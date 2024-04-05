Best PS5 controller phone mounts 2024 (2024)

The PS5 has been out for quite some time now, and while finding one can be difficult, those who own one can take advantage of something its predecessor also had: remote play.

Whether you're too tired to sit up or want to lounge around in a different room while playing, the PS5 allows players to connect to the console and play from their phone remotely. Better yet, you can even connect your DualSense controller to your phone, making it much easier to play. But, of course, propping your phone up to play can be a bit of a hassle, so we've collected some of the best PS5 controller phone mounts available right now.

The best controller phone mounts for PS5

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Orzly PS5 Controller Mobile Gaming Clip A tight hold Orzly's DualSense controller phone mount promises a secure hold, and thanks to its padded phone grip, it's likely to back those promises up. Not only does it feature a tighter grip on your phone, but it also has easily accessible control options for adjusting the viewing angle of your phone. The mount also features single locking articulation, so you don't have to worry about the phone dropping or moving while playing. ADZ PS5 Phone Mount Holder Adjustable angles ADZ's phone mount for the DualSense is as simple as it gets, offering a minimalistic grip that clutches your phone and a simple locking mechanism to keep things in place. Where this mount differs, though, is in its adjustability. ADZ promises a huge variety in how far and close you can tilt your phone, so you'll be able to enjoy some gaming sessions at any angle. YUANHOT Clip Mount for PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller See Also Best Phone Mount for Game Controllers in 2022The Best Bike Phone Mounts of 2024Best Magnetic Phone Mounts, Tested By Experts (2024 Guide)Best car phone mounts 2024 Maximum fit Nowadays, most people carry around phones nearly the size of a DualSense controller themselves. While most controller phone mounts will fit any phone, Yuanhot's offering guarantees it will fit any mobile device, so you won't be left out of some remote play time if you have the largest phone possible. Besides that, this also features a simple design, with push buttons on either side of the mount to allow for quick and easy adjusting. Joso Controller Mobile Gaming Clip Tactical feel Offering the pretty standard controller phone mount for the DualSense, Joso also pairs its mount with two pairs of thumb grips for the controller. Featuring two shorter caps and two much taller ones, this mount might be a smart purchase for those looking to get some extra thumb grips to help take their gameplay experience to the next level. OIVO PS5 Controller Phone Clip Mount Dual adjustments Unlike other DualSense phone mounts on this list, Oivo's features a much wider rotation angle thanks to its dual adjustable rotary switch. It places two adjustment wheels on the device, giving players access to 320-degrees of rotation and an extra 1.5-inch extension. It may not seem like much, but being able to angle your phone exactly how you want it while playing is key to a fun experience, so it's nice to see Oivo go the extra mile.

Back to the top ^

What will you be picking up?

Because the PS5 is so new and tracking down one can still be difficult, the options for controller phone mounts out there aren't exactly the most diverse. Combine this with the fact that you need to play with the DualSense controller to play through PS5 games, it limits the choices even more. With that said, one of the best options on the market does seem to be Orzly's mount. They've been making gaming accessories for years now and have always been known for having some of the most high-quality options, even if it is a little bare-bones in its design.

The Joso Controller Mobile Gaming Clip might be for you for those looking to get a bit more bang for their buck. It features an extra USB cable for those on-the-go moments, but it also comes with two pairs of thumb grips for the DualSense. Of course, you can also go with Oivo's PS5 Controller Phone Clip Mount, as it also comes with an extra USB-C cable and sports a dual adjustable rotary switch, giving you even more freedom in how you angle your phone while playing.

Regardless of what controller phone mount certain you choose, you'll likely be in good hands. If you'd rather wait it out and see if any bigger third-party companies begin to produce phone mounts, that's also an option. With more and more PS5 accessories launching every day, you're bound to find the perfect controller phone mount for you at some point.