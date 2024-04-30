My Grandma's Deviled Eggs with Relish Recipe - A Mom's Impression | Recipes, Crafts, Entertainment and Family Travel (2024)

Recipes

This post is sponsored by McCormick® but the content and opinions expressed here are my own.

From the time I was little every family gathering we had my grandma would make her famous deviled egg with relish recipe. I would look forward to it every single time. I have had many deviled eggs in my life but hers were special. Awhile back I asked her about what made them so good. She told me about her secret ingredient, relish juice and gave me her special recipe.

My Grandma's Deviled Eggs with Relish Recipe - A Mom's Impression | Recipes, Crafts, Entertainment and Family Travel (1)

My grandma passed away last year. She was the matriarch of the family and her passing has been really hard, I miss her so much. I am so grateful for her and I can’t imagine what my life would have been like without her in it.

The holidays are great but it can be a little hard some times being so far away from my family. I moved away from my home town awhile ago and if I can’t make it home for the holidays I always make my grandma’s deviled eggs for any kind of celebration. It helps bring home a little closer.

My Grandma's Deviled Eggs with Relish Recipe - A Mom's Impression | Recipes, Crafts, Entertainment and Family Travel (2)

Keep scrolling down for the absolute best deviled egg recipe you will ever make!

My Grandma's Deviled Eggs with Relish Recipe - A Mom's Impression | Recipes, Crafts, Entertainment and Family Travel (3)

For the best spices and extracts for cooking the only brand we trust is McCormick®. I have been using McCormick® spices for my entire life. In my opinion, they make every meal better! When we start our holiday baking and cooking, we always begin with shopping at Meijer for all our McCormick® spices and extracts.

My Grandma's Deviled Eggs with Relish Recipe - A Mom's Impression | Recipes, Crafts, Entertainment and Family Travel (4)

McCormick® Products at Meijer

My Grandma's Deviled Eggs with Relish Recipe - A Mom's Impression | Recipes, Crafts, Entertainment and Family Travel (5)

I love shopping at our local Meijer because it is a true one-stop-shop for all our holiday needs. They have a large selection of baking supplies and McCormick® spices. I got everything I needed for our deviled eggs as well as our cake mix cookies. We found the holiday sprinkles and cake mix in the same aisle and we were all set. A quick checkout and we were on our way home to make our delicious recipes.

My Grandma's Deviled Eggs with Relish Recipe - A Mom's Impression | Recipes, Crafts, Entertainment and Family Travel (6)

Deviled Eggs with Relish Recipe

Topping these deviled eggs with McCormick® paprika gives them a classic look and a lot of flavor, just like how my grandma would make them. Again she used pickle juice as her secret ingredient, it gives the eggs more flavor and keeps them moist without too much mayo, it is so good. I have also made them with both sweet relish and dill relish with great results.

Ingredients

  • 8 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons sweet or dill pickle relish
  • 2 teaspoons pickle juice
  • 1 teaspoon yellow mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon McCormick® Sea Salt Grinder
  • 1/4 teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder
  • Dash of McCormick® Ground Black Pepper
  • Garnish: McCormick® Paprika

Directions

Boil, steam or pressure cook your eggs. I made my eggs in my pressure cooker, this is my favorite way to make hard boiled eggs as they peel so easily. To make them add 1 cup of water to your pressure cooker, place your eggs in a steaming basket and cook on low pressure for 12 minutes. NPR (natural pressure release) for 6 minutes and then let out the remaining steam. Place in an ice water bath for 5 minutes before peeling.

My Grandma's Deviled Eggs with Relish Recipe - A Mom's Impression | Recipes, Crafts, Entertainment and Family Travel (7)

Slice your eggs in half lengthwise and remove the yolks carefully. Place yolks into small mixing bowl and add the remaining ingredients, except the paprika. Smash everything together and then mix until well blended.

My Grandma's Deviled Eggs with Relish Recipe - A Mom's Impression | Recipes, Crafts, Entertainment and Family Travel (8)

Place mixture into a piping bag or a sandwich baggie with a corner cut off and pipe into the egg whites. Garnish with the McCormick® paprika and enjoy!

My Grandma's Deviled Eggs with Relish Recipe - A Mom's Impression | Recipes, Crafts, Entertainment and Family Travel (9)

My Grandma's Deviled Eggs with Relish Recipe - A Mom's Impression | Recipes, Crafts, Entertainment and Family Travel (10)

Do you have any holiday family recipes you make every year? I love this little tradition I have with my kids. I love that they get to enjoy the same recipes that I grew up with even if our loved ones are no longer with us. It’s my hope that my kids will carry on this tradition with their families.

Happy Holidays!

My Grandma's Deviled Eggs with Relish Recipe - A Mom's Impression | Recipes, Crafts, Entertainment and Family Travel (11)

Created by Mom

Kat Hodson is the founder of A Mom's Impression, a wife to a handsome man, a mom to a beautiful girl, a sweet boy, and a first grade teacher. She loves to shop, cook, read, take photos, and hang out with her family. Her life may be hectic, but it is an exciting ride!

