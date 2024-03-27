Easy French Onion Soup Recipe (Seriously, The Only Recipe You Need!) (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Well, look what I've just got for you. It's Easy French Onion Soup Recipe. Don't be intimidated by French cooking, because this easy twist on a French classic will make you believe that sophisticated cuisine doesn't have to be a rocket science.

Best French Onion Soup Recipe

My first trip to France was in the middle of 2000s. I vividly remember my excitement and joy from going to one of the most beautiful countries in the world. The country, that I still consider to be my favorite.

Beautiful Baroque architecture, drenched in history streets of Paris, melodic French language and of course mouthwatering and top notch French cuisine. All of this has left a significant impact on the shaping of my culinary and cultural preferences.

From that moment on I fell in love with European food, culture and everything Europe related. That's why I dedicated this blog to the most delicious European recipes.

And you my friend, if you're reading this, I believe that you're just like me obsessed with French, Italian, Spanish etc cuisines.

Speaking of French Onion Soup Recipe...the chances are that somehow somewhere you've already tried it and want to recreate its taste and flavor at home.

Or, maybe you've never tried this soup, but heard rave reviews about it and would love to try it too.

Before we get started, here's what you need to know:

French Onion Soup is one of the easiest soups ever;

It requires minimal ingredients;

Thanks to a slow caramelisation of onions, soup comes out extremely flavorful;

When you place a few slices of toastedbaguette on a soup, sprinkle it with cheese and broil for a few minutes, you get one of the most satisfying and comforting bitesever;

If you make this soup more than once (and I'm sure you will!), here are the ovenproof ramekins that I recommend. They have a small handle which makes it easier to transfer the bowl from the oven to your table:)

If you watch a recipe video, you'll see that I made Chicken French Onion Soup Recipe. Despite that traditionally, beef broth is used, chicken broth is my personal preference. You can make it with any broth you like.,

In my recipe I used a combo of Gruyere cheese which has a wonderful flavor and Provolone cheese, which melts great.

Best cheese for this soup

Swiss Cheese + Parmesan Cheese;

Comté cheese;

Emmental.

Does French Onion Soup Freeze Well?

Yes, you can definitely freeze French Onion Soup. Arrange prepared soup minus bread and cheese among the freezer friendly zipper bags and lay them flat in a freezer.

When stored properly French Onion Soup will keep for 3 months in a freezer.

When you're ready to eat your soup, thaw it overnight in the refrigerator or place a bag into a simmering water. Once defrosted, bring the soup to a boil again, then ladle into a bowl, top with baguette, cheese and broil until cheese is nice and melty.

Recipe

Easy French Onion Soup Recipe Recipe Video Above. Soul warming and perfect for colder weather, this Easy French Onion Soup recipe requires simple ingredients but produces such a delicious result. Try it and it'll sure become your favorite easy winter warmer! 4.03 from 41 votes Print Pin Rate See Also Baked Cauliflower with Cheese Sauce - CopyKat Recipes Course: Soup Cuisine: French Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Cook Time: 1 hour hour 20 minutes minutes Total Time: 1 hour hour 30 minutes minutes Servings: 4 Calories: 615kcal Author: Iryna Bychkiv Ingredients ▢ 2 lb yellow onion halved and thinly sliced

▢ 6 tablespoon butter

▢ ½ teaspoon sugar

▢ 1 teaspoon salt

▢ ¼ teaspoon pepper

▢ 4 tablespoon flour

▢ 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves minced

▢ 4 c beef, chicken or vegetable broth low sodium

▢ 8 slices white baguette

▢ ¾ c Gruyere cheese grated

▢ ¾ c Provolone cheese grated Instructions Melt butter in a large Dutch oven.

Add sliced onion, reduce the heat to medium low and cook stirring occasionally until tender and caramelised. Don't let the onions stick to the bottom of the pot. They should be rich brown colour with distinctive smell. It will take about 50 minutes.

Whisk in flour,sugar, salt, pepper and thyme and simmer stirring constantly for 5-7 minutes.

Add broth and simmer with a lid on for 25 minutes.

Preheat the broiler.

Place 4 ramekins into a rimmed baking sheet anddivide soup among ramekins.

Top each ramekin with a few slices of baguette. Generously sprinkle with Gruyere and Provolone cheese.Broil for a few minutes until cheese melts and starts to brown.

Serve immediately followed by readers's favorite Mustard Chicken or 30 minute Risotto Puttanesca. Video Nutrition Calories: 615kcal | Carbohydrates: 55.9g | Protein: 25.2g | Fat: 32.6g | Saturated Fat: 19.4g | Cholesterol: 85mg | Sodium: 1762mg | Potassium: 605mg | Fiber: 6.2g | Sugar: 11.1g | Calcium: 360mg | Iron: 1.8mg Tried this Recipe? Tag me Today!Mention @Lavender.And.Macarons or tag #lavenderandmacarons!

If you make this Homemade French Onion Soup recipe, don't forget to snap a picture and post it on Instagram with a hashtag #lavenderandmacarons. I'd love to see your creations.

