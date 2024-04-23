Cooper’s Hawk Brussel Sprouts Recipe - HalfPastHungry (2024)

Published: Mar 22, 2020 by Briana · This post may contain affiliate links where I may receive compensation. Please see my disclosure for details.

This copycat oven roasted Cooper’s Hawk Brussel Sprouts Recipe is tossed in a sriracha aioli and a cilantro mint chutney and topped with cashews and lime juice. It makes the perfect appetizer or side dish to pair with any meal.

Nowadays, I can’t get enough brussels sprouts. If you haven’t been to Cooper’s Hawk and tried their crispy brussels sprouts, you...are...missing...out! I know, I know, you’re thinking, “why would I go to a restaurant and order brussels sprouts?” Trust me. It’s a game changer.

Now that I’m officially hooked on these vegetarian roasted brussel sprouts, I decided to try and recreate them. I have to say, I think I came pretty close! Much like collard greens, brussels sprouts are low in fat, high in fiber, and packed with vitamins such as vitamin C and A. But that’s not the only reason why I’m eating them. This recipe is extremely delicious. I’m not going to say it’s 100% healthy unless you omit the Sriracha Aioli, but I mean, it’s okay to live a little.

This oven roasted brussels sprouts recipe has quickly become a repeat in this household and once you try it, you’ll understand why.

Ingredients You’ll Need

Oven Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts - remove any of the outer leaves that may be damaged or discolored and trim off the stem end and halve them.

remove any of the outer leaves that may be damaged or discolored and trim off the stem end and halve them. Olive oil - to lightly coast the brussel sprouts while they roast in the oven. Careful not to put too much.

to lightly coast the brussel sprouts while they roast in the oven. Careful not to put too much. Cashews - for garnish and to add some crunch to the dish

for garnish and to add some crunch to the dish Lime wedge - for garnish and to add onto the dish for acidity

for garnish and to add onto the dish for acidity Seasoning for brussel sprouts - sea salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Sriracha Aioli

Mayonnaise - I like to use Primal Kitchen Mayo made with avocado oil

I like to use Primal Kitchen Mayo made with avocado oil Sesame oil - adds in a smooth toasty nutty flavor

adds in a smooth toasty nutty flavor Sweet chili sauce - is the perfect mix of savory, sweet and spicy and adds great flavor to the aioli.

is the perfect mix of savory, sweet and spicy and adds great flavor to the aioli. Sriracha - this is a spicy Asian chili sauce made with chili peppers, sugar, salt, garlic and adds tons of flavor for our aioli.

this is a spicy Asian chili sauce made with chili peppers, sugar, salt, garlic and adds tons of flavor for our aioli. Lime - add onto the dish for acidity

add onto the dish for acidity Seasonings - sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Cilantro Mint Chutney

Cilantro - fresh cilantro was used for this recipe, stems included

fresh cilantro was used for this recipe, stems included Mint - fresh mint leaves were used in this recipe.

fresh mint leaves were used in this recipe. Garlic - Minced garlic will give you the best flavor. I don’t recommend using garlic powder for this recipe

Minced garlic will give you the best flavor. I don’t recommend using garlic powder for this recipe Lime - add onto the dish for acidity. You can use lemon juice as a substitute.

add onto the dish for acidity. You can use lemon juice as a substitute. Olive oil - I use olive oil for this recipe, either mild olive oil or extra virgin. Any oil will work for this recipe, I just prefer olive oil.

I use olive oil for this recipe, either mild olive oil or extra virgin. Any oil will work for this recipe, I just prefer olive oil. Seasonings - red pepper flakes, sea salt and freshly ground pepper.

How to Make Cooper’s Hawk Brussel Sprouts

Trim the ends off the Brussels sprouts and cut them in half. Place Brussel Sprouts on a parchment lined baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper, toss and coat evenly. Arrange the Brussels Sprouts on a baking sheet, with all the flat cut sides facing down. Do not overcrowd the pan or the sprouts will not become crispy. Use two pans if necessary. Bake the Brussel Sprouts for about 20 - 30 minutes, stirring halfway, until they’re lightly browned and crisp in the center. Remove the brussel sprouts from the oven Serve with the sriracha aioli and the cilantro mint chutney, and top with cashews and a little lime.

How to Make the Sriracha Aioli for Brussel Sprouts

To make the sriracha aioli for the brussel sprouts:

Place all of the ingredients in a mixing bowl. Whisk all of the ingredients together until the aioli is smooth. This recipe makes about 1/2 cup. Taste to adjust the seasoning to your liking. Refrigerate the sriracha aioli until the brussel sprouts are ready.

How to Make the Cilantro Mint Chutney

To make the cilantro mint chutney:

Place all of the ingredients in a food processor or blender and process until all of the ingredients are fully broken down and the chutney is smooth. Taste and adjust the seasonings to your liking. Refrigerate the cilantro mint chutney until the brussel sprouts are ready.

Storage and Reheating

For any leftover brussels sprouts, you can store them in the fridge, in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Storage Tip: I recommend only adding the sauces to the portion you will be eating, and storing the brussel sprouts separate. They will stay fresh for a longer period.

Let the brussels sprouts cool to room temperature. Then, place them in a freezer-safe container. The crispy brussel sprouts can be frozen for up to 4 months.

To reheat the sprouts, I recommend placing them on a parchment lined baking sheet and placing them in the oven at 350°F for about 10 minutes, or until cooked through. You can reheat the sprouts in the microwave, but note the sprouts might become soggy.

Tips for Roasting Brussels Sprouts:

The best way to cut brussels sprouts before roasting them is to trim the ends and then cut them in half.

When you arrange them on the pan, put the flat sides down so that they get nice and brown in the oven.

Remember to toss them half way through to make sure they all cook evenly.

Recipe FAQ's

How do I make Brussels sprouts taste good? The secret is to use the least amount of olive oil, to keep them from getting too soggy. Also, seasoning! Experiment with different seasonings aside from just salt and pepper, it makes a world of difference. Can I use frozen sprouts? You can but I don't recommend it. They will not get crispy or caramelized and may end up a little soggy. How do you cut brussel sprouts without falling apart? Cutting brussel sprouts can be a challenge since they're so small. You'll want to trim the very end of the brussel sprout, which is the stem, but not too far into the sprout or you'll loose most of your leaves. How many calories in 1 cup of oven roasted brussel sprouts? About 60 calories if you use 1 tablespoon of olive oil to roast them. How do I store the Brussels Sprouts? You can store the leftovers in a sealed container in the fridge for up to three days. Keep in mind that brussels sprouts tend to have a strong scent the longer as leftovers. They taste (and smell) best freshly roasted. How can I reheat the Brussels Sprouts? In the oven or in the microwave. They won't be as good as a freshly cooked dish, but they should still be delicious. Oven: Place the leftovers on a baking sheet with parchment paper and in the oven on 300F for about 10 - 15 minutes, until warmed through. Microwave: Warm them in the microwave for about 45 seconds, depending on the amount. Note: the microwave is the easiest way to warm them, but will make them a little bit soggy.

Pin Recipe Print Recipe 3.78 from 59 votes See Also Candied Bacon Baked Brie - Appetizer Recipe by Blackberry Babe Cooper’s Hawk Brussel Sprouts Recipe This copycat oven roasted Cooper’s Hawk Brussel Sprouts Recipe is tossed in a sriracha aioli and a cilantro mint chutney and topped with cashews and lime juice. It makes the perfect appetizer or side dish to pair with any meal. Prep Time15 minutes mins Cook Time30 minutes mins Total Time45 minutes mins Course: Appetizer Cuisine: American Keyword: brussels sprouts, coopers hawk Servings: 6 Author: Briana Ingredients Brussels Sprouts 1 pound brussel sprouts trimmed and halved

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup cashews chopped

lime wedge for garnish

Salt and pepper to taste Sriracha Aioli 1/2 cup mayo

1 teaspoon Sesame oil

3 tablespoons Sweet chili sauce

1 tablespoon sriracha

Lime juice 1/2 of lime

Salt and pepper to taste Cilantro and Mint Chutney 1/2 cup fresh cilantro stems included

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves

1 clove garlic

2 limes juiced

1/3 cup olive oil

Red pepper flakes one pinch

Kosher salt one generous pinch

Freshly ground pepper Instructions Brussels Sprouts Heat oven to 400 degrees F.

Trim the ends off the Brussels sprouts and cut them in half.

Place Brussel Sprouts on a parchment lined baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper, toss and coat evenly.

Arrange the Brussels Sprouts on a baking sheet, with all the flat cut sides facing down. Do not overcrowd the pan or the sprouts will not become crispy. Use two pans if necessary.

Bake the Brussel Sprouts for about 20 - 30 minutes, stirring halfway, until they’re lightly browned and crisp in the center.

(While the Brussels Sprouts are roasting, make the Sriracha Aioli and the Cilantro and Mint Sauce.)

Remove the Brussel Sprouts from the oven and drizzle with sriracha aioli and mint and cilantro sauce. Sprinkle with chopped cashews. Garnish with lime wedge. Sriracha Aioli Place ingredients in a mixing bowl, whisk until smooth. Makes about 1 cup. Cilantro and Mint Sauce Combine ingredients in blender and process until smooth. Season to taste. Nutrition Calories: 349kcal | Carbohydrates: 16g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 32g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 11g | Monounsaturated Fat: 15g | Trans Fat: 0.03g | Cholesterol: 8mg | Sodium: 282mg | Potassium: 379mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 7g | Vitamin A: 766IU | Vitamin C: 74mg | Calcium: 49mg | Iron: 2mg Disclaimer Although HalfPastHungry.com attempts to provide accurate nutritional information, note that these are only estimates. Nutritional information may be affected based on which products you use, the brand that was purchased, or in other unforeseeable ways. HalfPastHungry.com will not be held liable for any reliance on given nutritional information. If you need to follow a specific caloric regimen, please consult your physician first. Did You Make This Recipe?Let me know! Leave a comment & recipe rating below.

