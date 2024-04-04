9 Best External Speakers For Outdoor Projector in 2022 - SpeakersMag (2024)

The majority of projectors come with in-built speakers. These speakers give good sound. But, sometimes you need a louder sound for outdoor movie nights or a large audience. In such a situation, you need to connect your projector with external speakers. With louder sound, you can enjoy theater-like media at your home. Here you will find some best speakers for an outdoor projector.

External speakers are of two main types:

Permanent Mounted Speakers

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

You may wish to attach external speakers permanently to your outdoor projector. You can mount the speakers on the backyard wall to enjoy the music.

If you have a permanent projector setup for home entertainment then mounted speakers are a good choice for you.

While the portable speakers are useful when you enjoy your watch at different locations. Bluetooth speakers offer easy portability.

In this article, I will review both types of external speakers for outdoor projectors. After comprehensive research, I have come up with the best external speakers for your outdoor projector.

How I Chose the Best Speakers

Personally, I prefer weather-resistant speakers for outdoor projectors. Because the speakers will expire in no time if they are not weatherproof. However, it was really hard to choose the best speakers out of the thousand models.

But, I believe in research, deep exploration, and practicality. So, I compared and contrasted a lot of speakers, read reviews by verified customers, and asked my friends who are using outdoor projectors.

After a toil of several days, I made a list of the best external speakers for outdoor projectors. I ranked Polk Audio Atrium at number 1 because it has many amazing qualities.

Its top features are durability, easy installation, and prevailing sound. I think you should read the complete review of each speaker to explore them further.

Let us start reviewing the best external speakers for outdoor projectors.

Mounted (Weather Resistant) Speakers for Outdoor Projectors

First of all, I will give you my verdict on mounted speakers. I have selected the top 4 best external speakers in this category.

Top Pick: Polk Audio Atrium 4 Outdoor Speakers

This pair of speakers is an ideal choice if you are looking for the best external speakers for your outdoor projector.

This certified all-weather-resistant loudspeaker is best for professional use in military and industrial settings.

It is also the best choice for watching movies or listening to music at your home. You can install it in open weather without any worry.

Moreover, it has been designed to endure different weather conditions. It gives a louder sound with wider dispersion and the bass is much more powerful. Its endurance capacity makes it the best speaker for outdoor use.

The sound quality of this speaker is super amazing and gives an immersive experience.

Polk Audio Atrium 4 gives a clear and loud sound that covers a large area and establishes full details. The sound quality is comparable to bulky and costly speakers.

Further, the manufacturing material is standard and durable. The brackets and grills are made of aluminum. Stainless steel and brass have been used in manufacturing Polk speakers.

The Polk Audio Atrium 4 speakers come in white and black color. These speakers have a nice look with a beautiful design. Its small size is ideal for outdoor use and ready installation.

Each speaker has 4.5 inches drivers and .75 inches tweeters which allow realistic sound production at varying volumes.

This speaker is super easy to install as it has a 180-degree speed-lock mounting mechanism. You can install it on the ceiling or wall using its brackets.

For installing these speakers, 2 brackets and screws are given with the package.

Just install the brackets using the screws. Now, adjust the Polk Audio speakers on the brackets.

Next, connect wires to the speakers. Finally, tighten the screws to secure the speakers in place.

This speaker gives high-quality outcomes on a very low budget. It is worth the price.

Key Features

Polk Audio Atrium 4 offers a very convenient installation process

A certified weather-resistant speaker which is widely used by professionals

It has 180-degree speed-lock mounting, no chance of damage

Its higher resistance to harsh weather makes it a perfect match for the outdoor projector

This speaker gives prevailing sound with wide dispersion

Pros

Durable material

Compact but efficient

Realistic sound with varying volume

Available in black and white colors with full aesthetics

Cons

Bass needs some improvement

Grill catches rust

Another Great Choice: Polk Audio Atrium 5

This speaker comes from the Polk brand- a name of the trust. Like Polk Audio Atrium 4, Atrium 5 is also the best external speaker for an outdoor projector.

Its manufacturing material is stainless steel and aluminum which makes it durable and rust-proof.

Additionally, t is very light-weighted just 4.6 pounds. Its low weight makes it portable.

It has the best affordable price with high efficiency. This speaker is compact in size and has a beautiful design with a decent look. It comes in black and white colors.

Atrium 5 comes with 5.25” drivers and 1” tweeters. The bass is powerful due to the ‘butyl rubber’ driver. The sound is smooth and crisp with full details.

This speaker is ideal for the backyard, patio, living room, pool, and many other locations. Its standard sound makes it suitable both for professional and domestic use.

This speaker has great resistance to water, and wind and can endure harsh weather. It is the best speaker for all weather conditions as it is All-Weather certified.

Polk 5 is equipped with 180-degree speed-lock mounting brackets. You can install it with just one click.

It can be installed vertically and horizontally depending on your need. Mount it on the ceiling or wall without any hesitation.

The sound is well-balanced, no matter what is the source. It shows high compatibility with every sort of device. These features make the Polk speaker the best external speaker for the outdoor projector.

If you want to use it with an outdoor projector, you will enjoy the best immersive sound. The sound can cover a large range and is suitable for a large audience.

Key Features

The stainless steel and aluminum body of these speakers have high endurance against harsh weather

These speakers by Polk Audio also feature a 180-degree speed-lock mounting

Smart design makes them portable and easy to install

It gives an immersive and well-balanced sound which is ideal for the outdoor projectors

Pros

Compact size and portable also

Decent sound with wide coverage

Durability is another feature

Suitable for multi-purpose

Cons

Caps catch rust

Low volume does not give the best quality

Best Value: Bose 161 Speaker System

This is a multipurpose versatile speaker with excellent sound quality. It has compact dimensions and a sleek design.

You can place this smart speaker on your bookshelf, or desk or can mount it on the wall or ceiling in an outdoor place.

This speaker is better than traditional speakers. Because it uses Articulated Array driver positioning which stereos the sound in every direction.

It comes in black color. Its high performance makes it the best external speaker for an outdoor projector.

At a low price range, it offers the best quality sound in every environment. Moreover, its performance and durability are comparable to costly and large-sized speakers.

It has a 2.5” Twiddler driver per speaker that enhances the sound by allowing airflow through its small enclosure. The loudness is as high as that of a bulky speaker.

This speaker is covered with a magnetic shield and can be placed in the vicinity of a TV, computer, or projector.

It carries very light-weight; just 3.31 pounds. So, it is highly portable and you can enjoy listening to a good sound anywhere you want.

This speaker is equipped with automatic protection circuitry that protects the drivers from being over-driven. This feature makes it reliable and avoids any distraction during sound playing.

The sound has wider dispersion with clarity and sharpness. Low volume does not impact the quality of sound.

It offers a convenient installation process. Screws and brackets are included in the purchase to mount it at your desired place. You can mount it both vertically and horizontally.

It is highly compatible with different devices. You can connect it with amplifiers or receivers ranging from 10 to 100 Watts power.

Furthermore, t is weather-proof and can endure harsh weather easily. This feature makes it suitable both for indoor and outdoor use.

Key Features

These speakers by Bose are versatile, stylish, and unique

Slim and smart design is ideal for portability, installation, and placement

These speakers provideStereo surround sound and are perfect for the large projector screens

This pair uses Articulated Array driver positioning technology which stereos the sound in every direction

Pros

Light-weight and easy portability

Convenient to install

High quality at a low price

Modern features and systems

Cons

Bass is low

Low volume decreases the quality of sound

This stereo speaker system comes in the second position when choosing the best external speaker for an outdoor projector. It is a full-range and high-efficiency speaker.

It is weather-resistant and highly durable. This speaker is equally suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

This speaker produces a clear and crisp sound. It has the capacity to disperse its sound over a wider area. This feature makes it an ideal speaker for outdoor entertainment.

This super-amazing speaker is suitable for multiple purposes. It can be used in a moving vehicle, on a boat, near the pool, or in the backyard.

If you wish to enjoy movie nights or home theater, this speaker is a good choice for you. You can attach it to your projector very easily.

It is highly compatible with each sort of projector. It enhances the sound of the media to give you an immersive experience.

The bass is powerful enough to vibrate in your heart. It does not need subwoofers. The bass output is amazing. The sound quality is super at high, mid, and low volumes.

This speaker comes with brackets and screws so that you can mount it easily on the ceiling or wall in just a few minutes.

MAX power range of each speaker is 150 Watts, and RMS power is 75 Watts per speaker.

The price is affordable as well. On a low budget, you can enjoy high-quality sound.

Key Features

Kicker is a pair of full-range outdoor speakers that are used in marines

Their weather resistance and durability are proven

This pair delivers rocking sound with wide dispersion

They can get really loud and play well in the open outdoor environments

Pros

Easy to install

Suitable both for outdoor and indoor use

Affordable price

Good quality sound at different volumes

Cons

Heavy size: 32 pounds

Bass could be better

Best Portable External (Wireless) Speakers for Outdoor Projectors

Wireless Bluetooth speakers are the best choice for portable types. They connect easily to your outdoor projector.

You can place them anywhere as they are wireless. Let us review the top 5 Bluetooth external speakers for outdoor projectors.

JBL is a trusted brand and its products are highly appreciable. Their Bluetooth speakers are the best speakers for outdoor projectors.

JBL Charge 3 has high bass and 20 to 30% louder sound as compared to other wireless speakers of the same price range.

It is budget-friendly and costs you less than other speakers of the same quality.

In addition to loud and crisp stereo sound, this speaker is 100% waterproof. It is highly recommended for an outdoor projector.

It can be submerged up to 3 feet underwater for 30 minutes. This amazing feature makes it a suitable companion for boat rides, beach, and pool parties.

It comes in black color, sleek and elegant design. It weighs just 1.8 pounds. This smart speaker offers high portability.

You can control the volume, pair Bluetooth devices, and can turn it off and on using decent buttons placed on its top.

It has a unique JBL button that allows connecting it with several JBL speakers to get an amazing sound experience.

It is compatible with each sort of device and app. You can play music or movie sounds at high and low volumes as it gives distortion-free high bass sound.

It comes with a built-in charger. So, you can charge the speakers while listening to the music. It is also equipped with a built-in mic that can be used as a speakerphone to make calls.

It offers easy connectivity. Consequently, you can connect it with 3 devices; a projector, smartphone, or tablet.

It has a powerful (22.2 Wh) battery made of Lithium-ion polymer. Battery life is 20 hours and charge time is just 4.5 hours.

This small size speaker gives a very loud and vivid sound that covers a large area. Moreover, the sound quality is equally fine at high and low volumes.

Key Features

JBL Charge 3 is IPX7 rated and can be submerged under 1-meter water for 30 minutes

This portable speaker is best to use in the outdoor environments

It comes with a rechargeable 6000 mAH battery that also serves as the power bank for your smartphone

Its high bass and crisp sound make it a good match for the outdoor projectors

Wireless connectivity and compatibilitywith multiple devices and apps

Pros

20 hours of battery life

Equipped with a native charger

Smart speaker with a decent design

Budget-friendly with high quality

Cons

Woofers are exposed

Can heat up on continuous use

If you are searching for a highly portable wireless speaker then Bose is the best choice.

It has many amazing features that rank it among the best external speaker for an outdoor projector.

With an efficient Lithium-ion battery that has 16 hours of life, it allows you to enjoy unlimited music or movies. This speaker suits multiple purposes.

The super loud sound of Bose speaker can fill a large room and can also turn your backyard into a music concert.

A built-in mic allows for making conference calls with clarity of voice. You can also perform different operations by giving voice commands.

You can connect it to any device via Bluetooth. Additionally, it keeps records of the last paired devices. This feature allows easy connectivity.

The thrilling sound with deep bass gives a 360-degrees immersive listening experience.

You will forget its small size after listening to the loud and crisp stereo sound.

A fine flexible fabric covering adds to the beauty of this speaker and makes it easy to carry. The sleek aluminum body makes it durable.

It is IP-4 rated and highly waterproof. Bose speaker is available in Triple Black and Lux gray colors.

Its connectivity range is 9 meters which is pretty fine. It also shows high compatibility with Google and SIRI and can also be used to make and receive calls.

Bose Connect app enables you to connect easily with different Bluetooth devices.

Key Features

Bose SounLink Revolve+ gives 360 degrees sound for an immersive effect

Its sound is well-balanced with high bass and volume

It has an Aluminum body with fabric covering and an IPX4 rating

Pros

16 hours of battery life

Supports multiple devices

Convenient to connect

Easy portability with a decent design

Cons

Connects Bluetooth devices automatically

Splash-proof instead of waterproof

This smart speaker is equipped with all the modern features. Echo Dot will turn your home into an entertainment center. It is the best choice for smart home appliances.

Various modern features place this amazing speaker at the first level among the best external speakers for an outdoor projector.

The most incredible thing is that this speaker guards your house.

Yeah! You read it right. It is equipped with an Alexa guard. You can protect your home by enabling the Alexa guard.

It detects unusual sounds like the breaking of glass. It can also work as a fire alarm and smoke alarm. You can call to emergency helpline through the Echo Dot speaker.

Echo Dot 3rd generation speaker has improved quality and additional characteristics as compared to the older versions. You can easily pair it with your projector.

It occupies a small space and is highly portable. The beautiful design makes it an attractive little speaker. An amazing choice for gifts and surprises!

This smart speaker is compatible with multiple devices and apps. You can connect this wireless speaker to the Apple store, Amazon, Spotify, Pandora, and many other apps. It also detects voice commands.

It can be paired with Fire Stick, podcast, or radio. Some other amazing features of this speaker allow you to set reminders, make a to-do list, create events and adjust timers by giving manual or voice commands.

It allows you to check the weather, traffic, restaurant hours, sports scores, news, and much other information. Additionally, it also works as an intercom in your home. Is not it cool?

This smart speaker is efficient enough to give a louder and crisp sound. So, it gives you theater-like sound quality.

Key Features

Echo Dot is an all in one smart speaker for outdoor use

This modern and smart speaker is equipped with countless amazing features

It comes with an Alexa feature that works with voice commands and also guards your home

Pros

Great compatibility with multiple apps and devices

Louder and crisp sound

Allows navigation and information search

Can be used as an intercom

Cons

Poses occasional problems with voice detection

Auxiliary cables are not provided with the speaker

This speaker is compact and smart. Therefore, it is an ideal choice if you are looking for the best external speaker for an outdoor projector.

It allows gesture control to control and manage music. This wireless speaker offers great connectivity.

You can connect it to two devices simultaneously. It can be connected within 100 feet range. It supports Google and SIRI.

You can receive and make phone calls and can adjust volumes within 100 feet of distance.

It has dual microphones that are dust resistant and give a crystal clear sound.

The low and high volumes give the same quality of sound. An in-built alarm clock adds to the features of this speaker.

You will be amazed by its impressive, clear, and loud sound which is dispersed in 3-D dimensions to immerse you in the music stream.

The loudness of sound is 25% higher as compared to other speakers of the same price range. This speaker is portable and you can install it anywhere.

It is fully waterproof and also shockproof. It is equipped with a Lithium battery that lasts for 15 hours. You can enjoy your music or movie endlessly.

It weighs just 1.2 pounds and is highly portable. Hence, you can take it with you on the mountains, in caves, on boat rides, on family trips, beach, and at pool parties.

You can pair up multiple Ultimate Ear speakers to create an incredible sound system at your home. The sound quality is excellent with high bass and full sharpness.

BOOM 2 app adds more fun. It allows you to connect with 3 devices. You can play music with your friends.

Besides these qualities, it has many other features. So, you can have more fun by unlocking the additional features.

Key Features

Ultimate Ear Boom 2 is IPX7 rated, fully water proof, and shock-resistant

It has sleek and smart design with high portability

This wireless speaker gives100 feet of Bluetooth connectivity range

It gives you a 360-degree immersive sound and is louder than other speakers of the same price

Pros

15 hours of battery life

Very light-weighted; 1.2 pounds

Gesture control

Compatible with Goggle and SIRI

Offers alarm clock option

Cons

Switching between playlists may pose an issue

Louder but has a low bass

If you want clear, crisp sound and deep bass then this speaker is the best choice for you. This speaker pairs up wirelessly with your Bluetooth-supported projector.

It serves multiple purposes as you can use it for home entertainment, family tour, and backyard parties.

FUGOO is also suitable for professional use like business, class presentations, or conference rooms. Its decent texture and sleek design look beautiful.

This speaker is waterproof, dust resistant, and shock-proof. Its high endurance to all weather conditions makes it the best speaker for outdoor use.

Furthermore, a waterproof and shockproof jacket is included in the purchase. You can use it underwater for 30 minutes. This feature makes it the best choice for pool parties, boat rides, and beach picnics.

You can operate it in the dark with full convenience as it has control buttons that glow in the dark.

A remote control allows you a convenient setup. This speaker is equipped with all the modern accessories.

Moreover, it has a beautiful outlook, louder sound, and high durability. Eight in-built acoustic drivers give a 360-degree audio experience. You feel immersed in the sound.

Its battery life is 10 hours which is pretty long. The battery can be refilled only in 3.5 hours and lasts for an unlimited time.

Another amazing feature of this speaker is its compatibility with various media devices like Google and SIRI.

The voice command feature allows searching anything with super ease.

It is also equipped with a full-duplex speakerphone. You can chat using hands-free.

In addition, fiber resin and solid aluminum have been used in their manufacturing. This high-quality material makes this speaker durable and rugged.

Above all, it offers various mounting options. You can mount this speaker readily at any place using its strap, rope, or tripod sockets.

Key Features

FUGOO Tough 2 is an IP67 rated speaker with a sturdy body that is both waterproof and shock-resistant

It makes a highly durable match for the outdoor projectors

It is equipped with 8 fine real drivers and produces a 360 degree sound effect

Its compatibility with Goggle and SIRI makes it an advanced wireless speaker

Bluetooth 5.0 ensures faster data transmission and a strong connection with a wider range

Pros

Fully resistant to weather changes

Extremely light-weighted: 1.41 pounds

Multiple mounting options

Rechargeable battery with 10 hours of life

Multipurpose wireless speaker

Cons

Large in size light in weight

Frequently Asked Questions

Maybe you have further queries regarding the outdoor projectors and the best speakers for them. Therefore, here, I am addressing some of your commonly asked questions.

Do I need external speakers for my outdoor projector?

If you wish to enjoy the movie nights on an outdoor projector, adding external speakers is a must thing. Although most of the advanced projectors come with built-in speakers yet they are not loud enough. So, external speakers will give a louder sound that can perfectly match the giant picture.

How to connect external speakers to my projector?

A projector has an ‘Audio Out’ port through which you can connect external speakers to it. Either it has a 3.5 mm audio out or a stereo RCA out. You need a standard connection cable like RCA or 3.5 mm to make this connection.

Can I connect a Bluetooth speaker to my projector?

Yes, you can connect a Bluetooth speaker to your projector. In fact, it is an easy way to get a louder sound. However, all projectors do not come with a Bluetooth feature. Mostly, the portable speakers support Bluetooth such as JBL Charge 3.

Where should I place the speakers attached to my projector?

The speakers should be placed to give the best audio flow. For example, you can place the floor standing or tower speakers on the left and right of the projector screen. While a soundbar can be placed under the screen just like a TV soundbar is positioned.

Moreover, the speakers can also be placed behind the perforated projector screen. This setting will synchronize the sound and the picture perfectly. Remember a general rule that speakers must be placed closer to the projector screen and ideally in the middle.

What is the acoustically transparent projector screen?

An acoustically transparent projector screen allows audio to pass through the screen with minimal loss. Thus, it gives the best audio experience. You should opt for an acoustic transparent screen if the speakers are placed behind the screen. Otherwise, go for the solid material screens as they give better picture quality.

Final Words

As you know, after comprehensive research, I have brought top products for you. I have given you honest reviews on the best external speakers for your outdoor projector. In short, this article is a complete guide for purchasing an external speaker for your projector. However, choose according to your need and desire.