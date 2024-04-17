Loaded Potato Soup Recipe (2024)

Rating: 5 stars

12/20/2020

I used 6 potatoes because they were small. Cooking them for 13 minutes was about 2 minutes too long but not a big problem. This soup was so easy and delicious. I added about 2 teaspoons of garlic powder for a little more flavor but all else was as written and it turned out thick and creamy!

Aldo

Rating: 2 stars

03/06/2016

Not amazed by this soup

Dougboy

Rating: 1 stars

11/18/2015

This really needed something else to give it life. Perhaps garlic, maybe a touch of vinegar, anything to give it flavor.

shellgrl1

Rating: Unrated

10/02/2015

completely agree but there are better versions out there

dawson

Rating: 5 stars

03/24/2015

Dis recipe had sweg i r8 8/8 m8 its gr8. i wood know cuz im a 1337 h4xx0rz

CCrayne

Rating: 3 stars

02/24/2015

Quick and tasty!

kmwslp

Rating: 4 stars

01/30/2015

My family loved this recipe.

Brenda4340

Rating: 5 stars

12/24/2014

Excellent!! Easy to make!! Will definitely make it again!!

kgiurlan

Rating: 4 stars

12/13/2014

This soup is really delicious! It needed a little touch-up (a clove or two of garlic sautéed with the onion and a little extra salt and pepper). Instead of microwaving, we boiled the potatoes and pan fried the bacon. We chose to purchase the mini gourmet red skin potatoes and leave the skin on and I'm glad we did. It gave it a little added color and texture. I will definitely add this to our repertoire.

JustKat

Rating: 5 stars

11/13/2014

I did not follow the recipe exactly - except to use the microwave for the potatoes and the bacon. As it stands - the recipe is very bland - so I added - 3 tablespoons minced garlic; 2 tablespoons Farmer Johns Potato Seasoning (you can find how to make it on their site) and 2 tablespoons Original Mrs Dash seasoning. Now this soup has flavor and lots of it. I also left the potato skins on as that is where most of the vitamins are. Boy - did this soup ever come out great. My next door neighbor loved it too.

jackie2830

Rating: 2 stars

11/02/2014

Sorry but to us, this was just ok. Pretty bland and that's even after I sauteed the onions in bacon grease. If it weren't for the accoutrements ie: cheese, bacon, green onions, it would have been comparative to wallpaper paste - totally flavorless. I guess I should not complain however.....I have also made vichyssoise and it is bland as well.....potatoes are potatoes. Glad it did not make a large amount.....doubt I will make again.

Adams704

Rating: 4 stars

08/13/2014

this was good and easy to make for a weeknight. I think peeling and boiling the potatoes would be easier the next time. But the family loved it and with a little salt it was delicious!

RachelLinn13

Rating: 3 stars

03/16/2014

I adapted this recipe into a crock pot one and it came out great and super easy! I even added carrots and next time would think about adding in peas to amp up the nutritional value!

rduhlir

Rating: 4 stars

01/29/2014

I loved this recipe. I did substitute plain Greek yogurt for sour cream. But that was the only substitute I did. I think I might have mashed the potatoes too much or next time need to add a little bit more liquid, as this turned into more over loaded mashed potatoes than a soup.

WRodgers1

Rating: 5 stars

01/18/2014

Easy to make, and my family devoured it.

krisgonz

Rating: 2 stars

01/09/2014

This recipe was very easy to make. Even though I added some garlic cloves and celery to the sautéed onions it was still bland. I had to add more cheese and salt and it wasn't a light recipe anymore. I will probably make again and maybe add some soup base or more garlic instead of extra cheese because my 4 year old loved it.

Malinita

Rating: 3 stars

01/03/2014

Okay, so don't give up on this recipe. It definitely can be tailored to your liking. I agree that it is a bit bland. I Boiled the potatoes in water and chicken stock. After the "soup" itself was finished (before I put in the potatoes) I added a little more chicken stock as well as seasoning to give it a little more taste and to reduce the thickness just a bit (it was a bit too think for me personally especially with the addition of the potatoes). You can definitely add some corn or any other verggie that you think may taste good with it. Again, its an easy recipe where you can tailor it to how you like it!

STedesco

Rating: 1 stars

11/22/2013

I'm sorry folks but this recipe is a total fail. I don't think the red potatoes have the flavor you get from russets and the sour cream lends a weird tartness to the soup. The overall flavor is just blech. Sorry!

ngsharp

Rating: 4 stars

11/17/2013

Really like this recipe, but it is a bit bland. More green onion and cheese? Will experiment next time.

daneanp

Rating: 5 stars

11/15/2013

Always a family favorite and I always make a double batch. I like to put the toppings out on the table and let people load their own. I prefer to use yellow potatoes, but have used russets and reds and they are fine too.

snunu12

Rating: 5 stars

10/31/2013

Great!!! Easy & quick. Will DEFINITELY make again. (I did modify somewhat- added more bacon and cheese to the soup itself (not just on top) and added 1 stalk chopped celery and 1/2 chopped carrot.) YUMM

crgdavidson

Rating: 4 stars

09/23/2013

This was a very good soup, and easy to make. There were a few changes I made. I baked the bacon at 400 degrees, for 20 minutes. Also, I boiled my potatoes in chicken broth/water mixture. The only thing I would add to this is corn. Maybe I boiled my potatoes for too long, but there was not quite enough texture in the soup for my liking. With all of that being said, this was really good, quick to make and is something I will be making it again.

Gillyweed63

Rating: 5 stars

09/14/2013

Just made this today for the first time. I didn't have green onions handy, but I did have some chives. Delicious! Definitely a keeper and I will make again soon.

elbrant

Rating: 4 stars

09/02/2013

I didn't follow the recipe, but I kept the ingredients/proportions the same. Instead of nuking the potatoes, I added small diced Idaho's into the chicken stock, boiled them 15 minutes or so, and then mashed them in the pot before adding the milk/flour combo. This made it easier for me as I was able to be out of the room while the potatoes cooked and I like the skin (so I could include bits of it that way). The recipe can easily be adjusted and I *will* make this again! A weekly soup night might be good for us, besides, I'm looking forward to learning how to cook a variety of soups. (Maybe I should warn my son!)

silverback97701

Very good. Easy to make. Used Canadian Bacon because I didn't have any other bacon on hand. Didn't miss a beat!

gcatkids

Rating: 5 stars

02/03/2013

My kids loved it! It was such a breeze to make. I used brown potatoes because thats all I had on hand. Only thing I would do differently next time is double the recipe!!

gchang55

Rating: 5 stars

01/28/2013

So good! Used chopped lean low sodium ham instead of bacon

beezer825

Rating: 3 stars

01/22/2013

I made this last night and we thought it was good. I used baking potatoes, skim milk, regular sour cream and 3 or 4 large cloves of garlic minced. As other reviews noted it was quick and appropriate for a midweek meal, but we typically prefer things that pack more of a flavor punch and this was on the bland side. If I decide to make this again I will definatley not omit the garlic, sauting garlic with the onions really helped add some flavor to the dish.

fittoeat123

Rating: 5 stars

01/15/2013

MY KIDS ASKED FOR SECONDS!! Unfortunately the recipe, as is, doesn't make very much so I will tweak it next time- add more broth and more potato! Very good though.

JKL033

Rating: 4 stars

01/02/2013

Simple and delicious; my whole family loved it. I used more garlic and onions, and I think a pinch of chicken granules (or chicken base) for a little flavor boost. If not that, then may need more seasoning (salt/pepper).

kdfos1

Rating: 1 stars

12/21/2012

Not tasty at all.

eppercival

Rating: 4 stars

12/08/2012

Very good and quick prep/cook time. Added a bit more pepper to balance out the salty bacon. Next time I will use one of the other reviewers suggestions of using a bit of Chicken Soup Base.

TheMomChef

Rating: 4 stars

11/23/2012

You can't beat a soup that's ready in 20 minutes (and this one really is). I think it does lack a little as far as depth of flavor, but there again, 20 minutes doesn't give it much chance to develop any. We still polished off the pot and will make it again. You can read my full review at Taking On Magazines: http://bit.ly/Y9Bygf

ESmith6

Rating: 4 stars

11/12/2012

Pretty tasty and very easy. I made a few small modifications based on what I had in the house - skim milk instead of 1%, aged Gouda instead of cheddar, I added a little extra reduced fat sour cream because I was short on milk and used two extra slices of bacon. A good weeknight meal when you're craving something hearty.

kelcancook

Rating: 4 stars

11/08/2012

Delicious, easy rainy night meal. Prep work was so easy. I subbed the bacon drippings for the oil, added a couple cloves of garlic and used my immersion blender to puree the soup. It was a bit too thick at first, but I added a bit more stock. In addition to the called for toppings I added a bit of roasted fennel (just because I'm on a major fennel kick right now) The added flavor was a great addition. Next time I'd like to try it with the skins on, just for a little added nutrition.

Swarley

Rating: 5 stars

10/31/2012

This soup was outstanding, particularly considering the ease of preparation and it's speediness. Only modifications I made were using beef broth instead of chicken broth (as I realized immediately before dinner that I was out of chicken broth!) and using a hand blender to slightly puree. Turned out delicious, after seasoning to taste.

Lv2scrap

Rating: 5 stars

10/27/2012

I enjoyed this soup. I made it for a crowd after my daughters softball game. Everyone wanted the recipe! I quadrupled it and it made about 4.5 quarts. I baked my potatoes only because I had the time. I added butter (1 stick) and garlic (about 1.5 tsps) with the onion. I made it the night before so the flavors had time to bloom. You can't go wrong with this recipe ... heavy or on the light side! ENJOY!

smithker

Rating: 4 stars

10/26/2012

I made this last night and my husband and I both loved it! I stirred a little extra cheddar into the soup at the end and served it with crusty bread and a salad. It was a quick easy recipe for a weeknight meal. Will definatly make this again.

Reneeval

Rating: 2 stars

10/24/2012

It was pretty bland.

franiellen

Rating: 5 stars

10/24/2012

I made this soup for a church function and everyone loved it!! It IS delicious!!!

janeym

Rating: 1 stars

10/23/2012

not sure what all the hype is about with this soup. I followed the recipe exactly and found it to be very bland. Definitely will not make again.

Emeania

Rating: 4 stars

10/23/2012

I substituted fat free greek yogurt for the sour cream and was very pleased with the out come. However, the soup still tasted a little bland to me. I added about twice the pepper and a teaspoon of chopped garlic to help. Next time, I'm also going to put the bacon straight into the soup so the whole pot can develop that rich smoky flavor.

MrsDana

Rating: 3 stars

10/22/2012

It was fast and easy to make. It was a good recipe. Would I make it again? Yes.

Bleeclemens

Rating: 5 stars

10/01/2012

This soup was quick to make, which is perfect for weeknights after work. It was very tasty too! Loved it!

principalcookin

Rating: 4 stars

03/06/2012

Yummy! I followed some of the other suggestions, adding tsp. of chopped garlic to the onion saute in the bacon drippings rather than the olive oil. The 1 tsp. chicken bouillon base addition to the chicken broth was a must. At the end I stirred an additional 1/4 cup of grated cheese and 3/4 cup frozen corn into the finished soup and heated through. Used all of the garnishes, increasing the bacon. Delicious!

girly668

Rating: 5 stars

01/02/2012

Very very good. I made some changes: omitted the bacon and shredded cheese, sub'd some gorgonzola; added more salt; left the skins on. Delish!

kaxel1075

Rating: 5 stars

12/16/2011

Loved this soup!!!

JenMNickel

Rating: 5 stars

11/20/2011

This is THE BEST potato soup and maybe soup ever! I've made it at least 5 times since the recipe came out- it's easy to make (especially if you get all the ingredients weighed out before hand) and it's pretty much full proof! A go to recipe for the weeknight and even for special occasions. And it's DELICIOUS.

queenofquirky

Rating: 5 stars

11/04/2011

I made this with the following modifications: 1. Boiled five potatoes in salted water 2. In with the half cup of onion, I added a handful of green onions diced and three garlic cloves minced. 3. Instead of simmering in straight olive oil, I added a little pat of butter and olive oil 4. Instead of mixing the flour into the milk, I mixed it straight into the veggies to cook it off a little. 5. I only had skim milk on hand 6. I mixed the cheese (Low-fat sharp cheddar) and bacon into the soup at the end. What I loved: bacon in the microwave- less mess, more crunchy The chunkiness of the soup was really good. Made it feel more hearty.

Rating: 2 stars

11/03/2011

I, like some of the other reviewers, found this recipe to be extremely bland and added in a TON of extra salt for flavor (was on vacation with limited other options). However, after reading some of the suggestions for improvements, I definitely think it would be worth another try as the basic concept is really simple and easy to make.

swmillen

Rating: 3 stars

11/02/2011

I made some modifications: Rather then cook the onion in olive oil and the bacon in the micro, I cooked the bacon in the saucepan then set the bacon aside and kept some of the grease in the pan to cook the onions. Also, I was out of chicken broth so I used beef - excellent choice. Lastly, I left the skins on - too much work.

grandmakath

Rating: 5 stars

11/01/2011

This is a wonderful, quick dinner served on chilly fall evenings or Sunday afternoon sports time. I add a large stalk of celery to the mix. Adds that special 'something' to kick up the taste. Adding a bit of garlic is good, too. Open your spice cabinet and add a pinch of your favorite 'spicey' spice. You'd be surprised what this does. Remember, Potato Soup is going to be on the bland side if you don't give it a little 'kick'. My hubby likes its a bit thinner and my motto " Thicker the Better" !

Sandango

Rating: 4 stars

11/01/2011

Quick and crazy easy!!! However I boiled the potatoes and I fried the bacon.... Sautéed the onions in olive oil..... I made sure to add salt during the cooking of the potatoes and after all ingredients were added (usually eyeball it).... However I feel like something was missing though, just can't pin point what... But totally worth making again and "messing" with it.... Perhaps trying the garlic like others have suggested.

phoebev

Rating: 5 stars

10/31/2011

Delicious! Per the suggestion of other reviewers, I also added a few cloves of garlic and plenty of salt and pepper. Instead of red potatoes I used yukon golds and I suspect that many types of potato (or cheese) would substitute just fine. I also sauteed some broccoli florets and stems along with some extra olive oil for about 5-7 mins before adding the onion and garlic. I love how chunky the finished product turned out. Smooth pureed soups remind me of baby food but this is grown up and awesome! Also love the microwaving trick for the bacon. It makes clean up a piece of cake and turns out really crunchy. Perfect for holding it's texture in the hot soup.

momcooks2001

Rating: 4 stars

10/31/2011

This is a go-to recipe for me! I have made this many times and all 3 of my boys love it!

CarolEBarcus

Rating: 5 stars

10/31/2011

Very tasty! Just enough sour cream to add flavor!

KThomson

Rating: 3 stars

10/31/2011

This was a good recipe but I had to make some enhancements to it, otherwise it would have been too bland. I sauted the onion in the bacon drippings, plus I added 2 cloves of chopped garlic. It needed more salt and pepper than called for and I added the bacon and cheese to the soup to give it a truly "loaded" flavor. I also tossed in some chopped parsley and the green onions for color. Turned out great! Thick and hearty.

amslark

Rating: 4 stars

10/26/2011

Easy to make. I used bacon bits instead of messing up an entire pan for a few strips of bacon. Leftovers were very thick and had to be thinned with milk. Would make again.

VaBelle35

Rating: 5 stars

10/24/2011

I have been holding onto this recipe for over a year and finally got around to making it. It does not disappoint. Very easy and very flavorful. I will definitely make again.

NWE928

Rating: 4 stars

10/16/2011

Very fast, very easy. I used yukon golds, skim milk, and vegetable broth because that's what I had and to make it vegetarian-friendly. I also added broccoli and 1 tbsp chopped garlic (during the second step after onions before broth) and I liked the added chunkiness. Even though microwaving the potatoes leaves them drier, it doesn't matter once they are in the soup.

fairydragonstar

Rating: 5 stars

10/04/2011

SO quick and so easy to make.....and what I like is it is a good go to soup because it uses staples that you have in your kitchen...for variation I often add jalapeno peppers or red bell pepper with the onions or even garlic...if my chives are up I also use them instead of the green onions

coquigretch

Rating: 4 stars

10/02/2011

This was a decent soup, and it was really fast to make. I added a bit more salt, but I'm a salt fiend. The best part of this was the speed, and I was able to use ingredients I already had laying around from the week.

megan1981

Rating: 5 stars

09/29/2011

My mom makes a soup very similar to this and it's wonderful. We add corn and chopped ham to it instead of bacon and cheese on top. It like combining a corn chowder with potato soup. It's perfect on a cold night with some crusty french bread!

Angiejsoon

Rating: 5 stars

04/30/2011

This was so thick and filling! I doubled the recipe for leftovers and I also pureed the soup, which really helped make it more thick. I also added chopped green onion on top with the cheese and bacon to give it more flavor.

StacyYC

Rating: 5 stars

04/08/2011

Great, easy weeknight recipe. I used Yukon gold potatoes because that is what I had on hand and it was delicious. I doubled it so there would be leftovers as well.

khughes17

Rating: 3 stars

02/16/2011

This recipe was very easy to make and quite tasty. It was a little bland for my liking so I added more cheese and salt.

sofiakheraj

Rating: 5 stars

02/08/2011

This soup was absolutely AMAZING. I can't believe how low fat it is considering how creamy and delicious it tastes. The recipe was simple and easy to follow and the results were fabulous. Definitely will be making this soup again and again and again.....

tmbolda

Rating: 5 stars

02/05/2011

Great recipe! I did bake the potatoes in the oven first, I think they taste better that way. But this recipe is easy, and really good.

jchiricotti

Rating: 4 stars

01/28/2011

Double for leftovers....

annaMSOT

Rating: 5 stars

01/14/2011

The search for the perfect potato soup is now over! The added bonus is that it is so fast and easy! I love that I can cook the potatoes in the microwave, very quick! Instead of peeling the potatoes, I leave the skins on and coarsely mash. The chunks make it even better. I've made this for family and a work potluck where it received rave reviews!

MeganGK7

Rating: 5 stars

01/10/2011

Delicious and very easy! The fixings are a must. Everything tasted deliciously like a baked potato. Will make this again for a filling and satisfying meal.

TheLindsey

Rating: 5 stars

01/09/2011

So easy & quick! Best potato soup I've ever had.

Bridgetolla

Rating: 4 stars

01/03/2011

Delish!! I used another reviewers suggestion and fried the bacon in the pan and reserved some of the grease for sauteing the onions and I threw in some garlic too. I also tried the suggestion in the video with peeling the potatoes prior to cooking them in the microwave but I wasn't happy with the consistency so I will try leaving the skins on next time and scooping them out. The soup passed the test with my husband and 15 month old!!

deegraff16

Rating: 5 stars

01/02/2011

This was wonderful and my company loved it! Definitely something we will eat again

eggplant

Rating: 3 stars

12/29/2010

I love this recipe. Will for sure be making again.

dezlorelle

Rating: 2 stars

12/29/2010

This was pretty much flavorless to me. I had to add so much bacon, cheese, and green onion on top to give it flavor, that it was no longer a light recipe.

Bethany101

Rating: 5 stars

12/27/2010

Easy & yummy. A real keeper. I thought the potatoes were easy to peel since they were halved. I just used a spoon to scoop out the potato from the skin. This is a definite keeper.

Lucyrocket

Rating: 4 stars

12/19/2010

On a cold rainy day this works great! Quick, easy and yummy. Should have doubled the receipe though! Went well with sourdough bread.

skiergal79

Rating: 4 stars

12/19/2010

This is an easy recipe to make for a cold day. It is hearty and liked by most people. I also used russets and left the skins on for a more 'baked potato' feel. I used more bacon (because my package had 6 pieces). But I would argue that the recipe yields 6 servings instead of 4, so the 6 pieces of bacon seemed appropriate.

Ralphie007

Rating: 5 stars

12/11/2010

Very simple, delicious and hearty soup! I doubled the recipe to have leftovers. I also used leeks instead of onion.

cjbuddy

Rating: 5 stars

12/04/2010

Delicious! Used russet potatoes but otherwise followed exactly. My husband couldn't stop himself from seconds! Very easy and will make again for sure.

happyjackeats

Rating: 5 stars

11/20/2010

This soup is delicious -- thick, cheesy and filling, just how I like it. Definitely leave it a little chunky. I thought peeling the potatoes after they cooled was kind of a pain, esp. considering how quick-and-easy this recipe is supposed to be. Next time I'll probably peel them before microwaving. Otherwise, perfect weeknight meal paired with salad!

IHeartSushi

Rating: 5 stars

11/14/2010

I've made this soup twice since getting the October issue of CL, the second time for dinner guests. No one believed that this was a lo-cal, lo-fat recipe! It is delicious and extraordinarily satisfying, particularly during these (soon-to-be) chilly evenings. Thanks so much for this great recipe!

jepeters13

Rating: 3 stars

11/13/2010

I added fresh garlic and corn to the mix, left the skins on the potatoes, and it was excellent. Even better as leftovers. Will definitely make it again.

37valley

Rating: 5 stars

11/10/2010

Delicious is the best word for it! And filling! Had a salad with it and that was enough! We used a few more potatoes and didn't mash all of them - left some big chunks! Used a little more low-sodium bacon & was surprised how crisp it got in the Micro! Use extra cheese, too! Yum Yum!My husband cooks a lot and he is overly enthusiastic over this recipe! GREAT!!!

KrisCe

Rating: 4 stars

11/10/2010

Loved this soup... have been planning on making it and finally did this week. It was so easy and tasty. Next time I'll probably dice the potatoes instead of mashing them. When I made this I was unsure of how much mashing should of been done. I served a buffallo style chicken sandwich with this... just quick cooked some chicken breasts shredded them and made a sauce of butter and tabascco, not the lightest dish to serve but oh well.

CorinneJ

Rating: 5 stars

11/10/2010

All I can say is WOW this soup is really good, very thick after being in the frig overnite, so I thinned it out with more chicken broth. Still tasted great and such an easy recipe to make.

dennisheck

Rating: 4 stars

11/10/2010

I followed this recipe exactly, was very pleased and will make it again. But it made me want to consider turning this into a clam chowder by adding a can or two of clams next time. I am sure it will be fantastic. This is a great recipe for families looking for weeknight dinners with little prep time. Garlic bread and a salad is perfect. In addition, to save some time, I purchase jars of real bacon pieces (in the salad aisle next to the croutons) so I don't need to purchase a whole pound of bacon just to have a few pieces for topping this soup And if you are a vegetarian, you can purchase bacon flavored soy bits.

Skeetie

Rating: 5 stars

11/08/2010

My small group at church was hosting folks from a group home. We decided to serve soup. Potato soup was my assignment and I like trying new recipes. It was a hit. One of the ladies said "This is the best potato soup I have ever had in my whole entire life" as she finished her second bowl. I added a tablespoon of what's called "Chicken Soup Base". It comes in a jar and has much more flavor than plain chicken boullion. My none-soup-eating husband ate it and said he might eat it again. Will definately make again.

ChandraB

Rating: 5 stars

11/07/2010

This is so easy and really tasty, especially for leftovers. It's thick, so we may try to thin it down a bit next time.

GramercyGal

Rating: 4 stars

11/06/2010

This was really comforting and tasty. I was also fast and easy which will make it on the weeknight dinner rotation. The only thing I did differently was cook the bacon in the same dutch oven I made the soup from. Then I sauteed the onions in a little of bacon grease... which was excellent. I also recommend putting some smoked cheese on it as a garnish - it's fantastic!

sarasane

Rating: 2 stars

11/06/2010

I found this soup lacking in the basic flavor of most potato soups I've made in the past. I love the texture however so I'm going to saute more onion and add celery to the mix. I know you don't find celery in baked potatoes but I didn't think the soup had the richness of a baked potato as made by the recipe.

mspcangel

Rating: 5 stars

11/02/2010

Absolutely the best potato soup I've had! Made this last night and the family just gobbled it up. My kids said "it tastes like baked potatoes with all the fixings", that says it all for me. Easy to make comfort food at it's best. No changes were made at this time , but may add corn to it just to change it up and keep it interesting. This has made it in to my all time favorite recipes file. We will defiantly be having this again.

BonnieJune

Rating: 4 stars

10/31/2010

Warm, hearty, filling, and a wonderfully light flavor. Perfect comfort food to relax and warm up with on a chilly evening.

Mags31386

Rating: 4 stars

10/31/2010

I love this recipe! I'm a bit new to cooking, and I was able to accomplish this with no programs. I used bacon bits actually, and it still came out great. I put a bit more light sour cream in than the recipe called for.

Raenell

Rating: 5 stars

10/30/2010

This was fantastic. I used turkey bacon and this way you can have more bacon without the added calories.

golfnut

Rating: 5 stars

10/30/2010

Great soup,once you make it you will be making it alot!!!

chasingrace

Rating: 5 stars

10/29/2010

I thought this soup was great. The recipe came in an email, and I had the ingredients so went for it. Used regular potatoes and regular sour cream and broth though. Delicious! Will definitely make again! Very easy dinner, served with bread. Also cooked bacon in oven, not microwave.

Jean22

Rating: 5 stars

10/28/2010

I followed the recipe except for substituting pancetta for the bacon. Cooking the potatoes in the microwave worked well. I diced them instead of mashing them. The soup tastes rich and creamy, and is very filling. I will be making this again and again.

