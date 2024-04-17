Loaded Potato Soup Recipe (2024)

Rating: 3 stars 01/03/2014

Okay, so don't give up on this recipe. It definitely can be tailored to your liking. I agree that it is a bit bland. I Boiled the potatoes in water and chicken stock. After the "soup" itself was finished (before I put in the potatoes) I added a little more chicken stock as well as seasoning to give it a little more taste and to reduce the thickness just a bit (it was a bit too think for me personally especially with the addition of the potatoes). You can definitely add some corn or any other verggie that you think may taste good with it. Again, its an easy recipe where you can tailor it to how you like it!