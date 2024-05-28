Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (2024)

Table of Contents
Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Ingredients for Peanut Brittle Essential Supplies for Making Peanut Brittle How to Make Peanut Brittle: Tips for Making Peanut Brittle MORE Homemade CHRISTMAS CANDY RECIPES 5 Easy Dinner Ideas for Busy Weeknights Reader Interactions Comments Leave a Reply

by Melissa 25 Comments

Grandma’s Old Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe – golden brittle candy studded with roasted peanuts. Irresistibly sweet-and-salty.

Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle

My Grandma Wanda was the queen of Christmas candy. Some of my favorite childhood memories are of her kitchen counter filled with all kinds of homemade Christmas candies packed in a variety of Christmas tins. From toffee to divinity, she even had an amazing hard cinnamon candy, and I haven’t seen a recipe similar to it anywhere else. My aunt was kind enough to send me pictures of some of her handwritten recipes so I can share them with my kids and with my friends here on the blog. Grandma Wanda’s peanut brittle is very easy to make and perfect for homemade Christmas gifting.

Ingredients for Peanut Brittle

  • Kosher Salt: A coarse, flaky salt that enhances the sweetness of the peanut brittle and adds a subtle savory depth to the flavor profile.
  • Vanilla Extract: adds a subtle vanilla flavor to the candy.
  • Baking Soda: The secret weapon of peanut brittle! It reacts with the sugar and corn syrup, creating tiny air bubbles that contribute to the brittle’s light and airy texture.
  • Granulated Sugar: The primary sweetener, providing sweetness and contributing to the candy’s golden color and caramelized flavor.
  • Light Corn Syrup: Prevents the sugar from crystallizing, ensuring a smooth and glossy texture in the finished brittle.
  • Water: A key ingredient that helps dissolve the sugar and corn syrup, creating a smooth candy mixture.
  • Unsalted Butter: Adds richness and a luscious mouthfeel to the peanut brittle, enhancing its overall flavor and texture.
  • Dry Roasted Peanuts: The star of the show! These crunchy, roasted peanuts add a delightful textural contrast and a robust, nutty flavor to the candy.
  • For this recipe, you’ll need a candy thermometer (I like the kind that clip to the side of the pot), a large heavy bottomed pot, and a buttered sheet pan.

Essential Supplies for Making Peanut Brittle

  • Candy Thermometer – A candy thermometer is a crucial tool for making peanut brittle. It ensures that the sugar mixture reaches the perfect temperature for a smooth and brittle texture. Without a thermometer, it’s easy to overcook or undercook the sugar, resulting in a sticky mess or a hard brittle candy.
  • Heavy Duty Sheet Pan –A large sheet pan is ideal for spreading out the hot peanut brittle mixture to cool and harden evenly. This ensures that the candy breaks into nice, even pieces and prevents it from becoming too thick or uneven. Choose a half sheet pan that is at least 13×18 inches for optimal results.
  • Heavy Bottomed Pot – A heavy-bottomed pot is essential for cooking the sugar mixture for peanut brittle. It distributes heat evenly and prevents scorching, which is crucial for achieving the desired texture and flavor. A pot that is at least 3.75 quarts in size will provide ample space for the mixture to boil without overflowing.

How to Make Peanut Brittle:

Step 1: Prepare the Baking Sheet:

  1. Grease an 18×13 baking sheet with butter to prevent sticking and ensure easy removal of the finished brittle.
  2. Set the greased baking sheet aside while you prepare the peanut brittle mixture.

Step 2: Combine Dry Ingredients:

  1. In a small bowl, combine the baking soda, salt, and vanilla extract.
  2. This mixture will be added later to contribute a subtle saltiness and warm vanilla flavor to the brittle.

Step 3: Cook the Sugar Mixture:

  1. In a large, heavy-bottomed pot, combine the sugar, corn syrup, and water.
  2. Using a heatproof spoon or spatula, constantly stir the mixture over very high heat.
  3. Continue stirring until the mixture reaches 240 degrees Fahrenheit on a candy thermometer.

Step 4: Add Peanuts and Reach Final Temperature:

  1. Once the sugar mixture reaches 240°F, add the dry roasted peanuts.
  2. Continue stirring the mixture constantly until it reaches 320°F on the candy thermometer.
  3. Reaching this higher temperature is crucial for achieving the desired hard and brittle candy texture.

Step 5: Remove from Heat and Stir in Butter:

  1. Remove the pot from the heat and immediately stir in the butter until it melts completely.
  2. Incorporating the butter adds richness and contributes to the smooth, delicious texture of the brittle.

Step 6: Add Baking Soda Mixture and Pour onto Sheet:

  1. Quickly stir in the previously prepared baking soda mixture.
  2. The mixture will become foamy, but keep stirring until it is fully combined.
  3. Immediately pour the hot peanut brittle mixture onto the prepared baking sheet.

Step 7: Cool and Break into Pieces:

  1. Allow the peanut brittle to cool completely at room temperature until it hardens and becomes brittle.
  2. Once hardened, break the candy into pieces and enjoy!

Tips for Making Peanut Brittle

  • Have all of your ingredients and tools ready to go before you begin, as the process moves quickly.
  • Use a candy thermometer to ensure that the sugar mixture reaches the correct temperature. This is the most important tip for making peanut brittle.
  • Work quickly once the sugar mixture reaches the correct temperature. The brittle will harden quickly, so you need to work fast to pour it onto the baking sheet and spread it out.
  • Let the brittle cool completely before breaking it into pieces. If you break it into pieces too soon, it will be sticky and difficult to handle.
  • Store the brittle in an airtight container at room temperature.

MORE Homemade CHRISTMAS CANDY RECIPES

  • Cinnamon Candy
  • Old-Fashioned Divinity Recipe
  • Grandma’s Peanut Brittle
  • Buckeye Peanut Butter Balls
  • Copycat See’s Candy Fudge
  • Chocolate Covered Cherries
  • Classic Peppermint Bark
  • Soft and Chewy Salted Caramel Candy

5 from 17 votes

Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (7)

Print

Grandma's Peanut Brittle Recipe

Prep Time

5 mins

Cook Time

15 mins

Course:Candy

Cuisine:American

Keyword:Peanut Brittle

Ingredients

  • 1teaspoonkosher salt
  • 1teaspoonpure vanilla extract
  • 1teaspoonbaking soda
  • 3cupsgranulated sugar
  • 1cuplight corn syrup
  • 1cupwater
  • 1stick of unsalted butter8 tablespoons, cubed
  • 3cupsdry roasted peanutsone pound

Instructions

  1. Prepare an 18x13 baking sheet by greasing with butter and set aside.

  2. In a small bowl, mix baking soda, salt and vanilla extract and set aside.

  3. In a large heavy bottomed pot, combine sugar, corn syrup and water.

  4. With a heat proof spoon or spatula, stir mixture constantly over very high heat until it reaches 240 degrees on candy thermometer.

  5. Add peanuts and continue stirring until mixture reaches 320 degrees on candy thermometer.

  6. Remove mixture from heat and stir in butter until melted.

    See Also
    The Best Recipe for Italian Anise CookiesSouth Dakota Kuchen Recipe- A Volga German LegacyOld Fashioned Sloppy Joes Recipe27 Best Authentic Austria Food & Austrian Recipes In 2024

  7. Stir in baking soda mixture. It will be foamy, stir until combined.

  8. Pour mixture onto baking sheet and let set until hard.

  9. Break into pieces.

Recipe Notes

Handwritten notes from Grandma Wanda - Must be stirred constantly. Use a wooden spoon and a candy thermometer.

5 Easy Dinner Ideas for Busy Weeknights

Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (9)

My five FAVORITE recipes for busy families!

  • Quick to make
  • Light on your budget
  • Easy to clean-up
  • and...most important...absolutely DELICIOUS

Previous Post: « Soft and Chewy Salted Caramel Candy

Next Post: Old-Fashioned Divinity Candy Recipe »

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (10)PJ

    I made the Peanut Brittle over the weekend and it was like I was stepping back in time to when I was a child in my own Grandmother’s kitchen. Thank you so much for posting this recipe. My Grandmother’s recipes have mostly been lost, but this is exactly like her brittle.

    Reply

    • Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (11)Melissa

      That’s wonderful, PJ! Thanks so much for taking the time to comment. Merry Christmas!

      Reply

  2. Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (12)Kendra

    Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (13)
    Delish! I have made this probably a dozen times. Perfect every time.

    Reply

  3. Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (14)Dee

    Confused about the salt.do I use both 1 teaspoon of kosher and 1/2 teaspoon of table salt?
    Or is it one or another.

    Reply

    • Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (15)Melissa

      I’m sorry Dee. It looks like my new recipe card took out the parentheses and made it unclear. It should be 1 teaspoon of kosher salt or 1/2 teaspoon regular salt.

      Reply

    • Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (18)Melissa

      I’m so glad! Thank you, Kristi!

      Reply

  5. Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (19)Colleen

    How about the cinnamon hard tack candy recipe. My grandma used to make it and no one has the recipe anymore. I would love to get a good rec

    Reply

  6. Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (20)Tara Franklin

    I just tried to make the peanut brittle and it didn’t get hard. I put it back in the pot to let it boil some more and ended up burning it. I didn’t have a candy thermometer so I used a regular thermometer that never reached 320 degrees. I just let it cook for about 10-15 minutes but I don’t know if that was long enough. If I don’t have a candy thermometer about how long should I let it cook? I love peanut brittle and I really want to make it for the holidays. Thanks so much for sharing.

    Reply

  7. Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (21)Valerie

    Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (22)
    My Dad loves peanut brittle. Yours looks better than most I’ve seen in stores. He’d be thrilled if I made this for him.

    Reply

  8. Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (23)Billy

    Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (24)
    This brittle is seriously so dang addicting! I also like that it just satisfies my sweet tooth enough without having to eat a big slice of cake or pie. These are delicious!

    Reply

  9. Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (25)Betsy

    Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (26)
    Delicious recipe! I love the addition of dry roasted nuts. My family has traditionally used Spanish peanuts. The dry roasted gives it a distinctively different flavor! Yum!

    Reply

  10. Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (27)Becky Hardin

    Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (28)
    Peanut brittle definitely reminds me of my grandmother and the holidays!

    Reply

  11. Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (29)Laura Reese

    This is the easiest recipe! Will be making it year after year. Thanks for sharing.

    Reply

  12. Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (30)Laura Reese

    Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (31)
    Really enjoyed this recipe. Peanut brittle is so easy to make. I had no idea.

    Reply

  13. Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (32)Natasha

    Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (33)
    To a perfect crisp! My grandma would be proud of this one

    Reply

  14. Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (34)Chelsea

    Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (35)
    This is so delicious!! We are seriously obsessed! Thanks for sharing!

    Reply

  15. Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (36)Valentina

    Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (37)
    This peanut brittle is delicious! My kids love these delicious dessert bars!

    Reply

  16. Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (38)Demeter

    Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (39)
    This is a holiday must have for us. It’s just gets us in the holiday spirit. We also love passed down recipes. They are always the best!!

    Reply

  17. Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (40)Beth

    Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (41)
    This is one of my husband’s favorite recipes! I can’t wait to make this again!

    Reply

  18. Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (42)Lily

    Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (43)
    This peanut brittle is so delicious and addicting, I could not stop munching on it.

    Reply

  19. Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (44)Betsy

    Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (45)
    DELICIOUS brittle! I have a HUGE weakness for good brittle! So yum. So delicious. So incredibly addictive!

    Reply

  20. Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (46)Kristen

    Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (47)
    I made this and now nobody in my family can stop munching on it.

    Reply

  21. Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (48)Olivia

    Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (49)
    I tried making this peanut brittle last night and it turned out perfect! It was so delicious and easy to make. Everyone in my family loved it as well!

    Reply

  22. Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (50)Natasha

    Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (51)
    I will never buy store-bought peanut brittle again, this is so much better! It was easy to make and turned out perfect.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (2024)
Top Articles
Homemade Irish Cream Recipe
Classic Newfoundland Christmas Cookie Recipes. All time faves!!
Pismire Crossword Puzzle Clue
Grundschule "Menschenskinder" Schönwalde VHG - Schulporträt Brandenburg
Latest Posts
50 of Grandma's Best Squash Recipes
Irresistible Spicy Sweet Chili Sauce Recipe
Article information

Author: Domingo Moore

Last Updated:

Views: 5765

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (53 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Domingo Moore

Birthday: 1997-05-20

Address: 6485 Kohler Route, Antonioton, VT 77375-0299

Phone: +3213869077934

Job: Sales Analyst

Hobby: Kayaking, Roller skating, Cabaret, Rugby, Homebrewing, Creative writing, amateur radio

Introduction: My name is Domingo Moore, I am a attractive, gorgeous, funny, jolly, spotless, nice, fantastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.