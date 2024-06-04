{One Pot} Beef Stroganoff Soup Recipe - Belly Full (2024)

Home » Course » » One-Pot Beef Stroganoff Soup
Published: September 22, 2020Author: Amy
Classic beef stroganoff is transformed into a hearty, yet light Beef Stroganoff Soup. And no need to cook the noodles first, because it’s all made in one pot. Easy weeknight dinner!
Another delicious twist on traditional beef stroganoff is this Easy Ground Beef Stroganoff!
Ya. That’s right. I took classic beef stroganoff and converted it into a soup. It turned out wonderfully. And bonus – it’s all done in one pot, so there’s no need to cook the noodles first. Huzzah! We’re so in-love.
What is Beef Stroganoff?
Beef Stroganoff is classic comfort food consisting of tender strips of beef smothered in a (Smetana) sour cream sauce and served over noodles. The dish originated in Russian, dating back to the mid-19th century, but it’s crazy popular all over the world now, with different variations.
This particular recipe takes the basic components, but transforms them into a fantastic one pot soup.
Ingredients for Beef Stroganoff Soup
To make this beef stroganoff soup recipe, you’ll need the following ingredients:
- Beef Sirloin – this is my preferred cut of meat for beef stroganoff. It’s nicely marbled with fat and will result in tender, juicy pieces of meat once cooked.
- Mushrooms – Cremini mushrooms are my preference since they have more color and flavor than button mushrooms.
- Onion and Garlic – sweet onions and zippy garlic are always a magical combo.
- For the Broth – tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, beef stock, sour cream, and flour come together to make the delicious soup base!
- Salt and Pepper – just basic seasonings here. All the other great ingredients do most of the work.
- Egg Noodles – dried egg noodles cook right in the soup, no need to boil them up separately.
- Parsley – freshly chopped parsley finishes off the dish nicely with a little added flavor and pop of color!
Recipe Notes
Thin strips of beef overcook in the blink of an eye and then you’re left with tough, rubbery beef. ACK. But you want that sear for the best flavor.
The solution is a quick sear in a super hot pot. Literally 1-2 minutes on each side and then get it out of the pot. Don’t worry if you see specs of pink – it all finishes cooking in the soup.
How to Store Beef Stroganoff Soup
Allow soup to cool completely. Transfer to a tightly sealed container and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Keep in mind the noodles will continue to absorb the soup.
You can freeze this soup, but I would recommend cooking it without the noodles, then boil up the noodles separately before you’re ready to serve it. In an airtight container, the soup will last in the freezer up to 2 months. Thaw in the fridge overnight and reheat on the stove or in the microwave.
Watch the video for Beef Stroganoff Soup
One-Pot Beef Stroganoff Soup
Classic beef stroganoff is transformed into a hearty, yet light soup. And no need to cook the noodles first, because it’s all made in one pot. Easy weeknight dinner!
Prep Time 15 minutes minutes
Cook Time 15 minutes minutes
Total Time 30 minutes minutes
Servings: 6
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 pound beef sirloin , trimmed of fat, thinly sliced into bite-sized strips
- salt and pepper
- 8 ounces sliced crimini mushrooms
- 1 medium sweet onion , diced
- 3 cloves garlic , minced
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 5 cups low-sodium beef stock (or chicken stock)
- 1 1/2 cups dried egg noodles
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- chopped fresh parsley
Instructions
In a large pot or dutch oven, melt butter over medium-high heat. Sprinkle the meat with some salt and pepper to taste; add to the pot and give it a quick sear, 1-2 minutes on each side. Using a slotted spoon, transfer meat to a bowl; keep warm. (At this stage the beef will still have specs of pink. Don't worry! It will finish cooking in the soup.)
Add the mushrooms, onion, and garlic to the pot; saute until the vegetables have softened, about 3 minutes. Season with a touch of salt and pepper.
Stir in the tomato paste and Worcestershire sauce.
Pour in the beef stock; bring to a boil.
Add in the dried noodles. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 5-7 minutes until al dente.
In a bowl or large measuring cup, combine the sour cream and flour. Whisk in 1 cup of the hot soup until combined; pour mixture back into the pot. Cook and stir for 1-2 minutes to thicken.
Add the seared meat back to the pot and simmer for a few more minutes to cook through.
Taste, and adjust seasoning with a little more salt and pepper, if necessary.
Serve in individual bowls with some fresh chopped parsley.
Calories: 269kcal | Carbohydrates: 19g | Protein: 24g | Fat: 11g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 70mg | Sodium: 535mg | Potassium: 993mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 317IU | Vitamin C: 5mg | Calcium: 81mg | Iron: 3mg
Nutritional information given is an automatic calculation and can vary based on the exact products you use and any changes you make to the recipe. If these numbers are very important to you, I would recommend calculating them yourself.
Other Notes
Course: Soup
Cuisine: American
Keyword: beef stroganoff soup, beef stroganoff soup recipe
