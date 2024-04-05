Whether You Cycle Indoors or Out, These Bike Phone Mounts Will Be Your New Go-Tos (2024)

To help you find the best bike phone mount, we asked experts for their advice on which features to look for when shopping, including a mount’s price, style, and set-up process. We also had a cycling and triathlon coach from our Review Board review this story for accuracy and the best way to evaluate bike phone mounts. Learn more about each of our top-rated picks and how they can improve your cycling experience, whether you’re hitting the roads, trails, or anything in between.

You can also use your phone to track your route and receive turn-by-turn directions, or to find nearby points of interest without having to stop. Plus, having your phone secured and visible allows you to easily monitor incoming calls and messages, which can be important for those who need to stay connected to others during their rides, Restrepo adds.

When you use a bike phone mount, you have essential statistics and features at your fingertips, says Maria Restrepo, a personal trainer and cyclist. Check your distance, speed, elevation, heart rate, and more at a glance using fitness and cycling apps. All of this data can be valuable if you want to monitor your progress, set goals, or train for events, she says.

Whether you’re a competitive cyclist or a casual rider, having a secure phone mount for your bike is essential. It keeps your device accessible, so you can view maps, track your ride, and monitor your performance while preventing your device from bouncing around—or worse, falling—during bumpy rides.

Best Overall Roam Universal Premium Bike Phone Mount View On Amazon$18View On Newegg.com$39 Pros Budget-friendly

Adjustable clamp fits on most handlebars

360-degree rotation Cons Doesn't work with all handlebars

May be difficult to remove your phone Bike phone mounts should excel at three things: security, durability, and convenience. Roam’s Bike Phone Mount checks all of these boxes and then some, making it our best overall pick. Its premium plastic and heavy-duty silicone net construction ensures your phone stays secure even on the toughest rides, without cracking under extreme shock or weather conditions. The mount includes an adjustable clamp that can fit almost any handlebar size and an expandable width to hold devices of most sizes. The freely adjustable arm allows you to rotate the angle of your phone’s display, so you can always keep it in view. Plus, we love that it comes in at a budget-friendly price. However, this phone mount may not fit on certain clip-on style handlebars. Also, some users have found that the secure silicone netting can make it difficult to insert and remove your phone from the mount at times. But we think this extra security is a plus if you often cycle on bumpy terrain. Key Specs:

Mount Style: Clamp, silicone straps | Works With: Handlebars, iPhone series, and Samsung Galaxy phones | Rotation: Yes | Weight: 3.4 ounces

Best Budget IPOW Bike Phone Mount View On Amazon$13 Pros Stretches to fit wide phone cases

Easy installation

Offers six points of contact for a secure fit Cons Silicone netting reduces usable screen area



May not be durable enough for off-roading

You don't have to break the bank to enjoy a high-quality bike phone mount. Featuring many of the same design elements as higher-priced models on our list, IPOW’s Bike Phone Mount is streamlined and durable. We like that the weather-resistant silicone netting stretches to fit phones of almost any size—even devices in protective cases, like the OtterBox. A plastic clamp makes installation a breeze, no tools required. And between the clamp and the netting, you get a solid six points of contact to keep your phone securely in place. Plus, the mount is adjustable, so you can tilt your phone and rotate it a full 360 degrees for comfortable viewing. Some users have noticed that the silicone reduces the usable area of their phones’ screens. Others note that, while this mount works great for casual riding or commuting, it may be insufficient for more rigorous off-roading. But if you ride on fairly even terrain, you can’t beat this mount’s price point. Key Specs:

Mount Style: Clamp, silicone straps | Works With: Handlebars, Samsung Galaxy phones, iPhone series, Google Pixel, and more | Rotation: Yes | Weight: 3.8 ounces

Best Waterproof B-Land Waterproof Bike Phone Mount View On Amazon$17 Pros Comes with an attached phone case

Magnets for added security



360-degree rotation Cons Some phones may not fit

Heavy Biking in the rain poses its own set of challenges, but B-Land’s Waterproof Bike Mount is up to the task. We like that it has a built-in waterproof phone case, so you can keep your device safe from the elements and still stay connected. See Also We Tested 20 Car Phone Mounts to Find the Best The case is touch screen sensitive, so you can access your maps, music, and messages while your phone is inside. And the extendable arm is both waterproof and adjustable, allowing you to angle the phone however you'd like while remaining confident that it’s fully protected. An included magnet you can attach to the back of your phone provides added peace of mind. This phone mount is on the bigger side, making it a great fit for larger phones, like the iPhone 13 Pro. That said, it may be too roomy for smaller devices. Weighing over 17 ounces, it’s also one of the heavier mounts on our list. Key Specs:

Mount Style: Case | Works With: Handlebars, larger iPhones, and Samsung Galaxy devices | Rotation: Yes | Weight: 17.6 ounces

Best With Charger Bone Phone and Power Bank Stem Mount View On Amazon$18View On Walmart$11 Pros Lightweight

Low-profile



Can be used with or without a charger Cons Portable charger is not included

No rotation When you're going on a long-distance ride or commuting to work, you don’t have time to stop and worry about your battery dying. We love Bone’s Collection Phone and Power Bank Mount because it’s low-profile and can fit a portable charger, so your phone is always juiced up and ready to go. Because it’s a stem mount—meaning it's designed to fit on to the stem of your bike, not the handlebars—your phone can only be placed in the stretchy, silicone frame upright. It’s also worth noting that the mount can’t rotate or tilt your screen. You'll have to purchase a portable charger separately if you want to take advantage of this key feature. But we love that it’s simply designed and lightweight, so you can set your phone up and forget about it while you ride. Key Specs:

Mount Style: Silicone straps | Works With: Stems, iPhone series, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel | Rotation: No | Weight: 2.9 ounces

Best For Road Biking Nite Ize Wraptor View On Amazon$21View On REI$23View On Home Depot$21 Pros Lightweight

Fits both stems and handlebars

Screen is fully accessible Cons May be hard to insert phone



Not secure enough for off-roading

For biking on roads, sidewalks, and bicycle lanes, a barely-there phone mount you can count on is key. We recommend Nite Ize's Wraptor Rotating Smartphone Bar Mount—with its sturdy construction, this mount can handle the occasional bumps and vibrations of road biking without sacrificing your device's safety. Its rotating joint also allows for 360-degree rotation, so you can easily adjust it to any viewing angle. And the clamp design (which fits both stems and handlebars) ensures a snug fit no matter what type of bike you're riding. While it comes with standard silicone grips, we love that the design doesn't block your device's touchscreen as much as other models do. Users note that the snug fit can make it a little challenging to insert your phone at times. And since it’s so lightweight, this mount may not be the best choice for biking on trails or off-roading. Still, we think it’s a great value for the price. Key Specs:

Mount Style: Clamp, silicone straps | Works With: Handlebars, stems, Samsung Galaxy and iPhone models | Rotation: Yes | Weight: 1.8 ounces

Best For Mountain Biking Quad Lock Bike Mount View On Amazon$40View On Trekbikes.com Pros Dual-stage lock keeps phone secure

Fits both stems and handlebars

Phone detaches quickly Cons Requires Quad Lock phone case to work

Expensive The inevitable bumps and swerves while mountain biking mean you need a phone mount that can weather your ride. We recommend Quad Lock’s Out Front Bike Mount because its patented dual-stage lock keeps your device secure and in place as you ride over rugged terrain. (One user even noted that, after wrecking two bikes, this mount held onto their phone both times.) It also fits both stems and handlebars, so you can use it with any type of mountain bike. And we love that you can quickly detach your phone with just a quick tug. One downside is that this mount works exclusively with Quad Lock phone cases, which are sold separately. It’s also more expensive than other mounts on our list—excluding the price of the additional phone case—but we think the investment is a worthy trade-off if you regularly hit the trails. Key Specs:

Mount Style: Spring-loaded locking mechanism | Works With: Stems, 35-millimeter, 31.8-millimeter, 25.4-millimeter, and 22-millimeter handlebars | Rotation: Yes | Weight: 2.9 ounces Expert-Approved: The 10 Best Mountain Bikes for Every Outdoor Adventurer

Best With Bag ROCKBROS Phone Front Frame Bicycle Bag View On Amazon$21 Pros Shield makes reading your phone’s screen easy

Reflective details

Waterproof Cons Heavy and bulky



Can't use touch ID through case

Your options may feel limited when it comes to carrying extra items securely while you bike, but ROCKBROS’ Phone Mount offers a great solution. This front-frame bag clips to your bike’s stem, with a waterproof case to slide your phone into and a large, water-resistant pocket for anything else you need to bring along. We like that the carbon fiber pouch has ventilation holes to prevent your phone from overheating. And a shield on top of the case blocks sunlight, so you can easily check your GPS or messages. Reflective details on the sides of the bag are also ideal for keeping you visible while biking in low-light conditions. But while the clear case lets you swipe and type to your heart's content, you won't be able to use touch ID unless you take your phone out. ROCKBROS’ Phone Mount is also heavier and bulkier than others on our list. However, if you're a regular bike commuter or long-distance rider, this storage-friendly mount will quickly become your go-to. Key Specs:

Mount Style: Pouch, clamp | Works With: Stem, phones under 6.5 inches | Rotation: No | Weight: 7.1 ounces