Pork Wontons Recipe - The Recipe Critic (2024)

Skip the takeout and make these irresistible pork wontons at home! They’re soft and juicy and filled with mouthwatering seasoned pork. You won’t be able to stop at one!

I love recreating my favorite Chinese takeout dishes at home. It helps me save money and tastes better in my opinion!

Homemade Pork Wontons

Wontons are ALWAYS on my list whenever I order Chinese takeout. Don’t get me wrong, crab rangoons and cream cheese wontons will forever hold a place in my heart, but there’s something about pork wontons and soup dumplings that is SO irresistible. Now, as we all know, takeout can get pricey so here’s a quick, easy, and cost-effective way to get your wonton fix all in the comfort of your kitchen!

Not only do they taste amazing, but these amazing pork wontons are so simple to make. They’re fun to put together, too! My girls love filling each wonton wrapper with the pork mixture. It’s a labor of love! Once you have a batch of these soft, flavorful pork wontons ready to eat, serve them up with some sweet chili sauce or potsticker sauce for an appetizer everyone will LOVE!

What You’ll Need to Make Them

Making delicious pork wontons only takes a handful of simple ingredients! You may need to make a stop at your local Asian grocer for the sesame oil and rice vinegar, but you can usually find these in the Asian section of grocery stores as well. You can also find them online! I’ve linked my favorite kinds below. Note: exact measurements can all be found below in the recipe card.

Ground Pork : You can’t go wrong with pork wontons and dumplings. They’re just so tasty! You can also swap this out for ground turkey if you want something leaner.

: You can’t go wrong with pork wontons and dumplings. They’re just so tasty! You can also swap this out for ground turkey if you want something leaner. Ground Ginger : Adds a bright, peppery flavor.

: Adds a bright, peppery flavor. Garlic Powder : For the perfect savory flavor. Minced garlic also works!

: For the perfect savory flavor. Minced garlic also works! Chopped Green Onion : Adds a pop of sharp, savory flavor.

: Adds a pop of sharp, savory flavor. Salt : Boosts the flavor of the meat mixture.

: Boosts the flavor of the meat mixture. Sesame Oil : I love cooking with sesame oil because it adds the best nuttiness!

: I love cooking with sesame oil because it adds the best nuttiness! Rice Vinegar : This helps to balance out flavors and adds a bit of tang as well.

: This helps to balance out flavors and adds a bit of tang as well. Soy Sauce : A must-add for salty, savory flavor! Hoisin sauce works, too!

: A must-add for salty, savory flavor! works, too! Wonton Wrappers: I used small, square wrappers to keep these wontons bite-sized.

How to Make Pork Wontons

Not only are homemade wontons super delicious, but they’re fun to make too! There’s something so satisfying about folding up each wonton, it’s like origami! Making a batch of these is the perfect way to complete any Chinese-inspired meal!

Pork Mixture: Add the pork, ginger powder, garlic powder, green onion, salt, sesame oil, rice vinegar, and soy sauce to a large bowl. Mix until the ingredients are combined. Add to Wrapper: Place 1 teaspoon of the pork mince in the middle of a wrapper. Fold: Dip your finger in a bowl of water and run it along the edges of the wonton wrapper. Fold the wrapper over the meat mixture to form a triangle. Seal the wet edges together. Seal: Fold the two bottom corners in and seal them with water pressing firmly. Repeat: Cover with a damp paper towel and repeat the steps to form all 40 wontons. Boil Water: When you’re ready to cook the wontons, put 6 cups of water into a pot and bring the water to a boil. Add Wontons: When the water comes to a boil, place 6-8 wontons into the boiling water. Check if Cooked: When the wontons float to the top, the wontons should be cooked. You can check the inside of one of them to make sure the meat is fully cooked. Remove: Take them out gently with a strainer and serve them hot with a drizzle of soy sauce. Repeat: Repeat the cooking process with the rest of the wontons until they’re all cooked.

Tips and Extra Mix-Ins If you love pork wontons as much as I do, here are some fun switch ups to implement for your next batch! The beauty of making wontons at home is that you can customize the flavor however you’d like! Adding More Flavor to Your Pork Mixture: Want to switch up the flavor of your filling? Try adding a tablespoon of oyster sauce for a pop of sweet but salty flavor! If you want your wontons to have some kick, you can also add a drizzle of sriracha or a dash of red pepper flakes. If you want a touch of peppery flavor without the wontons being too spicy, you can also add some cracked white pepper to the mix.

Want to switch up the flavor of your filling? Try adding a tablespoon of oyster sauce for a pop of sweet but salty flavor! If you want your wontons to have some kick, you can also add a drizzle of sriracha or a dash of red pepper flakes. If you want a touch of peppery flavor without the wontons being too spicy, you can also add some cracked white pepper to the mix. Serve With: Serving your homemade wontons with some tasty sauce is all part of the experience! Soy sauce or potsticker sauce is always a must, but if you’re looking for something different try this yum yum sauce or peanut sauce ! I love them both because they add a creamy nuttiness that tastes absolutely divine with these savory, juicy wontons.

How Long Do Homemade Pork Wontons Last? These always get devoured by my family whenever I make them. But if you’re lucky enough to have some leftover, you will want to keep them refrigerated for best results. In the Refrigerator: Store pork wontons in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

Store pork wontons in an airtight container for up to 2 days. Reheating: I recommend reheating your wontons in the microwave for a minute or two with a sprinkle of water over top so they don’t dry out. You can also reheat your wontons in a skillet with a little bit of water added at medium-low heat. If you have leftover pork wontons, they’re great for using in homemade wonton soup! It’s the perfect meal for chilly days.

Freezing Pork Wontons Good news! You can keep uncooked pork wontons in the freezer to enjoy whenever you have a craving for soft, meaty morsels of goodness! In the Freezer: Store uncooked wontons in a freezer bag or airtight container for 2-3 months. If you’re storing a lot of wontons, I would add a piece of parchment paper between layers so they don’t stick together. When you’re ready to make them, let them thaw in the fridge and then cook them in boiling water!

