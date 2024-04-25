Gravity Forms V2.8.5.1 Free Download - All You Need To Know! | CampCodes (2024)

Gravity Forms is a powerful plugin that allows WordPress websites to add customized forms to their pages. It is a user-friendly solution that helps developers and non-developers to quickly create professional-looking forms.

About Gravity Forms

Gravity Forms Free Download Latest Version is the most advanced WordPress plugin to build professional forms. It is the best and most popular form builder plugin with tons of time-saving features. You can create any web form that you can think of, from a simple contact form to a multiple-page survey form in just a few minutes. Gravity forms have 30+ ready to use Form Fields that help you build any structure. It also allows you to show or hide form fields, sections, and buttons based on the user’s selections. Forms created using this plugin automatically adjust their size according to screen sizes. So, your forms will be usable and look great on all devices.

Gravity Forms also protect from spam using Google reCaptcha and Akismet plugin options. If you want to limit the entries for a specific form or wish to schedule forms, you can also easily use the Gravity Forms WordPress plugin. You can also connect your web forms with any other WordPress plugin or application easily.



Core Features of Gravity Forms v2.8.5.1 – Form Builder Plugin for WordPress

Responsive forms

Powerful tools

Drag and Drop Builder

Wide variety of form fields (30+)

Conditional logic to show hide fields

Email notification for every form submission

File upload field

Can perform advanced calculations

Limit the entries of a form

Schedule forms

Can create WordPress posts using forms

Can fight spam using captcha

Akismet options

Integration MailChimp, Paypal, Dropbox, Zappier, and many others.

Multiple premium addons also available

Front end forms

Lightweight plugins

Loads forms very fast

What is Gravity Forms Plugin?

Gravity Forms is a plugin designed for WordPress websites that allows site owners to create complex and customized forms, surveys, quizzes, and polls. It was first launched in 2009, and users can opt for either the free or the premium version of Gravity Forms.

Is Gravity Forms No Longer Free?

Gravity Forms free download is available, but it has limited features. Gravity Forms also offers premium versions that have more advanced and advanced features.

What Does Gravity Forms Do?

Gravity Forms plugin offers various customization options to users such as layout type, colors, fonts, and various form fields, including checkboxes, dropdowns, and radio buttons. This plugin integrates with various third-party apps, such as MailChimp, PayPal, and other email marketing software.

What is Gravity Forms Used For?

Gravity Forms is a versatile plugin that can be used for different purposes, from contact forms to e-commerce checkout forms. Gravity Forms can also help users to create surveys and polls for their websites, which can help gather valuable insights from visitors.

Can I Use Gravity Forms for Free?

Yes, you can use the free version of Gravity Forms, although it has limited features. However, to access all the advanced features, users have to purchase the premium version.

Is Gravity Forms Worth It?

Yes, absolutely. Gravity Forms makes building forms easy and provides users with various options to customize their forms. It also integrates with various apps and has strong support.

Why Do We Use Gravity Forms?

As Gravity Forms offers various customization options, its integration with third-party apps, and its easy-to-use interface, it is an excellent plugin for website owners of all levels to enhance user engagement.

How Does Gravity Forms Work?

Gravity Forms is a user-friendly plugin, and beginners can quickly learn how to use it. To start creating a form, users can select a form field from the vast field types library and drag it to their chosen location. Users can design forms to meet specific requirements and integrate them with other applications.

Who Makes Gravity Forms?

Gravity Forms is created by Rocketgenius Inc, a company that specializes in developing WordPress plugins.

What Are the Features of Gravity Forms?

Some of the standout features of Gravity Forms include:

User-friendly, drag-and-drop form builder.

Advanced customization options.

Flexible and robust form fields.

Integrates with various third-party apps.

Conditional logic to show/hide form fields based on user selections.

Built-in anti-spam protection.

How to Get Gravity Forms for Free?

To get Gravity Forms for free, visit their official website, and download the free version. However, it has limited features. To access advanced features and support, users have to purchase the premium version.

What’s New in Gravity Forms v2.8.5.1 (Changelog)

Version 2.5.11 – Updated language translations.

Version 2.5.10 – Improved security checks and fixed a few bugs.

Version 2.5.9 – Improved accessibility and fixed a few security, compatibility, and bugs.

Version 2.5.8 – Improved performance on the form preview page and fixed various bugs.

Version 2.5.7 – Improved compatibility with certain themes and fixed bugs related to conditional logic.

Fixed an issue that causes Javascript errors in the Form Editor when no Conditional Logic fields are present.

Fixed an issue that causes Conditional Logic to fail if the first choice for a given field is selected.

Added accessibility enhancements to the form editor to improve keyboard navigation.

Updated the form editor to notify users that resizing is not available when the legacy markup form setting is enabled.

Updated form editor to not allow resizing of fields when the legacy markup form setting is enabled.

Fixed an accessibility issue with the multi-file upload field.

Fixed an issue where the form description field doesn’t allow HTML tags.

API: Fixed an issue that causes programmatically-created fo.1rms to break in the form editor.

AF: Updated the setup fee settings in the payment add-on framework so that the product field is disabled instead of hidden if the setup fee isn’t checked.

And some other minor fixes and improvements.

Gravity Forms Pricing Plans

Gravity Forms offers three premium plans: Basic, Pro, and Elite. The Basic plan costs $59 per year and supports only one site. The Pro plan costs $159 per year and supports up to three sites. The Elite plan costs $259 per year and supports unlimited sites. All three plans come with access to support, updates, and the plugin’s advanced features.

Is Gravity Forms Plugin Safe and Secure?

Gravity Forms is a secure plugin, and the developer regularly releases updates to fix any vulnerabilities. It also uses reCAPTCHA, which helps to prevent spam and bot submissions.

Can Gravity Forms Be Integrated with Other Plugins?

Gravity Forms can be integrated with various third-party applications such as PayPal, Stripe, Salesforce, and MailChimp. This is a considerable advantage for website owners who use multiple applications.

How to Install Gravity Forms?

To install Gravity Forms, go to your WordPress dashboard, click on “Plugins,” then “Add New.” Search for “Gravity Forms,” then click on “Install” and “Activate.” Once activated, start creating forms for your website by clicking on “New Form.”

How to Customize Gravity Forms?

Customizing Gravity Forms is straightforward. Click on the form you want to edit, and then use the drag-and-drop fields on the right-hand side to add new fields to your form. You can also customize the form’s appearance by changing colors, fonts, and layouts.

What are Gravity Forms Add-Ons?

Gravity Forms offers various add-ons such as Zapier, Quiz, and Signature for users who need additional functionalities for their forms. Add-ons can be purchased individually or in bundles, depending on the user’s needs.

Free Download Gravity Forms All Addons

Gravity Forms All Addons

Gravity Forms – A Powerful Plugin for Amazing Forms

In conclusion, Gravity Forms offers users a powerful and user-friendly solution for creating amazing forms. Although the free version offers limited features, the premium versions provide excellent value for money. With its flexibility, customization options, and integration with third-party apps, Gravity Forms is undoubtedly the go-to plugin for website developers and owners. So, what are you waiting for? Try Gravity Forms today and experience all it has to offer!

