Homemade Apple Strudel Recipe (made with puff pastry) (2024)

Sweet glaze, flaky pastry, tangy apples – who wants a bite? This delicious and easy apple strudel is one of my favorite dessert recipes. While it’s fabulous for fall, you can serve it any time of the year. Once you make it for your family and guests, I’m sure they will agree.

The fall season is the perfect time for baking apple recipes. I’m so excited to be sharing my Aunt Maybe’s Apple Strudel. It’s one of my favorite fall foods!

A couple of years ago, my Aunt Maybe (her name is May, but we’ve always called her Maybe) brought this apple strudel to a Christmas get-together. Her husband, my Uncle Dan, and their children had always raved about how delicious it was.

It only took one bite to know how right they were. With such a marvelous combination of flavors, I’d say it’s crazy delicious. From saucepan to oven, this apple strudel is the essence of home baking. Warm, comforting, and irresistible!

Of course, this apple strudel is delicious in the fall, but this is a recipe you can fix any time of the year. As I said, we have it for Christmas, and it’s such a treat.

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

Easy to Make : With the use of frozen puff pastry, this recipe takes some of the hard work out of the process, making it perfect for bakers of all skill levels.

: With the use of frozen puff pastry, this recipe takes some of the hard work out of the process, making it perfect for bakers of all skill levels. Perfect for Entertaining : Its delicious taste and elegant appearance make it a surefire hit with guests, whether it’s a family dinner or a special gathering.

: Its delicious taste and elegant appearance make it a surefire hit with guests, whether it’s a family dinner or a special gathering. Seasonally Versatile : Though it might evoke the flavors of fall, this apple strudel can be enjoyed year-round, making it a timeless treat.

: Though it might evoke the flavors of fall, this apple strudel can be enjoyed year-round, making it a timeless treat. Customizable Flavor: With options to adjust spices, add nuts, or experiment with different apple varieties, this apple strudel recipe can be tailored to individual tastes and preferences.

Ingredients

There are only a handful of simple ingredients in this classic homemade apple strudel. Here’s what you need to have when you make them.

Strudel Ingredients

Apples – Use Granny Smith apples. They are tart and taste best when you bake them.

Use Granny Smith apples. They are tart and taste best when you bake them. Sugar – Granulated white sugar is ideal for the filling.

Granulated white sugar is ideal for the filling. Butter – Unsalted butter is always the best choice for baking.

Unsalted butter is always the best choice for baking. Cornstarch – This thickens the filling.

This thickens the filling. Spices – Use both cinnamon and nutmeg for a classic apple pie flavor. Plus, extra salt enhances the flavors and makes them more pronounced.

– Use both cinnamon and nutmeg for a classic apple pie flavor. Plus, extra salt enhances the flavors and makes them more pronounced. Puff Pastry – Just buy a package (two sheets) of pre-made puff pastry.

– Just buy a package (two sheets) of pre-made puff pastry. Egg – This is to add an egg wash on the outside.

Glaze

Butter – Unsalted butter tastes better in the glaze.

Unsalted butter tastes better in the glaze. Vanilla – Gives the glaze the classic vanilla flavor.

– Gives the glaze the classic vanilla flavor. Milk – Use your favorite type of milk. If you use sweetened non-dairy milk, use less sugar.

– Use your favorite type of milk. If you use sweetened non-dairy milk, use less sugar. Powdered Sugar – Also called confectioner’s sugar, this will give you the perfect consistency.

I also love how quick and easy it is to make. Let me walk you through the recipe.

How to Make Apple Strudel:

The hardest part of this recipe is peeling the apples. If you can do that, you’re golden. I’ll split this recipe up into easy sections for you. https://inspiredbycharm.com/category/holidays/christmas/

1. Thaw the Puff Pastry

This apple strudel recipe starts with puff pastry. You can make your own, but I think the frozen variety is equally as good. You might as well save yourself time and trouble.

Once thawed, I like to roll out the puff pastry dough to make it 15-20% larger. This allows you to fit in all of the apple filling.

2. Make the Filling

Speaking of the filling… Mix diced apples, sugar, butter, cornstarch, spices, and water in a medium saucepan. Cook this for about 7 minutes or until the mixture becomes a sauce and thickens.

3. Add Filling to the Puff Pastry

Once the apple filling is cooled, divide it evenly between the two puff pastry sheets. Then, spread the filling on the middle third of the puff pastry.

4. Add Decorative Pie Strips

To make the apple strudel a bit more decorative, use a knife to cut lines (about 16 or so) into each outer third of the puff pastry, forming strips. Then criss-cross the strips onto the filling. (You’ll need to add a bit of water to the end of each of the dough strips to seal them.)

It’s a simple method, but it creates a beautiful effect.

Once everything is assembled, brush the apple strudel with an egg wash and pop it into the oven for 35-40 minutes.

5. Make the Glaze

Let the strudel cool slightly. While it cools, prepare the glaze by whisking together butter, confectioner’s sugar, vanilla, salt, and milk. I recommend starting with about 2 cups of confectioners’ sugar and then adding more to create a glaze that is the desired consistency.

6. Add Glaze on Top

Drizzle the glaze on the warm apple strudel, then dig in!

I am not exaggerating. It is SO-O-O GOOD! And yet it’s simple to make, isn’t it? The frozen puff pastry dough makes it easy.

How to Customize

Customizing this apple strudel recipe is a fun and creative way to put your own spin on a classic dessert. Here are some suggestions to make it uniquely yours:

Choose Different Apples : While Granny Smith apples offer a tart and crisp flavor, feel free to experiment with other apple varieties like Fuji or Honeycrisp to adjust the sweetness and texture.

: While Granny Smith apples offer a tart and crisp flavor, feel free to experiment with other apple varieties like Fuji or Honeycrisp to adjust the sweetness and texture. Add Nuts : Stir in some chopped walnuts, pecans, or almonds for a crunchy texture that complements the soft apples and flaky pastry.

: Stir in some chopped walnuts, pecans, or almonds for a crunchy texture that complements the soft apples and flaky pastry. Include Dried Fruits : Raisins, dried cranberries, or apricots can add a different dimension of flavor and texture.

: Raisins, dried cranberries, or apricots can add a different dimension of flavor and texture. Experiment with Spices : While cinnamon is a classic choice, try adding nutmeg, cardamom, or ginger to create a unique flavor profile.

: While cinnamon is a classic choice, try adding nutmeg, cardamom, or ginger to create a unique flavor profile. Play with the Glaze : Customize the glaze by adding citrus zest, vanilla extract, or even a splash of liquor like rum or brandy for an adult twist.

: Customize the glaze by adding citrus zest, vanilla extract, or even a splash of liquor like rum or brandy for an adult twist. Vary the Pastry: Though puff pastry is traditional, you could experiment with phyllo dough or even make a homemade pastry if you’re feeling adventurous.

Ideas for Serving

Presentation is key when it comes to desserts, and here are some ideas to make serving your apple strudel an experience to remember:

A La Mode : Serve a warm slice of apple strudel with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a comforting and classic combination.

: Serve a warm slice of apple strudel with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a comforting and classic combination. With Whipped Cream : A dollop of freshly whipped cream adds a light and airy contrast to the rich flavors of the strudel.

: A dollop of adds a light and airy contrast to the rich flavors of the strudel. Sprinkle with Powdered Sugar : A dusting of powdered sugar right before serving adds a touch of elegance and sweetness.

: A dusting of powdered sugar right before serving adds a touch of elegance and sweetness. Garnish with Fresh Berries : Scatter some fresh raspberries, blueberries, or sliced strawberries on the plate for a pop of color and additional flavor.

: Scatter some fresh raspberries, blueberries, or sliced strawberries on the plate for a pop of color and additional flavor. Serve with Hot Beverages : Apple strudel pairs wonderfully with hot tea, coffee, or even hot apple cider , creating a cozy and complete dessert experience.

: Apple strudel pairs wonderfully with hot tea, coffee, or even , creating a cozy and complete dessert experience. Include a Cheese Plate : For a more sophisticated dessert course, serve the apple strudel alongside a selection of fine cheeses like brie or gouda.

: For a more sophisticated dessert course, serve the apple strudel alongside a selection of fine cheeses like brie or gouda. Offer Different Sauces: Provide guests with options like caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, or a berry compote to drizzle over their strudel for a personalized taste.

Whether you stick to the traditional recipe or explore these customizations and serving ideas, this apple strudel is sure to be a hit at any gathering or family meal!

Frequently Asked Questions

Before we get to the apple strudel recipe, here are some questions people often ask about it. If you don’t see your question in this list, please leave it in the comments.

What pastry is apple strudel made from?

Classic apple strudel is made from a puff pastry, like filo pastry. To save me time, I used a store-bought puff pastry. However, if you have time, feel free to make a puff pastry from scratch.

What is the difference between strudel and streusel?

There are a lot of differences between these two popular desserts. A strudel is a baked dessert with thin strips of puff pastry wrapped around the filling. A streusel has the filling inside of a pie crust and is topped with a crumb topping made from sugar, flour, and butter.

Can I use canned apple pie filling instead of fresh apples?

Yes, to save yourself time, it is just fine to use canned apple pie filling. You could even pre-make the filling and then save it in the refrigerator for up to three days. Then, all you have to do is add the filling to the pastry, wrap it, and bake it.

That being said, this pasty will taste best when you are able to make the filling from scratch, so I encourage you to give it a try.

Is strudel dough the same as pie dough?

No, the dough is not the same as regular pie dough. A traditional strudel is made with puff pastry.

I sincerely hope you enjoyed this homemade apple strudel recipe and will give it a try. I have a feeling you’re going to love it as much as we do.

If you make this fabulous apple strudel, I want to hear all about it.Please stop back leave a comment and a 5-star rating below.I know you’re going to love this recipe!

