New Orleans-Style Beignets Recipe - The Best Beignet Recipe (2024)

by Ashley Manila 264 Comments

Now you can have New Orleans-Style Beignets without leaving the comfort of your home! If you’ve never enjoyed these soft and pillowy fried doughnuts before, you’re in for a treat. Because this is the best beignet recipe!

New Orleans-Style Beignets Recipe - The Best Beignet Recipe (1)

Beignets Recipe

We’re heading to New Orleans for vacation today! And I’m SO ready for it. But before we head to the airport, I’m popping in so I can share these beignets with you. And while I can’t say they’re exactly as good as the ones they serve at Café du Monde (aka the best beignets in New Orleans), I can say they’re pretty darn close. So yeah, I guess you could say this is my copycat Cafe du Monde recipe!

They fry up crispy, chewy, and golden brown! Dust with powdered sugar and serve warm!

New Orleans-Style Beignets Recipe - The Best Beignet Recipe (2)What is a Beignet?

To put it simply, beignets are square shaped pieces of dough that are deep fried and generously sprinkled with confectioners sugar. They’re best served hot and are best paired with a cup of coffee, or café au lait!

[adthrive-in-post-video-player video-id=”gqVBe5G1″ upload-date=”2020-01-08T23:30:48.000Z” name=”New Orleans-Style Beignets” description=”Learn how to make New Orleans-Style Beignets! AKA Fried Dough covered in powdered sugar! An easy recipe anyone can make! ” player-type=”default” override-embed=”default”]

New Orleans-Style Beignets Recipe - The Best Beignet Recipe (3)

Tips and Tricks:

  • First things first: you need a deep fry (aka candy thermometer) for this recipe. Because if your hot oil temperature is off, your fried dough will be too. This is the candy thermometer I use, and I love it. It’s less than 10 bucks and I’ve probably used it over a hundred times!
  • To proof the yeast mixture, your water should be between 110 and 115 degrees (F). If the water is too hot, it will kill the yeast cells, and if it’s too cold, the yeast will remain dormant and the dough won’t rise.
  • Because beignets are best eaten hot, I highly suggest serving these as soon as possible! Once they’ve sat, they become soggy and unappealing.
  • This recipe requires bread flour. Bread flour is a high-gluten flour that has a tiny amount of barley flour and vitamin C added. The barley flour helps the yeast activate, and the vitamin C increases the elasticity of the gluten and its ability to retain gas as the dough rises.
  • The dough does need to be refrigerated for at least 2 hours. The good news? It can be made up to 24 hours in advance!
  • You should also know this recipe makes a TON of beignets, so I suggest having friends over to help you eat them all 😉
  • Finally, don’t skip the confectioner’s sugar! Without it, the beignets are quite plain. To make “dressing” the beignets an easy affair, place them in a paper bag – a few at a time – with a generous amount of sugar and shake for a few seconds. Be sure to have paper towels nearby too… as there’s sure to be a little mess!

Serve these warm, with extra powdered sugar and strong coffee. And enjoy!

If you try this recipe for New Orleans-Style Beignets, let me know what you think! Leave a comment below, and don’t forget to snap a pic and tag it #bakerbynature on instagram! Seeing your creations makes my day ♥

More Beignet Recipes:

  • Lemon Beignets with Fresh Berries
  • Chocolate Beignets

New Orleans-Style Beignets Recipe - The Best Beignet Recipe (5)

New Orleans-Style Beignets

Ashley Manila

Now you can have New Orleans-Style Beignets without leaving home!

4.96 from 89 votes

PRINT RECIPE PIN RECIPE

Prep Time 30 minutes mins

Cook Time 15 minutes mins

Inactive Time 2 hours hrs

Total Time 2 hours hrs 45 minutes mins

Ingredients

  • 1 and 1/2 cups warm water, between 110 and 115 degrees (F)
  • 2/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 and 1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast
  • 2 large eggs, at room temperature
  • 1 cup evaporated milk
  • 2 and 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 7 cups bread flour
  • 1 and 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 4 cups peanut oil, for deep frying
  • 2 cups confectioners’ sugar

Instructions

  • In a medium-size bowl, add the warm water, sugar, and yeast and whisk well to combine. Sit aside for about 10 minutes, or until the mixture has bubbled up and become foamy.

  • In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the eggs until smooth. Beat in the vanilla and evaporated milk. Beat in 3 and 1/2 cups of the flour until smooth. Turn the mixer to low speed and slowly pour in the yeast mixture (careful here - this mixture can splash up if added to quickly!); beat until smooth. Add in the butter and beat until incorporated. Finally, beat in the remaining 3 and 1/2 cups of flour and salt. Beat until dough is smooth and cohesive; about 2 minutes. Cover the bowl tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate the dough for at least 2 hours, or up to 24 hours.

  • Line a large rimmed baking sheet with three layers of paper towels, set aside.

  • In a large enameled cast-iron pan, heat4-inches of oil to 360 degrees (F). Remove the dough from the refrigerator. On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough out into a 1/4-inch thick rectangle. Cut the dough into 2 and 1/2-inch squares.

  • In batches, fry the dough until they puff up and are golden brown in color, about 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the beignets to the prepared baking sheet and repeat with remaining dough.

  • Dust with powdered sugar and serve at once!

Tried it and loved it?Snap a picture and share it with me on Instagram @Bakerbynature and by using the hashtag #BakerByNature

121K Shares

Other Posts You May Like

Breakfast

Spinach Quiche

Brunch

27 Galentine’s Day Brunch Recipes

Breakfast

Broccoli Cheddar Quiche

Breakfast

Bacon, Onion, and Mushroom Quiche

Breakfast

Sun-Dried Tomato Scones

Reader Interactions

Comments

    Leave a Reply

  1. New Orleans-Style Beignets Recipe - The Best Beignet Recipe (11)Myshka says

    See Also
    How to Make Granita - Authentic Sicilian Granita Recipe

    New Orleans-Style Beignets Recipe - The Best Beignet Recipe (12)
    I had never seen nor tasted a Beignet before but I stumbled on this recipe and had to try it. I left the dough in the fridge for 24 hours and it quadrupled in size. When cooking I used canola oil as I had no peanut oil. I had to eyeball the temperature as I had no thermometer.

    All in all, they came out great and tasted like billowy pillows of happiness. For some reason, my oil started foaming up and was preventing me from looking at the dough as it fried but other than that, it went swimmingly.

    Reply

  2. New Orleans-Style Beignets Recipe - The Best Beignet Recipe (13)Carrie says

    New Orleans-Style Beignets Recipe - The Best Beignet Recipe (14)
    These turned out great! So soft inside! I’ve made scones before, but this was my first beignet. Chilling the dough before rolling it out seemed to help a lot.

    Reply

  3. New Orleans-Style Beignets Recipe - The Best Beignet Recipe (15)Kevin S. says

    New Orleans-Style Beignets Recipe - The Best Beignet Recipe (16)
    Way better than Café du Monde!

    Reply

  4. New Orleans-Style Beignets Recipe - The Best Beignet Recipe (17)Vonnie J Kopp says

    Great easy recipes! I added a little dribble of honey after I dusted them with powdered sugar..so good. Next time I’m going to DD a little lavender to get he honey.

    Reply

  5. New Orleans-Style Beignets Recipe - The Best Beignet Recipe (18)Edwardo Glynn says

    New Orleans-Style Beignets Recipe - The Best Beignet Recipe (19)
    Your recipe runs circles around the pre-mix I’ve been making from Cafe du Monde for years. Thank you!!!

    Reply

  6. New Orleans-Style Beignets Recipe - The Best Beignet Recipe (20)M says

    New Orleans-Style Beignets Recipe - The Best Beignet Recipe (21)
    We just got back from New Orleans and these are authentic and delicious. They bring back great memories. 🙂

    Reply

  7. New Orleans-Style Beignets Recipe - The Best Beignet Recipe (22)sally laRhette says

    New Orleans-Style Beignets Recipe - The Best Beignet Recipe (23)
    Looks good!

    Reply

  8. New Orleans-Style Beignets Recipe - The Best Beignet Recipe (24)Sage says

    New Orleans-Style Beignets Recipe - The Best Beignet Recipe (25)
    They are better in my opinion and i ate beignets on weekly basis when i lived in in New Orleans. If you like a little morebtaste add a teaspoon of dried or the the peel of one fresh lemon or orange. I the south we love apple butter, so you can also try reducing the powder sugar to a vwry rhin layer and just dip them in apple butter, it tastes amazing.

    Reply

    • New Orleans-Style Beignets Recipe - The Best Beignet Recipe (26)Ashley Manila says

      Thank you so much for letting me know, Sage!

      Reply

    • New Orleans-Style Beignets Recipe - The Best Beignet Recipe (27)Brooke says

      New Orleans-Style Beignets Recipe - The Best Beignet Recipe (28)
      That sounds soooo damn good sis definitely going to try it

      Reply

    • New Orleans-Style Beignets Recipe - The Best Beignet Recipe (29)Debbe’ says

      Thistle sounds like a great idea! Can’t wait to make them ️

      Reply

  9. New Orleans-Style Beignets Recipe - The Best Beignet Recipe (30)do my coding assignment says

    New Orleans-Style Beignets Recipe - The Best Beignet Recipe (31)
    Ashley, your New Orleans-Style Beignet recipe looks absolutely divine! I’ve always been a fan of beignets, especially after visiting New Orleans a few years ago. The soft, pillowy texture combined with the sweet powdered sugar is a match made in heaven. I can’t wait to try out your recipe and bring a little bit of that NOLA magic into my kitchen. On a side note, I’m working on a research paper about the cultural significance of various desserts around the world. I’ve been thinking of using a specific website to help with the research and writing process. Have you ever used online platforms for research or content creation related to your baking? Any recommendations or thoughts?

    Reply

« Older Comments

New Orleans-Style Beignets Recipe - The Best Beignet Recipe (2024)
Top Articles
How to upgrade a graphics card in a laptop - Follow this guide
New Phone Buyback(1802-01)
Virtual Wall Org
National Weather Denver Co
Latest Posts
NordVPN for Apple TV in 2024 (Setup and Test Results)
Proven Guide: How to Fix Pink Lines on iPhone?
Article information

Author: Reed Wilderman

Last Updated:

Views: 6393

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (72 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Reed Wilderman

Birthday: 1992-06-14

Address: 998 Estell Village, Lake Oscarberg, SD 48713-6877

Phone: +21813267449721

Job: Technology Engineer

Hobby: Swimming, Do it yourself, Beekeeping, Lapidary, Cosplaying, Hiking, Graffiti

Introduction: My name is Reed Wilderman, I am a faithful, bright, lucky, adventurous, lively, rich, vast person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.