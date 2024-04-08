Homemade Gluten Free Wonton Wrappers | Gluten Free Asian Recipes | Healthy gf Asian (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

These Homemade Gluten Free Wontons Wrappers are very popular traditional food staple in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Southeast Asia. Hence, with the esteem dumplings, comes the creation of wontons. Albeit looking very similar, they are different in thickness and shape. They normally make wonton wrappers into square shape and dumpling wrappers rounded. In addition, they usually add eggs to make the wonton wrappers dough giving it a yellow tint and are thinner. Whereas, they make dumpling wrappers thicker with no eggs added to the dough.

After cooking, wontons appears almost translucent. They use gluten free wonton wrappers not only to make wontons. But also gluten free dumplings, siu mai, and eggroll recipes as well.

Besides, remember to check out my gluten free Pork and Prawns Wonton Soup using my homemade gluten free wonton wrappers. Furthermore, my other gluten free dumpling wrappers are Beef and Leek Dumplings and Gluten Free Potstickers.

Ways of Making Wonton Wrappers

There are many ways to make wonton wrappers, using rolling pins or pasta machine. For my homemade gluten free wonton wrappers, I am using a pasta machine to make my dough into wrappers. Using pasta machine has many benefits, as wonton wrappers are thin. Likewise, the pasta machine makes it easier to roll out the dough thinly into wrappers. Besides, the wrappers are not only more consistent in thickness but are also of the same shape and size. However, you can also use rolling pin to roll out the dough thinly.

You also require less time in rolling out the dough thinly compared to using a rolling pin. Pasta machines are very versatile in making wonton and dumpling wrappers, noodles and certain types of Chinese pastry wrappers. These wonton wrappers recipe are gluten free, corn free, nut free, soy free, dairy free, low carb and vegetarian. Check out my Gluten Free Pork and Prawn Wonton Soup here.