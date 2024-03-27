Chicken Stuffing Casserole (Oven Recipe) - Recipes That Crock! (2024)

You are here:Home » Recipe Type » Main Dishes » Chicken Stuffing Casserole (Oven Recipe)
This Chicken Stuffing Casserole recipe for your oven gives you a flavorful dish in less than an hour start to finish. It is absolutely delicious!
How to Make Chicken Stuffing Casserole in an Oven
Aunt Lou here.
When I was younger, I used to think casseroles were so complicated and hard. This amazingly delicious casserole proves how completely wrong younger me was about casseroles! It can be thrown together in less than 10 minutes. Then your oven does the rest of the work!
For this recipe, I used Cream of Chicken Soup because that is what I had on hand. When Cris made Crock Pot Chicken Stuffing Casserole, she used Cream of Celery. Both turned out wonderfully, so you can choose whichever you think will work better for you and your loved ones.
This recipe is comfort in a casserole dish. The flavors of all the ingredients meld together to give you phenomenal taste that is a delight for your taste buds. Everyone devoured this casserole when I made it. I am positive it will become one of your favorite must-have recipes. With it being simple and delicious, it is a win win recipe!
When making any recipe with meat, we highly recommend using a meat thermometer. (I have one similar to this that I love.) Also, make sure you are using the meat thermometer correctly. You want the tip of the thermometer to be in the middle of your meat at the thickest. Since this recipe is made with chicken tenders, you will want to check the temperature of your thickest chicken tenders in the middle of the casserole dish. That will ensure that all of your chicken tenders are cooked to a safe internal temperature.
General Notes
Chicken Stuffing Casserole (Oven Recipe)
This Chicken Stuffing Casserole recipe for your oven gives you a flavorful dish in less than an hour start to finish. It is absolutely delicious!
Ingredients
- 2.5 lbs Chicken Tenderloins
- 1 teaspoon Poultry Seasoning
- 10.75 oz can cream of chicken soup
- 6 oz Box Stove Top Stuffing
- 2 Cups Chicken Broth
Instructions
Preheat your oven to 350
In a bowl mix stuffing and broth together and set aside.
Place tenderloin pieces in the bottom of your lightly greased 9×13 baking dish
Sprinkle poultry seasoning over tenderloins.
Pour soup over chicken and spread evenly.
Once stuffing has absorbed all of the chicken broth pour evenly on top.
Place it in the oven for 40-45 minutes, turning halfway through if your oven does not cook evenly
Notes
Nutrition
Calories: 237kcal | Carbohydrates: 8g | Protein: 32g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 94mg | Sodium: 749mg | Potassium: 606mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 185IU | Vitamin C: 6mg | Calcium: 25mg | Iron: 1mg
Tried this recipe?Mention @RecipesthatCrock or tag #RecipesthatCrock!
Comments
Tracy L Twisdale says
Easy & Delicious
Reply
Bre says
I usually make this in the crockpot. Should it be covered in the oven while cooking?
Reply
Aunt Lou says
I did not cover it when I baked it. Enjoy!
Gordyne R Bechard says
Was a big hit they wanted more
Reply
Courtney Bledsoe says
Does this freeze well? Should it be raw or cooked for the freezer? I imagine you should add extra time for cooking from frozen unless you thaw it first.
Reply
Aunt Lou says
I wouldn’t recommend freezing this one. I am afraid the stuffing would not hold up well in the reheating after thawing.
Penelope Ruth Harrison says
We really enjoyed this. I thought it needed more stuffing. Do you think you could double the stuffing if they pan was a little bigger. Thanks for your good recipes.
Reply
Aunt Lou says
I haven’t tried this with double stuffing, but more stuffing is always a plus in my book! I think it might work. You would want to make sure to watch it closely the first time you make it so you can adjust the cooking time, if needed. If you give it a try, let me know how it goes!
Candace Shealy Gosnell says
Thanks for a great, quick & easy dinner.
Reply
Cindy says
I have made this several times. I also add chicken broth to the soup about 1/2 cup, mix well before pouring on chicken. I add frozen vegetables to the top of the soup. I sauté chopped celery and 1 small onion in 3 tablespoons of butter and pour in soaked stuffing mix then pour on top of vegetables. Bake the same. We love it as a one dish meal.
Reply
Angela Salyers says
Did you use fully cooked chicken like rotisserie? Or uncooked chicken?
Reply
Aunt Lou says
This recipe uses raw chicken. Enjoy!
Julie says
Awesome! I have been looking for this recipe for awhile.. Thanks!
Reply
Michelle says
Do u cover it when cooking
Reply
Aunt Lou says
I did not cover it while cooking. I hope you enjoy this as much as we do!
Amy says
This looks good. Can I just make homemade dressing and use that instead of Dtove Top stuffing mix?
Reply
Aunt Lou says
I haven’t tried this recipe with homemade dressing. If you give it a try, let me know how it goes!
Maria says
Do you add a can of milk to the cream of chicken?
Reply
Aunt Lou says
Hi Maria!
You do not. Just spread it out in its condensed form.
Enjoy!
Aunt Lou
