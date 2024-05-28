Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto: A Hell's Kitchen Copycat Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This mushroom risotto recipe includes plenty of rich flavors that combine perfectly to make an elegant dish suitable for Hell's Kitchen. There is a tasty nuttiness from the Arborio rice and a rich, earthy flavor from the mushrooms, all coated with creamy Parmesan cheese and butter (with just a hint of white wine)! It is the perfect dish to impress your guests at your next dinner party or holiday celebration!

My other Gordon Ramsay risotto copycat recipes include the Hell's Kitchen Lobster Risotto and .

My family loves risotto even more than watching our favorite celebrity chef yelling at muppets on television! So here is my Gordon Ramsay's Mushroom Risotto copycat recipe from the hit TV show Hell's Kitchen!

If you're new to making risotto, be sure to check out my guide on how to make perfect risotto!

🥘 Ingredients

Mushroom Risotto is made with these core ingredients: Arborio rice, shallots (or onion), olive oil, butter, broth, white wine, mushrooms, and Parmesan cheese.

The additional options for herbs and protein to pair your risotto with are endless, but some classic herbs that we like to use include thyme, parsley, sage, and tarragon.

Arborio Rice - 1 cup of Arborio rice. This is the ideal rice for making any risotto! Look at my page on the best rice for risotto for more information.

1 cup of Arborio rice. This is the ideal rice for making any risotto! Look at my page on for more information. Shallots - ¼ cup of finely diced shallots.

¼ cup of finely diced shallots. Olive Oil - 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil.

1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil. Butter - 2 tablespoons of butter (preferably unsalted).

2 tablespoons of butter (preferably unsalted). Parmesan Cheese - ¼ cup of shredded Parmesan Cheese.

¼ cup of shredded Parmesan Cheese. White Wine - ¼ cup of white wine. I use Pinot Grigio.

¼ cup of white wine. I use Pinot Grigio. Chicken Stock - 4 cups of chicken stock (have more on hand; you may need more).

4 cups of chicken stock (have more on hand; you may need more). Mushrooms - 1 cup of baby Bella mushrooms, sliced.

1 cup of baby Bella mushrooms, sliced. Parsley - 1 tablespoon of fresh chopped parsley.

🔪 How To Make Mushroom Risotto

Please Note: This is Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen Mushroom Risotto. Not to be confused with the wild mushroom risotto out of Gordon's cookbook or any other variations made on TV or in restaurants over the years.

You will need measuring utensils, a large skillet or frying pan, and a silicone spatula.

This recipe makes 4 hearty servings, though you may be able to get 6 if serving it as a side dish!

Heat oil and saute shallots. Add 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil to a large skillet or frying pan and bring to medium-high heat; add ¼ cup of shallots and cook until translucent (about 2-3 minutes). Toast risotto rice and mushrooms. Add 1 cup of Arborio rice & 1 cup of mushrooms, and stir to coat rice and mushrooms with oil. Add and cook off wine. Increase heat to high, and add ¼ cup of white wine. Let rice and mushrooms absorb the wine while the wine cooks off (2-4 minutes). Reduce heat back to med-high. Add stock to the rice and cook. Add about half (2 cups) of the chicken stock. As the rice absorbs the stock, continue to add stock gradually. Stir constantly. *Preferably, your chicken stock is in a saucepan and warm for best results and a shorter cooking time. Continue cooking. Continue cooking until the rice is almost all the way cooked through; it should be al denté with a firm center (approx 15-20 min). Add butter and parmesan to finish. When your rice is cooked, reduce the heat to low. Add 2 tablespoons of butter and stir, then gently stir in the ¼ cup of Parmesan cheese, reserving some for topping the risotto when serving.

Mushroom risotto is perfect with various proteins like grilled prime rib, baked chicken thighs, or pan-seared scallops. No matter what you serve it with, it is sure to be a meal you won't forget. Enjoy!

💭 Tips & Notes

Warm Broth : Keep your broth warm on low heat as you cook the risotto. Adding cold broth to the skillet can significantly slow down the cooking process.

: Keep your broth warm on low heat as you cook the risotto. Adding cold broth to the skillet can significantly slow down the cooking process. Adding Broth : Pour the broth into the skillet in small increments. Allow each addition to be fully absorbed by the rice before adding more.

: Pour the broth into the skillet in small increments. Allow each addition to be fully absorbed by the rice before adding more. Stirring Technique: Constant stirring isn't necessary. Aim to stir the risotto approximately every 30 seconds. As you cook, you'll get a sense of when the risotto needs stirring to ensure even absorption of the broth by all the rice grains.

🥡 Storing & Reheating

Once cooled, place your leftovers in an airtight container and refrigerate it for up to 4 days. I do not recommend freezing the risotto because it will alter the texture of the risotto and the mushrooms.

Reheating

There are two ways to reheat your risotto: on the stovetop or in the microwave. Either way, you will want to add a few tablespoons of broth to your leftovers before reheating.

In the microwave, reheat in 30-second increments for 1.5-2 minutes, stirring between each time. On the stovetop, add your risotto to a skillet over medium heat with the added broth. Stir frequently until warmed through.

❓ FAQ

Should I Rinse Arborio Rice Before Making Risotto? Nope! There is no need to rinse Arborio rice before making risotto. In fact, you do not need to rinse any risotto rice (Carnaroli, Vialone, Nano, or Baldo) before cooking. Rinsing the rice removes the starches needed to make your risotto super creamy! What Are The Best Mushrooms For Risotto? Baby Bella or crimini mushrooms are what I used here, but there is a variety to choose from! In fact, I have a whole page dedicated to the best mushrooms for risotto. Is Mushroom Risotto Vegan? This mushroom risotto is not vegan because it includes butter, Parmesan cheese, and chicken stock. You can swap the chicken stock for vegetable stock, butter for vegan butter, and opt for vegan cheese, but it will likely change the creaminess and overall flavor of the dish.

😋 More Gordon Ramsay Inspired Recipes

Hell’s Kitchen Lobster Risotto Recipe - This lobster risotto is creamy, delicious, and elegant enough for any special occasion!

- This lobster risotto is creamy, delicious, and elegant enough for any special occasion! - Fresh pea & mint risotto is a great gourmet option for lunch or dinner, and it pairs wonderfully with lamb!

- Fresh pea & mint risotto is a great gourmet option for lunch or dinner, and it pairs wonderfully with lamb! Scrambled Eggs Gordon Ramsay Style - With this recipe, you'll be making fluffy scrambled eggs like a pro!

- With this recipe, you'll be making fluffy scrambled eggs like a pro! Shepherds Pie - A warm and savory lamb pie with tender vegetables, an irresistible brown gravy, and mashed potatoes to top it all off.

📖 Recipe Card

