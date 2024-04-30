My Grandma's Deviled Eggs with Relish Recipe - A Mom's Impression | Recipes, Crafts, Entertainment and Family Travel (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links which means I earn a small commission

From the time I was little every family gathering we had my grandma would make her famous deviled egg with relish recipe. I would look forward to it every single time. I have had many deviled eggs in my life but hers were special. Awhile back I asked her about what made them so good. She told me about her secret ingredient, relish juice and gave me her special recipe.

My grandma passed away last year. She was the matriarch of the family and her passing has been really hard, I miss her so much. I am so grateful for her and I can’t imagine what my life would have been like without her in it.

The holidays are great but it can be a little hard some times being so far away from my family. I moved away from my home town awhile ago and if I can’t make it home for the holidays I always make my grandma’s deviled eggs for any kind of celebration. It helps bring home a little closer.

Keep scrolling down for the absolute best deviled egg recipe you will ever make!

For the best spices and extracts for cooking the only brand we trust is McCormick®. I have been using McCormick® spices for my entire life. In my opinion, they make every meal better! When we start our holiday baking and cooking, we always begin with shopping at Meijer for all our McCormick® spices and extracts.

Deviled Eggs with Relish Recipe

Topping these deviled eggs with McCormick® paprika gives them a classic look and a lot of flavor, just like how my grandma would make them. Again she used pickle juice as her secret ingredient, it gives the eggs more flavor and keeps them moist without too much mayo, it is so good. I have also made them with both sweet relish and dill relish with great results.

Ingredients

8 large eggs

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 1/2 tablespoons sweet or dill pickle relish

2 teaspoons pickle juice

1 teaspoon yellow mustard

1/4 teaspoon McCormick® Sea Salt Grinder

1/4 teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder

Dash of McCormick® Ground Black Pepper

Garnish: McCormick® Paprika

Directions

Boil, steam or pressure cook your eggs. I made my eggs in my pressure cooker, this is my favorite way to make hard boiled eggs as they peel so easily. To make them add 1 cup of water to your pressure cooker, place your eggs in a steaming basket and cook on low pressure for 12 minutes. NPR (natural pressure release) for 6 minutes and then let out the remaining steam. Place in an ice water bath for 5 minutes before peeling.

Slice your eggs in half lengthwise and remove the yolks carefully. Place yolks into small mixing bowl and add the remaining ingredients, except the paprika. Smash everything together and then mix until well blended.

Place mixture into a piping bag or a sandwich baggie with a corner cut off and pipe into the egg whites. Garnish with the McCormick® paprika and enjoy!

Place mixture into a piping bag or a sandwich baggie with a corner cut off and pipe into the egg whites. Garnish with the McCormick® paprika and enjoy! Nutritional information is an estimate and provided to you as a courtesy. You should calculate the nutritional information with the actual ingredients used in your recipe using your preferred nutrition calculator. Sharing of this recipe is encouraged and appreciated. Copying of full recipe to any social media is prohibited.

Do you have any holiday family recipes you make every year? I love this little tradition I have with my kids. I love that they get to enjoy the same recipes that I grew up with even if our loved ones are no longer with us. It’s my hope that my kids will carry on this tradition with their families.

Happy Holidays!