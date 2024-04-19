Holiday Fudge Recipes - Over 40 of the Highest Rated Fudge - Perfect for Christmas Gifts. (2024)

By: Jill Mills Posted: Dec 4, 2017 Updated: Mar 29, 2023

We gathered up Over 40 of the BEST Holiday Fudge Recipes to share with you today. Everything from festive peppermint, chocolate, eggnog, Reese’s, mint, Bailey’s, cookie dough and so much more!

White Chocolate Christmas Fudge with M&M’s…

ThisWhite Chocolate Christmas Fudgeis a sweet melt-in-your-mouth treat loaded with vibrant green and red Holiday M&M’s.

2-ingredient Peanut Butter Fudge …

This2 Ingredient Peanut Butter Fudgeis by far the easiest way to make fudge ever and it is also absolutely delicious.

Maple Walnut Fudge …

ThisMaple Walnut Fudge will just melt in your mouth. This recipe is so easy to make and perfect for Holiday gifts.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Fudge from The Slow Roasted Italian…

Reese’s Peanut Butter Fudge is luscious and creamy, made with chunks of peanuts throughout the fudge to give it the perfect crunch. This Fudge is a simple recipe with just 4-ingredients! It comes together in just 10 minutes.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Fudge …

Take your fudge cravings to a new level withChocolate Chip Cookie Dough Fudge. When you combine the creaminess of traditional fudge with the flavors of cookie dough, how can anything ever top that? This is an easy fudge recipe that is going to become a family favorite in no time.

German Chocolate Fudge…

ThisGerman Chocolate FudgeRecipe is a perfect combination of a rich chocolate base and the classic coconut pecan topping. I love this option for an easy chocolate fudge recipe, and it is always a hit with crowds.

4-Ingredient Andes Mint Chocolate Fudge …

My favorite holiday treat is fudge and thisAndes Mint Chocolate Fudgerecipe is a delicious creation. Filled with creamy chocolate, bright mint, and bits of Andes candy, it’s a hit with everyone. Make this for Christmas parties, or year-round as a favorite treat.

5-Ingredient Rocky Road Fudge …

ThisEasy Rocky Road Fudgeis made in just minutes and is loaded with chocolate, marshmallows and chopped nuts. Once you make this delicious microwave fudge, you’ll never use another recipe or method again. This one is a keeper!

Easy Grinch Fudge …

Just a hand full of ingredients to make this fun Christmas fudge for kids!

3-Ingredient Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Fudge …

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Fudge is so delicious and the best part is that it takes three ingredients and no baking.

Peppermint Fudge Recipe …

ThisPeppermint Fudge Recipeis the epitome of holiday treats and so Easy to make! A delicious and festive fudge that is a great confection to make and share with friends and family this holiday season. We show you how to make this with white and dark chocolate.

Eggnog Fudge …

Eggnog Fudgeis a decadent Christmas treat that’s rich and creamy and so easy to make that you can whip it up in a flash.

White Chocolate Cherry Fudge …

Cherry Fudgeis full of delicious maraschino cherries and creamy white chocolate. Plus a secret ingredient to add a fluffy texture: marshmallow cream!

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge …

This fudge is a peanut butter lovers dream! So creamy and delicious.

Red Velvet Fudge …

Red Velvet Fudge is a decadent chocolate dessert. If you make one treat this Valentine’s Day, let it be this!

Candy Cane Oreo Fudge …

Candy Cane Oreo Fudgeis exactly what you need to make if you’re in a hurry and need something that’s delicious and festive.

Gingerbread Fudge …

Gingerbread fudgeis one of the most delicious sweet treats you’ll make this holiday season.

Peppermint Bark Fudge …

This peppermint fudge recipe is layered with dark chocolate and white chocolate and topped with the crunch of candy canes.

3 Minute Fudge from Chocolate Chocolate and More…

3 Minute Fudge with just 3 ingredients.

White Chocolate Peppermint Fudge from Love Bakes Good Cakes…

This White Chocolate Peppermint Fudge is a decadent, but easy, fudge recipe perfect for the Winter season. It also makes a great gift idea!

Chocolate Mint Fudge from Grab Your Spork…

This easy recipe combines two dark chocolate layers encasing a white chocolate later flavored with peppermint.

Christmas Sugar Cookie Fudge …

This Christmas Sugar Cookie Fudge recipe is a great blend of fudge and candy. This recipe may just become a favorite in your household.

Turtle Fudge from Chef in Training…

This Turtle fudge is packed with chocolate, caramel and pecans! It is smooth and creamy, ooey gooey with just the right amount of crunch from the nuts!

Cookie Cutter Fudge from Betty Crocker…

Here’s a sweet gift for someone with everything. Place cookie cutters and fudge into cellophane gift bags, and tie with ribbons.

S’mores Fudge from Wine and Glue…

S’mores Fudge with a graham cracker crust and delicious marshmallow fudge topping sandwiching delicious chocolate fudge! If fudge is your thing, this is an easy fudge recipethat everyone will love.

Cherry co*ke Fudge from Mom on Timeout…

A decadent cherry fudge topped with a Coca-Cola chocolate frosting! This irresistible fudge is sure to be a hit this holiday season!

Oreo Cookies and Cream Fudge …

Creamy, crunchy,Oreo Fudge, has become one of our favorite Holiday treats. White chocolate melted down creates the perfect base to this easy Fudge recipe.

Mom’s Fudge from The Food Charatan…

This no-fuss marshmallow fluff fudge recipe is for chocolate purists! It is smooth, creamy, and decadent, and you can’t have just one piece!

Vanilla Bean Fudge from Something Swanky…

This fudge is so smooth and creamy and delicious, you won’t believe how quick and easy it is to make!

Bailey’s Fudge from Wine and Glue…

This Bailey’s Fudge is easy to make, tastes absolutely delicious, and is the perfect amount of rich amazingness!

Hot Chocolate Fudge from Wonky Wonderful…

ThisHot Chocolate Fudge Recipebrings two of your favorite winter desserts together. Hot cocoa and rich fudge topped with marshmallows! The perfect holiday party recipe.

2-ingredient Chocolate Fudge…

This 2 ingreident Chocolate Ingredient Fudge is by far the easiest way to make fudge ever and it is also absolutely delicious.

Christmas Cookie Fudge …

Such a delicious and festive fudge to make for the Holidays and it’s SO EASY!

Reese’s Fudge from Six Sisters’ Stuff…

This No Bake Reese’s Fudge Bars Recipe is the perfect combination of my two favorite things- Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Fudge!

White Chocolate Caramel Pecan Fudge from Barefoot in the Kitchen…

Creamy White Chocolate Fudge filled with pecans and swirled with caramel might be the ultimate treat for a holiday tray.

Buckeye Fudge from Spicy Southern Kitchen…

Buckeye Fudge has a creamy peanut butter fudge layer covered with a thick layer of chocolate.

White Chocolate Cranberry Pistachio Fudge. ..

Mildly sweet, beautifully festive, and bursting with the fresh flavor of citrus. Simple Orange Cranberry Pistachio Fudge is a wonderful addition to your Holiday table.

Coca-cola Fudge from Crayons and Cravings…

This rich and chocolatey Coca-Cola® Fudge with Walnuts is made using real Coca-Cola®, so you just know it is incredible!

