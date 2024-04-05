Whether You Cycle Indoors or Out, These Bike Phone Mounts Will Be Your New Go-Tos (2024)

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.
Our top picks will keep your phone safe on roads, outdoor trails, and beyond
Shannon Ullman
Shannon combed through hundreds of studies on health, wellness, and fitness while editing for Healthline and MedicalNewsToday. She's tested products and interviewed experts to write guides for MindBodyGreen, Insider Inc., and Everyday Health. She's exercise enthusiast training for her first strongwoman comp!
Updated on May 03, 2023
Mikael Hanson
Mikael Hanson is a USA cycling and USA triathlon certified coach with over 25 years of coaching experience. He has worked with athletes of all ages, from beginners to World Champions.
Whether you’re a competitive cyclist or a casual rider, having a secure phone mount for your bike is essential. It keeps your device accessible, so you can view maps, track your ride, and monitor your performance while preventing your device from bouncing around—or worse, falling—during bumpy rides. When you use a bike phone mount, you have essential statistics and features at your fingertips, says Maria Restrepo, a personal trainer and cyclist. Check your distance, speed, elevation, heart rate, and more at a glance using fitness and cycling apps. All of this data can be valuable if you want to monitor your progress, set goals, or train for events, she says. You can also use your phone to track your route and receive turn-by-turn directions, or to find nearby points of interest without having to stop. Plus, having your phone secured and visible allows you to easily monitor incoming calls and messages, which can be important for those who need to stay connected to others during their rides, Restrepo adds. To help you find the best bike phone mount, we asked experts for their advice on which features to look for when shopping, including a mount’s price, style, and set-up process. We also had a cycling and triathlon coach from our Review Board review this story for accuracy and the best way to evaluate bike phone mounts. Learn more about each of our top-rated picks and how they can improve your cycling experience, whether you’re hitting the roads, trails, or anything in between. We like that the weather-resistant silicone netting stretches to fit phones of almost any size—even devices in protective cases, like the OtterBox. A plastic clamp makes installation a breeze, no tools required. And between the clamp and the netting, you get a solid six points of contact to keep your phone securely in place. Plus, the mount is adjustable, so you can tilt your phone and rotate it a full 360 degrees for comfortable viewing. Some users have noticed that the silicone reduces the usable area of their phones' screens. Others note that, while this mount works great for casual riding or commuting, it may be insufficient for more rigorous off-roading. But if you ride on fairly even terrain, you can't beat this mount's price point. Key Specs: We like that it has a built-in waterproof phone case, so you can keep your device safe from the elements and still stay connected. The case is touch screen sensitive, so you can access your maps, music, and messages while your phone is inside. And the extendable arm is both waterproof and adjustable, allowing you to angle the phone however you'd like while remaining confident that it's fully protected. An included magnet you can attach to the back of your phone provides added peace of mind. This phone mount is on the bigger side, making it a great fit for larger phones, like the iPhone 13 Pro. That said, it may be too roomy for smaller devices. Weighing over 17 ounces, it's also one of the heavier mounts on our list. Key Specs: We love Bone's Collection Phone and Power Bank Mount because it's low-profile and can fit a portable charger, so your phone is always juiced up and ready to go. Because it's a stem mount—meaning it's designed to fit on to the stem of your bike, not the handlebars—your phone can only be placed in the stretchy, silicone frame upright. It's also worth noting that the mount can't rotate or tilt your screen. You'll have to purchase a portable charger separately if you want to take advantage of this key feature. But we love that it's simply designed and lightweight, so you can set your phone up and forget about it while you ride. Key Specs: We recommend Nite Ize's Wraptor Rotating Smartphone Bar Mount—with its sturdy construction, this mount can handle the occasional bumps and vibrations of road biking without sacrificing your device's safety. Its rotating joint also allows for 360-degree rotation, so you can easily adjust it to any viewing angle. And the clamp design (which fits both stems and handlebars) ensures a snug fit no matter what type of bike you're riding. While it comes with standard silicone grips, we love that the design doesn't block your device's touchscreen as much as other models do. Users note that the snug fit can make it a little challenging to insert your phone at times. And since it's so lightweight, this mount may not be the best choice for biking on trails or off-roading. Still, we think it's a great value for the price. Key Specs: We recommend Quad Lock's Out Front Bike Mount because its patented dual-stage lock keeps your device secure and in place as you ride over rugged terrain. (One user even noted that, after wrecking two bikes, this mount held onto their phone both times.) It also fits both stems and handlebars, so you can use it with any type of mountain bike. And we love that you can quickly detach your phone with just a quick tug. One downside is that this mount works exclusively with Quad Lock phone cases, which are sold separately. It's also more expensive than other mounts on our list—excluding the price of the additional phone case—but we think the investment is a worthy trade-off if you regularly hit the trails. Key Specs: This front-frame bag clips to your bike's stem, with a waterproof case to slide your phone into and a large, water-resistant pocket for anything else you need to bring along. We like that the carbon fiber pouch has ventilation holes to prevent your phone from overheating. And a shield on top of the case blocks sunlight, so you can easily check your GPS or messages. Reflective details on the sides of the bag are also ideal for keeping you visible while biking in low-light conditions. But while the clear case lets you swipe and type to your heart's content, you won't be able to use touch ID unless you take your phone out. ROCKBROS' Phone Mount is also heavier and bulkier than others on our list. However, if you're a regular bike commuter or long-distance rider, this storage-friendly mount will quickly become your go-to. Key Specs: It’s so lightweight and easy to use, we think this simple mount may immediately become your next gym bag staple. Key Specs: To find the best phone mounts, we first spoke with Maria Restrepo, a personal trainer and cyclist, and Jake Maulin, a long-distance cyclist and CycleBar instructor. They gave us their expert opinion on which features are most important to have in a high-quality bike phone mount. Then, we researched dozens of phone mounts from the most popular and trusted brands. We looked for high-quality products that can keep your device secure and protected while still being accessible and easy to use. We also considered the price, weight, and style of each mount, among other factors. These insights helped guide our final list of recommendations. The primary perk of adding a bike mount is being able to view your device while you ride. But if a mount is difficult to use or doesn’t let you navigate through your favorite playlist or directions easily, it won’t be very helpful while you ride. "Look for mounts with adjustable clamps or straps that can accommodate various phone sizes and cases," Restrepo says. "The mount should also allow for easy installation and removal of your phone, as well as the ability to adjust the viewing angle for optimal visibility." The last thing you want is a mount that's either so tightly wound that it damages your phone, or so loosely attached that it lets your device slip right out. Fortunately, the majority of models out there are designed to keep your phone secure, says Maulin. Even budget-friendly models, like IPOW’s Bike Phone Mount, can offer impressive protection and stability. It’s also important to assess how well a mount prevents your phone from shaking or rattling around while you’re on the move. Look for models that have hard rubber grips—which Maulin says he prefers over plastic—reinforced corners, and other shock-absorbent materials. If you frequently ride in wet conditions, you may also want to consider the mount's waterproofing capabilities. Using a waterproof phone case or a mount with a built-in weatherproof cover will protect your device from water damage in bad weather, Restrepo says. While paying too much attention to your phone while biking can be dangerous, there are a few scenarios that call for quick access to your device. Checking navigation, monitoring your heart rate, and taking emergency calls all require a mount that allows you to access your phone while riding. Look for features like quick-release buttons, clamps, and straps that make it easy to access your device without having to stop and dismount. Most bike phone mounts on the market are similar to the styles used in cars. They typically consist of a clamp or mount that attaches to your bike’s handlebars or stem, a holder for your phone, and adjustable arms that wrap around the device. Some might also come with straps, textured bands, or even a magnet to provide extra grip. The more grips a mount has, the less likely it is to slip once attached. Simpler styles, like Nite Ize’s Wraptor Rotating Smartphone Bar Mount, can be used when you're riding on smoother surfaces like pavement and concrete. Choose a mount that fits both your phone model and the model of your bike. Most manufacturers will list the types of phones that their mount is compatible with. Always double check before buying to prevent the headache of unnecessary returns. Should you mount your phone on your bike? If you regularly use navigation or fitness tracking apps during your ride, then a phone mount may be a good idea. There are no specific laws against mounting your phone onto your bike. However, it's always a good idea to brush up on your state's guidelines first. Also, exercise caution when using a phone mount and be aware of your surroundings while riding. What’s the best way to mount your phone on a bike? The best way to use a mount is to attach it to either your bike's handlebars or stem—the part that connects the handlebars to the frame. Also, be sure to consult the manufacturer’s instructions for any specific installation guidelines that can protect your phone from potential future damage. Does mounting a phone on my bike damage it? Over time, constant vibrations can damage your phone's camera. Opting for a mount that has shock-absorbing materials and reinforced corners can minimize this risk. If you do mount your phone on your bike regularly, be sure to inspect your camera from time to time to ensure its integrity. Using a protective phone case that is designed to withstand the elements also can help. Shannon Ullman is a writer who specializes in covering the latest health and fitness products. She uses Nite Ize’s Wraptor Rotating Smartphone Bar Mount to keep her phone secure while she cycles around her home city. We Found the Best Bike Seats for Any Cycling Style After Over 72 Hours of Riding
Roam Universal Premium Bike Phone Mount
Mount Style: Clamp, silicone straps | Works With: Handlebars, iPhone series, and Samsung Galaxy phones | Rotation: Yes | Weight: 3.4 ounces
IPOW Bike Phone Mount
Mount Style: Clamp, silicone straps | Works With: Handlebars, Samsung Galaxy phones, iPhone series, Google Pixel, and more | Rotation: Yes | Weight: 3.8 ounces
B-Land Waterproof Bike Phone Mount
Mount Style: Case | Works With: Handlebars, larger iPhones, and Samsung Galaxy devices | Rotation: Yes | Weight: 17.6 ounces
Bone Phone and Power Bank Stem Mount
Mount Style: Silicone straps | Works With: Stems, iPhone series, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel | Rotation: No | Weight: 2.9 ounces
Nite Ize Wraptor
Mount Style: Clamp, silicone straps | Works With: Handlebars, stems, Samsung Galaxy and iPhone models | Rotation: Yes | Weight: 1.8 ounces
Quad Lock Bike Mount
Mount Style: Spring-loaded locking mechanism | Works With: Stems, 35-millimeter, 31.8-millimeter, 25.4-millimeter, and 22-millimeter handlebars | Rotation: Yes | Weight: 2.9 ounces
ROCKBROS Phone Front Frame Bicycle Bag
Mount Style: Pouch, clamp | Works With: Stem, phones under 6.5 inches | Rotation: No | Weight: 7.1 ounces
Belkin Fitness Mount
Mount Style: Strap, magnet | Works With: Handlebars, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 | Rotation: Yes | Weight: 1.9 ounces
How We Selected the Best Bike Phone Mounts
What to Look For in a Bike Phone Mount
Accessibility
Protection and Stability
Quick-Release Features
Mount Style
Compatibility
Frequently Asked Questions
Why Trust Verywell Fit
Whether you’re a competitive cyclist or a casual rider, having a secure phone mount for your bike is essential. It keeps your device accessible, so you can view maps, track your ride, and monitor your performance while preventing your device from bouncing around—or worse, falling—during bumpy rides.
When you use a bike phone mount, you have essential statistics and features at your fingertips, says Maria Restrepo, a personal trainer and cyclist. Check your distance, speed, elevation, heart rate, and more at a glance using fitness and cycling apps. All of this data can be valuable if you want to monitor your progress, set goals, or train for events, she says.
You can also use your phone to track your route and receive turn-by-turn directions, or to find nearby points of interest without having to stop. Plus, having your phone secured and visible allows you to easily monitor incoming calls and messages, which can be important for those who need to stay connected to others during their rides, Restrepo adds.
To help you find the best bike phone mount, we asked experts for their advice on which features to look for when shopping, including a mount’s price, style, and set-up process. We also had a cycling and triathlon coach from our Review Board review this story for accuracy and the best way to evaluate bike phone mounts. Learn more about each of our top-rated picks and how they can improve your cycling experience, whether you’re hitting the roads, trails, or anything in between.
Budget-friendly
Adjustable clamp fits on most handlebars
360-degree rotation
Doesn't work with all handlebars
May be difficult to remove your phone
Bike phone mounts should excel at three things: security, durability, and convenience. Roam’s Bike Phone Mount checks all of these boxes and then some, making it our best overall pick. Its premium plastic and heavy-duty silicone net construction ensures your phone stays secure even on the toughest rides, without cracking under extreme shock or weather conditions.
The mount includes an adjustable clamp that can fit almost any handlebar size and an expandable width to hold devices of most sizes. The freely adjustable arm allows you to rotate the angle of your phone’s display, so you can always keep it in view. Plus, we love that it comes in at a budget-friendly price.
However, this phone mount may not fit on certain clip-on style handlebars. Also, some users have found that the secure silicone netting can make it difficult to insert and remove your phone from the mount at times. But we think this extra security is a plus if you often cycle on bumpy terrain.
Stretches to fit wide phone cases
Easy installation
Offers six points of contact for a secure fit
Silicone netting reduces usable screen area
May not be durable enough for off-roading
You don't have to break the bank to enjoy a high-quality bike phone mount. Featuring many of the same design elements as higher-priced models on our list, IPOW’s Bike Phone Mount is streamlined and durable. We like that the weather-resistant silicone netting stretches to fit phones of almost any size—even devices in protective cases, like the OtterBox.
A plastic clamp makes installation a breeze, no tools required. And between the clamp and the netting, you get a solid six points of contact to keep your phone securely in place. Plus, the mount is adjustable, so you can tilt your phone and rotate it a full 360 degrees for comfortable viewing.
Some users have noticed that the silicone reduces the usable area of their phones’ screens. Others note that, while this mount works great for casual riding or commuting, it may be insufficient for more rigorous off-roading. But if you ride on fairly even terrain, you can’t beat this mount’s price point.
Comes with an attached phone case
Magnets for added security
360-degree rotation
Some phones may not fit
Heavy
Biking in the rain poses its own set of challenges, but B-Land’s Waterproof Bike Mount is up to the task. We like that it has a built-in waterproof phone case, so you can keep your device safe from the elements and still stay connected.
The case is touch screen sensitive, so you can access your maps, music, and messages while your phone is inside. And the extendable arm is both waterproof and adjustable, allowing you to angle the phone however you'd like while remaining confident that it’s fully protected. An included magnet you can attach to the back of your phone provides added peace of mind.
This phone mount is on the bigger side, making it a great fit for larger phones, like the iPhone 13 Pro. That said, it may be too roomy for smaller devices. Weighing over 17 ounces, it’s also one of the heavier mounts on our list.
Lightweight
Low-profile
Can be used with or without a charger
Portable charger is not included
No rotation
When you're going on a long-distance ride or commuting to work, you don’t have time to stop and worry about your battery dying. We love Bone’s Collection Phone and Power Bank Mount because it’s low-profile and can fit a portable charger, so your phone is always juiced up and ready to go.
Because it’s a stem mount—meaning it's designed to fit on to the stem of your bike, not the handlebars—your phone can only be placed in the stretchy, silicone frame upright. It’s also worth noting that the mount can’t rotate or tilt your screen.
You'll have to purchase a portable charger separately if you want to take advantage of this key feature. But we love that it’s simply designed and lightweight, so you can set your phone up and forget about it while you ride.
Lightweight
Fits both stems and handlebars
Screen is fully accessible
May be hard to insert phone
Not secure enough for off-roading
For biking on roads, sidewalks, and bicycle lanes, a barely-there phone mount you can count on is key. We recommend Nite Ize's Wraptor Rotating Smartphone Bar Mount—with its sturdy construction, this mount can handle the occasional bumps and vibrations of road biking without sacrificing your device's safety.
Its rotating joint also allows for 360-degree rotation, so you can easily adjust it to any viewing angle. And the clamp design (which fits both stems and handlebars) ensures a snug fit no matter what type of bike you're riding. While it comes with standard silicone grips, we love that the design doesn't block your device's touchscreen as much as other models do.
Users note that the snug fit can make it a little challenging to insert your phone at times. And since it’s so lightweight, this mount may not be the best choice for biking on trails or off-roading. Still, we think it’s a great value for the price.
Dual-stage lock keeps phone secure
Fits both stems and handlebars
Phone detaches quickly
Requires Quad Lock phone case to work
Expensive
The inevitable bumps and swerves while mountain biking mean you need a phone mount that can weather your ride. We recommend Quad Lock’s Out Front Bike Mount because its patented dual-stage lock keeps your device secure and in place as you ride over rugged terrain. (One user even noted that, after wrecking two bikes, this mount held onto their phone both times.)
It also fits both stems and handlebars, so you can use it with any type of mountain bike. And we love that you can quickly detach your phone with just a quick tug.
One downside is that this mount works exclusively with Quad Lock phone cases, which are sold separately. It’s also more expensive than other mounts on our list—excluding the price of the additional phone case—but we think the investment is a worthy trade-off if you regularly hit the trails.
Shield makes reading your phone’s screen easy
Reflective details
Waterproof
Heavy and bulky
Can't use touch ID through case
Your options may feel limited when it comes to carrying extra items securely while you bike, but ROCKBROS’ Phone Mount offers a great solution. This front-frame bag clips to your bike’s stem, with a waterproof case to slide your phone into and a large, water-resistant pocket for anything else you need to bring along.
We like that the carbon fiber pouch has ventilation holes to prevent your phone from overheating. And a shield on top of the case blocks sunlight, so you can easily check your GPS or messages. Reflective details on the sides of the bag are also ideal for keeping you visible while biking in low-light conditions.
But while the clear case lets you swipe and type to your heart's content, you won't be able to use touch ID unless you take your phone out. ROCKBROS’ Phone Mount is also heavier and bulkier than others on our list. However, if you're a regular bike commuter or long-distance rider, this storage-friendly mount will quickly become your go-to.
Works on any magnetic surface
360-degree rotation
Lightweight
May not be strong enough to hold larger phones
If you prefer indoor cycling bikes, Belkin’s Fitness Mount is our top pick to keep your phone in view. Its innovative design comes with two mounting options: a magnetic mount that attaches to any metal surface (think a bike frame, weight racks, or other gym equipment) and a handlebar strap that fits most stationary bikes.
Not only does the 360-degree rotation allow you to get the perfect angle for your device, but the ultra-strong also won't budge when you get a notification or incoming call. But because this mount is just a magnet, it may not be strong enough to hold larger phones.
It’s so lightweight and easy to use, we think this simple mount may immediately become your next gym bag staple.
To find the best phone mounts, we first spoke with Maria Restrepo, a personal trainer and cyclist, and Jake Maulin, a long-distance cyclist and CycleBar instructor. They gave us their expert opinion on which features are most important to have in a high-quality bike phone mount.
Then, we researched dozens of phone mounts from the most popular and trusted brands. We looked for high-quality products that can keep your device secure and protected while still being accessible and easy to use. We also considered the price, weight, and style of each mount, among other factors. These insights helped guide our final list of recommendations.
The primary perk of adding a bike mount is being able to view your device while you ride. But if a mount is difficult to use or doesn’t let you navigate through your favorite playlist or directions easily, it won’t be very helpful while you ride. "Look for mounts with adjustable clamps or straps that can accommodate various phone sizes and cases," Restrepo says. "The mount should also allow for easy installation and removal of your phone, as well as the ability to adjust the viewing angle for optimal visibility."
The last thing you want is a mount that's either so tightly wound that it damages your phone, or so loosely attached that it lets your device slip right out. Fortunately, the majority of models out there are designed to keep your phone secure, says Maulin. Even budget-friendly models, like IPOW’s Bike Phone Mount, can offer impressive protection and stability.
It’s also important to assess how well a mount prevents your phone from shaking or rattling around while you’re on the move. Look for models that have hard rubber grips—which Maulin says he prefers over plastic—reinforced corners, and other shock-absorbent materials.
If you frequently ride in wet conditions, you may also want to consider the mount's waterproofing capabilities. Using a waterproof phone case or a mount with a built-in weatherproof cover will protect your device from water damage in bad weather, Restrepo says.
While paying too much attention to your phone while biking can be dangerous, there are a few scenarios that call for quick access to your device. Checking navigation, monitoring your heart rate, and taking emergency calls all require a mount that allows you to access your phone while riding. Look for features like quick-release buttons, clamps, and straps that make it easy to access your device without having to stop and dismount.
Most bike phone mounts on the market are similar to the styles used in cars. They typically consist of a clamp or mount that attaches to your bike’s handlebars or stem, a holder for your phone, and adjustable arms that wrap around the device. Some might also come with straps, textured bands, or even a magnet to provide extra grip.
The more grips a mount has, the less likely it is to slip once attached. Simpler styles, like Nite Ize’s Wraptor Rotating Smartphone Bar Mount, can be used when you're riding on smoother surfaces like pavement and concrete.
Choose a mount that fits both your phone model and the model of your bike. Most manufacturers will list the types of phones that their mount is compatible with. Always double check before buying to prevent the headache of unnecessary returns.
Should you mount your phone on your bike?
If you regularly use navigation or fitness tracking apps during your ride, then a phone mount may be a good idea. There are no specific laws against mounting your phone onto your bike. However, it's always a good idea to brush up on your state's guidelines first. Also, exercise caution when using a phone mount and be aware of your surroundings while riding.
What’s the best way to mount your phone on a bike?
The best way to use a mount is to attach it to either your bike's handlebars or stem—the part that connects the handlebars to the frame. Also, be sure to consult the manufacturer’s instructions for any specific installation guidelines that can protect your phone from potential future damage.
Does mounting a phone on my bike damage it?
Over time, constant vibrations can damage your phone's camera. Opting for a mount that has shock-absorbing materials and reinforced corners can minimize this risk. If you do mount your phone on your bike regularly, be sure to inspect your camera from time to time to ensure its integrity. Using a protective phone case that is designed to withstand the elements also can help.
Shannon Ullman is a writer who specializes in covering the latest health and fitness products. She uses Nite Ize's Wraptor Rotating Smartphone Bar Mount to keep her phone secure while she cycles around her home city.
