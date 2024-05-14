Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings) (2024)

Jump to Recipe
Gyoza are juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside. Skip ordering takeout and make these Japanese, pan-fried dumplings in the comfort of your own home.
What is Gyoza?
Gyoza are dumplings stuffed with a savory filling of ground meat and veggies. The key to perfect gyoza lies in the preparation. First they are pan-fried to get the signature, crispy outer layer. Then, they are finished by covering and steaming them to ensure the filling is cooked through.
This two-part process gives gyoza the best of both worlds in terms of texture. Perhaps that’s why they disappear as quickly as they are served?
Hot Tip: While gyoza are met to be pan-fried and steamed, they are extremely versatile. You can also boil or deep fry them. In the mood for a quick dumpling soup? Pop frozen gyoza directly into an Asian-style broth.
Difference Between Gyoza and Chinese Potstickers
Gyoza and potstickers have very subtle differences. In fact, both are prepared in much the same way with very similar ingredients. So, what’s the big difference?
Japanese gyoza tend to be made with a thinner wrapper and stuffed with a finer filling than Chinese potstickers. They also tend to be a bit smaller — only requiring one or two bites tops to polish them off.
How To Make Gyoza
Homemade gyoza is easy and delicious. While the dumplings look impressive, rolling them isn’t too difficult. Just be careful — once you learn how to roll a dumpling you may never stop. Follow these easy steps to get restaurant-quality gyoza each and every time:
- Combine the filling ingredients in a big mixing bowl.
- Divide equal amounts of filling among the wrappers.
- Brush edges with water and pinch them together to seal the filling inside.
- Place sealed gyoza on the baking sheet.
- Place gyoza flat-side down in a skillet over medium-high heat. Brown until crispy and then cover to finish cooking the inside with steam.
- Serve immediately with a dipping sauce of your choice!
Gyoza Filling
To keep it light, we use ground turkey. However, feel free to use lean ground beef, pork or chicken. All will work amazingly. If you like seafood, you could even do a combination of shrimp and ground pork or shrimp and ground chicken.
Gyoza Folding Techniques
Making pretty, little dumplings is easier than it looks. Follow the below steps:
- Place a wonton wrapper in the palm or your non-dominant hand. Place about a tablespoon of filling directly into the center.
- Dip your finger in a bowl of water and run it along the dry part of the outer edge of the wrapper.
- Fold the wrapper in half. Holding the dumpling with your left thumb and index finger, start making a pleat with your right thump and index finger about every 1/4-inch until you have no more wrapper left.
- Set aside and continue until all your dumplings are sealed!
Serving Gyoza
To create a quick dipping sauce, mix soy sauce with sesame seeds and chopped green onion. If you like it spicy, add in a bit of Sriracha.
Gyoza make for a great appetizer or a meal all on their own. If you are looking to make a full Japanese spread, see the recipes listed at the bottom of the page.
Freezing Gyoza
Prepping a bunch of gyoza and freezing them for later is a genius move. Take raw gyoza and place them in a single layer on a baking sheet. Pop the entire baking sheet in the freezer. Once completely frozen, transfer gyoza to a plastic bag. Cook according to instructions when you’re ready to eat.
Recipe
Gyoza Recipe
Servings
52 pieces
Prep Time 20 minutes mins
Cook Time 10 minutes mins
Total Time 30 minutes mins
Recipe contributed by: Natalya Drozhzhin
Gyoza are juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside. Skip ordering takeout and make these Japanese, pan-fried dumplings in the comfort of your own home.
Ingredients
- 52 wonton wrappers
- 1 lb ground turkey
- 2 cup cabbage shredded
- 1/2 cup green onions chopped
- 2 garlic cloves pressed
- 1 tbsp sesame oil
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 tbsp oil (cooking each batch)
- 1/4 cup water (cooking each batch)
Instructions
In a large bowl, combine ground turkey with onions, cabbage, pressed garlic, sesame oil, soy sauce and ground black pepper.
Place an equal portion of filling into each wrapper.
Brush the endges with water using your finger and seal the filling on the inside (see detailed instructions above).
Place them on a baking sheet, leaving space between each one to avoid them sticking togehter.
Preheat a skillet over medium-high with oil. Place gyoza in a skillet and pan fry until it turns golden brown — about 3 minutes. Add water and cover with a lid and steam for 3-4 minutes to cook the filling.
Serve with your favortie sauce while gyoza is still nice and warm.
Nutrition Facts
Gyoza Recipe
Amount Per Serving
Calories 41 Calories from Fat 9
% Daily Value*
Fat 1g2%
Saturated Fat 1g5%
Cholesterol 6mg2%
Sodium 119mg5%
Potassium 41mg1%
Carbohydrates 5g2%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 3g6%
Vitamin A 16IU0%
Vitamin C 1mg1%
Calcium 6mg1%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Posted September 28, 2020
About Author
Georgina BudneyMar 7, 2024
They turned out great. I used ground pork. What type of pork is recommended. I believed mine were Italian sausage and was not happy with taste. I will try ground chicken next time. Thanks for your recipe.
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 8, 2024
Hey Georgina, If using ground pork, I would choose unseasoned kind versus Italian sausage. I think the other ingredients flavor the ground meat perfectly.
Alexandra ShandsNov 1, 2023
Will this recipe work with ground chicken instead of turkey?
Natalya DrozhzhinNov 2, 2023
Hi Alexandra, it will work great with turkey or chicken. Enjoy. 🙂
AmandaSep 23, 2023
These were bangin'! Had to use pork, cuz well, pork! 🤤 Added 2 large shredded carrots to help make the mix go further and in momma mode to squeeze in any veggie into any recipe. Saving as my go to gyoza recipe pronto!
Dippie Sauce (multiply as much as needed):
1 tblsp soy
1 tsp sesame oil
1 tsp rice vinegar
1 pressed garlic clove
Some grated ginger (fresh)
Add some sugar (as much as you like)
SunshineNov 6, 2023
Thanks Amanda! I too used pork and you recipe for the sauce. Delicious. This top of list.
Natalya DrozhzhinSep 25, 2023
Hi Amanda, Thanks for sharing! Enjoy!
Natalya DrozhzhinJul 17, 2023
Hi Kris, The effort is totally worth it for these delicious dumplings. Glad you guys enjoyed them!
H NicolMay 3, 2023
I've been making Gyoza for 40 years, have it pretty well figured out. I use ground pork. One ingredient I use is fresh ginger (both in the gyoza and in the dipping sauce). I always freeze the gyoza, then place about 20 (10 each for my wife and I) in each freezer bag. I fry them in a hot frying pan with a decent amount of oil, moving them around constantly, only about 10 fit in each batch of frying. I put the first batch fried in a bowl while I fry the second, then dump them all into a steamer for 20 minutes. I make my own dipping sauce. Soy sauce, thin teriyaki sauce, sesame oil, rice vinegar and ginger. Serve with sticky rice.
Natalya DrozhzhinMay 4, 2023
Hi there, thank you so much for sharing this with me!! Sounds like you're quite the pro!
JenniferFeb 4, 2023
So do you prep and fry all the Gyoza's before steaming them or do you steam them in another pan while you are batch frying?
Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 5, 2023
Hi Jennifer, I would steam them in the same pan after frying them. After you fry them for a few minutes, add some water and cover and allow them to steam for the rest of the time. I hope this answers your question.
ShawnaFeb 4, 2023
This might be a dumb question but how do you make sure the meat gets thoroughly cooked through?
Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 4, 2023
Hi Shawna, There is not too much meat in each dumpling, so when you pan fry them and then steam them afterwards, the dumplings have enough time to fully cook through. You can also boil them. I hope that helps!
James McGarrJan 29, 2023
Japanese do not eat turkey so this is not traditional gyoza I would know my wife is from Japan and I lived in her home town for 11 years. Gyoza is traditionally made with pork.
Natalya DrozhzhinJan 29, 2023
Hi James, yes, you can definitely swap out turkey for pork. Thanks for sharing this!
AlinaJul 5, 2022
Wow.. what a delicious and easy to make recipe!! I used ground turkey and I doubled the soy sauce, the sesame oil and the garlic, as we like our food extra seasoned. They came out delicious. I ran out of round gyoza wrappers and I used the remaining filling with egg roll wrappers. What a treat! Thank you so much! I will never buy frozen ones again.See AlsoAsian Beef Noodle Soup Recipe
Natalya DrozhzhinJul 5, 2022
Hi Alina- thank you for the feedback! I'm thrilled you enjoyed this recipe. 😄
BetsyJun 1, 2022
If you freeze these, would you thaw before cooking?
Natalya DrozhzhinJun 1, 2022
Hi Betsy- I wouldn't thaw them, instead add a few minutes to the cooking time. Enjoy!
Colleen CuratoFeb 11, 2022
Excellent recipe! My family going to love these they are delicious and I love your instructions make it so simple. I also could sit down and probably eat a whole batch of these LOL but I won't🤗
Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 11, 2022
Haha, that good eh? Thank you for sharing, Colleen, glad you found the recipe easy to follow! Enjoy!
SarahJan 19, 2022
My son just loves gyoza and asked me if I know how to make it. So here I am 🙂 I'm going to try this with ground pork instead, and I might be lazy and just buy a bag of coleslaw instead of shredding cabbage. This will be a good addition to our fried rice nights which have become a big hit at our house. Thanks so much!
Natalya DrozhzhinJan 19, 2022
Hi, Sarah! Those substitutions should work very well. I hope you and your son love the recipe!
LydiaJan 12, 2022
Can these be frozen?
Natalya DrozhzhinJan 12, 2022
They sure can, Lydia! To do so, lay out the raw gyoza on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Pop the entire sheet in the freezer. Once completely frozen, transfer the dumplings into a freezer-safe bag.
HeatherDec 27, 2021
Hi there... I am going to make this recipe when i get home from work.. I know i only have hot sesame oil at home.. Can I use it? Ive looked for regular sesame oil at store near me and i couldnt find.. Unless i was looking in wrong area... And the wonton wrappers i have are square, not round..
Natalya DrozhzhinDec 27, 2021
Hi Heather - Thanks for reaching out! You can definitely use hot sesame oil, so long as you are okay with a kick of heat. Also, square wrappers will work just fine. Let me know how it turns out!
Karman FoodsDec 27, 2021
This Gyoza Recipe is one of my favorites! I used San-J Tamari Soy Sauce in this recipe for an added twist of flavor. Yummy!
Natalya DrozhzhinDec 27, 2021
Hi there - So glad you loved it! I love that soy sauce brand as well. Happy New Year!
ChristineNov 18, 2021
I’ve only seen square wonton wrappers, do you cut them into a circle ?
Natalya DrozhzhinNov 18, 2021
Hi Christine - Thanks for the note! We actually are able to find circular ones at our local grocery store. To cut them into circles, simply use the rim of a glass or a circular cookie cutter. Hope this helps you!
AlbertineSmithJan 17, 2021
Dumplings are boiled and fried dumplings are fried, after eating delicious dumplings originated in China, remember to go out and exercise, and use the world’s top and cheap Maxcatch fly fishing
Natalya DrozhzhinJan 17, 2021
Thank you for sharing your feedback. This is great info.
MyKailaJan 1, 2021
Mine stuck to the pan very badly and when I added water they fell apart. What do you suggest that I do to prevent this next time?
AlbertineSmithJan 17, 2021
Always pay attention to it, fry it less at a time, and keep shoveling it when it is not sticking to the bottom, so that it does not stick to the bottom. There must be no less oil. If there is no oil, it will stick. It is also possible to use less water in the ground. This is how to make fried buns
Natalya DrozhzhinJan 17, 2021
Thanks for your tips.
Natalya DrozhzhinJan 2, 2021
Hi, I would suggest using non stick pan. It will cook well.
Laura ReeseSep 29, 2020
This was a delicious dinner with so many great flavors. Loved it.
Natalya DrozhzhinSep 29, 2020
Laura, so happy to hear this! Thanks for sharing.
KarensSep 29, 2020
I like Asian food, especially dumplings. I tried to pack the dumpling but it's so hard. I can't make it nice like you. I saw on the tv, someone use a bamboo chopstick to pack the dumpling. They also make patterns like this. I was attracted to the way you use a large bowl to mix turkey, green onion, and cabbage. And The way you set up this Gyoza, like really Japanese.
BethSep 29, 2020
My family and I love this recipe! These were gone in a matter of seconds! So delicious and tasty! Can't wait to make these again!
Natalya DrozhzhinSep 29, 2020
Beth, thank you for sharing this! So good to hear!
Julia FSep 29, 2020
It's embarrassing to admit how many of these I could eat in one sitting. They are so delicious and quite easy to make once you get the hang of it! Thank you for sharing!
Natalya DrozhzhinSep 29, 2020
Julia, this is the review I could ask for!
KarensSep 29, 2020
Wow, so cuties your dumplings. So engaging from you make the large bowl turkey with green onion, cabbage, and the way you pack the dumpling. This is the most Asian dish I love, but my mother cooks. I try much time but not a success. The sauce with sesame is taste. You show the Gyoza recipe like really Japanese!
Natalya DrozhzhinSep 29, 2020
I am so happy to hear that you like them!