Christmas Carrot Pudding (Festive Steamed Recipe) - Around The Nook (2024)

This Christmas Carrot Pudding is a family favorite festive dessert that’s easy to make and is so delicious!

This carrot pudding is a moist dessert that everyone will love! Using staple ingredients mixed with grated carrots and potatoes, then sweetened with the goodness of raisins and currants. It’s steamed slowly to create a festive treat like no other.

This Christmas pudding recipe has stood the test of time, and while it takes a bit of time to cook, it is actually super simple to make. Plus the end result is definitely worth it!

Traditional desserts, like homemade brownies or apple bars, that have been passed down from family members are so special. And this Carrot pudding is no different, passed down to me from my mother in law. It also happens to be very similar to a pudding that my own mom used to make. I love how simple it is to make and how absolutely moist and delicious it is!

A Christmas pudding is generally a combination of dried fruits and sometimes nuts, eggs or molasses, spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg, with flour and lard or butter. The pudding is steamed for hours and usually served with some kind of topping.

Years ago, folks created recipes from the ingredients that they had on hand and were affordable. So it made perfect sense to use root vegetables harvested and stored away combined with simple staples like flour and spices. In early recipes, suet replaced butter, which makes me extra thankful that butter is plentiful today!

I think the history of a Christmas pudding is what really draws me to including it in my own Christmas traditions. I love the fact that this simple dessert, that has stood the test of time, is still enjoyed today.

How To Make Carrot Pudding

Making carrot pudding could not be easier!

Prepare a small bowl that has a lip, with butter. Cut a small circle of parchment to line just the bottom of the bowl.

Prepare and set aside all ingredients. Shred the carrots and potatoes. Sprinkle the potato with baking soda and set aside.

Cream together the butter and sugar, then add the currants, raisins, grated carrot and potato. Mix.

Add the flour and spices and stir only till just combined.

Fold into prepared dish and place in steamer for 3 hours. Learning how to steam a pudding is easy, just follow these easy instructions !

is easy, just follow these ! Remove and immediately turn upside down to remove the pudding from the bowl.

PRO TIP: If you have allowed your pudding to sit a bit too long and find it hard to turn out of the bowl, place it in a pan of hot water for about 5-10 minutes. This will soften the edges enough to turn out easily when flipped upside down.

Christmas Carrot Pudding is delicious on its own, but even more indulgent with a caramel or bourbon sauce. Whipped cream or ice cream are delicious toppings as well! Add chopped nuts or coconut flakes for a festive flair.

This dessert freezes wonderfully, so it’s the perfect choice for this busy time of year. After the pudding is cooled, cover with foil, then in plastic wrap and place in the freezer.

Thaw completely, and re-steam (if desired) before serving. Or alternately you can leave the tin foil on and reheat in a low heat oven just to warm. If you have an instant pot, it works wonderfully to re-heat this carrot pudding using the warm function.

Our holiday meal is not complete unless it ends with a dish of this Christmas Carrot Pudding. It is an old time favorite Christmas dessert that I love and I hope you will too!

Christmas Carrot Pudding Recipe Carrot Pudding is a traditional dessert that is easy to make and so delicious! 5 from 9 votes See Also 17 Best Potato Starch Recipes Print Pin Course: Dessert Cuisine: American Keyword: carrot pudding, carrot pudding recipe, christmas pudding recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes minutes Cook Time: 3 hours hours Total Time: 3 hours hours 20 minutes minutes Servings: 8 servings Calories: 335kcal Ingredients 1 cup sugar

½ cup butter

1 cup potato grated

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup carrots grated

½ cup raisins

½ cup currants

1 cup flour

¼ teaspoon cloves

½ teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon cinnamon Instructions Grease a small bowl that has a bit of a lip. Cut a piece of parchment paper the size of the bottom of the bowl. Spray the bowl and then place the parchment paper in the bottom. Spray again. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, mix together butter and sugar.

In a small bowl, sprinkle grated potato with baking soda. Set aside.

Add carrots, potatoes, currants and raisins to the butter and sugar. Mix together.

Add the flour, cloves, nutmeg and cinnamon. Mix only till combined.

Turn into prepared bowl. Cover with parchment lined foil and secure with kitchen twine to seal.

Using a pot with a pasta insert, or a pot with a trivet at the bottom, pour in just enough to the bottom that it will not touch the pudding bowl.

Bring water to a boil, then place the pudding in carefully. Steam for 3 hours.

Note: You will need to add boiling water to the bottom of the pot during this time as the water evaporates, so watch closely. Notes If the pudding is hard to turn out of the bowl, place it in a pan of hot water for about 5-10 minutes to soften the edges enough for it to turn out easily when flipped upside down.

This pudding freezes very well, so make it ahead of time!

Thaw pudding completely in the refrigerator, and re-steam (if desired) before serving.

Serve with whipped cream, ice cream, bourbon sauce or caramel sauce if desired. Nutrition Calories: 335kcal | Carbohydrates: 57g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 12g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Cholesterol: 31mg | Sodium: 255mg | Potassium: 333mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 32g | Vitamin A: 3034IU | Vitamin C: 7mg | Calcium: 24mg | Iron: 2mg

