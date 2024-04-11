Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies Recipe - These Old Cookbooks (2024)

As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, we earn from qualifying purchases.

These peanut butter cornflake cookies are a tasty sweet treat the family will love. Check out the recipe with step by step directions and photos below.

Peanut Butter Cornflake Drop Cookies contain 4 simple ingredients transformed into a no bake cookie sensation. You too can conquer these easy, chewy cookies with a perfectly peanut butter flavor, in approximately 10 minutes flat.

Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies Recipe

This easy no bake cookie recipe is the perfect starter recipe for small children. First off, there’s only 4 ingredients, and they get experience using liquid and dry measuring cups.

This brings up a good point. While baking, be sure to use a liquid measuring device for all ingredients such as corn syrup. Use dry measuring cups for dry ingredients like cornflakes.Using the incorrect measuring devices can impact the results of your desserts in a negative way. Check out our “Kitchen Stuff You Need” list in our Amazon storefront to see items – like measuring cups – that we have in our kitchen!

Secondly, baking is a natural way to master fractions for little kids.Let’s face it, hands-on baking is way more fun that learning fractions on paper.

No-Bake Peanut Butter Cereal Cookies

Did I mention how amazing these peanut butter drop cookies are? Peanut Butter ranks at the top of my favorite list (along side chocolate), and these easy cornflake cookies are packed in peanut butter flavor. Growing up, the mom of my sister’s BFF made these for us. Obviously they are delicious, because I’m still making them after all these years. I even came up with a similar version with marshmallows because I love these cookies so much!

Another great thing about these peanut butter no bake cookie treats is that you don’t need the oven.All the work is done on the stove-top which keeps the kitchen from getting hot during those summer months.My family lives in my grandparent’s old farm house right smack on the farm, and we get by with a couple window air conditioners. Using the oven really heats up the house. On those super hot summer days, I love making no bake recipes for dessert.

Ingredient List

Creamy Peanut Butter

Corn syrup

Granulated Sugar

Corn Flakes Cereal

How to make cornflake peanut butter cookies?

Step By Step Instructions

In a medium saucepan, bring sugar and corn syrup to a full boil. Add peanut butter, stirring until smooth. In a large bowl, pour peanut butter mixture over cornflakes, stirring gently until all the cornflakes are coated evenly. Drop onto parchment paper; let cool before eating.

Storage Instructions

Let no bake cookies cool to room temperature. Store in an airtight container for up to a week at room temperature.

Recipe FAQs

Corn Syrup is sticky! Spray the liquid measuring cup with nonstick cooking spray to make your life easier. The corn syrup will slide right out without sticking.

Use plain cornflake cereal not frosted cornflakes.

Work fast while stirring in the cornflakes and dropping into cookies because they will set up fast.

Drop the easy cornflake cookies onto parchment paper or waxed paper for easy cleanup. Check out our Amazon Store for other kitchen items we love.

What can you do with extra cornflakes? Try making Cheesy Cabbage Casserole or Grandma’s Chicken Rice Casserole .

or . If you love this version of cornflake cookies, try this other one with marshmallows .

Recipe Variations

Stir in coconut, mini marshmallows or your favorite chopped nuts.

Swap cornflakes for Rice Krispies cereal.

Melt some chocolate chips in with the peanut butter for a chocolate peanut butter cookie.

What do you use Kelloggs corn flakes for?

Corn flake cereal is the perfect ingredient for cookies. Use them as the main ingredient for no bake drop cookies, or roll your traditional cookies in crushed cornflakes for a bit of crunch. On the savory side, use crushed cornflakes as a topping to your favorite casserole instead of crackers or bread crumbs.

