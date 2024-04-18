Here Are The Recipes We Loved Recently (And Would 100% Make Again) (2024)

Jesse Szewczyk / BuzzFeed

I first came across these cookies when they popped up on my Instagram explore feed and instantly became my new FOMO cookie. The picture was stunning with perfect flakes of salt and a crinkly texture — I knew I had to make them.

The recipe is actually quite interesting (and unlike the usual cookie-making method). You melt a ton of chocolate with some butter, then combine that with eggs, brown sugar, instant coffee, baking powder, and just the ~tiniest bit~ of flour. The batter comes out super soft, almost like cake batter, but firms up in the fridge. As they bake, you give the sheet pan a few taps to deflate them and create crinkles, and they come out super fudgy, soft, and chewy — like a meringue meets a brownie meets a cookie. I absolutely loved the texture and will definitely be making them again. — Jesse Szewczyk

Get the recipe here.