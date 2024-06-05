19 Vegan Soul Food Recipes for Down-Home Comfort (2024)

It's that time of year again when the virtual aisles of Amazon are bursting with unbelievable deals and discounts. Yes, you guessed it right – Amazon is currently hosting their Big Spring Sale!

We've searched high and low to find the top fashion deals you won't want to miss. From more high-end, designer steals to basic wardrobe essentials, we've got you covered with the inside scoop to help you score some fantastic Amazon deals.

With spring and summer break just around the corner, this is the perfect time to revamp your wardrobe (without breaking the bank). Here are the best picks in shoes, accessories, and clothing!

Shoes Dream Pairs Open-Toe Low Chunky Sandals $28.79, was $35.99 The simple double-banded look on these springy sandals provides style and practicality, snugly holding your feet in. The low block heel means you won't be fussing about foot or toe pain like you would with high heels. They're so much easier to put on and walk in with a lightly-padded insole.

Frye Melissa Button Tall Boot $219.98, was $$298 Knee-high boots are all the rage this season and these Frye boots are the perfect addition to any spring wardrobe. Sport 'em with a mini dress or even some causal denim shorts, and you'll be rocking the chic cowgirl look in no time. This pull-on boot design is crafted from 100% Italian leather that ensures top-notch quality with every step!

Arromic Denim Slingback Flats $39.98, was $59.99 Denim shoes are another huge shoe trend as springtime approaches. Embrace the jean look with these playful slingback flats that feature a contrasting strap detail! The pointed toe is super chic, and the fact that you can snag this pair for 33% off with Amazon's Big Spring Sale is quite fab.

Asgard Chelsea Ankle Rain Boots $33.99, was $47.99 Sing, dance, and splash around in the rain with these waterproof boots! They land around the ankle to keep your feet nicely secured and dry. Since April showers bring May flowers, you'll need a sturdy shoe to get you through the wetter months this spring – these cozy ones stand up to the job!

Ankis Gold Flat Sandals $34.99, was $39.99 We rarely see such good deals on shoes as cute as this, but the Amazon Big Spring Sale has brought our sandal dreams to life with these flats! The slide-on silhouettemakes perfect sense for lazy spring weekends and outdoor hangs! These sandals from Ankis also come in black, white, beige, and brown, so you can find the neutralcolor that speaks to you.

Hunter Women's Play Clog $55, was $85 Take $30 off these casual clogs from Hunter! Other than the fact that they're the cutest Barbie pink color, these rugged soles are designed to withstand all the wear and tear. They're the perfect shoe for springtime gardening, or just giving your 'fits a bit of quirky style!

Accessories The Drop Women's Preston Belt Bag $20.93, was $34.90 We've said it once and we'll say it again: animal print is a neutral. Give your spring outfit a little extra oomph with this adorable faux-croc belt bag. It'll be great for daytime outings to keep your stuff stylishly within reach!

Knotted Gold Hoop Earrings $10.39, was $12.99 These gold hoop earrings bring a unique element to your run-of-the-mill ear accessories with a sleek knotted design. They're a great option for any sort of spring look, from casual to more formal occasions. Save 20% on these hoops that *also* come in silver and black with the Big Spring Sale now!

Telena Small Sling Bag $16.79, was $23.99 When you're out and about, whether it be grocery shopping or park walking, a hands-free moment is always welcome. This baby blue sling bag is your ultimate companion for storing everything from your phone to your keys and even your fave lip balm. The shoulder strap is completely adjustable for easy wear.

Gold Silver Bow Drop Earrings $9.99, was $13.99 The bow trend may be past its prime, but I won't let it die! Anything cute and feminine that has a bow is instantly stylish. Take these lightweight gold earrings for example: they delicately dangle off your lobes for an understated look, adding a dash of playfulness, too. They'd be cute with everything from jeans to dresses!

Sojos Round Retro Sunglasses $12.99, was $24.99 Every warm-weather outfit needs a chic pair of shades to match! These tortoiseshell sunnies boast big, round lenses that not only shade out the sun, but also make you look like the coolest person on the block. You can also buy them in playful colors like purple and leopard print! See Also Here Are The Recipes We Loved Recently (And Would 100% Make Again)

Anweida Leather Crescent Bag $19.80, was $34.99 This trendy crescent bag is a whopping 43% off right now! It's crafted from sturdy leather that'll hold up to years of use. Its medium size makes this purse practical for nights out with the gals and stepping out to take care of errands. Either way, you'll feel super cute and confident carrying this number around!

Bostanten Hobo Handbag with Adjustable Strap $17.99, was $22.99 An affordable swap for those more luxe "It" girl bags, this woven purse is currently 22% off. With the adjustable strap, you're more likely to find the perfect length for toting it around! The olive green is a gorgeous color to snag for year-round wear, but you can also shop this style in black, brown, and khaki.

Clothes Darong Long Sleeve Boat Neck Off-Shoulder Top $25.99, was $28.89 This sultry off-the-shoulder top is the perfect going out top for spring and summer! When those nights turn a little bit chillier, you'll be wanting a long-sleeved style to keep you warm. The detailed ruching that runs along the sides of this stretchy top add some visually interesting texture to your 'fit.

The Drop Women's Dev Clean Denim Short $31.92, was $39.90 Well, if it isn't the most perfect denim short for summer! A medium wash will always look good, especially since it's easily matchable to other colors in your wardrobe, and the fact that this quality pair is now 20% off is too good to be true. These shorts from The Drop boast a stylish cuff at the bottom hem for a more tailored vibe. Not too tight or too loose, the waistline on this style hits a little higher for a classic high-waisted fit.

Prettygarden Women's Ruched Bodycon Dress $39.07, was $50.84 ​This 23% off dress style would make a wonderful spring wedding guest dress! The one-shoulder effect lends your look to sheer elegance, while the ruching throughout the material amps up your figure. This bright orange color certainly caught my eye for the warmer season, but this midi bodycon also comes in a wide variety of other colors.

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans $55.65, was $79.50 One of the greatest gifts that Levi's has ever given us is these ribcage-rise jeans. For the girlies who refuse to surrender to the low-rise pants trend, these are *the* high-waisted jeans to have. Though structured to accomodate the high waist, these pants are still pretty stretchy with a bit of elastane!

Trendy Queen V-Neck Backless Top $18.99, was $32.99 This viral top will steal your heart from the moment you put it on. The spandex material it's made of is meant to complement your figure in the most flattering way, also lending some femininity to your look with a flirty v-neck design and open back. Lightweight tops reign supreme in the spring and summer, which is exactly why you'll want this seamless style in your closet.

Lillusory 2-Piece Oversized Lounge Set $49.99, was $72.99 Who doesn't love a cozy matching set that you can snuggle up on the couch in? Plus, this one looks *just* like something you'd find at Free People. Gotta love a dupe! Just because this set feels like pajamas, doesn't mean you're not getting dressed for the day. Plus, you can wear the two pieces separately for endless outfit combos.

Mangopop Square Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit $19.98, was $24.98 This bodysuit legit feels like a second skin, melding to your figure while also shaping and snatching it with a material made from rayon and spandex. The square neckline on this piece makes it all the more trendy, too! You can easily sport this silky-smooth bodysuit with jeans, skirts, and shorts this spring. It comes in so many colors.

UEU Loose Wide Leg Yoga Pants $23.18, was $39.99 These buttery-soft yoga pants will soon become the only thing you wear, because they're extremely comfortable! The wide, high-waisted waistband fits more snug, while the pant legs are super flowy. The lounge pants feature a very breathable material that'll keep you cool even in the spring and summer heat. Snag 'em in 18 different colors!

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra $18.39, was $26.99 A sports bra that can also double as a crop top? Sign us up! This top is totally wire-free, but it includes a light layer of padding on the chest. If you don't jive with padded inserts (I def don't), you can easily take 'em out! The stretchy material is perfect for workouts and weekend outings alike. This style's also available in tons of other bright colors.

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length $19.99, was $30 Having a dependable pair of black leggings in your arsenal for lazy days is crucial, so if your current pair needs an upgrade, now's the time to hit refresh! These 7/8-length leggings with convenient side pockets are available for 33% off with the Amazon Big Spring Sale. The lightly-compressive fabric will stretch and move with you, plus it snatches in your tummy for a super confident fit. They're great for exercising and lounging around alike!

Looking for more awesome deals? Sign up for our shopping newsletter, and be sure to check out our Amazon storefront for more editor-approved products!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

Images via Amazon.

This post has been updated.