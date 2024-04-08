Homemade Gluten Free Wonton Wrappers | Gluten Free Asian Recipes | Healthy gf Asian (2024)

by Daphne Goh
These Homemade Gluten Free Wontons Wrappers are very popular traditional food staple in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Southeast Asia. Hence, with the esteem dumplings, comes the creation of wontons. Albeit looking very similar, they are different in thickness and shape. They normally make wonton wrappers into square shape and dumpling wrappers rounded. In addition, they usually add eggs to make the wonton wrappers dough giving it a yellow tint and are thinner. Whereas, they make dumpling wrappers thicker with no eggs added to the dough.
After cooking, wontons appears almost translucent. They use gluten free wonton wrappers not only to make wontons. But also gluten free dumplings, siu mai, and eggroll recipes as well.
Besides, remember to check out my gluten free Pork and Prawns Wonton Soup using my homemade gluten free wonton wrappers. Furthermore, my other gluten free dumpling wrappers are Beef and Leek Dumplings and Gluten Free Potstickers.
Ways of Making Wonton Wrappers
There are many ways to make wonton wrappers, using rolling pins or pasta machine. For my homemade gluten free wonton wrappers, I am using a pasta machine to make my dough into wrappers. Using pasta machine has many benefits, as wonton wrappers are thin. Likewise, the pasta machine makes it easier to roll out the dough thinly into wrappers. Besides, the wrappers are not only more consistent in thickness but are also of the same shape and size. However, you can also use rolling pin to roll out the dough thinly.
You also require less time in rolling out the dough thinly compared to using a rolling pin. Pasta machines are very versatile in making wonton and dumpling wrappers, noodles and certain types of Chinese pastry wrappers. These wonton wrappers recipe are gluten free, corn free, nut free, soy free, dairy free, low carb and vegetarian. Check out my Gluten Free Pork and Prawn Wonton Soup here.
Homemade Gluten Free Wonton Wrappers
Wontons are very popular customary food staple in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Southeast Asia. These gluten free wonton wrappers are highly versatile. They can be used for wontons as well as gluten free dumplings, siu mai, and eggrolls recipes.
Ingredients
Metric – US Customary
- some gluten free flour for dusting
For the dough:
Dry Ingredients:
- 670 g gluten free all-purpose baking flour
- 30 g potato starch
- 3 teaspoons xanthan gum
- 1 teaspoon salt
Wet Ingredients:
- 3 large eggs or vegan egg replacer powder
- 310 ml hot water
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract optional
Instructions
For the dough:
In a large bowl, combine and whisk together all the dry ingredients.
Make a well in the middle of the flour mixture. Add the egg and vanilla and mix briefly with a spatula.
Then make a well in the middle again and pour 250ml of the hot water into the well in the bowl, stir and combine the flour with a spatula.
Then add in the remainder of the 60ml hot water gradually as you use your hand knead the dough until you have a smooth dough and is not sticky.
Divide the dough into 2 portions. Seal in ziplock bags and let the dough rest on the benchtop for ½ hour.
For the wrappers:
Lightly dust the work surface, rolling pin and dough with some gluten free flour. Remove 1 portion of the dough from the ziplock bag and divide the dough into halve again and work with 1 portion at a time. Repeat until all the dough is finished.
Flatten the dough into rectangle shape with a rolling pin until it can feed through the pasta machine on the 3rd widest setting.
Fold the dough together once, dust with some gluten free flour again and feed the dough through the pasta machine again using the 3rd thinnest setting.
Use a 3 inch square cookie cutter to cut the thin dough into desired wrappers. Dust generously with some gluten free flour to prevent the wrappers from sticking together. This is especially important if you are stacking the wonton wrappers.
Place the cut out wonton wrappers in cling wrap and then in an airtight container and store in the refrigerator for 3 to 5 days or freezer until ready to use. If stored in freezer, thaw completely overnight in the refrigerator before use.
Notes
Allergens: Eggs.
Nutrition Facts
Homemade Gluten Free Wonton Wrappers
Serving Size
1 wonton wrapper
Amount per Serving
Calories
18.61
% Daily Value*
Fat
0.26
g
%
Saturated Fat
0.03
g
%
Trans Fat
g
Polyunsaturated Fat
0.05
g
Monounsaturated Fat
0.07
g
Cholesterol
3.96
mg
1
%
Sodium
22.92
mg
1
%
Potassium
4.18
mg
%
Carbohydrates
3.73
g
1
%
Fiber
0.56
g
2
%
Sugar
0.18
g
%
Protein
0.64
g
1
%
Vitamin A
5.75
IU
%
Vitamin C
0.01
mg
%
Calcium
4.02
mg
%
Iron
0.2
mg
1
%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
