Green Bean Casserole Recipe (2024)

Green Bean Casserole is a holiday side dish that tastes amazing and is easy to assemble. Creamy mushroom soup with crispy fried onions pack flavor into this delicious classic recipe!

Why this Recipe is Best

When it comes to holidays, we all have our favorite side dishes.

Growing up, French’s Green Bean Casserole is not the dish I chose. When you’re presented with a bowl of mashed potatoes or a big scoop of sweet potato casserole or Jiffy corn casserole, the green beans get overlooked.

As an adult, Green Bean casserole with its creamy mushroom soup and crispy fried onions is now one of the first scoops of food on my plate.

If you’re like me, and avoided this classic recipe for years, give it another go this holiday!

Ingredients Notes

Green Beans: I choose canned green beans for this classic side dish. Whether you opt for regular green beans or the french style cut beans is your preference.

You can use frozen or fresh beans, but be sure to cook them to tender first before adding to the casserole.

Milk: The heavier the milk the creamier the casserole. I buy a small whole milk for the holidays, to use when making mashed potatoes, so it’s perfect with this green bean casserole too!

2% milk will also yield great results!

Mushroom Soup: Having tried numerous brands and “off” brands of canned mushroom soup, I am now pretty picky and only choose Campbell’s.

I love the thickness and flavor, as well as the color (yes, if you’ve ever bought other brands they don’t look the same. You can make homemade cream of mushroom soup with my quick recipe below, but given the option, I will always choose Campbell’s.

French’s Crispy Fried Onions: Some people have referred to this dish as French’s Green Bean Casserole because the crispy fried onions really do steal the show.

You’ll know this is true because watch people scoop it out of the casserole, they always try to take as much of the topping as possible!

How to make Green Bean Casserole

Combine cream of mushroom soup with milk. Whisk smooth and add soy sauce and black pepper. Add green beans and combine. Fold in French’s fried onions. Bake 350 degrees F for 30 minutes. Stir. Add remaining crispy fried onions to the top and bake an additional 5-10 minutes until golden brown.

Make it in the Crockpot- Use our slow cooker green bean casserole recipe to free up some oven space!

Serving Suggestions

Green bean casserole isn’t just for holidays. It make a great side dish with meatloaf or baked pork chops too!

What can I substitute for Canned Cream of mushroom soup?

Okay, so maybe you didn’t grow up in the midwest and you aren’t a fan of cream of mushroom soup.

Here’s what you’ll need for homemade cream of mushroom soup.

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

12 oz sliced mushrooms

1 cup whole milk

4 ounces cream cheese

In a large sauce pan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and saute, stirring constantly, until the mushrooms have browned. Add the milk and cream cheese and melt it until the mixture is cohesive and thick.

Add to the casserole as directed!

Can you freeze Green Bean Casserole

Green Bean Casserole can be made ahead of time and place in the freezer.

Assemble as directed, without the extra crispy fried onions on top. Wrap with plastic wrap and then cover with foil.

Freeze for up to two weeks. When ready to enjoy, thaw in refrigerator overnight.

Bake according to directions and top with the French’s fried onions!

SavePinPrint Green Bean Casserole 4.80 from 128 votes By: Aimee Green Bean Casserole is a holiday side dish that tastes amazing and is easy to assemble. Creamy mushroom soup with crispy fried onions pack flavor into this delicious classic recipe! Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Cook Time: 35 minutes minutes Total Time: 40 minutes minutes Servings: 8 servings Ingredients ▢ 1 can cream of mushroom soup 10.5 oz

▢ ¾ cup whole milk

▢ ½ teaspoon soy sauce

▢ ¼ teaspoon black pepper

▢ 2 cans green beans, drained 14.5 oz each

▢ 1 ½ cup French’s crispy fried onions divided Instructions Combine cream of mushroom soup with milk. Whisk smooth and add soy sauce and black pepper. Add green beans and combine completely

Fold in 1/2 cup of the French’s fried onions.

Bake 350 degrees F for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and stir.

Add remaining crispy fried onions to the top and bake an additional 5-10 minutes until golden brown. Notes Any style green beans can be used, we love french cut.

Green Bean Casserole can be made ahead of time and place in the freezer.

Assemble as directed, without the extra crispy fried onions on top. Wrap with plastic wrap and then cover with foil.

Freeze for up to two weeks. When ready to enjoy, thaw in refrigerator overnight.

Bake according to directions and top with the French’s fried onions! Video Nutrition Calories: 154kcal, Carbohydrates: 23g, Protein: 5g, Fat: 5g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 4g, Cholesterol: 2mg, Sodium: 485mg, Fiber: 3g, Sugar: 7g Course: Side Dishes Cuisine: American Did you make this recipe?Mention @shugarysweets or tag #shugarysweets!

