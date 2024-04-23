Homemade Keto Corn Tortilla Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

Following a keto diet and missing out on corn tortillas? This 1 net carb, homemade almond flour tortilla is the perfect substitute for keto tacos, keto flautas, keto tortilla chips and more!

I’m a huge fan of real, traditional Mexican food. In no way, shape, or form, am I trying to suggest that this keto friendly recipe for a corn-like tortilla passes as traditional.

But, it does pass as delicious and as a perfectly acceptable solution for shoveling delicious meat, cheese, and guacamole into one’s mouth.

Between my love for Mexican cuisine and my love for all things tacos (and tortilla chips), it was my mission to create a tortilla that wasn’t made of cheese and that was also low in net carbs.

I love that even when I’m on a time crunch, this recipe is so easy to whip up and make batches of, freeze, and is only one net carb, compared to a store bough mission carb balance tortilla which ranges from around four to six net carbs.

I hope this blog post can help you find your happy taco place in this new low carb keto world! I break down several tips and tricks to making the perfect tortilla that bends and doesn’t break, holds all the delicious pulled pork your heart desires, and makes a killer keto tortilla chip too.

“School” Supplies:

Layer of Parchment Paper or Plastic Bag

Rolling Pin or Tortilla Press

Frying Pan

Cookie or Biscuit Cutter (if rolling the dough)

Spatula

Food Processor

Measuring Spoons & Cups

“Class” Notes:

How Do I Make Keto Tortilla Dough?

The dough is fairly simple and comes together really quickly in a food processor. I find that a food processor does the best to really help the psyllium husk and xanthan gum absorb within the dough. This is so important for the tortillas texture and allows it to bend and not break.

If you don’t have a food processor, I have had followers share that they have used a higher powered blender or even a hand mixer. In order to get the dough smooth and texture right, these are your best options if a food processor is not part of you current kitchen appliance collection.

Keto Tortilla Dough Substitutions:

Can I swap the almond flour for coconut flour?

I get asked often about substitutions when it comes to working with a lot of keto or gluten free baked goods (especially for those of you out there with a nut allergy). I have never tried a complete substitution for the almond flour with coconut flour, so I cannot say if it will work or not.

But in my recipe development and cooking experience, I find that coconut flour and almond flour are not typically great for swapping. This is because coconut flour is much more absorbent than almond flour and would definitely change the ratios of the liquids that are added to the dough. If you have a successful swap, I would love to share with my readers so drop a comment below and let me know!

Do I need the Xanthan Gum and Psyllium Husk Powder?

First of all, I know these ingredients can start to get costly and add up. What I love about both xanthan gum and psyllium husk powder, is that a little goes a very long way! So for all the baking I do, I find it worth the investment.

Can you leaves these ingredients out?

Frankly, you cannot. You might be able to get away with omitting the psyllium husk, but you risk the tortillas breaking a lot easier. I’ve tested this recipe many ways, many times, and this is the best option!

If you don’t have either of these two ingredients and are looking to create some possible substitutions, you can use cornstarch in place of the xanthan gum. A little cornmeal can also be subbed for the psyllium husk. Just remember these subs contain different carbs and can alter the nutritional information

How to Add Corn Flavor?

Because these aren’t actually made with corn flour, they don’t taste like corn. I prefer to add spices to these soft taco shells to give them flavor. Add salt, garlic powder, and some cumin for flavor. Several of my followers prefer to also add corn flavor extract too! Do what works for you.

How To Roll Out A Corn Tortilla?

With A Tortilla Press: Divide the tortilla dough into individual dough balls and roll them so they are round. This helps for rolling or pressing them out evenly. In order for your tortillas to not break, they need to befairly thin. Your best bet for success is using a tortilla press (with the parchment paper or plastic added to prevent sticking).

By Hand: If you do not have a press,roll the dough about 1/8″ thick or so between the two sheets of parchment paper or wax paper. Try and do this as evenly as possible so your tortillas are roughly all the same size when your done. I really like using a marble rolling pin because it is so heavy. Cut out tortillas with a large glass or even with a small lid to a pot to get the size you want!

Frying the Tortilla:

I like to fry in a small amount of avocado oil. It has a much higher smoke point so your house doesn’t get too smoky or smelly! I set my frying pan to a medium high heat, I find this works best to get a little bit of color to the tortilla.

Add less than a teaspoon of oil and swirl in a non stick or cast iron pan. I fry one tortilla round at a time for ease. Cook each tortilla for 30 seconds per side, max. These cook very quickly and then can be stored in a clean towel to stay warm prior to serving.

They taste perfect when served the same day but I have been able to eat them a few days post frying (they still keep their shape and texture). If you want to mass produce for meal prep and freeze, I suggest placing them in a stack with a sheet of parchment in between.

Allow them to defrost slowly in the fridge or at room temperature on the counter before using. Avoiding microwaving them if frozen!

Can I make these into Keto Tortilla Chips?

Yes! Follow the instructions from this recipe and then check out how to make the perfect Homemade Keto Tortilla Chips to dip in some classic Guacamole.

I hope you find this recipe helpful and a great addition to your Taco Tuesday rotation. If you are looking for some other great recipes to utilize these tortillas in check out this list below:

