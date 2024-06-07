Heads Up, Eyes Forward: We Pick the Best Car Phone Mounts (2024)

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving claimed 3522 lives in U.S. roads in 2021. In the era of smartphones, maintaining focus on the road has become even more of a challenge, particularly for new or less experienced drivers. Thus, a reliable phone mount is the co-pilot you never knew you needed.

With a bit of insight from the Gear Team experts, we have taken the wheel to bring you a carefully curated list of the best car phone mounts that seamlessly blend functionality, style, and quality. Whether you're tackling winding mountain roads, hitting the trails, or just traversing city streets, these mounts promise to keep your smartphone securely in place, ensuring hands-free convenience without compromising safety.

Things to Consider When Buying a Phone Mount for Your Car

There are a number of factors you may want to give some thought to before you buy your next phone mount. Here are some of the most crucial.

Mount Location

Car phone mounts attach to your vehicle in a variety of ways:

Dashboard Mounts: Attach to the dashboard using adhesive or suction cups

Vent Mounts: Clip onto air vents

Windshield Mounts: Attach to the windshield using suction cups

Cupholder Mounts: Sit in your vehicle factory cupholder

Wherever you put your car phone mount, ensure it doesn't require you to look away from the road for more than a second or two. Windshield and dashboard mounts are best for keeping phones at or near eye level, making quick glances easy. Vent mounts are a decent option, depending on the location of your vents. Cupholder mounts should have an extender arm or other device that raises your phone up close to eye level.

Clip vs. Magnetic

Most phone mounts use clips to hold phones in place; others use magnets. Magnets are usually pricier but more convenient to use and often feature wireless charging. That said, magnets sometimes don't securely hold phones in place through a protective case.

Usually, clip mounts are more affordable and more secure, but they likely won't charge your mobile device wirelessly. Additionally, they might require two hands to operate.

Compatibility

Ensure the mount is compatible with your phone's size and model, both with and without its case. If more than one driver plans on using the phone mount, get a mount that's compatible with all the mobile devices that will use it. Some mounts have adjustable arms to accommodate different case sizes. Also, check to see whether the mount accommodates both horizontal (Landscape) and vertical (Portrait) orientations.

Charging

If you use your phone for navigation or streaming audio, consider a mount that's compatible with wireless charging or lets your phone connect to a charging cable while mounted. Wireless charging is a nice feature that many new (especially magnetic) phone mounts offer. But wireless charging isn't without its issues; for example, many wireless mounts won't charge through phone cases.

Brand Recognition

When buying tech and gadgets (and their respective accessories), we generally avoid recommending brands we're not familiar with. When it comes to phone cases, companies like Scosche, Belkin, iOttie, and RAM Mounts are widely recognized as among the best. However, there are a gazillion phone-mount brands on the market—and everybody's gotta start somewhere, right? Before you buy from a brand you're not familiar with, do some research and check user reviews to select a company you trust.

Additional Features

Some mounts come with additional features such as adjustable or extendable arms, one-touch release, a selection of mount styles, or extra USB ports for charging other devices.

We drive a lot of cars and we've used a ton of phone mounts. Here are our picks for the best of the best.

The Best Car Phone Mounts