Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings) (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Gyoza are juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside. Skip ordering takeout and make these Japanese, pan-fried dumplings in the comfort of your own home.

If you have a thing for dumplings (who doesn’t?), you will love our Russian Pelmeni recipe.

What is Gyoza?

Gyoza are dumplings stuffed with a savory filling of ground meat and veggies. The key to perfect gyoza lies in the preparation. First they are pan-fried to get the signature, crispy outer layer. Then, they are finished by covering and steaming them to ensure the filling is cooked through.

This two-part process gives gyoza the best of both worlds in terms of texture. Perhaps that’s why they disappear as quickly as they are served?

Hot Tip: While gyoza are met to be pan-fried and steamed, they are extremely versatile. You can also boil or deep fry them. In the mood for a quick dumpling soup? Pop frozen gyoza directly into an Asian-style broth.

Difference Between Gyoza and Chinese Potstickers

Gyoza and potstickers have very subtle differences. In fact, both are prepared in much the same way with very similar ingredients. So, what’s the big difference?

Japanese gyoza tend to be made with a thinner wrapper and stuffed with a finer filling than Chinese potstickers. They also tend to be a bit smaller — only requiring one or two bites tops to polish them off.

How To Make Gyoza

Homemade gyoza is easy and delicious. While the dumplings look impressive, rolling them isn’t too difficult. Just be careful — once you learn how to roll a dumpling you may never stop. Follow these easy steps to get restaurant-quality gyoza each and every time:

Combine the filling ingredients in a big mixing bowl. Divide equal amounts of filling among the wrappers. Brush edges with water and pinch them together to seal the filling inside. Place sealed gyoza on the baking sheet. Place gyoza flat-side down in a skillet over medium-high heat. Brown until crispy and then cover to finish cooking the inside with steam. Serve immediately with a dipping sauce of your choice!

Gyoza Filling

To keep it light, we use ground turkey. However, feel free to use lean ground beef, pork or chicken. All will work amazingly. If you like seafood, you could even do a combination of shrimp and ground pork or shrimp and ground chicken.

Gyoza Folding Techniques

Making pretty, little dumplings is easier than it looks. Follow the below steps:

Place a wonton wrapper in the palm or your non-dominant hand. Place about a tablespoon of filling directly into the center.

Dip your finger in a bowl of water and run it along the dry part of the outer edge of the wrapper.

Fold the wrapper in half. Holding the dumpling with your left thumb and index finger, start making a pleat with your right thump and index finger about every 1/4-inch until you have no more wrapper left.

Set aside and continue until all your dumplings are sealed!

Serving Gyoza

To create a quick dipping sauce, mix soy sauce with sesame seeds and chopped green onion. If you like it spicy, add in a bit of Sriracha.

Gyoza make for a great appetizer or a meal all on their own. If you are looking to make a full Japanese spread, see the recipes listed at the bottom of the page.

Freezing Gyoza

Prepping a bunch of gyoza and freezing them for later is a genius move. Take raw gyoza and place them in a single layer on a baking sheet. Pop the entire baking sheet in the freezer. Once completely frozen, transfer gyoza to a plastic bag. Cook according to instructions when you’re ready to eat.

Other Asian Dishes

Lo Mein – A close cousin to Chow Mein. You have to try it if you haven’t!

– A close cousin to Chow Mein. You have to try it if you haven’t! Hunan Beef – Thinly sliced beef with a sweet and spicy sauce.

– Thinly sliced beef with a sweet and spicy sauce. Yakisoba – These Japanese noodles are delicious and quick to make.

– These Japanese noodles are delicious and quick to make. Beef and Broccoli – A classic combination that never gets old. It’s low-carb to boot!