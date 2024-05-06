Easy Cinnamon Roll Recipe (No-Knead) w/ Video | Bigger Bolder Baking (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please see my full disclosure for details.

Hi Bold Bakers!

Create a Profile! Already have an account?

I’m so excited to share with you my recipe for gooey, fluffy cinnamon rolls that will make your mouth water from when it’s baking in the oven to that very first delicious bite. Not only is this recipe easy to follow, but the homemade filling and glaze will take no time at all to prep and make.

The secret to this sweet breakfast dish is refrigerating the dough overnight so that it brings out all of the flavors. And the best part? No machines are necessary! Once you’ve enjoyed the big cinnamon rolls that you’ve made from scratch, get the rest of your cinnamon roll fill with my other recipes for a cinnamon roll cake, no-yeast cinnamon rolls, a no-yeast giant cinnamon roll, and crazy dough cinnamon rolls!

These truly are my Best-Ever.

What You’ll Need To Make Cinnamon Rolls

Measuring Cups and Spoons

Bowls and jug

Rolling pin

Hand mixer or whisk

Baking sheet and parchment

How to Make the Cinnamon Roll Filling Perfect For A Gooey Bite

What Cinnamon Roll is complete without the perfect filling to make for a creamy and puffy combination? Thankfully, creating your own filling will take you no time at all. Simply combine the butter, brown sugar and cinnamon in a bowl, stir it up, and then keep it handy for when you lather up your dough!

How To Make Cinnamon Rolls

Making cinnamon rolls by hand may take some time, but it will yield gorgeous results. By letting it sit in the fridge overnight, you’re guaranteed more flavor and it even grows too! With this recipe, you’re going to see fluffy, bubbly results. Eat your heart out, Pillsbury cinnamon rolls (and don’t forget to get the full recipe with measurements, on the page down below)::

Make the dough! Combine the flour, salt, and yeast in a very large bowl. In a jug, add milk, water, honey, and butter. Heat in the microwave until the butter has melted, and whisk the eggs in. Mix the wet and the dry. With a spoon, mix until there are no flour lumps and the dough is soft but not wet. Cover and let rise. Cover the bowl and let the dough rise for two hours at a cool room temperature. Refrigerate the dough for at least 8 hours. You can refrigerate up to three days if you’d like! Start the roll! On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough into a rectangle. Spread the filling . Make sure to leave space around the edges uncovered. Log time! Roll the dough into a log before slicing individual rolls. Place the rolls onto a parchment-lined pan. Cover the pan for 30 minutes to an hour so that the rolls can rise. Bake the rolls at 375 degrees. Rotating the tray, bake until the rolls are golden brown. Let cool for 20 minutes. Icing time! Spread the cream cheese glaze over the cinnamon rolls and enjoy!

How To Make Cinnamon Roll Frosting

As the crowning jewel of the cinnamon roll, icing can make or break it. For the icing for our homemade cinnamon rolls, we’re using a delicious cream cheese glaze. Trust me, this cream cheese icing is the perfect cinnamon roll frosting.

In a bowl, place cream cheese, butter, sugar, and vanilla and beat the cream using a whisk or a hand mixer. Then, you can add to the top of your cinnamon rolls.

Gemma’s Pro Chef Tips For Making Cinnamon Rolls

Don’t let the yeast mix with the salt when pouring in the bowl. Once you mix, it should be fine!

If you’re rolling your dough, and it springs back, don’t fret! Give it a little more time to rest and within three minutes, it should be good to continue rolling.

When adding the filling, feel free to toss in some raisins or toasted nuts to add that extra kick for flavor.

Try These Recipes!

Crazy Dough Cinnamon Rolls

No-Yeast Giant Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll Cake

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

1-Hour Cinnamon Rolls

And don’t forget to buy my Bigger Bolder Baking Cookbook!

Full (and printable) recipe below!

Try These Recipes! Homemade Corn Tortillas Recipe Easy Sourdough Popovers Recipe Homemade Dumpling Wrappers Wholesome Breakfast Pizza Recipe (No-Knead)