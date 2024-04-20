Home cooks are going crazy for grandma's Weetbix slice recipe (2024)

An Australian woman has revealed her tips and tricks to making her grandmother's Weetbix slice, and home cooks are going crazy for it.

It is Aussie cooking with a side of nostalgia, according to home cook Libby Hakim, who recreates dishes from handwritten recipe books once owned by her mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

The 60-year-old Weetbix slice recipe does come with a surprisingly modern twist - it can also be cooked in an airfryer which makes it the perfect holiday snack for families with a caravan.

It requires Weetbix, brown sugar, flour, coconut, cocoa and butter for the base and icing sugar, cocoa, butter and boiling water for the icing.

Ms Hakim said she used to love taking the slice to school and tends to imagine it 'in 70s Tupperware'.

She posted the recipe on an airfryer Facebook page and it was a huge hit.

'This was one of my favourite childhood slices,' one woman said.

'Oh, yum, I would be keen to try that,' said another.

Others shared tips on how they change up the recipe, including adding sultanas.

'I have never tried one that doesn't need cooking before, I am intrigued,' another said.

'It is very nice, I always had it when I was a little one,' another woman said.

Ms Hakim said she used to tell her mum she would like to cook this slice with her, giving it an extra special place in her heart.