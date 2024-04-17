Gordon Ramsay Steak Pie Recipe - TheFoodXP (2024)

Written By Pulkit Sharma / Published on September 8, 2021 / Last updated on February 6, 2024

National Scottish new year’s dinner is the perfect time for a steak pie. If you too can’t get enough of it, try Gordon Ramsay’s steak pie. It has a delicious beef filling with veggies that is cooked long and slow. This pie is served with steak chips, potatoes, shallots, and spices. Read the article to know more and prepare the steak pie at home.

For Gordon Ramsay’s steak pie, mix flour with a pinch of salt and pepper. Rub this mixture all over the beef slices. Pan-fry the beef until golden brown. Add tomato puree, Guinness, shallots, thyme, bay leaves, and garlic to this pan. Season with salt and pepper. Cook for at least 1.5 hours. Transfer it to a pie dish. Roll the pastry and cover the pie dish. Bake for 15-20 minutes.

Gordon Ramsay’s steak pie has a delicious pie crust and a meaty filling seasoned with salt and pepper and delicious spices. In each bite, the tender beef just melts in the mouth and the crispy pie crust compliments the delight. You might have tried many versions of steak pie, but Gordon Ramsay’s version is the best. So, keep scrolling to know the recipe and get ready to make this delicious pie.

Steps To Make Gordon Ramsay Steak Pie

1. Cook The Steak

Begin to season the steak with plain flour, salt, and black pepper. Rub the spices all over the steal evenly. Then, place the beef steak to the frying pan and let it cook until it is golden brown. Further, add tomato puree, Guinness, shallots, thyme, bay leaves, and garlic to the pan. Sprinkle the seasoning and let it cook for 1 hour until the steak is tender and cooked.

2. Oven’s Turn

When you see the color of beef steak changing, add it to the pie dish. Pour the veggies along with the steak. Finally, roll out the puff pastry sheet and spread it over the steak pie. Brush the pie crust with egg wash all over. Place the pie dish in the oven and bake at 200 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes. Gordon Ramsay steak pie will be ready.

Nutritional Information

Calories 235 kcal Carbohydrates 35 g Fat 16.8 g Protein 10.7 g Sugar 3 g

How Will Gordon Ramsay Steak Pie Look And Taste Like?

Gordon Ramsay’s steak pie is a delicious main course meal. The steak is loaded with spicy, savory, and umami flavors. It also has middle Easter flavors of garlic cloves which amps up the steak pie. Lastly, the crispy pastry crust will give you lip-smacking experience. You will relish the tenderized beef chunks and mouth-watering gravy right in your kitchen.

Gordon Ramsay Steak Pie Recipe Gordon Ramsay's steak pie is a delicious main course meal. It has a crispy pastry crust. It's filled with tender beef chunks and mouth-watering gravy. So, try this traditional British meal now. Course Chef's Delight Cuisine British Servings 4 Calories 235 kcal Equipment Bowl

Pepper (to taste) Instructions Add flour to a medium-sized bowl. Add salt, pepper and rub this mixture over the slices of beef.

Pan-fry the beef until it’s golden brown. Pour tomato puree into this pan and cook it for 1 minute, stirring continuously.

Add Guinness, shallots, thyme, bay leaves, and garlic to the pan. Sprinkle salt and pepper over it and stir. Cover the pan and cook for one hour.

Add this meat to a pie dish. Roll the pastry and cover the pie with the pastry. Brush the pie crust with egg and bake in the preheated oven (200 C) for about 15-20 minutes. Nutrition Calories: 235kcal | Carbohydrates: 35g | Protein: 10.7g | Fat: 59g | Cholesterol: 178mg | Sodium: 739mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 3g | Iron: 9mg Keyword Beef, British cuisine, Gordon Ramsay’s steak Pie Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How long should a steak pie be in the oven? Bake the steak pie for20 or 25 minutes, until cooked through and the pastry is puffy and golden brown. Serve with steamed vegetables and creamy mashed potato. How do you make a steak pie without a soggy bottom? Sprinkle dried breadcrumbs or crushed cornflakes, or other types of cereal, on the bottom crust before filling and baking in the oven.This will prevent the filling from turning the crust soggy. Should you poke holes in bottom of pie crust? The technique to poke holes in the pastry dough allows the steam to escape so that the pie crust doesn’t puff up in the oven. Usually, this technique is used when you follow blind baking a pie crust before filling. What temperature do you blind bake a pie crust? Blind bake the pie crust for 10 -15 minutes at 200 degrees Celsius.

So without further ado, grab your apron and get started to prepare Gordon Ramsay steak pie at home. Follow the above steps and share your cooking experience with us in the comment section below.