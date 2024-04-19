Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (2024)

Jill Mills

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

We gathered up Over 40 of the BEST Holiday Fudge Recipes to share with you today. Everything from festive peppermint, chocolate, eggnog, Reese’s, mint, Bailey’s, cookie dough and so much more!

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (2)

White Chocolate Christmas Fudge with M&M’s…

ThisWhite Chocolate Christmas Fudgeis a sweet melt-in-your-mouth treat loaded with vibrant green and red Holiday M&M’s.

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (3)

2-ingredient Peanut Butter Fudge

This2 Ingredient Peanut Butter Fudgeis by far the easiest way to make fudge ever and it is also absolutely delicious.

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (4)

Maple Walnut Fudge

ThisMaple Walnut Fudge will just melt in your mouth. This recipe is so easy to make and perfect for Holiday gifts.

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (5)

Reese’s Peanut Butter Fudge from The Slow Roasted Italian

Reese’s Peanut Butter Fudge is luscious and creamy, made with chunks of peanuts throughout the fudge to give it the perfect crunch. This Fudge is a simple recipe with just 4-ingredients! It comes together in just 10 minutes.

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (6)

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Fudge

Take your fudge cravings to a new level withChocolate Chip Cookie Dough Fudge. When you combine the creaminess of traditional fudge with the flavors of cookie dough, how can anything ever top that? This is an easy fudge recipe that is going to become a family favorite in no time.

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (7)

German Chocolate Fudge…

ThisGerman Chocolate FudgeRecipe is a perfect combination of a rich chocolate base and the classic coconut pecan topping. I love this option for an easy chocolate fudge recipe, and it is always a hit with crowds.

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (8)

4-Ingredient Andes Mint Chocolate Fudge

My favorite holiday treat is fudge and thisAndes Mint Chocolate Fudgerecipe is a delicious creation. Filled with creamy chocolate, bright mint, and bits of Andes candy, it’s a hit with everyone. Make this for Christmas parties, or year-round as a favorite treat.

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (9)

5-Ingredient Rocky Road Fudge

ThisEasy Rocky Road Fudgeis made in just minutes and is loaded with chocolate, marshmallows and chopped nuts. Once you make this delicious microwave fudge, you’ll never use another recipe or method again. This one is a keeper!

See Also
Easy Traditional Shortbread Recipe (Scottish Recipe)Traditional Irish Soda Bread RecipeThe Best Sugar Cookie Icing Recipe (No Corn Syrup) | WholefullyBest Pretzel Bun Recipe - German Bakery Pretzel Roll Secrets

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (10)

Easy Grinch Fudge

Just a hand full of ingredients to make this fun Christmas fudge for kids!

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (11)

3-Ingredient Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Fudge

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Fudge is so delicious and the best part is that it takes three ingredients and no baking.

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (12)

Peppermint Fudge Recipe

ThisPeppermint Fudge Recipeis the epitome of holiday treats and so Easy to make! A delicious and festive fudge that is a great confection to make and share with friends and family this holiday season. We show you how to make this with white and dark chocolate.

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (13)

Eggnog Fudge

Eggnog Fudgeis a decadent Christmas treat that’s rich and creamy and so easy to make that you can whip it up in a flash.

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (14)

White Chocolate Cherry Fudge

Cherry Fudgeis full of delicious maraschino cherries and creamy white chocolate. Plus a secret ingredient to add a fluffy texture: marshmallow cream!

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (15)

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This fudge is a peanut butter lovers dream! So creamy and delicious.

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (16)

Red Velvet Fudge

Red Velvet Fudge is a decadent chocolate dessert. If you make one treat this Valentine’s Day, let it be this!

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (17)

Candy Cane Oreo Fudge

Candy Cane Oreo Fudgeis exactly what you need to make if you’re in a hurry and need something that’s delicious and festive.

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (18)

Gingerbread Fudge

Gingerbread fudgeis one of the most delicious sweet treats you’ll make this holiday season.

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (19)

Peppermint Bark Fudge

This peppermint fudge recipe is layered with dark chocolate and white chocolate and topped with the crunch of candy canes.

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (20)

3 Minute Fudge from Chocolate Chocolate and More

3 Minute Fudge with just 3 ingredients.

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (21)

White Chocolate Peppermint Fudge from Love Bakes Good Cakes

This White Chocolate Peppermint Fudge is a decadent, but easy, fudge recipe perfect for the Winter season. It also makes a great gift idea!

See Also
Italian Sourdough Starter - Lievito Madre Recipe

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (22)

Chocolate Mint Fudge from Grab Your Spork

This easy recipe combines two dark chocolate layers encasing a white chocolate later flavored with peppermint.

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (23)

Christmas Sugar Cookie Fudge

This Christmas Sugar Cookie Fudge recipe is a great blend of fudge and candy. This recipe may just become a favorite in your household.

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (24)

Turtle Fudge from Chef in Training

This Turtle fudge is packed with chocolate, caramel and pecans! It is smooth and creamy, ooey gooey with just the right amount of crunch from the nuts!

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (25)

Cookie Cutter Fudge from Betty Crocker

Here’s a sweet gift for someone with everything. Place cookie cutters and fudge into cellophane gift bags, and tie with ribbons.

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (26)

S’mores Fudge from Wine and Glue

S’mores Fudge with a graham cracker crust and delicious marshmallow fudge topping sandwiching delicious chocolate fudge! If fudge is your thing, this is an easy fudge recipethat everyone will love.

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (27)

Cherry co*ke Fudge from Mom on Timeout

A decadent cherry fudge topped with a Coca-Cola chocolate frosting! This irresistible fudge is sure to be a hit this holiday season!

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (28)

Oreo Cookies and Cream Fudge

Creamy, crunchy,Oreo Fudge, has become one of our favorite Holiday treats. White chocolate melted down creates the perfect base to this easy Fudge recipe.

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (29)

Mom’s Fudge from The Food Charatan

This no-fuss marshmallow fluff fudge recipe is for chocolate purists! It is smooth, creamy, and decadent, and you can’t have just one piece!

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (30)

Vanilla Bean Fudge from Something Swanky

This fudge is so smooth and creamy and delicious, you won’t believe how quick and easy it is to make!

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (31)

Bailey’s Fudge from Wine and Glue

This Bailey’s Fudge is easy to make, tastes absolutely delicious, and is the perfect amount of rich amazingness!

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (32)

Hot Chocolate Fudge from Wonky Wonderful

ThisHot Chocolate Fudge Recipebrings two of your favorite winter desserts together. Hot cocoa and rich fudge topped with marshmallows! The perfect holiday party recipe.

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (33)

2-ingredient Chocolate Fudge…

This 2 ingreident Chocolate Ingredient Fudge is by far the easiest way to make fudge ever and it is also absolutely delicious.

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (34)

Christmas Cookie Fudge

Such a delicious and festive fudge to make for the Holidays and it’s SO EASY!

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (35)

Reese’s Fudge from Six Sisters’ Stuff

This No Bake Reese’s Fudge Bars Recipe is the perfect combination of my two favorite things- Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Fudge!

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (36)

White Chocolate Caramel Pecan Fudge from Barefoot in the Kitchen

Creamy White Chocolate Fudge filled with pecans and swirled with caramel might be the ultimate treat for a holiday tray.

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (37)

Buckeye Fudge from Spicy Southern Kitchen

Buckeye Fudge has a creamy peanut butter fudge layer covered with a thick layer of chocolate.

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (38)

White Chocolate Cranberry Pistachio Fudge...

Mildly sweet, beautifully festive, and bursting with the fresh flavor of citrus. Simple Orange Cranberry Pistachio Fudge is a wonderful addition to your Holiday table.

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (39)

Coca-cola Fudge from Crayons and Cravings

This rich and chocolatey Coca-Cola® Fudge with Walnuts is made using real Coca-Cola®, so you just know it is incredible!

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (40)

Other Great Christmas Round Ups

  • Over 60 of the BEST Christmas Treats
  • BEST Christmas Cookie Recipes
  • Over 60 of the BEST Christmas Decorating ideas

How useful was this post?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating: 5 from 2 votes

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (2024)
Top Articles
Easy Frittata Recipe
10 Traditional Swedish Breakfast Recipes
Qual é o código de vestimenta para funcionários do Banco dos EUA?
Os caixas de banco são em sua maioria mulheres?
Latest Posts
Biko Tapol Recipe - Russian Filipino Kitchen
28 Holiday Breakfast Recipes
Article information

Author: Maia Crooks Jr

Last Updated:

Views: 5710

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (43 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Maia Crooks Jr

Birthday: 1997-09-21

Address: 93119 Joseph Street, Peggyfurt, NC 11582

Phone: +2983088926881

Job: Principal Design Liaison

Hobby: Web surfing, Skiing, role-playing games, Sketching, Polo, Sewing, Genealogy

Introduction: My name is Maia Crooks Jr, I am a homely, joyous, shiny, successful, hilarious, thoughtful, joyous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.