Vietnamese Pickled Carrots Recipe with Daikon Radish | White On Rice (2024)

We’re obsessed with Vietnamese picked carrots. Our pantry and fridge are continually stocked with pickles from our garden vegetables and when we’re low on staples such as Vietnamese pickled carrots, we’ll forage our veggie plots for new replacements. But this year, the daikon plot is taken up with fresh spinach, so all we had to pickle were the carrots. That’s fine by us because Vietnamese pickled carrots are still perfect as a single accompaniment. The carrots by themselves are equally divine and versatile!

When we first started the blog, one of the first recipes put up was our staple Vietnamese carrot and daikon pickles recipe. But last week we wanted to try a different recipe and we found it in a gorgeous new book by Janet Fletcher called Eating Local: The Cookbook Inpsired by America’s Farmers.

This lovely cookbook is a farmers markets dream because the every single recipe had a fruit or vegetable included in it and perusing through it is like walking the stalls of our local farmers markets. Each page is bursting with fabulous produce and it’s like visiting a stand from a favorite farmer. The color, freshness and appeal of every recipe is a proud reminder of why so many of us try to eat local and support our farmers

Eating Local also takes readers on to the land and into the homes of 10 of America’s best small farmers as well. Their stories instantly connect all of us all to this vast food chain of eating locally and sustainably. I’m really looking forward to cooking from this cookbook because there’s recipes in here that can allow me to create a complete meal from fresh produce. A few days of vegetable meals isn’t a bad idea and my body is craving for that lately.

