{One Pot} Beef Stroganoff Soup Recipe - Belly Full (2024)

Taste, and adjust seasoning with a little more salt and pepper, if necessary.

Add the seared meat back to the pot and simmer for a few more minutes to cook through.

In a bowl or large measuring cup, combine the sour cream and flour. Whisk in 1 cup of the hot soup until combined; pour mixture back into the pot. Cook and stir for 1-2 minutes to thicken.

Add in the dried noodles. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 5-7 minutes until al dente.

Add the mushrooms, onion, and garlic to the pot; saute until the vegetables have softened, about 3 minutes. Season with a touch of salt and pepper.

In a large pot or dutch oven, melt butter over medium-high heat. Sprinkle the meat with some salt and pepper to taste; add to the pot and give it a quick sear, 1-2 minutes on each side. Using a slotted spoon, transfer meat to a bowl; keep warm. (At this stage the beef will still have specs of pink. Don't worry! It will finish cooking in the soup.)

Classic beef stroganoff is transformed into a hearty, yet light soup. And no need to cook the noodles first, because it’s all made in one pot. Easy weeknight dinner!

You can freeze this soup, but I would recommend cooking it without the noodles, then boil up the noodles separately before you’re ready to serve it. In an airtight container, the soup will last in the freezer up to 2 months. Thaw in the fridge overnight and reheat on the stove or in the microwave.

Allow soup to cool completely. Transfer to a tightly sealed container and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Keep in mind the noodles will continue to absorb the soup.

The solution is a quick sear in a super hot pot. Literally 1-2 minutes on each side and then get it out of the pot. Don’t worry if you see specs of pink – it all finishes cooking in the soup.

Thin strips of beef overcook in the blink of an eye and then you’re left with tough, rubbery beef. ACK. But you want that sear for the best flavor.

This particular recipe takes the basic components, but transforms them into a fantastic one pot soup.

Beef Stroganoff is classic comfort food consisting of tender strips of beef smothered in a (Smetana) sour cream sauce and served over noodles. The dish originated in Russian, dating back to the mid-19th century, but it’s crazy popular all over the world now, with different variations.

Ya. That’s right. I took classic beef stroganoff and converted it into a soup. It turned out wonderfully. And bonus – it’s all done in one pot, so there’s no need to cook the noodles first. Huzzah! We’re so in-love.

Classic beef stroganoff is transformed into a hearty, yet light Beef Stroganoff Soup. And no need to cook the noodles first, because it’s all made in one pot. Easy weeknight dinner!

Quartered mushrooms and a combination of pearl onions and shallots give the finished dish a more interesting texture and flavor. Adding gelatin to the chicken stock gives it more body, letting the sauce come together more tightly to coat the meat and noodles.

If too runny, add more flour-water mixture and if too thick, add more sour cream. Serve noodles with stroganoff mixture over the top.

1 cup beef stroganoff with 1/2 cup noodles: 349 calories, 12g fat (4g saturated fat), 78mg cholesterol, 393mg sodium, 25g carbohydrate (5g sugars, 2g fiber), 33g protein.

Beef stroganoff started as a peasant dish in Russia, being a common way for peasants with enough money to buy meat to use it and make it last. The dish is served with cubes of beef in a cream sauce, spread over wide noodles. The dish's name has unknown origins, but it may be named after the prominent Count Stroganov.

Beef tastes great when seasoned with oregano, rosemary, sage, garlic or a combination of these seasonings. Poultry gets an added burst of flavor with spices like paprika, lemongrass and saffron. Fish can be made more flavorful with dry mustard powder, thyme and turmeric.

Sour cream can curdle if added directly to hot liquid. To prevent curdling, temper the sour cream by stirring a little of the hot liquid into it and then adding the warmed sour cream mixture to the pan. Buttered egg noodles (see below for details of our tasting) are the classic accompaniment to this recipe.

One way to thicken beef stroganoff is with flour or cornstarch. These are both common cooking ingredients that will help create an excellent thickening agent for beef stroganoff recipes.

Another option for thickening soup is by using dairy like sour cream or yogurt. Start with a small dollop and stir before checking the consistency and adding more. We recommend using plain yogurt so you don't alter the taste of the soup. You can also use cream if you prefer.

Stroganoff sauce is a sour cream gravy made with beef broth that's thickened with flour. It's flavoured with mustard and has mushrooms in it. I love the pale brown creamy colour against the deep golden brown seared beef!

Beef stroganoff contains 384 calories per 256 g serving. This serving contains 25 g of fat, 25 g of protein and 15 g of carbohydrate. The latter is 3.5 g sugar and 1.8 g of dietary fiber, the rest is complex carbohydrate. Beef stroganoff contains 8.5 g of saturated fat and 92 mg of cholesterol per serving.

Homemade Beef Stroganoff (1 serving) contains 88g total carbs, 76g net carbs, 19g fat, 50g protein, and 752 calories.

At the time, Russian aristocracy loved everything French so it's easy to imagine the richest family in Russia had a French chef. That part rings true. As such, the original recipe for beef stroganoff was a marriage of French cuisine (seasoning with mustard) and Russian tastes (a good dollop of sour cream).

According to one of them, Beef Stroganoff was invented by the French chef Andre Dupont for the elderly Count, whose teeth were no longer strong enough for chewing large pieces of meat. According to another, more popular version, this dish was prepared specially for the guests of Count Stroganoff.

The dish is named after one of the members of the Stroganov family. A legend attributes its invention to French chefs working for the family, but several researchers point out that the recipe is a refined version of older Russian dishes. In Russian the dish is called Бефстро́ганов from the French Bœuf Stroganoff.

And if you want to make it spicy, you can either use the Mexican flavors (ancho & poblano peppers), or use horseradish. To use so many different things together seems like a “kitchen sink” approach. I would cut down the horseradish to about 2/3 of the original amount.

I almost always add some beef bouillon crystals to my stew, it helps oomph (yes, a technical term) the beefiness of the stock. Sometimes also use a few shots of worcestershire sauce or soy sauce - both will also add some oomph to the flavor.

Add spices such as turmeric, coriander and cumin at the early stage of cooking, when you are frying onions and garlic, to enhance the taste of the beef stew. Fresh herbs like coriander and bay leaves also contribute a distinct flavour without making the dish too spicy for the younger members of the family.

Other herbs, spices, and ingredients that complement rosemary and beef are parsley, sage, thyme, onion, garlic, red wine, and carrots.