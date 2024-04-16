Vietnamese Pickled Carrots Recipe with Daikon Radish | White On Rice (2024)

Home » Recipes » Pickling | Canning » Vietnamese Style Pickled Carrots from Eating Local Cookbook
by Todd + Diane
We’re obsessed with Vietnamese picked carrots. Our pantry and fridge are continually stocked with pickles from our garden vegetables and when we’re low on staples such as Vietnamese pickled carrots, we’ll forage our veggie plots for new replacements. But this year, the daikon plot is taken up with fresh spinach, so all we had to pickle were the carrots. That’s fine by us because Vietnamese pickled carrots are still perfect as a single accompaniment. The carrots by themselves are equally divine and versatile!
Our favorite tool makes the perfect cut QUIICK. More info here: OXO Julienne Tool
When we first started the blog, one of the first recipes put up was our staple Vietnamese carrot and daikon pickles recipe. But last week we wanted to try a different recipe and we found it in a gorgeous new book by Janet Fletcher called Eating Local: The Cookbook Inpsired by America’s Farmers.
This lovely cookbook is a farmers markets dream because the every single recipe had a fruit or vegetable included in it and perusing through it is like walking the stalls of our local farmers markets. Each page is bursting with fabulous produce and it’s like visiting a stand from a favorite farmer. The color, freshness and appeal of every recipe is a proud reminder of why so many of us try to eat local and support our farmers
Eating Local also takes readers on to the land and into the homes of 10 of America’s best small farmers as well. Their stories instantly connect all of us all to this vast food chain of eating locally and sustainably. I’m really looking forward to cooking from this cookbook because there’s recipes in here that can allow me to create a complete meal from fresh produce. A few days of vegetable meals isn’t a bad idea and my body is craving for that lately.
-diane
Vietnamese-Style Carrot and Daikon Pickles
Yield: 8 Servings
Total Time: 1 hour hr 30 minutes mins
adapted from Eating Local by Janet Fletcher
Since I only had carrots growing in my garden and no daikon, I simply replaced the daikon half with carrots. Use any ratio you wish for the pound of veggies. Next time, I'll have to try just pickling daikon!
Makes about 1 lb. of pickles.
Ingredients
- 1/2 pound daikon , peeled
- 1/2 pound large carrots , peeled
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt or sea salt
- 1 cup unseasoned rice vinegar
- 3 Tablespoons sugar , or to taste
- 1 cup water
Instructions
Wash daikon and carrots and cut into matchstick sizes, or round sizes (about thickness of a 25¢quarter). Pat dry.
In bowl, mix vinegar, salt, sugar and water until the sugar dissolves. Add the carrots and daikon to the mixture and let marinate for at least 1 hour before serving.
For best pickled flavor, store vegetables in an airtight mason jar for about 5 days in the refrigerator.
Nutrition Information per Serving
Calories: 40kcal, Carbohydrates: 8g, Protein: 1g, Fat: 1g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Sodium: 318mg, Potassium: 155mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 7g, Vitamin A: 4736IU, Vitamin C: 8mg, Calcium: 19mg, Iron: 1mg
Course: Appetizer, Side Dish, Snack
Cuisine: Pickles, Vietnamese
Calories: 40
54 comments on “Vietnamese Style Pickled Carrots from Eating Local Cookbook”
Pavithra — January 10, 2024 @ 7:17 pm Reply
Can the pickling liquid be reuse? It was delicious. Thanks!
Todd + Diane — January 16, 2024 @ 8:27 pm Reply
Hi! We haven’t tried reusing the liquid but it probably could for another batch. If it works for you please let us know!
-
Leah — March 11, 2022 @ 4:42 pm Reply
I so love this recipe. Super easy, gets so much credit. I pickle small trimmed carrots and halved radishes for my charcuterie board with this recipe. So awesome. Thank you for sharing
Todd + Diane — March 12, 2022 @ 2:08 pm Reply
Thank you Leah! We love adding these to a charcuterie board too!
Angela — February 7, 2022 @ 3:00 pm Reply
I’ve never tried this. Looks like something I would like. Adding to must try list.
-
Penny — June 12, 2019 @ 9:31 pm Reply
How long do they keep in the fridge?
Todd + Diane — September 1, 2021 @ 10:01 am Reply
Hi Penny,
At least several weeks. We’ve kept them for a month or two and they were still delicious. After time it will become less crunchy. And as always with any food, if it smells or looks funky, toss it out.
-
Sabrina B. — March 21, 2017 @ 5:29 pm Reply
I’ve incorporated carrots into my diet as snacks and have been looking for some different recipes to mix up the plain carrots that I’ve been eating, this will do nicely, thank you!
J'Marinde Shephard — August 1, 2013 @ 10:10 pm Reply
Do you think I could add garlic and fresh dill to the pickling liquid? Maybe also include some sweet peppers, Brussels sprouts, asparagus, celery, broccoli, etc.?? Thank you. LOVE you newsletters!