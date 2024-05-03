Homemade Soft Pretzel Bites | Pretzel Bite Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read mydisclosure policy.

Homemade Soft Pretzel Bites-these little pretzel bites are fun to make at home and are great for parties and game day!

Today, I am throwing it back. I am sharing the most popular recipe on our site, Homemade Soft Pretzel Bites.We shared this recipe on our blog in 2010 and it has been a HUGE hit. HUGE! Seven years later and it is still number one. Have you tried these soft pretzel bites? They areperfect forparties, snacking, and game day. We are making them for the big game on Sunday and I can’t wait.

We love making homemade pretzels, the big ones, but there is something extra fun and special about the bites. They are the perfect party food!The pretzels are soft, chewy, salty, and so good dipped in cheese sauce!

We get a lot of questions about the baking soda in the recipe. There is a ⅓ cup, yes a ⅓ cup, but the baking soda doesn’t go IN the pretzels. It is for boiling the pretzels in water. Make sure you add the baking soda VERY slowly because it will bubble up. We don’t want anyone to get burnt.

Homemade Soft Pretzel Bites are fun to make and fun to eat! Make them for your next party or game day! Your guests will have so much fun dipping and snacking! Enjoy!

