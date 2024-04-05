Gravity Forms Integration with Salesforce for Web-to-Lead Forms (2024)

Alice M. Hawk-eye editor with a passion for trailblazing Salesforce experiences Updated: Jan 11th, 2024

If like half the internet, you are using WordPress for your website then you have almost certainly heard of Gravity Forms. This nifty form builder is a WordPress plugin enabling you to build forms that work seamlessly with one of the world’s leading website builders. But how robust is this form-building solution and what are its functionalities? In this article, we examine how Gravity Forms works with Salesforce, and take a look at whether it has Web-to-lead Salesforce capabilites.

Gravity Forms for Salesforce

Does Gravity Forms integrate with Salesforce? And if so, how does this work? Well, unfortunately, Gravity Forms Salesforce integration is limited but there are several workarounds for this. One option is to use an integration platform to connect Gravity Forms to your Salesforce. An example of a reputable and well-known platform is Zapier, and this would allow you to create and update records in Salesforce based on information gathered via your Gravity Form. This would give you all the front-end appeal of Gravity Forms and WordPress with all the power of Salesforce for storing and analyzing business data.

You could also opt to go for Salesforce add-ons created by members of the Gravity Forms community. You can usually find such add-ons by engaging in online forums and discussions with knowledgeable Gravity Forms and Salesforce developers or by browsing WordPress plugin options. This option will require extensive research to ensure that you find a reputable tool with all the functionalities you need.

A Salesforce API will also get the job done for connecting Gravity Forms to Salesforce. While this would be an effective method and allows for significant customization, it does require drawing on coding and development. If you don’t have the skills to do it yourself then you will need to invest time and resources in hiring experts. Finally, you can also try out Gravity Forms webhooks, which give you the ability to send data from your form to a third-party (like Salesforce). Keep in mind, that webhooks only allow you to send information and not receive it, so there is no option to pull data from Salesforce.

Salesforce Web-to-lead

A useful way to connect Gravity Forms to Salesforce is by using the Web-to-lead, Salesforce feature. Web-to-lead for Salesforce enables you to create and update leads in the CRM based on information gathered via forms. But how does this work in practice with Gravity Forms? And what is the level of skill required? The first thing to know is that Web-to-lead, Salesforce, and Gravity Forms is not a comprehensive integration solution, instead it simply serves a specific use case which is to enable the creation of leads in Salesforce by drawing on information submitted in a Gravity Form. So it’s a great option if you simply need to connect Gravity Forms to Salesforce in order to optimize your Sales processes.

To efficiently connect Web-to-lead, Salesforce, and Gravity Forms simply follow these steps:

1. First up, you need to create a Gravity Form, including your desired fields, and then you need to generate an HTML code snippet under Web-to-lead in Salesforce. This HTML code holds a URL that allows you to integrate with Salesforce Web-to-lead. 2. Once you have created your Gravity Form and generated your HTML code in Salesforce, it’s time to put the pieces of the puzzle together. You can do this by pasting the Salesforce Web-to-lead HTML into the config of your Gravity Forms (this may require a little technical know-how but you certainly don’t need to be a developer to work this step out). 3. After this, you are ready to map fields in your Gravity Forms to lead fields in Salesforce. To make sure you get this right, refer to the HTML code from Salesforce Web-to-lead to check the fields in your Gravity Form match up. 4. Finally, of course, enable your Web-to-lead in Salesforce and then go ahead and test the connection you just made. Remember it’s always a good idea to test your integration before making it live for customers. See Also Capturing Salesforce Leads From WordPress Form Submissions

Once your integration is working, you will be able to enjoy a profitable integration between Gravity Forms and Salesforce for lead creation. The benefit is that you get to enjoy the advantages of Gravity Forms while being able to sync your form data with the most robust CRM on the planet. It is important to bear in mind, however, that this is not the most advanced or robust integration. So you won’t get real-time Salesforce data or the functionalities of a dedicated Salesforce web form. Furthermore, this solution probably won’t cut it for more advanced or custom use cases.

Can you use Web-to-Case by Salesforce to integrate with Gravity Forms?

Salesforce Web-to-case works similarly to its Web-to-lead feature except that it collects data via your forms and converts it into cases in Salesforce. So instead of creating leads, Web-to-case ensures your cases are correctly logged and can be efficiently dealt with by your support team. Given this is a similar feature to Web-to-lead, you might be wondering if there is an easy, no-code way for Web-to-case to connect Gravity Forms to Salesforce.

Unfortunately, connecting Salesforce Web-to-case to Salesforce is far less simple, and your options are limited to:

Using a third-party tool: you can find one on the AppExchange. Ensure to put in the necessary research before making this investment. Making use of a Salesforce API: as discussed above, this will require coding and development. Investing in custom development: this can yield wonderful results and tailored solutions but you need to be ready to pay up, because this is expensive.

Gravity Forms & Salesforce Integration Wrapped In summary, even though Gravity Forms does not have a direct integration with Salesforce, there are a few ways in which you can get the two systems to work together. Of these, one of the most advantageous for your business is by drawing on the Salesforce Web-to-lead feature. Here, you can create a Web-to-lead form for Salesforce with Gravity Forms and create leads in Salesforce without having to write a line of code! And if the limitations of the Gravity Forms/ Salesforce integration are not what you are looking for, why not try out a Salesforce web-to-lead form by Titan? Once you experience our real-time bi-directional integration, you won’t look back!

