Spiced roast chicken | Chicken Recipes | Jamie Oliver Recipes (2024)

- Healthy recipes
- Healthy snacks
- Healthy lunches
- Healthy chicken recipes
- Healthy fish recipes
- Healthy vegetarian recipes
- Main Ingredient
- Chicken
- Pasta
- Vegetables
- Fish
- Beef
- Eggs
- View more…
- Special Diets
- Vegan
- Vegetarian ideas
- Gluten-free
- Dairy-free
- Budget recipes
- One-pan recipes
- Meals for one
- Breakfast
- Desserts
- Quick fixes
- View more…
- Baking recipes
- Cakes
- Biscuit recipes
- Gluten-free bakes
- View more…
- Family recipes
- Money saving recipes
- Cooking with kids
- School night suppers
- Batch cooking
- View more…
- Special occasions
- Dinner party recipes
- Sunday roast recipes
- Dinner recipes for two
- View more…
- 5 Ingredients Mediterranean
- ONE
- Jamie’s Keep Cooking Family Favourites
- 7 Ways
- Veg
- View more…
- Nutrition
- What foods are good for gut health?
- Healthy eating tips
- Special diets guidance
- All about sugar
- Learn about portion size
- View more
- Features
- Cheap eats
- Healthy meals
- Air-fryer recipes
- Family cooking
- Quick fixes
- View more
- How to’s
- How to cook with frozen veg
- How to make the most of your oven
- How to make meals veggie or vegan
- View more
- More Jamie Oliver
- YesChef x Jamie Oliver
- Cookbook Club
- Jamie Oliver Group website
- Jamie Oliver Cookery School
- Ministry of Food
- Vegepedia
Spiced roast chicken
Sunday roast meets Friday night curry
Sunday roast meets Friday night curry
“The epic homemade gravy and sizzling Bombay-style potatoes are the best. ”
Serves 6
Cooks In2 hours 15 minutes plus marinating time
DifficultyNot too tricky
Jamie's Great BritainChickenFather's daySunday lunchBritishIndian
Nutrition per serving
-
Calories 768 38%
-
Fat 40.2g 57%
-
Saturates 10.1g 51%
-
Sugars 12.9g 14%
-
Protein 55.4g 110%
-
Carbs 43.1g 17%
Of an adult's reference intake
Tap For Method
Ingredients
- For the chicken and marinade
- 1.4 kg higher-welfare chicken
- 1 heaped tablespoon garlic , finely grated
- 1 heaped tablespoon fresh ginger , finely grated
- 1 heaped tablespoon fresh red chilli , finely grated
- 1 heaped tablespoon tomato puree
- 1 heaped teaspoon ground coriander
- 1 heaped teaspoon turmeric
- 1 heaped teaspoon garam masala
- 1 heaped teaspoon ground cumin
- 2 heaped teaspoons natural yoghurt
- 1 lemon , zest and juice of
- For the gravy
- 3 small red onions , peeled
- 1 stick cinnamon
- 10 cloves
- 3 tablespoons white wine vinegar
- 3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 3 level tablespoons plain flour
- 500 ml organic chicken stock
- fat-free natural yoghurt , to serve, optional
- For the Bombay-style potatoes
- 800 g new potatoes
- 1 lemon
- 2-3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 heaped teaspoon black mustard seeds
- 1 heaped teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1 heaped teaspoon garam masala
- 1 heaped teaspoon turmeric
- 1 bulb garlic
- 1 fresh red chilli , deseeded and finely sliced
- 2 tomatoes , roughly chopped
- 1 small bunch fresh coriander
Tap For Method
The cost per serving below is generated by Whisk.com and is based on costs in individual supermarkets. For more information about how we calculate costs per serving read our FAQS
Tap For Ingredients
Method
- Slash the chicken’s legs a few times right down to the bone. Get a roasting tray slightly bigger than the chicken, then add all of the marinade ingredients and 2 level teaspoons of sea salt and mix together well. Put on a pair of clean rubber gloves, then really massage those flavours over and inside the chicken so it’s smeared everywhere. Don’t be shy! Ideally marinate overnight in the fridge.
- Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas 6 and organize your shelves so the roasting tray can sit right at the bottom, the chicken can sit directly above it, right on the bars of the shelf, and the potatoes can go at the top. Halve any larger potatoes, then parboil them in a large pan of salted boiling water with a whole lemon for about 15 to 20 minutes, or until the potatoes are cooked through. Drain the potatoes then let them steam dry. Stab the lemon a few times with a sharp knife and put it right into the chicken’s cavity. Move the chicken to a plate.
- Roughly chop the onions and add to the roasting tray along with the cinnamon stick, cloves, vinegar and Worcestershire sauce, then whisk in the flour. Pour in the stock or water, then place this right at the bottom of the oven. Place the chicken straight on to the bars of the middle shelf, above the roasting tray. Cook for 1 hour 20 minutes.
- Put another sturdy roasting tray over a medium heat and add the olive oil, the mustard and cumin seeds, garam masala and turmeric – work quickly because if the fat gets too hot the mustard seeds will pop everywhere. Halve a bulb of garlic and add it straight to the pan, with the sliced chilli and chopped tomatoes. Add your drained potatoes to the tray, mix everything together, then season well. Finely slice and scatter in the coriander stalks, and keep the leaves in a bowl of water for later. After the chicken has been in for 40 minutes, put the potatoes in.
- Once the chicken is cooked, move it to a board and carefully peel off the dark charred bits to reveal perfect chicken underneath. Pass the gravy through a coarse sieve into a pan, whisking any sticky goodness from the pan as you go. Bring to the boil and either cook and thicken or thin down with water to your preference. Put it into a serving bowl and drizzle over a little yoghurt. Get your potatoes out of the oven and put them into a serving bowl, then serve the chicken on a board next to the sizzling roasties and hot gravy. Sprinkle the reserved coriander leaves over everything and serve with any condiments you like. Life doesn’t get much better.
Related features
52 Festive alternatives to Turkey
Budget-friendly chicken recipes
12 French-inspired recipes for your table
Related video
Spicy Indian roast chicken: Jamie Oliver
© 2024 Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited
- Terms of Use
- Privacy Policy
- Cookies
- Jamie Oliver Group
- Contact
- Sitemap
© 2024 Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited