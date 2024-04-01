Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Shane Martin · This post may contain affiliate links.
Jump to Recipe
The best Healthy Oil-Free Granola recipe! It’s simple to make, sweetened withmaple syrup, crunchy, and delicious. Serve in a bowl with your favorite plant-based milk for breakfast or eat by the handful as a delicious snack.
The majority of store-bought granolas are just big bags of crappy crumbs soaked in oil. I highly doubt any of that stuff actually comes from the “valley of nature.”
BUT, this Healthy Oil-Free Granola is the real deal. It’s delicious, healthy, and whole. No secret synthetic ingredients in this recipe. Au naturel, baby – as granola should be.
Granola is something you should always have on hand because it has a pretty good shelf life – at least a month. It’s also a great snack for the kids. You can put it in a bowl with some fruit and milk for a fast and filling breakfast. And, it’s super satisfying when that afternoon hunger pain rears its ugly head.
All you need to make this sweet and crunchy snack are 7 simple ingredients and less than 1 hour. I’d be willing to bet you already have most, if not all, the ingredients sitting in your pantry right now.
Why don’t you head on into the kitchen and see? Then, come on back and let’s make some Healthy Oil-Free Granola!
Table of Contents
Healthy Granola Ingredients
- Old-fashioned Rolled Oats: Just plain ole simple oats. Oats are a great source of protein and fiber.
- Steel-Cut Oats: Steel-cut oats add a bit of a crunch. (totally optional)
- Chopped Walnuts: I love walnuts! They help fight inflammation, are good for your heart, and a great source of Omega-3s.
- Ground flax: I add the flax for the Omega-3s and fiber. But, it’s completely optional.
- Unsweetened Applesauce: Great oil replacement and doesn’t affect the flavor.
- Maple Syrup: Perfect for sweetening the granola.
- Cinnamon: Because I like cinnamon. But, great creative and add whatever you like for flavor.
How To Make Healthy Oil-Free Granola
Now, let’s make it! You won’t believe how easy this is going to be.
- Throw all the dry ingredients into a large mixing bowl and mix everything together.
- Pour the wet ingredients evenly over the oat mixture then stir and toss until everything is covered and well combined.
- Bake the granola for 30-40 minutes at 350˚F until it starts to turn golden. But, be careful and don’t let it burn. The cooking time will vary depending on the appliance.
- Remove the healthy oil-free granola from the oven and let it cool 15-20 minutes or until room temperature. It will get crunchier as it sits.
- Store in an airtight container until you’re ready to enjoy.
You’re going to love this Healthy Oil-Free Granola recipe! It’s…
- Crunchy
- Incredibly easy to make
- Healthy
- Oil-free
- Perfect for breakfast
- Lightly sweetened
- A great afternoon snack
- Delicious!
More Healthy Plant-Based Munchies
Check out these other healthy delicious oil-free vegan snacks.
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Hummus
- Peanut Butter Protein Energy Bites
- Five-Minute Fat-Free Potato Chips
- Homemade Tortilla Chips
- Easy Vegan Date Caramel
If you make this recipe, be sure and let me know!Leave a comment,RATE IT, andtaga photo#shaneandsimpleon Instagram.
Healthy Oil-Free Granola
5 Stars4 Stars3 Stars2 Stars1 Star
4.9 from 43 reviews
The best Healthy Oil-Free Granola recipe! It’s simple to make, sweetened with maple syrup, crunchy, and super delicious. Serve in a bowl with your favorite plant milk for a delicious breakfast or enjoy all by itself as a snack.
- Author: Shane Martin
- Prep Time: 10 mins.
- Cook Time: 35 mins.
- Total Time: 45 minutes
- Yield: 12–14 servings 1x
- Category: Snacks
- Method: Baking
- Cuisine: Vegan
- Diet: Vegan
Ingredients
Scale
- 4 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
- ½ cupsteel-cut oats (optional)
- 1 cupchopped walnuts
- ¼ cup flaxseed meal
- 2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- ½ cuppuremaple syrup
- ½ cupunsweetened applesauce
- 1 Tbspvanilla extract
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350˚F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Put all the dry ingredients into a large bowl and mix everything together.
- Pour the wet ingredients evenly over the dry oat mixture and toss until everything is well covered and combined.
- Spread the granola evenly over the baking sheet and bake for 35-40 minutes until its golden. But, be careful not to let it burn. Gently toss the granola halfway through the cooking process.
- Once the granola is done baking remove it from the oven let it cool for 15-20 minutes.
- Store in airtight container or jar until you’re ready to enjoy.
Notes
Serve in a bowl with fresh fruit and your favorite plant-based milk for a delicious breakfast.
If you want to make this really low-fat simply leave out the nuts.
Nutrition
- Serving Size: ½ cup
- Calories: 251
- Sugar: 9.3 g
- Sodium: 3.3 mg
- Fat: 8.5 g
- Carbohydrates: 35.1 g
- Fiber: 5.3 g
- Protein: 6.6 g
- Cholesterol: 0 mg
More Breakfast
- Crispy Oil-Free Garlic Herb Roasted Potatoes
- Easy Vegan Sheet Pan Pancakes
- Vegan Sweet Potato Biscuits (Fluffy, Oil-free)
- Creamy Chocolate Tahini Shake (Vegan)
Reader Interactions
Comments
Jess
This turned out great!!! I didn’t have steel cut oats or nuts, so I just added more regular oats. Can’t believe how easy this recipe is. From now on, I’m saving lots of money on overpriced store-bought granola and best of all – it’s oil free!! Thanks Shane for this awesome recipe 🙂
Reply
Starrysky
Still making and enjoying your Pumpkin Granola recipe and also made your Chocolate Granola. Now I tried this Granola recipe and it is also EXCELLENT & DELICIOUS! I used Toasted Wheat Germ (instead of the ground flax) and did not add optional steel cut oats. You do have to watch this one so it doesn’t burn as seems to brown quickly. Your 3 Granola recipes are the only ones I keep and actually use. Thanks, Shane. With Blessings,
Reply
Samantha
I make this about every other week for me and my husband. I love that it’s not too sweet and gets it’s fat from whole foods. I used a very big spatula to flip in large sections about halfway through. That and using a combo of sliced almonds and raw pumpkin seeds helps with clumping though I mostly eat this with yogurt and fruit so clumping is not as important. I find that having my oven switch to a lower temp for a few minutes (keep warm is 175 on my oven) after 35 min of total cooking helps me get that crunch without burning. Thank you for the recipe it’s a staple for us!
Reply
Shane Martin
That’s so great, Samantha! And, thank you for sharing your alterations…I love seeing things like that.
Reply
Melanie
This was my first time making granola and I was really pleased with the results. I made it to eat as a snack or dessert. I used almonds instead of walnuts and also added some unsweetened coconut. I used 1/4 c maple syrup and some liquid stevia.
There are a lot of things I like about this recipe. I’ve been WFPB for over 2 years, and I find not using oil to be the hardest part.. This was much tastier than I expected it to be without any oil. It isn’t overly sweet and it’s VERY filling.
I plan to play around with this recipe in the future. I used it as a topping for a peach crisp recently. I’m thinking some dried cranberries would be a nice addition….
Thanks for this recipe, Shane!
Reply
Lisa Marie
Whoa. I just made this. I used some stevia powder and some Birch Benders maple syrup instead of the regular maple syrup. Used pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds instead of the walnuts. And I also added salt. (Weird that this was not included.) I have to say… dang. REALLY good. And nice and crunchy! Brilliant recipe. This is going to have to become a staple! Thank you!
Reply
Nikki
Salt not being included is only weird if you don’t have an issue with salt. Many WFPB eaters do not include salt for many reasons. Salt added with sweet can enhance the flavor but, Salt is also one of those spices that is a personal preference.
Reply
Marge Teilhaber
Gotta try this. Steel-cut oats cooked or uncooked? I’d think uncooked could crack a tooth??
Reply
Shane Martin
Uncooked! The soften a little as they bake and there’s not a ton in the recipe.
Reply
Christina
What purpose does the applesauce service? Thank you love your recipes
Reply
Shane Martin
It replaces the oil and adds moisture.
Reply
Emily
Once you know the technically relevant stuff – how much oats, how much applesauce, how to bake etc., it is fun to play around with variations.
My family’s current favorite is without the cinnamon, but cocoa powder instead, and after cooling down, mixing it with some raisins, chopped dried apricots and dried strawberries.
Or to use a mixture of different grains. Or to replace the walnuts with almonds and pecans.
Endless possibilities once you know the basics of this recipe. Thanks a lot!
Reply
Wendy C
Hi Shane! I just enjoyed your interview with Rip! If I want it to be chunky, should I not stir it part way through?
Reply
Shane Martin
Thank you so much. Yes, just let it bake then break it apart once it’s done baking.
Reply
Sharon
Hi Shane, several months ago I ran across this delicious and versatile granola recipe. I have been making it ever since. It is much healthier than the one I was already making that I thought was so healthy. It is my morning breakfast every day. The only thing different I do is that I do not add flaxseed to the recipe because I add flaxseed and Chia seeds to my bowl of granola and almond milk every day so I know how much I’m getting. . Don’t know why I didn’t check your website for more information . But I found you again and will definitely be trying out many of your recipes. Thank you so much for sharing. God bless, Sharon
Reply
Shane Martin
Thank you so much, Sharon!
Karen
This is the BEST recipe I have found (I’ve tried more than I care to count)! It is so easy to change an item to get a whole different taste without loosing how great this recipe is. I have substituted the cinnamon for cayenne, and the sweet and spicy is a nice change. I can’t digest sugar and use dried stevia leaves from my plant (it’s not bitter using fresh).
Reply
Anngellica
I wonder if oat groats will work in place of the steel cut…?
Reply
Sheila E Hernandez
Hi Shane!
I made your granola over the weekend for a certain special someone who is trying hard to follow this eating plan. When I asked, “How was the granola?” His response was “Amazing!”
It didn’t clump up- which was the texture I was looking for. However, I added the steel cut oats, but didn’t think to adjust the amount of rolled oats. (I’ll know for the next time!)
Thank you for doing all you do – your recipes are easy,, easy to follow, and apparently, delicious!!!
Reply
Tanya
I was pleasantly surprised by this recipe. I was looking for an oil free, healthier granola and this definitely fits the bill! My kids aren’t big walnut fans so I did a combination of sliced almonds, sunflower seeds and Pepitos- all raw. Very good! Will try adding in steel cut oats next time but certainly still delicious without. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe!!!
Reply
Larissa
I added 1/4tsp salt, and 1/2 cup raisins. So good! I am amazed at how crunchy it is for being oil free! Thanks for sharing.
Reply
Gretchen
Hi friend! I was wondering if you baked the raisins along with the granola or added them after them after the baking process? Thanks so much!!
Reply
Shane Martin
I add them after the baking.
Reply
Anne
Hi!
What is the purpose of flaxseeds in this recipe ? Is it to make it clump together ?
I found it’s a little bit to “dense” with it!
Do you think that if I skip the flaxseed and only use the applesauce it will still make it crispy ?
Otherwise the granola tastes great, thanks for the recipe! 🙂
Reply
Shelly
How did you get yours to clump together?
Reply
Shane Martin
Hi, Shelly! I spread it onto the baking sheet and let it cook. Then break it into chunks after it has cooled. Hope this helps.
Reply
Alexa
Perfect recipe! I swapped the 1 C walnut for 1/2 C walnut, 1/2 C pecan, 1/2 C almonds, used only 1/4 C syrup, and added 2 TBSP chia seed. Nice and crunchy without the sweet, oily taste and feel from store bought granola! Only negative was it didn’t chunk up- but I played with the recipe so much that I am positive it was my fault lol. Regardless will FOR SURE make again.
Reply
Jamie
One of your recipes was a success yet again! 😉 I left out the walnuts and the steel cut oats but made the rest as is. Perfect! Thank you again! My kids love it!
Reply
Shane Martin
Jamie, thank you so much!
Reply
SFrench
This I granola is a perfect way to use up the pulp left over after making your almond milk recipe. I am addicted! I put it on pancakes and eat it as cereal. So easy and so delicious.
Reply
Shane Martin
Excellent!
Reply
Emily
So great! I make this about every other week now. Becasue of my busy work schedule, I often bring this to work with milk already on it so I actually use mostly nuts, a mix of chopped almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, cashews, etc, and add other things when I have it, unsweetened coconut flakes, oatmeal, chia/hemp seeds, etc. and it holds til mid-morning when I have a chance to eat really well without getting soggy! Love the applesauce, vanilla, maple syrup mix, I usually do a little less of the maple syrup, per our taste. I’m using your Pumpkin Spice mix along with a little more cinnamon today. It’s a winner every time for me and Hubby!
Reply
Shane Martin
Sounds delicious, Emily! Thanks for sharing.
Reply
Elaine
Delicious and easy. Made it twice. I accidentally used 2 TBS of ground cinnamon instead of the 2 tsp called for in the recipe and like it even more with the extra cinnamon. Also subbed 1/2 cup of buckwheat for the steel cut oats. Worked fine to add some crunch.
Reply
Tami
Absolutely delicious…Instead of maple syrup I used the same exact amount of date syrup…The smell of baking granola reminded of something homey and peaceful 🙂 and the taste!!! Definitely turned my back to store-bought kinds! 🙂
10/10
Reply
Shane Martin
Tami, that is so awesome! You know, when I create recipes I usually do it hoping to create a “feeling” and the homey and peaceful is exactly what I love:) thanks for sharing.
Reply
Trish
Hi Shane, This granola is definitely a keeper! I replaced the walnuts with slivered almonds and added golden raisins just because I like almonds better than walnuts and love raisins in granola. I have made other oil free granolas but this one is so crunchy with just the right amount of sweetness. My whole family loves it!
Thanks for your delicious recipes!
Reply
Shane Martin
Trish, that is awesome! Thanks so much for reaching out.
Reply
Brandon Wanthal
Hello! I made couple substitutions, and happy to report your base recipe worked perfect! I dropped the liquid sugar to 1/4 cup (used molasses) and didn’t have applesauce on hand, so I simply puree’d two raw apples (with the molasses) in the blender. Voila!
Just wanted to share an alternative for all the unprepared applesauce’rs out there 🙂
Reply
Shane Martin
Thanks, Brandon! Great insight and way to make it work. Thanks for sharing.
Reply
SFrench
I make this all the time and was in the middle of putting it together when I realized I had no applesauce. I searched the comments until I found this suggestion to put apples in the blender. Not sure why that didn’t occur to me, but so glad it did to someone else! Granola is now in the oven!
Reply
Janie
Oops! Meant to give it a 5 star rating….don’t know what happened….
Reply
Jenn
Just adding to the chorus of praise. My family has been trying lots of different oil-free granola recipes lately, and this was my kids’ favorite. So simple and delicious. Thanks for a great recipe!
Reply
Shane Martin
Wow! Thank you so much.
Reply
Nancy Meck
Sorry can’t comment yet, but anxious to make.
I’m allergic to apples . Would a peach purée be as shelf stable or effective?
This doesn’t seem like a time for sweet potato or banana.
Any others suggestions for oil replacement. ??In vinegarette. I use broth .
.thankyou for sharing for recipes
Reply
Nancy Meck
Sorry can’t comment yet, but anxious to make.
I’m allergic to apples . Would a peach purée be as shelf stable or effective?
This doesn’t seem like a time for sweet potato or banana.
Any others suggestions for oil replacement. ??In vinegarette. I use broth .
.thankyou for sharing for recipes
Reply
Lindsey
I made this yesterday. I used pecans because I prefer them to walnuts. I also had some dried blueberries so I added them after the granola had cooled. I ate it this morning with plain unsweetened almond milk along with my smoothie and it was perfect. It is now two hours later and I am still full. Perfect!!!
Reply
Shane Martin
Lindsey, that is so awesome! Thank you so much for sharing.
Reply
Hallie
Just finished making this granola recipe. I added pumpkin seeds. Excited to try it with yogurt!
Reply
Shane Martin
Sounds awesome!
Reply
Tia
I really wish you’d limit the pop-up adds. It makes it super annoying to read your articles. This is the only thing keeping me from tagging my friends to your site.
Thank you. Tia.
Reply
Shane Martin
Hi, Tia! I’m glad you enjoy the recipes. I do understand how annoying ads can be, unfortunately, they are how I feed my family for the moment. But, I don’t want you to “not” refer my site:) So…your browser can block ads. All you would have to do is enable it and it will prevent the ads from being seen. Thanks for reaching out and I will continue to work with my ad company to see if I can create a better reader experience. It helps to hear from people who are following the site. Blessings to you.
~Shane
Reply
Brian
Can I use honey instead of maple syrup for this recipe?
Reply
Patricia Kurschinski
Love, love this recipe! I’ve made it 3 X. The only thing I do different is add sliced almonds instead to the walnuts. YUM
Reply
Shane Martin
That sounds great, Patricia! Make it work for you.
Reply
Marsha Mc
I put off making this because how can granola be good without oil? well, dang…IT CAN! This is fabulous and dare I say even better than the oil-laden one I used to make. I will need to be making double batches; I love cereal for breakfast, and seeing as how this is much more economical that the $3-$4-$5 a box of halfway healthy cereal costs, this will be my breakfast cereal from now on.
Thanks for another winner, Shane!
Reply
Shane Martin
Marsha, that is so great! Thanks so much for reaching out. Blessings.
Reply
Marsha Mc
update: yep…must make at least two batches. hubby just stood here and ate about half off the pan while it was cooling. delicious!!
Reply
Shane Martin
Haha, that’s awesome, Marsha! Do you what you gotta do:) Blessings.
Reply
Kimberly Caldwell
Hello again Shane! This time I’m back to review your “Healthy Oil-Free Granola.” Absolutely “Shane and Simple brilliance!!!!! After the granola cooled, I divided into snack-sized Ziploc bags for work. I decided to get creative and sprinkled on top of a green salad filled with chopped mushrooms/red cabbage/cucumbers/walnuts, shredded carrots and sun-dried tomatoes over a bed of a kale/romaine/spinach mix. The granola took my salad up a notch by contributing a little sweetness and additional fiber. Delicious! Another versatile recipe. Next time, I’ll add some coconut flakes, raisins and almonds. You rock Shane and these recipes have been quite advantageous for busy schedules like mine.
Reply
Shane Martin
Thank you so much, Kimberly! I’m so glad you enjoy them and I love your reviews:) Blessings.
Reply
Kendra
I had my gallbladder out so I have to monitor my fat intake. I went looking for oil free granola and found your recipe! It is soooo good! Can’t wait to try more batches with some different variations such as dried fruits, chai protein powder in plan of the flax, etc. Thank you!
Reply
Susan
How soon should you eat this granola so that it doesn’t go bad?
Reply
Shane Martin
It can be stored in an airtight container at room temp. up to a month.
Reply
Susan
Thank you! Can’t wait to try it.
Reply
Shane Martin
👊 🌱
Reply
Barbie
How can you possibly keep it for a month????
Reply
Danielle
My new favorite granola recipe! Simple and healthy!
Reply
Shane Martin
Thank you, Danielle! Blessings and Happy Thanksgiving!
Reply
Donna
We love homemade , healthy granola and this one is a keeper. My grandkids love it. Has a fruity taste. Delicious!
Reply
Shane Martin
Thank you so much, Donna. So glad you enjoyed it. Blessings.
Reply
Mary Bradford
I have made a lot of different granola recipes but when I made this one just now my kids voted this one the best! They think it tastes like “store bought” haha. Much better I think, and ingredients that are good for us. I did leave out the walnuts but always throw a little on top of my serving. I will have to make some for my parents, they love granola! Thank you!
Reply
Marlynn
I had this this past weekend at my sister’s house. It was delicious. I’m planning on making it asap. Definitely helped with that desire for something between lunch and dinner. Thanks so much for these awesome recipes.
Reply
Shane Martin
Thanks so much, Marlynn. I understand the “in between” cravings:) You are more than welcome! Blessings.
Reply
Shawna
Sooooo good!!
Reply
Shane Martin
Thank you!
Reply
Julie
Added pumpkin spice and the house smelled amazing. Also did not want to use up my maple syrup so used 8 pre-soaked dates blended with soy milk instead. Love your recipes!
Reply
Shane Martin
Julie, that sounds amazing! I love the date replacement. Thanks for reaching out and the rating too! Blessings.
Reply
Roseann
I just made this. I cannot wait for breakfast tomorrow .
Reply
Shane Martin
Awesome! I hope you enjoy it!!!
Reply
Lauren
All my adult life I have been on the hunt for a granola that had the great crunch of boxed granola (that are excessively sweet and loaded with junk) but with the healthier content of homemade granola (which quite often desolves into a mushy, wet sawdust texture when liquids are added). This is that perfect balance. My family now eats this 5 to 6 days a week for breakfast and snacks.
Reply
Shane Martin
Lauren, that is so great and thank you for the kind words. Same here…we devour this stuff:) Grace and peace to you.
Reply
Wendy
Does this need to be refrigerated?
Reply
Shane Martin
No, just store in a jar or ZipLoc bag and leave in your pantry. Good to go!
Reply
Carolyn
Nice and crunchy and not too sweet — a great addition to my morning yogurt!
Reply
Shane Martin
Carolyn, thats awesome! So glad you enjoyed it. Thanks for the rating! Blessings.
Reply
Shane Martin
Mmm Hmmm!
Reply