Vietnamese Pickled Carrots Recipe with Daikon Radish | White On Rice (2024)

Vietnamese Style Pickled Carrots from Eating Local Cookbook

by Todd + Diane

We’re obsessed with Vietnamese picked carrots. Our pantry and fridge are continually stocked with pickles from our garden vegetables and when we’re low on staples such as Vietnamese pickled carrots, we’ll forage our veggie plots for new replacements. But this year, the daikon plot is taken up with fresh spinach, so all we had to pickle were the carrots. That’s fine by us because Vietnamese pickled carrots are still perfect as a single accompaniment. The carrots by themselves are equally divine and versatile!

Vietnamese Pickled Carrots Recipe with Daikon Radish | White On Rice (1)

When we first started the blog, one of the first recipes put up was our staple Vietnamese carrot and daikon pickles recipe. But last week we wanted to try a different recipe and we found it in a gorgeous new book by Janet Fletcher called Eating Local: The Cookbook Inpsired by America’s Farmers.
Vietnamese Pickled Carrots Recipe with Daikon Radish | White On Rice (3)This lovely cookbook is a farmers markets dream because the every single recipe had a fruit or vegetable included in it and perusing through it is like walking the stalls of our local farmers markets. Each page is bursting with fabulous produce and it’s like visiting a stand from a favorite farmer. The color, freshness and appeal of every recipe is a proud reminder of why so many of us try to eat local and support our farmers

Eating Local also takes readers on to the land and into the homes of 10 of America’s best small farmers as well. Their stories instantly connect all of us all to this vast food chain of eating locally and sustainably. I’m really looking forward to cooking from this cookbook because there’s recipes in here that can allow me to create a complete meal from fresh produce. A few days of vegetable meals isn’t a bad idea and my body is craving for that lately.

-diane

Here’s my personal family Vietnamese Pickles recipe.

Vietnamese Pickled Carrots Recipe with Daikon Radish | White On Rice (10)

Watch Our Vietnamese Pickled Carrots Video:

Here’s my personal recipe for Vietnamese Fish Sauce Dip and click here for all our popular Vietnamese Recipesthat are sometimes traditional and definitely sometimes not.

Here’s our tutorial on How To Roll Spring rolls and All Our Great Spring Rolls Recipes
Vietnamese Pickled Carrots Recipe with Daikon Radish | White On Rice (12)

Vietnamese Pickled Carrots Recipe with Daikon Radish | White On Rice (13)

Vietnamese-Style Carrot and Daikon Pickles

Yield: 8 Servings

Total Time: 1 hour hr 30 minutes mins

adapted from Eating Local by Janet Fletcher
Since I only had carrots growing in my garden and no daikon, I simply replaced the daikon half with carrots. Use any ratio you wish for the pound of veggies. Next time, I'll have to try just pickling daikon!

Makes about 1 lb. of pickles.

4.84 from 6 votes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound daikon , peeled
  • 1/2 pound large carrots , peeled
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt or sea salt
  • 1 cup unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 3 Tablespoons sugar , or to taste
  • 1 cup water

Instructions

  • Wash daikon and carrots and cut into matchstick sizes, or round sizes (about thickness of a 25¢quarter). Pat dry.

  • In bowl, mix vinegar, salt, sugar and water until the sugar dissolves. Add the carrots and daikon to the mixture and let marinate for at least 1 hour before serving.

  • For best pickled flavor, store vegetables in an airtight mason jar for about 5 days in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Information per Serving

Calories: 40kcal, Carbohydrates: 8g, Protein: 1g, Fat: 1g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Sodium: 318mg, Potassium: 155mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 7g, Vitamin A: 4736IU, Vitamin C: 8mg, Calcium: 19mg, Iron: 1mg

Course: Appetizer, Side Dish, Snack

Cuisine: Pickles, Vietnamese

Calories: 40

Discover More Details
How is daikon served? ›

Use daikon radishes any way you would use a carrot, and then some. Try them baked or boiled in stews and soups or in a stir fry. Also try them lightly steamed with olive oil, salt or lemon juice for flavor. Eat 'em Raw.

Read On
