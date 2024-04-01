Healthy Oil-Free Granola Recipe (Vegan) - Shane & Simple (2024)

Published: Jul 11, 2019 · Modified: Jan 20, 2024 by Shane Martin · This post may contain affiliate links.

The best Healthy Oil-Free Granola recipe! It’s simple to make, sweetened withmaple syrup, crunchy, and delicious. Serve in a bowl with your favorite plant-based milk for breakfast or eat by the handful as a delicious snack.

The majority of store-bought granolas are just big bags of crappy crumbs soaked in oil. I highly doubt any of that stuff actually comes from the “valley of nature.”

BUT, this Healthy Oil-Free Granola is the real deal. It’s delicious, healthy, and whole. No secret synthetic ingredients in this recipe. Au naturel, baby – as granola should be.

Granola is something you should always have on hand because it has a pretty good shelf life – at least a month. It’s also a great snack for the kids. You can put it in a bowl with some fruit and milk for a fast and filling breakfast. And, it’s super satisfying when that afternoon hunger pain rears its ugly head.

All you need to make this sweet and crunchy snack are 7 simple ingredients and less than 1 hour. I’d be willing to bet you already have most, if not all, the ingredients sitting in your pantry right now.

Why don’t you head on into the kitchen and see? Then, come on back and let’s make some Healthy Oil-Free Granola!

Healthy Granola Ingredients

Old-fashioned Rolled Oats : Just plain ole simple oats. Oats are a great source of protein and fiber.

: Just plain ole simple oats. Oats are a great source of protein and fiber. Steel-Cut Oats : Steel-cut oats add a bit of a crunch. (totally optional)

: Steel-cut oats add a bit of a crunch. (totally optional) Chopped Walnuts: I love walnuts! They help fight inflammation, are good for your heart, and a great source of Omega-3s.

I love walnuts! They help fight inflammation, are good for your heart, and a great source of Omega-3s. Ground flax: I add the flax for the Omega-3s and fiber. But, it’s completely optional.

I add the flax for the Omega-3s and fiber. But, it’s completely optional. Unsweetened Applesauce: Great oil replacement and doesn’t affect the flavor.

Great oil replacement and doesn’t affect the flavor. Maple Syrup : Perfect for sweetening the granola.

: Perfect for sweetening the granola. Cinnamon: Because I like cinnamon. But, great creative and add whatever you like for flavor.

How To Make Healthy Oil-Free Granola

Now, let’s make it! You won’t believe how easy this is going to be.

Throw all the dry ingredients into a large mixing bowl and mix everything together. Pour the wet ingredients evenly over the oat mixture then stir and toss until everything is covered and well combined. Bake the granola for 30-40 minutes at 350˚F until it starts to turn golden. But, be careful and don’t let it burn. The cooking time will vary depending on the appliance. Remove the healthy oil-free granola from the oven and let it cool 15-20 minutes or until room temperature. It will get crunchier as it sits. Store in an airtight container until you’re ready to enjoy.

You’re going to love this Healthy Oil-Free Granola recipe! It’s…

Crunchy

Incredibly easy to make

Healthy

Oil-free

Perfect for breakfast

Lightly sweetened

A great afternoon snack

Delicious!

