Have you ever tried typing with a bandage at the tip of your right pointer finger? That's what I'm doing right now. So, if you see tuypo typos, please excuse me as I tru tru try to hit just one key at a time. Thjs This reminds me of an old Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff song, where Will Smith raps out "Sometimes I get n-n-nervous, and s-s-s-start to stutter and I f-f-f-fumble every w-word for word I utter!" Know that one? Except I'm stuttering throuigh through my typing.

Why do I have a bandage on my fingeer finger? Who knows... Really, I have no idea what happened. I was doing my make-up this mroning morning and then all of a sudden I noticed blood gushing out of my finger from a big cut. Weird. Now I have Angry Bird Star Wars gracinmg gracing my hand because we ran out of big girl Band-Aids.

At least I didn't cute cut my finger when slicing up this cookie dough. I'm sure you reallyu really want to think about flesh cuts and blood while talking about food, so I'll just leave it at that and try to convince you thjat that it is very worth the time to roll your cookie dough into logs and then refrigerate or freeze them so you can quiycklyu quickly slice and bake them when ready.

Sometimes I will freeze dough balls instead, bit but I prefer the way the sliced cookies bake up over the frozen dough balls. They are more uniform in texture, for sure. Also, this way you can see more of the chocolate chips on top of the cookie!

I'm giving you a recent favorite cookie dough recipe I developed specifically for slicing and baking. This recipe is also good for just baking the cookies right away instead of rolling into a log, but they do turn out better after refrigerating the doiugh dough.

You can also use this same method for your other cookie doughs...including sugar cookies! Give it a whjirl whirl!

It's a great way to gift cookie doiugh dough, too!

I never knew how mmnuch much I took advantage of my right pointer finjger finger...until now.

Recipe Card

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Slice ‘n Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies Sometimes it's just nice to have a log of homemade cookie dough readily available to quickly slice and bake! Did I mention these make perfect cookies for ice cream sandwiches? Prep Time25 minutes mins Cook Time10 minutes mins Total Time35 minutes mins Servings: 2 dough logs or 2 ½ dozen large cookies Author: Nikki Gladd Ingredients 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature

½ cup powdered sugar

¼ cup granulated sugar

¾ cup light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups rolled oats , ground in blender to a coarse powder

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips Instructions In a large mixing bowl, beat together the butter and sugars until light and fluffy (about 2 ½ minutes). Add the eggs one at a time, then the vanilla. Beat on medium speed for another full 1 minute.

In a separate medium bowl, whisk together the flour, ground oats, baking soda and salt. Gradually stir into the wet ingredients until just combined. Fold in the chocolate chips.

To bake immediately, drop tablespoons of dough onto line baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees F for 10 minutes or until the edges just start to brown.

To make a slice 'n bake log for baking later, cut out two pieces of parchment paper into 10- by 15-inch rectangles. Portion half of the cookie dough onto one of the parchment rectangles and shape into a 2- by 10-inch log. Roll up into the parchment paper, twist the ends to seal. Repeat with the remaining dough and parchment rectangle.

Store in the fridge for up to 1 week, or in the freezer for up to 1 month. If you would like to store them a little longer, I suggest using plastic wrap instead of the parchment paper. When ready to bake, slice ¾-inch rounds out of cookie dough log. Place on baking sheet, spaced two inches apart, and bake in a preheated 350 degree F oven for 10-12 minutes, or until edges begin to brown. Rotate the pan halfway through baking, to ensure even browning. Notes This recipe instructs to create two logs, which make larger cookies. For smaller cookies, divide the dough into three logs. Nutrition Serving: 2g Tried this recipe?Take a pic and tag @seededtable or #SeededAtTheTable to be featured!