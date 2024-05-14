Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings) (2024)

Gyoza are juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside. Skip ordering takeout and make these Japanese, pan-fried dumplings in the comfort of your own home.

If you have a thing for dumplings (who doesn’t?), you will love our Russian Pelmeni recipe.

Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

What is Gyoza?

Gyoza are dumplings stuffed with a savory filling of ground meat and veggies. The key to perfect gyoza lies in the preparation. First they are pan-fried to get the signature, crispy outer layer. Then, they are finished by covering and steaming them to ensure the filling is cooked through.

This two-part process gives gyoza the best of both worlds in terms of texture. Perhaps that’s why they disappear as quickly as they are served?

Hot Tip: While gyoza are met to be pan-fried and steamed, they are extremely versatile. You can also boil or deep fry them. In the mood for a quick dumpling soup? Pop frozen gyoza directly into an Asian-style broth.

Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

Difference Between Gyoza and Chinese Potstickers

Gyoza and potstickers have very subtle differences. In fact, both are prepared in much the same way with very similar ingredients. So, what’s the big difference?

Japanese gyoza tend to be made with a thinner wrapper and stuffed with a finer filling than Chinese potstickers. They also tend to be a bit smaller — only requiring one or two bites tops to polish them off.

How To Make Gyoza

Homemade gyoza is easy and delicious. While the dumplings look impressive, rolling them isn’t too difficult. Just be careful — once you learn how to roll a dumpling you may never stop. Follow these easy steps to get restaurant-quality gyoza each and every time:

  1. Combine the filling ingredients in a big mixing bowl.
  2. Divide equal amounts of filling among the wrappers.
  3. Brush edges with water and pinch them together to seal the filling inside.
  4. Place sealed gyoza on the baking sheet.
  5. Place gyoza flat-side down in a skillet over medium-high heat. Brown until crispy and then cover to finish cooking the inside with steam.
  6. Serve immediately with a dipping sauce of your choice!
Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)
Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)
Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)
Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

Gyoza Filling

To keep it light, we use ground turkey. However, feel free to use lean ground beef, pork or chicken. All will work amazingly. If you like seafood, you could even do a combination of shrimp and ground pork or shrimp and ground chicken.

Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

Gyoza Folding Techniques

Making pretty, little dumplings is easier than it looks. Follow the below steps:

  • Place a wonton wrapper in the palm or your non-dominant hand. Place about a tablespoon of filling directly into the center.
  • Dip your finger in a bowl of water and run it along the dry part of the outer edge of the wrapper.
  • Fold the wrapper in half. Holding the dumpling with your left thumb and index finger, start making a pleat with your right thump and index finger about every 1/4-inch until you have no more wrapper left.
  • Set aside and continue until all your dumplings are sealed!
Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)
Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)
Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)
Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

Serving Gyoza

To create a quick dipping sauce, mix soy sauce with sesame seeds and chopped green onion. If you like it spicy, add in a bit of Sriracha.

Gyoza make for a great appetizer or a meal all on their own. If you are looking to make a full Japanese spread, see the recipes listed at the bottom of the page.

Freezing Gyoza

Prepping a bunch of gyoza and freezing them for later is a genius move. Take raw gyoza and place them in a single layer on a baking sheet. Pop the entire baking sheet in the freezer. Once completely frozen, transfer gyoza to a plastic bag. Cook according to instructions when you’re ready to eat.

Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

Other Asian Dishes

  • Lo Mein – A close cousin to Chow Mein. You have to try it if you haven’t!
  • Hunan Beef – Thinly sliced beef with a sweet and spicy sauce.
  • Yakisoba – These Japanese noodles are delicious and quick to make.
  • Beef and Broccoli – A classic combination that never gets old. It’s low-carb to boot!

Recipe

Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

Gyoza Recipe

Servings

52 pieces

Prep Time 20 minutes mins

Cook Time 10 minutes mins

Total Time 30 minutes mins

Recipe contributed by: Natalya Drozhzhin

Gyoza are juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside. Skip ordering takeout and make these Japanese, pan-fried dumplings in the comfort of your own home.

Ingredients

  • 52 wonton wrappers
  • 1 lb ground turkey
  • 2 cup cabbage shredded
  • 1/2 cup green onions chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves pressed
  • 1 tbsp sesame oil
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • 1 tbsp oil (cooking each batch)
  • 1/4 cup water (cooking each batch)

Instructions

  • In a large bowl, combine ground turkey with onions, cabbage, pressed garlic, sesame oil, soy sauce and ground black pepper.

  • Place an equal portion of filling into each wrapper.

  • Brush the endges with water using your finger and seal the filling on the inside (see detailed instructions above).

  • Place them on a baking sheet, leaving space between each one to avoid them sticking togehter.

  • Preheat a skillet over medium-high with oil. Place gyoza in a skillet and pan fry until it turns golden brown — about 3 minutes. Add water and cover with a lid and steam for 3-4 minutes to cook the filling.

  • Serve with your favortie sauce while gyoza is still nice and warm.

Posted September 28, 2020

About Author

Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

Natalya Drozhzhin

Natalya founded Momsdish to demonstrate that placing a homemade meal on the table is not hard at all. Natalya makes cooking easier and approachable, by simplifying the ingredients, while still producing the same great taste.

  Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

    Georgina BudneyMar 7, 2024

    They turned out great. I used ground pork. What type of pork is recommended. I believed mine were Italian sausage and was not happy with taste. I will try ground chicken next time. Thanks for your recipe.

    Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

      Natalya DrozhzhinMar 8, 2024

      Hey Georgina, If using ground pork, I would choose unseasoned kind versus Italian sausage. I think the other ingredients flavor the ground meat perfectly.

    Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

      Natalya DrozhzhinNov 2, 2023

      Hi Alexandra, it will work great with turkey or chicken. Enjoy. 🙂

  Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

    AmandaSep 23, 2023

    These were bangin'! Had to use pork, cuz well, pork! 🤤 Added 2 large shredded carrots to help make the mix go further and in momma mode to squeeze in any veggie into any recipe. Saving as my go to gyoza recipe pronto!

    Dippie Sauce (multiply as much as needed):
    1 tblsp soy
    1 tsp sesame oil
    1 tsp rice vinegar
    1 pressed garlic clove
    Some grated ginger (fresh)
    Add some sugar (as much as you like)

    Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

      SunshineNov 6, 2023

      Thanks Amanda! I too used pork and you recipe for the sauce. Delicious. This top of list.

    Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

      Natalya DrozhzhinSep 25, 2023

      Hi Amanda, Thanks for sharing! Enjoy!

  Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

    krisJul 16, 2023

    We are diehard ling ling potstickers fans and I made half this recipe. Unfortunately everyone loved them more and I know will ask for these instead of the potstickers next time. More work but worth it!

    Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

      Natalya DrozhzhinJul 17, 2023

      Hi Kris, The effort is totally worth it for these delicious dumplings. Glad you guys enjoyed them!

  Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

    H NicolMay 3, 2023

    I've been making Gyoza for 40 years, have it pretty well figured out. I use ground pork. One ingredient I use is fresh ginger (both in the gyoza and in the dipping sauce). I always freeze the gyoza, then place about 20 (10 each for my wife and I) in each freezer bag. I fry them in a hot frying pan with a decent amount of oil, moving them around constantly, only about 10 fit in each batch of frying. I put the first batch fried in a bowl while I fry the second, then dump them all into a steamer for 20 minutes. I make my own dipping sauce. Soy sauce, thin teriyaki sauce, sesame oil, rice vinegar and ginger. Serve with sticky rice.

    Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

      Natalya DrozhzhinMay 4, 2023

      Hi there, thank you so much for sharing this with me!! Sounds like you're quite the pro!

  Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

    JenniferFeb 4, 2023

    So do you prep and fry all the Gyoza's before steaming them or do you steam them in another pan while you are batch frying?

    Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

      Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 5, 2023

      Hi Jennifer, I would steam them in the same pan after frying them. After you fry them for a few minutes, add some water and cover and allow them to steam for the rest of the time. I hope this answers your question.

  Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

    ShawnaFeb 4, 2023

    This might be a dumb question but how do you make sure the meat gets thoroughly cooked through?

    Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

      Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 4, 2023

      Hi Shawna, There is not too much meat in each dumpling, so when you pan fry them and then steam them afterwards, the dumplings have enough time to fully cook through. You can also boil them. I hope that helps!

  Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

    James McGarrJan 29, 2023

    Japanese do not eat turkey so this is not traditional gyoza I would know my wife is from Japan and I lived in her home town for 11 years. Gyoza is traditionally made with pork.

    Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

      Natalya DrozhzhinJan 29, 2023

      Hi James, yes, you can definitely swap out turkey for pork. Thanks for sharing this!

  Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

    AlinaJul 5, 2022

    Wow.. what a delicious and easy to make recipe!! I used ground turkey and I doubled the soy sauce, the sesame oil and the garlic, as we like our food extra seasoned. They came out delicious. I ran out of round gyoza wrappers and I used the remaining filling with egg roll wrappers. What a treat! Thank you so much! I will never buy frozen ones again.

    Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

      Natalya DrozhzhinJul 5, 2022

      Hi Alina- thank you for the feedback! I'm thrilled you enjoyed this recipe. 😄

  Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

    BetsyJun 1, 2022

    If you freeze these, would you thaw before cooking?

    Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

      Natalya DrozhzhinJun 1, 2022

      Hi Betsy- I wouldn't thaw them, instead add a few minutes to the cooking time. Enjoy!

  Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

    Colleen CuratoFeb 11, 2022

    Excellent recipe! My family going to love these they are delicious and I love your instructions make it so simple. I also could sit down and probably eat a whole batch of these LOL but I won't🤗

    Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

      Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 11, 2022

      Haha, that good eh? Thank you for sharing, Colleen, glad you found the recipe easy to follow! Enjoy!

  Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

    SarahJan 19, 2022

    My son just loves gyoza and asked me if I know how to make it. So here I am 🙂 I'm going to try this with ground pork instead, and I might be lazy and just buy a bag of coleslaw instead of shredding cabbage. This will be a good addition to our fried rice nights which have become a big hit at our house. Thanks so much!

    Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

      Natalya DrozhzhinJan 19, 2022

      Hi, Sarah! Those substitutions should work very well. I hope you and your son love the recipe!

  Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

    LydiaJan 12, 2022

    Can these be frozen?

    Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

      Natalya DrozhzhinJan 12, 2022

      They sure can, Lydia! To do so, lay out the raw gyoza on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Pop the entire sheet in the freezer. Once completely frozen, transfer the dumplings into a freezer-safe bag.

  Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

    HeatherDec 27, 2021

    Hi there... I am going to make this recipe when i get home from work.. I know i only have hot sesame oil at home.. Can I use it? Ive looked for regular sesame oil at store near me and i couldnt find.. Unless i was looking in wrong area... And the wonton wrappers i have are square, not round..

    Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

      Natalya DrozhzhinDec 27, 2021

      Hi Heather - Thanks for reaching out! You can definitely use hot sesame oil, so long as you are okay with a kick of heat. Also, square wrappers will work just fine. Let me know how it turns out!

  Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

    Karman FoodsDec 27, 2021

    This Gyoza Recipe is one of my favorites! I used San-J Tamari Soy Sauce in this recipe for an added twist of flavor. Yummy!

    Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

      Natalya DrozhzhinDec 27, 2021

      Hi there - So glad you loved it! I love that soy sauce brand as well. Happy New Year!

  Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

    ChristineNov 18, 2021

    I’ve only seen square wonton wrappers, do you cut them into a circle ?

    Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

      Natalya DrozhzhinNov 18, 2021

      Hi Christine - Thanks for the note! We actually are able to find circular ones at our local grocery store. To cut them into circles, simply use the rim of a glass or a circular cookie cutter. Hope this helps you!

  Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

    AlbertineSmithJan 17, 2021

    Dumplings are boiled and fried dumplings are fried, after eating delicious dumplings originated in China, remember to go out and exercise, and use the world’s top and cheap Maxcatch fly fishing

    Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

      Natalya DrozhzhinJan 17, 2021

      Thank you for sharing your feedback. This is great info.

  Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

    MyKailaJan 1, 2021

    Mine stuck to the pan very badly and when I added water they fell apart. What do you suggest that I do to prevent this next time?

    Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

      AlbertineSmithJan 17, 2021

      Always pay attention to it, fry it less at a time, and keep shoveling it when it is not sticking to the bottom, so that it does not stick to the bottom. There must be no less oil. If there is no oil, it will stick. It is also possible to use less water in the ground. This is how to make fried buns

      Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

        Natalya DrozhzhinJan 17, 2021

        Thanks for your tips.

    Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

      Natalya DrozhzhinJan 2, 2021

      Hi, I would suggest using non stick pan. It will cook well.

  Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

    Laura ReeseSep 29, 2020

    This was a delicious dinner with so many great flavors. Loved it.

    Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

      Natalya DrozhzhinSep 29, 2020

      Laura, so happy to hear this! Thanks for sharing.

  Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

    KarensSep 29, 2020

    I like Asian food, especially dumplings. I tried to pack the dumpling but it's so hard. I can't make it nice like you. I saw on the tv, someone use a bamboo chopstick to pack the dumpling. They also make patterns like this. I was attracted to the way you use a large bowl to mix turkey, green onion, and cabbage. And The way you set up this Gyoza, like really Japanese.

  Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

    BethSep 29, 2020

    My family and I love this recipe! These were gone in a matter of seconds! So delicious and tasty! Can't wait to make these again!

    Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

      Natalya DrozhzhinSep 29, 2020

      Beth, thank you for sharing this! So good to hear!

  Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

    Julia FSep 29, 2020

    It's embarrassing to admit how many of these I could eat in one sitting. They are so delicious and quite easy to make once you get the hang of it! Thank you for sharing!

    Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

      Natalya DrozhzhinSep 29, 2020

      Julia, this is the review I could ask for!

  Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

    KarensSep 29, 2020

    Wow, so cuties your dumplings. So engaging from you make the large bowl turkey with green onion, cabbage, and the way you pack the dumpling. This is the most Asian dish I love, but my mother cooks. I try much time but not a success. The sauce with sesame is taste. You show the Gyoza recipe like really Japanese!

    Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

      Natalya DrozhzhinSep 29, 2020

      I am so happy to hear that you like them!

