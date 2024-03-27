Chicken Stuffing Casserole (Oven Recipe) - Recipes That Crock! (2024)

This Chicken Stuffing Casserole recipe for your oven gives you a flavorful dish in less than an hour start to finish. It is absolutely delicious!

Note: We use referral links for the products we love.

Aunt Lou here.

When I was younger, I used to think casseroles were so complicated and hard. This amazingly delicious casserole proves how completely wrong younger me was about casseroles! It can be thrown together in less than 10 minutes. Then your oven does the rest of the work!

For this recipe, I used Cream of Chicken Soup because that is what I had on hand. When Cris made Crock Pot Chicken Stuffing Casserole, she used Cream of Celery. Both turned out wonderfully, so you can choose whichever you think will work better for you and your loved ones.

This recipe is comfort in a casserole dish. The flavors of all the ingredients meld together to give you phenomenal taste that is a delight for your taste buds. Everyone devoured this casserole when I made it. I am positive it will become one of your favorite must-have recipes. With it being simple and delicious, it is a win win recipe!

When making any recipe with meat, we highly recommend using a meat thermometer. (I have one similar to this that I love.) Also, make sure you are using the meat thermometer correctly. You want the tip of the thermometer to be in the middle of your meat at the thickest. Since this recipe is made with chicken tenders, you will want to check the temperature of your thickest chicken tenders in the middle of the casserole dish. That will ensure that all of your chicken tenders are cooked to a safe internal temperature.