17. Katherine J says

    Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto: A Hell's Kitchen Copycat Recipe (22)
    This is one of my favorite recipes on the internet! I have your recipe bookmarked as a favorite!!!

    Reply

  18. Kathleen says

    I just love you....Ive watched your show in England, over and over well all your cooking shows and Tilly so beautiful you and your family have a great day. Love Kathleen

    Reply

    • Angela @ BakeItWithLove.com says

      Thank you for your sweet words Kathleen, but I am afraid that you have me confused with someone else. I only wish I had a show in England!

      Reply

    • Jill says

      When to add fresh parsley?

      Reply

      • Angela @ BakeItWithLove.com says

        Add the parsley before serving, or just add the parsley as garnish when serving. Enjoy!

        Reply

  19. Hanz says

    Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto: A Hell's Kitchen Copycat Recipe (23)
    The best mushroom risotto ever! Very creamy and decadent meal.

    Reply

  20. Eduard says

    Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto: A Hell's Kitchen Copycat Recipe (24)
    Zeer goed en leuk gebracht. Ik geniet van al dat lekkers.
    Ga zo door; vindt fantastisch war je voor een ande over hebt.

    Reply

    • Angela @ BakeItWithLove.com says

      Hartelijk bedankt!

      Reply

  21. Tanya says

    Absolutely delicious! I am making this as often as possible, so darn good and easy! Everyone at the table killed it! Thank you Mr. Ramsey for sharing!

    Reply

  22. Sheila says

    Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto: A Hell's Kitchen Copycat Recipe (25)
    Made this last week...AWESOME! Thank you for sharing!

    Reply

    • Angela @ BakeItWithLove.com says

      Thank you! We love hearing about when the recipes turn out awesome!!

      Reply

    • Dasha says

      Is the wine absolutely necessary? Is there anything we can substitute it with? Thanks in advance.

      Reply

      • Angela @ BakeItWithLove.com says

        Yes, you can simply use more broth in the recipe to omit the wine. Enjoy!

        Reply

Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto: A Hell's Kitchen Copycat Recipe (2024)

FAQs

How does Hell's Kitchen make their risotto? ›

"Boil salted water, throw in the rice, boil it for nine minutes, strain it and throw it on a sheet pan. It's 90% cooked, so all you're doing is just picking it up. Once it's blanched, I can make risotto, from beginning to end, in three minutes."

View More
What is Gordon Ramsay's recipe for risotto? ›

ingredients
  1. 1 large shallot, chopped finely.
  2. 4 tablespoons olive oil.
  3. 8 ounces baby portabella mushrooms, sliced.
  4. 10 ounces arborio rice.
  5. 12 cup dry white wine.
  6. 4 cups low sodium chicken broth.
  7. 8 ounces plum tomatoes, skinned, seeded and finely chopped.
  8. 1 tablespoon fresh basil, chopped.

Get More Info Here
How to make risotto like a chef? ›

The chef spends 16 minutes exactly focusing just on feeding risotto with stock or water, eyeing the rice while it simmers to ensure that the liquid is slowly plumping the grains rather than quickly drying them out. As with pasta, al dente is key to this Italian style of cooking.

Discover More Details
What is the secret to great risotto? ›

Never wash your rice beforehand as this removes the starch, which is what helps give risotto its smooth texture. Cook your risotto on a low, simmering heat and add the stock gradually, one ladle at a time. This gives the rice time to fully absorb the liquid and flavours. Rushing your risotto will only ruin its texture.

View Details
What is the secret ingredient in risotto? ›

For risotto, that ingredient is salted water, according to chef and writer Naomi Pomeroy (via The Kitchn).

Discover More Details
How do restaurants cook risotto so fast? ›

We par cook it. We make the recipe without finishing it with cream or butter or cheese. We pour the hot risotto onto a sheet tray to cool quickly and then store it in a container. Once we are ready to serve, we reheat the risotto with a little chicken stock, and finish with cream, butter, and some parmesan cheese.

Learn More
What is Hell's Kitchen famous dish? ›

What is the most famous dish at Hell's Kitchen in Southern California? The Beef Wellington and Pan Seared Scallops are amongst the most famous dishes at Hell's Kitchen.

Keep Reading
What is Hells Kitchen called now? ›

Hell's Kitchen, formerly also known as Clinton, is a neighborhood on the West Side of Midtown Manhattan in New York City, United States. It is considered to be bordered by 34th Street (or 41st Street) to the south, 59th Street to the north, Eighth Avenue to the east, and the Hudson River to the west.

Learn More Now
How much does it cost to eat at Hells Kitchen during an episode? ›

Expect to eat for free but without being able to choose your food. If you're part of the audience during taping for the show, you'll probably be served whatever contestants on the show are being tasked with creating. Service will be slow; expect the visit to take at least three hours.

Show Me More
What is the best rice for risotto? ›

Arborio is the most popular short-grain rice for making risotto. It is capable of absorbing large amounts of liquid and produces a relatively creamy risotto with a hearty texture. Carnaroli is a plumper, larger grain of rice that has a high starch content.

Learn More Now

What is the best broth for risotto? ›

Ingredients for Mushroom Risotto

Broth: Homemade chicken broth is always the best choice for flavor, but you can use store-bought chicken broth for convenience. Choose low-sodium broth and adjust the seasonings at the end.

Learn More
Is broth or stock better for risotto? ›

Stock and broth are equally great for thinning out sauces, making risotto, or as a base for quick soups. Broth is better for consuming as is because it has seasoning that makes it tastier on its own. Broth may be preferred as a flavor enhancer for cooking plain white rice or grains.

Read More
How do restaurants cook risotto so quickly? ›

We par cook it. We make the recipe without finishing it with cream or butter or cheese. We pour the hot risotto onto a sheet tray to cool quickly and then store it in a container. Once we are ready to serve, we reheat the risotto with a little chicken stock, and finish with cream, butter, and some parmesan cheese.

Discover More
How do chefs cook risotto so fast? ›

The key, instead, is to undercook the risotto and cool it rapidly to prevent that rice from overcooking, so you can easily finish cooking it later.

Get More Info
What is the secret to a good risotto? ›

Top 10 Tips for a Great Risotto
  • Always use warm stock. ...
  • Use a wide pan. ...
  • Use Arborio rice. ...
  • Toast the rice. ...
  • Deglaze with wine. ...
  • Watch your time. ...
  • Stir, but not too much. ...
  • Add the stock in small increments.
Feb 19, 2021

View More
Top Articles
Easy Mixed-Cheese Quiche Recipe
The Best Stir Fry Sauce Recipe
13 Summer Wedding Ideas For Your Special Day
Inspiring Book Wedding Theme Ideas for Bibliophiles
Latest Posts
25 Weight Watchers Appetizers Recipes
Spanakopita Recipe (Greek Spinach Pie Tutorial) | The Mediterranean Dish
Article information

Author: Geoffrey Lueilwitz

Last Updated:

Views: 6177

Rating: 5 / 5 (80 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Geoffrey Lueilwitz

Birthday: 1997-03-23

Address: 74183 Thomas Course, Port Micheal, OK 55446-1529

Phone: +13408645881558

Job: Global Representative

Hobby: Sailing, Vehicle restoration, Rowing, Ghost hunting, Scrapbooking, Rugby, Board sports

Introduction: My name is Geoffrey Lueilwitz, I am a zealous, encouraging, sparkling, enchanting, graceful, faithful, nice person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.