Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (2024)

The best Healthy Oil-Free Granola recipe! It’s simple to make, sweetened withmaple syrup, crunchy, and delicious. Serve in a bowl with your favorite plant-based milk for breakfast or eat by the handful as a delicious snack.

Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (1)

The majority of store-bought granolas are just big bags of crappy crumbs soaked in oil. I highly doubt any of that stuff actually comes from the “valley of nature.”

BUT, this Healthy Oil-Free Granola is the real deal. It’s delicious, healthy, and whole. No secret synthetic ingredients in this recipe. Au naturel, baby – as granola should be.

Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (2)

Granola is something you should always have on hand because it has a pretty good shelf life – at least a month. It’s also a great snack for the kids. You can put it in a bowl with some fruit and milk for a fast and filling breakfast. And, it’s super satisfying when that afternoon hunger pain rears its ugly head.

All you need to make this sweet and crunchy snack are 7 simple ingredients and less than 1 hour. I’d be willing to bet you already have most, if not all, the ingredients sitting in your pantry right now.

Why don’t you head on into the kitchen and see? Then, come on back and let’s make some Healthy Oil-Free Granola!

Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (3)

Healthy Granola Ingredients

  • Old-fashioned Rolled Oats: Just plain ole simple oats. Oats are a great source of protein and fiber.
  • Steel-Cut Oats: Steel-cut oats add a bit of a crunch. (totally optional)
  • Chopped Walnuts: I love walnuts! They help fight inflammation, are good for your heart, and a great source of Omega-3s.
  • Ground flax: I add the flax for the Omega-3s and fiber. But, it’s completely optional.
  • Unsweetened Applesauce: Great oil replacement and doesn’t affect the flavor.
  • Maple Syrup: Perfect for sweetening the granola.
  • Cinnamon: Because I like cinnamon. But, great creative and add whatever you like for flavor.
Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (4)

How To Make Healthy Oil-Free Granola

Now, let’s make it! You won’t believe how easy this is going to be.

  1. Throw all the dry ingredients into a large mixing bowl and mix everything together.
  2. Pour the wet ingredients evenly over the oat mixture then stir and toss until everything is covered and well combined.
  3. Bake the granola for 30-40 minutes at 350˚F until it starts to turn golden. But, be careful and don’t let it burn. The cooking time will vary depending on the appliance.
  4. Remove the healthy oil-free granola from the oven and let it cool 15-20 minutes or until room temperature. It will get crunchier as it sits.
  5. Store in an airtight container until you’re ready to enjoy.
Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (5)

You’re going to love this Healthy Oil-Free Granola recipe! It’s…

  • Crunchy
  • Incredibly easy to make
  • Healthy
  • Oil-free
  • Perfect for breakfast
  • Lightly sweetened
  • A great afternoon snack
  • Delicious!
Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (6)

Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (7)

If you make this recipe, be sure and let me know!Leave a comment,RATE IT

Healthy Oil-Free Granola

Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (8)

4.9 from 43 reviews

The best Healthy Oil-Free Granola recipe! It’s simple to make, sweetened with maple syrup, crunchy, and super delicious. Serve in a bowl with your favorite plant milk for a delicious breakfast or enjoy all by itself as a snack.

  • Author: Shane Martin
  • Prep Time: 10 mins.
  • Cook Time: 35 mins.
  • Total Time: 45 minutes
  • Yield: 1214 servings 1x
  • Category: Snacks
  • Method: Baking
  • Cuisine: Vegan
  • Diet: Vegan

Ingredients

  • 4 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
  • ½ cupsteel-cut oats (optional)
  • 1 cupchopped walnuts
  • ¼ cup flaxseed meal
  • 2 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • ½ cuppuremaple syrup
  • ½ cupunsweetened applesauce
  • 1 Tbspvanilla extract

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350˚F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Put all the dry ingredients into a large bowl and mix everything together.
  3. Pour the wet ingredients evenly over the dry oat mixture and toss until everything is well covered and combined.
  4. Spread the granola evenly over the baking sheet and bake for 35-40 minutes until its golden. But, be careful not to let it burn. Gently toss the granola halfway through the cooking process.
  5. Once the granola is done baking remove it from the oven let it cool for 15-20 minutes.
  6. Store in airtight container or jar until you’re ready to enjoy.

Notes

Serve in a bowl with fresh fruit and your favorite plant-based milk for a delicious breakfast.

If you want to make this really low-fat simply leave out the nuts.

Nutrition

  • Serving Size: ½ cup
  • Calories: 251
  • Sugar: 9.3 g
  • Sodium: 3.3 mg
  • Fat: 8.5 g
  • Carbohydrates: 35.1 g
  • Fiber: 5.3 g
  • Protein: 6.6 g
  • Cholesterol: 0 mg
Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (9)

  1. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (14)Jess

    This turned out great!!! I didn’t have steel cut oats or nuts, so I just added more regular oats. Can’t believe how easy this recipe is. From now on, I’m saving lots of money on overpriced store-bought granola and best of all – it’s oil free!! Thanks Shane for this awesome recipe 🙂

    Reply

  2. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (15)Starrysky

    Still making and enjoying your Pumpkin Granola recipe and also made your Chocolate Granola. Now I tried this Granola recipe and it is also EXCELLENT & DELICIOUS! I used Toasted Wheat Germ (instead of the ground flax) and did not add optional steel cut oats. You do have to watch this one so it doesn’t burn as seems to brown quickly. Your 3 Granola recipes are the only ones I keep and actually use. Thanks, Shane. With Blessings,

    Reply

  3. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (16)Samantha

    I make this about every other week for me and my husband. I love that it’s not too sweet and gets it’s fat from whole foods. I used a very big spatula to flip in large sections about halfway through. That and using a combo of sliced almonds and raw pumpkin seeds helps with clumping though I mostly eat this with yogurt and fruit so clumping is not as important. I find that having my oven switch to a lower temp for a few minutes (keep warm is 175 on my oven) after 35 min of total cooking helps me get that crunch without burning. Thank you for the recipe it’s a staple for us!

    Reply

    • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (17)Shane Martin

      That’s so great, Samantha! And, thank you for sharing your alterations…I love seeing things like that.

      Reply

  4. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (18)Melanie

    This was my first time making granola and I was really pleased with the results. I made it to eat as a snack or dessert. I used almonds instead of walnuts and also added some unsweetened coconut. I used 1/4 c maple syrup and some liquid stevia.
    There are a lot of things I like about this recipe. I’ve been WFPB for over 2 years, and I find not using oil to be the hardest part.. This was much tastier than I expected it to be without any oil. It isn’t overly sweet and it’s VERY filling.
    I plan to play around with this recipe in the future. I used it as a topping for a peach crisp recently. I’m thinking some dried cranberries would be a nice addition….
    Thanks for this recipe, Shane!

    Reply

  5. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (19)Lisa Marie

    Whoa. I just made this. I used some stevia powder and some Birch Benders maple syrup instead of the regular maple syrup. Used pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds instead of the walnuts. And I also added salt. (Weird that this was not included.) I have to say… dang. REALLY good. And nice and crunchy! Brilliant recipe. This is going to have to become a staple! Thank you!

    Reply

    • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (20)Nikki

      Salt not being included is only weird if you don’t have an issue with salt. Many WFPB eaters do not include salt for many reasons. Salt added with sweet can enhance the flavor but, Salt is also one of those spices that is a personal preference.

      Reply

  6. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (21)Marge Teilhaber

    Gotta try this. Steel-cut oats cooked or uncooked? I’d think uncooked could crack a tooth??

    Reply

    • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (22)Shane Martin

      Uncooked! The soften a little as they bake and there’s not a ton in the recipe.

      Reply

      • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (23)Christina

        What purpose does the applesauce service? Thank you love your recipes

        Reply

        • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (24)Shane Martin

          It replaces the oil and adds moisture.

          Reply

  7. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (25)Emily

    Once you know the technically relevant stuff – how much oats, how much applesauce, how to bake etc., it is fun to play around with variations.

    My family’s current favorite is without the cinnamon, but cocoa powder instead, and after cooling down, mixing it with some raisins, chopped dried apricots and dried strawberries.
    Or to use a mixture of different grains. Or to replace the walnuts with almonds and pecans.
    Endless possibilities once you know the basics of this recipe. Thanks a lot!

    Reply

  8. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (26)Wendy C

    Hi Shane! I just enjoyed your interview with Rip! If I want it to be chunky, should I not stir it part way through?

    Reply

    • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (27)Shane Martin

      Thank you so much. Yes, just let it bake then break it apart once it’s done baking.

      Reply

  9. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (28)Sharon

    Hi Shane, several months ago I ran across this delicious and versatile granola recipe. I have been making it ever since. It is much healthier than the one I was already making that I thought was so healthy. It is my morning breakfast every day. The only thing different I do is that I do not add flaxseed to the recipe because I add flaxseed and Chia seeds to my bowl of granola and almond milk every day so I know how much I’m getting. . Don’t know why I didn’t check your website for more information . But I found you again and will definitely be trying out many of your recipes. Thank you so much for sharing. God bless, Sharon

    Reply

  10. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (30)Karen

    This is the BEST recipe I have found (I’ve tried more than I care to count)! It is so easy to change an item to get a whole different taste without loosing how great this recipe is. I have substituted the cinnamon for cayenne, and the sweet and spicy is a nice change. I can’t digest sugar and use dried stevia leaves from my plant (it’s not bitter using fresh).

    Reply

  11. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (31)Anngellica

    I wonder if oat groats will work in place of the steel cut…?

    Reply

  12. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (32)Sheila E Hernandez

    Hi Shane!

    I made your granola over the weekend for a certain special someone who is trying hard to follow this eating plan. When I asked, “How was the granola?” His response was “Amazing!”

    It didn’t clump up- which was the texture I was looking for. However, I added the steel cut oats, but didn’t think to adjust the amount of rolled oats. (I’ll know for the next time!)

    Thank you for doing all you do – your recipes are easy,, easy to follow, and apparently, delicious!!!

    Reply

  13. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (33)Tanya

    I was pleasantly surprised by this recipe. I was looking for an oil free, healthier granola and this definitely fits the bill! My kids aren’t big walnut fans so I did a combination of sliced almonds, sunflower seeds and Pepitos- all raw. Very good! Will try adding in steel cut oats next time but certainly still delicious without. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe!!!

    Reply

    • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (34)Larissa

      I added 1/4tsp salt, and 1/2 cup raisins. So good! I am amazed at how crunchy it is for being oil free! Thanks for sharing.

      Reply

      • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (35)Gretchen

        Hi friend! I was wondering if you baked the raisins along with the granola or added them after them after the baking process? Thanks so much!!

        Reply

        • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (36)Shane Martin

          I add them after the baking.

          Reply

  14. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (37)Anne

    Hi!
    What is the purpose of flaxseeds in this recipe ? Is it to make it clump together ?
    I found it’s a little bit to “dense” with it!
    Do you think that if I skip the flaxseed and only use the applesauce it will still make it crispy ?
    Otherwise the granola tastes great, thanks for the recipe! 🙂

    Reply

  15. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (38)Shelly

    How did you get yours to clump together?

    Reply

    • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (39)Shane Martin

      Hi, Shelly! I spread it onto the baking sheet and let it cook. Then break it into chunks after it has cooled. Hope this helps.

      Reply

  16. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (40)Alexa

    Perfect recipe! I swapped the 1 C walnut for 1/2 C walnut, 1/2 C pecan, 1/2 C almonds, used only 1/4 C syrup, and added 2 TBSP chia seed. Nice and crunchy without the sweet, oily taste and feel from store bought granola! Only negative was it didn’t chunk up- but I played with the recipe so much that I am positive it was my fault lol. Regardless will FOR SURE make again.

    Reply

  17. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (41)Jamie

    One of your recipes was a success yet again! 😉 I left out the walnuts and the steel cut oats but made the rest as is. Perfect! Thank you again! My kids love it!

    Reply

    • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (42)Shane Martin

      Jamie, thank you so much!

      Reply

  18. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (43)SFrench

    This I granola is a perfect way to use up the pulp left over after making your almond milk recipe. I am addicted! I put it on pancakes and eat it as cereal. So easy and so delicious.

    Reply

    • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (44)Shane Martin

      Excellent!

      Reply

  19. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (45)Emily

    So great! I make this about every other week now. Becasue of my busy work schedule, I often bring this to work with milk already on it so I actually use mostly nuts, a mix of chopped almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, cashews, etc, and add other things when I have it, unsweetened coconut flakes, oatmeal, chia/hemp seeds, etc. and it holds til mid-morning when I have a chance to eat really well without getting soggy! Love the applesauce, vanilla, maple syrup mix, I usually do a little less of the maple syrup, per our taste. I’m using your Pumpkin Spice mix along with a little more cinnamon today. It’s a winner every time for me and Hubby!

    Reply

    • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (46)Shane Martin

      Sounds delicious, Emily! Thanks for sharing.

      Reply

  20. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (47)Elaine

    Delicious and easy. Made it twice. I accidentally used 2 TBS of ground cinnamon instead of the 2 tsp called for in the recipe and like it even more with the extra cinnamon. Also subbed 1/2 cup of buckwheat for the steel cut oats. Worked fine to add some crunch.

    Reply

  21. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (48)Tami

    Absolutely delicious…Instead of maple syrup I used the same exact amount of date syrup…The smell of baking granola reminded of something homey and peaceful 🙂 and the taste!!! Definitely turned my back to store-bought kinds! 🙂
    10/10

    Reply

    • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (49)Shane Martin

      Tami, that is so awesome! You know, when I create recipes I usually do it hoping to create a “feeling” and the homey and peaceful is exactly what I love:) thanks for sharing.

      Reply

  22. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (50)Trish

    Hi Shane, This granola is definitely a keeper! I replaced the walnuts with slivered almonds and added golden raisins just because I like almonds better than walnuts and love raisins in granola. I have made other oil free granolas but this one is so crunchy with just the right amount of sweetness. My whole family loves it!
    Thanks for your delicious recipes!

    Reply

    • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (51)Shane Martin

      Trish, that is awesome! Thanks so much for reaching out.

      Reply

  23. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (52)Brandon Wanthal

    Hello! I made couple substitutions, and happy to report your base recipe worked perfect! I dropped the liquid sugar to 1/4 cup (used molasses) and didn’t have applesauce on hand, so I simply puree’d two raw apples (with the molasses) in the blender. Voila!

    Just wanted to share an alternative for all the unprepared applesauce’rs out there 🙂

    Reply

      • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (54)SFrench

        I make this all the time and was in the middle of putting it together when I realized I had no applesauce. I searched the comments until I found this suggestion to put apples in the blender. Not sure why that didn’t occur to me, but so glad it did to someone else! Granola is now in the oven!

        Reply

  24. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (55)Janie

    Oops! Meant to give it a 5 star rating….don’t know what happened….

    Reply

  25. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (56)Jenn

    Just adding to the chorus of praise. My family has been trying lots of different oil-free granola recipes lately, and this was my kids’ favorite. So simple and delicious. Thanks for a great recipe!

    Reply

    • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (57)Shane Martin

      Wow! Thank you so much.

      Reply

  26. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (58)Nancy Meck

    Sorry can’t comment yet, but anxious to make.

    I’m allergic to apples . Would a peach purée be as shelf stable or effective?
    This doesn’t seem like a time for sweet potato or banana.
    Any others suggestions for oil replacement. ??In vinegarette. I use broth .

    .thankyou for sharing for recipes

    Reply

  27. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (59)Nancy Meck

    Sorry can’t comment yet, but anxious to make.

    I’m allergic to apples . Would a peach purée be as shelf stable or effective?
    This doesn’t seem like a time for sweet potato or banana.
    Any others suggestions for oil replacement. ??In vinegarette. I use broth .

    .thankyou for sharing for recipes

    Reply

  28. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (60)Lindsey

    I made this yesterday. I used pecans because I prefer them to walnuts. I also had some dried blueberries so I added them after the granola had cooled. I ate it this morning with plain unsweetened almond milk along with my smoothie and it was perfect. It is now two hours later and I am still full. Perfect!!!

    Reply

    • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (61)Shane Martin

      Lindsey, that is so awesome! Thank you so much for sharing.

      Reply

  29. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (62)Hallie

    Just finished making this granola recipe. I added pumpkin seeds. Excited to try it with yogurt!

    Reply

    • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (63)Shane Martin

      Sounds awesome!

      Reply

  30. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (64)Tia

    I really wish you’d limit the pop-up adds. It makes it super annoying to read your articles. This is the only thing keeping me from tagging my friends to your site.
    Thank you. Tia.

    Reply

    • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (65)Shane Martin

      Hi, Tia! I’m glad you enjoy the recipes. I do understand how annoying ads can be, unfortunately, they are how I feed my family for the moment. But, I don’t want you to “not” refer my site:) So…your browser can block ads. All you would have to do is enable it and it will prevent the ads from being seen. Thanks for reaching out and I will continue to work with my ad company to see if I can create a better reader experience. It helps to hear from people who are following the site. Blessings to you.

      ~Shane

      Reply

  31. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (66)Brian

    Can I use honey instead of maple syrup for this recipe?

    Reply

  32. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (67)Patricia Kurschinski

    Love, love this recipe! I’ve made it 3 X. The only thing I do different is add sliced almonds instead to the walnuts. YUM

    Reply

    • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (68)Shane Martin

      That sounds great, Patricia! Make it work for you.

      Reply

  33. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (69)Marsha Mc

    I put off making this because how can granola be good without oil? well, dang…IT CAN! This is fabulous and dare I say even better than the oil-laden one I used to make. I will need to be making double batches; I love cereal for breakfast, and seeing as how this is much more economical that the $3-$4-$5 a box of halfway healthy cereal costs, this will be my breakfast cereal from now on.

    Thanks for another winner, Shane!

    Reply

    • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (70)Shane Martin

      Marsha, that is so great! Thanks so much for reaching out. Blessings.

      Reply

      • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (71)Marsha Mc

        update: yep…must make at least two batches. hubby just stood here and ate about half off the pan while it was cooling. delicious!!

        Reply

        • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (72)Shane Martin

          Haha, that’s awesome, Marsha! Do you what you gotta do:) Blessings.

          Reply

  34. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (73)Kimberly Caldwell

    Hello again Shane! This time I’m back to review your “Healthy Oil-Free Granola.” Absolutely “Shane and Simple brilliance!!!!! After the granola cooled, I divided into snack-sized Ziploc bags for work. I decided to get creative and sprinkled on top of a green salad filled with chopped mushrooms/red cabbage/cucumbers/walnuts, shredded carrots and sun-dried tomatoes over a bed of a kale/romaine/spinach mix. The granola took my salad up a notch by contributing a little sweetness and additional fiber. Delicious! Another versatile recipe. Next time, I’ll add some coconut flakes, raisins and almonds. You rock Shane and these recipes have been quite advantageous for busy schedules like mine.

    Reply

    • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (74)Shane Martin

      Thank you so much, Kimberly! I’m so glad you enjoy them and I love your reviews:) Blessings.

      Reply

    • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (75)Kendra

      I had my gallbladder out so I have to monitor my fat intake. I went looking for oil free granola and found your recipe! It is soooo good! Can’t wait to try more batches with some different variations such as dried fruits, chai protein powder in plan of the flax, etc. Thank you!

      Reply

  35. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (76)Susan

    How soon should you eat this granola so that it doesn’t go bad?

    Reply

    • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (77)Shane Martin

      It can be stored in an airtight container at room temp. up to a month.

      Reply

      • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (78)Susan

        Thank you! Can’t wait to try it.

        Reply

        • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (79)Shane Martin

          👊 🌱

          Reply

      • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (80)Barbie

        How can you possibly keep it for a month????

        Reply

  36. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (81)Danielle

    My new favorite granola recipe! Simple and healthy!

    Reply

    • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (82)Shane Martin

      Thank you, Danielle! Blessings and Happy Thanksgiving!

      Reply

  37. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (83)Donna

    We love homemade , healthy granola and this one is a keeper. My grandkids love it. Has a fruity taste. Delicious!

    Reply

    • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (84)Shane Martin

      Thank you so much, Donna. So glad you enjoyed it. Blessings.

      Reply

  38. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (85)Mary Bradford

    I have made a lot of different granola recipes but when I made this one just now my kids voted this one the best! They think it tastes like “store bought” haha. Much better I think, and ingredients that are good for us. I did leave out the walnuts but always throw a little on top of my serving. I will have to make some for my parents, they love granola! Thank you!

    Reply

  39. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (86)Marlynn

    I had this this past weekend at my sister’s house. It was delicious. I’m planning on making it asap. Definitely helped with that desire for something between lunch and dinner. Thanks so much for these awesome recipes.

    Reply

    • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (87)Shane Martin

      Thanks so much, Marlynn. I understand the “in between” cravings:) You are more than welcome! Blessings.

      Reply

  40. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (88)Shawna

    Sooooo good!!

    Reply

    • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (89)Shane Martin

      Thank you!

      Reply

  41. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (90)Julie

    Added pumpkin spice and the house smelled amazing. Also did not want to use up my maple syrup so used 8 pre-soaked dates blended with soy milk instead. Love your recipes!

    Reply

    • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (91)Shane Martin

      Julie, that sounds amazing! I love the date replacement. Thanks for reaching out and the rating too! Blessings.

      Reply

  42. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (92)Roseann

    I just made this. I cannot wait for breakfast tomorrow .

    Reply

    • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (93)Shane Martin

      Awesome! I hope you enjoy it!!!

      Reply

  43. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (94)Lauren

    All my adult life I have been on the hunt for a granola that had the great crunch of boxed granola (that are excessively sweet and loaded with junk) but with the healthier content of homemade granola (which quite often desolves into a mushy, wet sawdust texture when liquids are added). This is that perfect balance. My family now eats this 5 to 6 days a week for breakfast and snacks.

    Reply

    • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (95)Shane Martin

      Lauren, that is so great and thank you for the kind words. Same here…we devour this stuff:) Grace and peace to you.

      Reply

  44. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (96)Wendy

    Does this need to be refrigerated?

    Reply

    • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (97)Shane Martin

      No, just store in a jar or ZipLoc bag and leave in your pantry. Good to go!

      Reply

  45. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (98)Carolyn

    Nice and crunchy and not too sweet — a great addition to my morning yogurt!

    Reply

    • Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (99)Shane Martin

      Carolyn, thats awesome! So glad you enjoyed it. Thanks for the rating! Blessings.

      Reply

  46. Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (100)Shane Martin

    Mmm Hmmm!

    Reply

Article information

Author: Tish Haag

Last Updated:

Views: 6085

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (67 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Tish Haag

Birthday: 1999-11-18

Address: 30256 Tara Expressway, Kutchburgh, VT 92892-0078

Phone: +4215847628708

Job: Internal Consulting Engineer

Hobby: Roller skating, Roller skating, Kayaking, Flying, Graffiti, Ghost hunting, scrapbook

Introduction: My name is Tish Haag, I am a excited, delightful, curious, beautiful, agreeable, enchanting, fancy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.