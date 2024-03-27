Classic Newfoundland Christmas Cookie Recipes. All time faves!! (2024)

A simple collection of some of the most popular Newfoundland Christmas cookie recipes from my childhood in Newfoundland.

Classic Newfoundland Christmas Cookies.

It’s never a wrong time to start planning treats for the Holiday freezer.

Being a recipe blog from Newfoundland, one of the ways people often discover this website is by searching for Newfoundland Christmas cookie recipes. There is still a very well maintained tradition of almost marathon Christmas baking that occurs in the province at this time of year.

These days, many family recipes may not have been passed down. However, my family’s have been quite well preserved, with many of them shared right here on Rock Recipes.

Inevitably these days people from this end of the country go looking for those childhood favourite Christmas treats online. Then, they are bound to discover our growing collection of Christmas cookies.

There are actually about 200 cookie recipes to be found here now in our Cookie Category but without doubt, the most popular tend to fall in the category of Newfoundland favourites.

If you have a suggestion of one to add to this collection or want to share your own favourites from your childhood, feel free to let me know in the comments below.

Merry Christmas and Happy Baking! Be sure to check out our best NEWFOUNDLAND CHRISTMAS CAKES TOO!

Update December 2019.

Five years to the day since this collection was first posted, from some reader suggestions, we’ve expanded this collection of recipes to include a few more fan favourites.

Classic Newfoundland Christmas Cookie Recipes A simple collection of some of the most popular Newfoundland Christmas cookie recipes from my childhood in Newfoundland. The Perfect Newfoundland Snowballs Recipe My Nan Morgan's recipe for the softest fudgiest Snowballs ever. Five Star Bars A local bakery favourite and a super easy recipe that many people use in their Christmas baking. Coconut Lemon Crumble Bars See Also Vegan Butter Chicken (Butter Tofu Recipe) - Running on Real Food20 Family Dinner Recipes that Cut our Grocery BillHomemade Root Beer RecipeGingerbread Cookies Recipe for Perfect Gingerbread Men! These were made in our household almost on a weekly basis growing up in Newfoundland. Tweedies a.k.a. Tweed Squares Another real old-time favourite that I remember everyone making back in the 70's. Newfoundland Date Crumbles I dare say there is not a household in the Province that has not seen a batch of these made by either a parent or grandparent. Queen Anne Squares. A Newfoundland favourite! I call these a cookie bar take on a coconut Bounty candy bar. One of the most popular cookie bar recipes I've ever posted. Old Fashioned Shortbread Cookies Always the most popular recipe on our Rock Recipes in the weeks leading up to Christmas. Lassy Mogs - a Newfoundland favourite. See Also 21 Heavenly Vegan Fall Dessert Recipes Soft, sticky, chewy and spicy. This is a perfect afternoon tea break cookie. Great for the Holidays too, since they are full of such traditional festive flavours. Cherry Marshmallow Balls - easy, no-bake, delicious! No bake cookies have always been among our most popular. This very old recipe is another that I remember well from growing up in Newfoundland in the 70's. Eat-More Bar Squares. An easy candy confection! More a candy confection than a cookie bar, these are nonetheless another of our most popular recipes, especially during the Holidays. My twist on making these as balls and cutting in half rather than forming a log. I find it easier that way. Walnut Oh Henry Bars A recipe from my mothers ancient recipe book. Another that was made many many times in our house. One of my kid's favourite cookie bars since they were born. They still think that Nan makes the best and have been known to raid her Christmas freezer for these while visiting her. Chocolate Arrowroot Cookie Squares A recipe from a dear family friend that has become part of our family's tradition. My personal favourite no bale cookie bar. Mars Bar Cookies This recipe is new to the list but since I've seen them in local bakeries for many years, they get a Newfoundland stamp from me. So very easy to make as well. Cherry Cheesecake Brownies This is a recipe I fist went looking for back in the 80's when they were available from local bakeries as well. After all that time, they are still a local favourite. Moose Farts This recipe based on a local favourite in Gander has been a big hit on Rock Recipes. Incredibly easy and perfect for cookie making with the kids.

