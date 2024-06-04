{One Pot} Beef Stroganoff Soup Recipe - Belly Full (2024)

Published: September 22, 2020Author: Amy

Classic beef stroganoff is transformed into a hearty, yet light Beef Stroganoff Soup. And no need to cook the noodles first, because it’s all made in one pot. Easy weeknight dinner!

{One Pot} Beef Stroganoff Soup Recipe - Belly Full (1)

Ya. That’s right. I took classic beef stroganoff and converted it into a soup. It turned out wonderfully. And bonus – it’s all done in one pot, so there’s no need to cook the noodles first. Huzzah! We’re so in-love.

What is Beef Stroganoff?

Beef Stroganoff is classic comfort food consisting of tender strips of beef smothered in a (Smetana) sour cream sauce and served over noodles. The dish originated in Russian, dating back to the mid-19th century, but it’s crazy popular all over the world now, with different variations.

This particular recipe takes the basic components, but transforms them into a fantastic one pot soup.

{One Pot} Beef Stroganoff Soup Recipe - Belly Full (2)

Ingredients for Beef Stroganoff Soup

To make this beef stroganoff soup recipe, you’ll need the following ingredients:

  • Beef Sirloin – this is my preferred cut of meat for beef stroganoff. It’s nicely marbled with fat and will result in tender, juicy pieces of meat once cooked.
  • Mushrooms – Cremini mushrooms are my preference since they have more color and flavor than button mushrooms.
  • Onion and Garlic – sweet onions and zippy garlic are always a magical combo.
  • For the Broth – tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, beef stock, sour cream, and flour come together to make the delicious soup base!
  • Salt and Pepper – just basic seasonings here. All the other great ingredients do most of the work.
  • Egg Noodles – dried egg noodles cook right in the soup, no need to boil them up separately.
  • Parsley – freshly chopped parsley finishes off the dish nicely with a little added flavor and pop of color!
{One Pot} Beef Stroganoff Soup Recipe - Belly Full (3)

Recipe Notes

Thin strips of beef overcook in the blink of an eye and then you’re left with tough, rubbery beef. ACK. But you want that sear for the best flavor.

The solution is a quick sear in a super hot pot. Literally 1-2 minutes on each side and then get it out of the pot. Don’t worry if you see specs of pink – it all finishes cooking in the soup.

How to Store Beef Stroganoff Soup

Allow soup to cool completely. Transfer to a tightly sealed container and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Keep in mind the noodles will continue to absorb the soup.

You can freeze this soup, but I would recommend cooking it without the noodles, then boil up the noodles separately before you’re ready to serve it. In an airtight container, the soup will last in the freezer up to 2 months. Thaw in the fridge overnight and reheat on the stove or in the microwave.

{One Pot} Beef Stroganoff Soup Recipe - Belly Full (4)

Watch the video for Beef Stroganoff Soup

{One Pot} Beef Stroganoff Soup Recipe - Belly Full (5)

One-Pot Beef Stroganoff Soup

4.99 from 62 Ratings

Classic beef stroganoff is transformed into a hearty, yet light soup. And no need to cook the noodles first, because it’s all made in one pot. Easy weeknight dinner!

Prep Time 15 minutes minutes

Cook Time 15 minutes minutes

Total Time 30 minutes minutes

Servings: 6

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 pound beef sirloin , trimmed of fat, thinly sliced into bite-sized strips
  • salt and pepper
  • 8 ounces sliced crimini mushrooms
  • 1 medium sweet onion , diced
  • 3 cloves garlic , minced
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 5 cups low-sodium beef stock (or chicken stock)
  • 1 1/2 cups dried egg noodles
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • chopped fresh parsley

Instructions

  • In a large pot or dutch oven, melt butter over medium-high heat. Sprinkle the meat with some salt and pepper to taste; add to the pot and give it a quick sear, 1-2 minutes on each side. Using a slotted spoon, transfer meat to a bowl; keep warm. (At this stage the beef will still have specs of pink. Don't worry! It will finish cooking in the soup.)

  • Add the mushrooms, onion, and garlic to the pot; saute until the vegetables have softened, about 3 minutes. Season with a touch of salt and pepper.

  • Stir in the tomato paste and Worcestershire sauce.

  • Pour in the beef stock; bring to a boil.

  • Add in the dried noodles. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 5-7 minutes until al dente.

  • In a bowl or large measuring cup, combine the sour cream and flour. Whisk in 1 cup of the hot soup until combined; pour mixture back into the pot. Cook and stir for 1-2 minutes to thicken.

  • Add the seared meat back to the pot and simmer for a few more minutes to cook through.

  • Taste, and adjust seasoning with a little more salt and pepper, if necessary.

  • Serve in individual bowls with some fresh chopped parsley.

Nutrition

Calories: 269kcal | Carbohydrates: 19g | Protein: 24g | Fat: 11g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 70mg | Sodium: 535mg | Potassium: 993mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 317IU | Vitamin C: 5mg | Calcium: 81mg | Iron: 3mg

Nutritional information given is an automatic calculation and can vary based on the exact products you use and any changes you make to the recipe. If these numbers are very important to you, I would recommend calculating them yourself.

Course: Soup

Cuisine: American

Keyword: beef stroganoff soup, beef stroganoff soup recipe

How to add more flavor to beef stroganoff? ›

Quartered mushrooms and a combination of pearl onions and shallots give the finished dish a more interesting texture and flavor. Adding gelatin to the chicken stock gives it more body, letting the sauce come together more tightly to coat the meat and noodles.

How do you make beef stroganoff less runny? ›

If too runny, add more flour-water mixture and if too thick, add more sour cream. Serve noodles with stroganoff mixture over the top.

How many calories in a bowl of beef stroganoff? ›

Nutrition Facts

1 cup beef stroganoff with 1/2 cup noodles: 349 calories, 12g fat (4g saturated fat), 78mg cholesterol, 393mg sodium, 25g carbohydrate (5g sugars, 2g fiber), 33g protein.

Is beef stroganoff a peasant food? ›

Beef stroganoff started as a peasant dish in Russia, being a common way for peasants with enough money to buy meat to use it and make it last. The dish is served with cubes of beef in a cream sauce, spread over wide noodles. The dish's name has unknown origins, but it may be named after the prominent Count Stroganov.

What enhances the flavor of beef? ›

Beef tastes great when seasoned with oregano, rosemary, sage, garlic or a combination of these seasonings. Poultry gets an added burst of flavor with spices like paprika, lemongrass and saffron. Fish can be made more flavorful with dry mustard powder, thyme and turmeric.

How do you add sour cream to stroganoff without curdling? ›

Sour cream can curdle if added directly to hot liquid. To prevent curdling, temper the sour cream by stirring a little of the hot liquid into it and then adding the warmed sour cream mixture to the pan. Buttered egg noodles (see below for details of our tasting) are the classic accompaniment to this recipe.

How do you thicken beef stroganoff broth? ›

One way to thicken beef stroganoff is with flour or cornstarch. These are both common cooking ingredients that will help create an excellent thickening agent for beef stroganoff recipes.

Does sour cream help thicken soup? ›

Another option for thickening soup is by using dairy like sour cream or yogurt. Start with a small dollop and stir before checking the consistency and adding more. We recommend using plain yogurt so you don't alter the taste of the soup. You can also use cream if you prefer.

Why is beef stroganoff so good? ›

Stroganoff sauce is a sour cream gravy made with beef broth that's thickened with flour. It's flavoured with mustard and has mushrooms in it. I love the pale brown creamy colour against the deep golden brown seared beef!

Is beef stroganoff fatty? ›

Beef stroganoff contains 384 calories per 256 g serving. This serving contains 25 g of fat, 25 g of protein and 15 g of carbohydrate. The latter is 3.5 g sugar and 1.8 g of dietary fiber, the rest is complex carbohydrate. Beef stroganoff contains 8.5 g of saturated fat and 92 mg of cholesterol per serving.

How many carbs are in homemade beef stroganoff? ›

Homemade Beef Stroganoff (1 serving) contains 88g total carbs, 76g net carbs, 19g fat, 50g protein, and 752 calories.

Why do Russians eat beef stroganoff? ›

At the time, Russian aristocracy loved everything French so it's easy to imagine the richest family in Russia had a French chef. That part rings true. As such, the original recipe for beef stroganoff was a marriage of French cuisine (seasoning with mustard) and Russian tastes (a good dollop of sour cream).

What is a fun fact about beef stroganoff? ›

According to one of them, Beef Stroganoff was invented by the French chef Andre Dupont for the elderly Count, whose teeth were no longer strong enough for chewing large pieces of meat. According to another, more popular version, this dish was prepared specially for the guests of Count Stroganoff.

What is a fun fact about stroganoff? ›

The dish is named after one of the members of the Stroganov family. A legend attributes its invention to French chefs working for the family, but several researchers point out that the recipe is a refined version of older Russian dishes. In Russian the dish is called Бефстро́ганов from the French Bœuf Stroganoff.

How to spice up stroganoff? ›

And if you want to make it spicy, you can either use the Mexican flavors (ancho & poblano peppers), or use horseradish. To use so many different things together seems like a “kitchen sink” approach. I would cut down the horseradish to about 2/3 of the original amount.

How to add rich flavor to beef stew? ›

I almost always add some beef bouillon crystals to my stew, it helps oomph (yes, a technical term) the beefiness of the stock. Sometimes also use a few shots of worcestershire sauce or soy sauce - both will also add some oomph to the flavor.

How to add Flavour to beef casserole? ›

Add spices such as turmeric, coriander and cumin at the early stage of cooking, when you are frying onions and garlic, to enhance the taste of the beef stew. Fresh herbs like coriander and bay leaves also contribute a distinct flavour without making the dish too spicy for the younger members of the family.

How to flavor bland beef stew? ›

Other herbs, spices, and ingredients that complement rosemary and beef are parsley, sage, thyme, onion, garlic, red wine, and carrots.

