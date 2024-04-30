Homemade Vanilla Extract Made in the Instant Pot- Easy Recipe! (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

This frugal recipe is a guest post from Rachel!

The Instant Pot(AKA Instapot) is pretty amazing! This lovely little kitchen appliance is always blowing my mind. I’ve thought about making vanilla extract a handful of times. The normal process for making vanilla extract is incredibly simple. You fill a jar with vodka, throw in some vanilla beans, and screw on the lid. Then let it sit for forever while you forget you even made it! Luckily, when you make vanilla in the Instant Pot you have ready to use vanilla extract in under an hour! Plus, your house smells amazing! That makes it a pretty perfect recipe in my book! If you have an Instant Pot, youhave to try this recipe for Homemade Vanilla Extract Made in the Instant Pot!

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links to Amazon and/or Etsy, which means that I may earn a small commission from some of the links in this post. Please see our Disclosure Page for more information.

Homemade Vanilla Extract Made in the Instant Pot- Easy Recipe! (1)

When you’re finished making your homemade vanilla extract, you’ll want to find some ways to put it to use! You could always bake with it, like in this yummy cherry vanilla bread. Or you could use it in homemade beauty products, like my homemade vanilla whipped body butter!

Homemade Vanilla Extract Made in the Instant Pot

Ingredients

Vodka – 40% alcohol
4 Madagascar vanilla beans
1 cup water
Quart canning jar
Scissors

Directions

Homemade Vanilla Extract Made in the Instant Pot- Easy Recipe! (2)

1. Toughly wash and dry your canning jar and scissors. Cut the vanilla beans in half and place them in the jar.

Homemade Vanilla Extract Made in the Instant Pot- Easy Recipe! (3)2. Fill the jar with vodka to the thread lines. Leave the lid off.

See Also
30 Best Beyond Meat RecipesDR MICHAEL MOSLEY'S easiest ever 5:2 recipesBEST No Bake Keto Candy! Low Carb Keto Caramel Candies Idea – Sugar Free – 3 Ingredient Quick & Easy Ketogenic Diet Recipe – Completely Keto FriendlyEasy Pickled Red Onions Recipe

Homemade Vanilla Extract Made in the Instant Pot- Easy Recipe! (4)3. Put the trivet on the bottom of the Instant Pot and pour in 1 cup of water. Next, position the canning jar on the trivet.

Homemade Vanilla Extract Made in the Instant Pot- Easy Recipe! (5)Homemade Vanilla Extract Made in the Instant Pot- Easy Recipe! (6)Homemade Vanilla Extract Made in the Instant Pot- Easy Recipe! (7)Homemade Vanilla Extract Made in the Instant Pot- Easy Recipe! (8)4. Lock the Instant Pot’s lid into place and turn the pressure valve to sealing. Cook the vanilla extract using the manual button on high pressure for 40 minutes. To release the pressure, use a long utensil to turn the pressure valve to the open position. Be careful, steam will shoot out.

Homemade Vanilla Extract Made in the Instant Pot- Easy Recipe! (9)Homemade Vanilla Extract Made in the Instant Pot- Easy Recipe! (10)5. Use oven mitts to remove the jar of vanilla from the Instant Pot. Let the extract cool completely before screwing the lid on the jar. Putting the lid on the jar while it is still warm will cause it to vacuum seal. Your homemade vanilla extract is now ready to use right away! Leave the beans in the jar to allow the flavor to strengthen over time.

Store in a cool dry place. The alcohol smell will lessen over the next week.

As mentioned in the recipe, I left the vanilla beans in the jar so that the flavor can continue to strengthen as it sits. When the vanilla is gone, I’ll use the beans to make something else. I see some homemade vanilla bean paste in my future!

I didn’t test this vanilla for shelf life, alcohol level, or anything else. Normally vanilla extract has a shelf life of a couple years. This homemade vanilla extract may or may not keep that long. From what I have read it seems it will last at least a year, but I won’t have it long enough to find out! This recipe made 1 quart of vanilla extract, but I do so much baking that it will only last me about 2 months.

This recipe was adapted from TIDBITS pressure cooking vanilla extract.

Have you ever made homemade vanilla extract using the traditional method?

Homemade Vanilla Extract Made in the Instant Pot- Easy Recipe! (11)

Print

Homemade Vanilla Extract Made in the Instant Pot- Easy Recipe! (12)

Homemade Vanilla Extract Made in the Instant Pot

  • Author: A Cultivated Nest
Print Recipe

Description

Easily (and quickly!) make your own delicious homemade vanilla extract in your Instant Pot!

Ingredients

Scale

  • Vodka – 40% alcohol
  • 4 Madagascar vanilla beans
  • 1 cup water
  • Quart canning jar
  • Scissors

Instructions

  1. Toughly wash and dry your canning jar and scissors. Cut the vanilla beans in half and place them in the jar.
  2. Fill the jar with vodka to the thread lines. Leave the lid off.
  3. Put the trivet on the bottom of the Instant Pot and pour in 1 cup of water. Next, position the canning jar on the trivet.
  4. Lock the Instant Pot’s lid into place and turn the pressure valve to sealing. Cook the vanilla extract using the manual button on high pressure for 40 minutes. To release the pressure, use a long utensil to turn the pressure valve to the open position. Be careful, steam will shoot out.
  5. Use oven mitts to remove the jar of vanilla from the Instant Pot. Let the extract cool completely before screwing the lid on the jar. Putting the lid on the jar while it is still warm will cause it to vacuum seal. Your homemade vanilla extract is now ready to use right away! Leave the beans in the jar to allow the flavor to strengthen over time. Store in a cool dry place. The alcohol smell will lessen over the next week.
See Also
30 Thanksgiving Appetizer Recipes

This post contains affiliate links to Amazon. Please see our Disclosure Page for more information.

About Rachel:Rachel is a big believer in living life as your best self. She likes her coffee black and loves to curl up with a good book. At HyperHypoMama.com she writes about creating a healthy life with Thyroid Disease through food, yoga, and love.

You might also be interested in: 10 Yummy Instant Pot Recipes You Have To Try!

Homemade Vanilla Extract Made in the Instant Pot- Easy Recipe! (2024)

FAQs

What is the best alcohol for homemade vanilla extract? ›

Choosing an Alcohol
  • Vodka will give you the smoothest, purest, most unadulterated and well-balanced vanilla flavor and is my preference.
  • Grain alcohol has more of a bite to it and typically pulls the flavor from the beans faster than vodka. ...
  • Bourbon will yield a smooth, warm extract with caramel undertones.
Sep 19, 2023

View More
Can you speed up making vanilla extract? ›

One trick we've long relied on to speed up the vanilla extraction process is gently heating the alcohol. The only problem is that this is a delicate process—you can't let the alcohol get too hot. Heat can damage the volatile flavor compounds in vanilla and vaporize the liquor if it reaches 170 F.

Get More Info Here
How long does it take to make homemade vanilla extract? ›

You only need 2 ingredients for homemade vanilla extract: vanilla beans and vodka. Let the vanilla beans infuse the vodka for as little as 8 weeks, but for optimal flavor, wait at least 6-12 months before using. Homemade vanilla is more cost efficient than store-bought options.

Discover More Details
Is it cheaper to make your own vanilla extract? ›

Step-by-step photos and instructions for how to make the best Homemade Vanilla Extract! All you need is vodka, vanilla beans and a few tips and tricks. You'll find that homemade vanilla is less expensive (store-bought vanilla extract can cost $4 an ounce) and more flavorful than store-bought, and it's so EASY to make!

View Details
Should I use vodka or Everclear for vanilla extract? ›

Vodka is the preferred alcohol for extractions like this, as its flavor is neutral and does not compete with that of the vanilla beans.

Discover More Details
How many vanilla beans for 8 ounces of vodka? ›

Whichever spirit you choose, use approximately 8 ounces of alcohol (at least 70-proof) per 4–6 vanilla beans (the same standards issued by the FDA). Just a couple of beans hanging out, sipping some vodka. Secure the jar with a tight-fitting lid and shake vigorously.

Learn More
What happens if you don't shake homemade vanilla extract? ›

The longer the vanilla sits, the stronger the flavor will be. While it's sitting, give the jar a shake every week, or as often as you can remember.

Keep Reading
Should I cut vanilla beans for extract? ›

Some DIY extract makers have told us that by cutting the bean open they have a great tasting extract in just 90-120 days. Scientifically, this does make sense as cutting the bean open provides more surface area contact with the pod and the alcohol, and the more surface area contact the faster the extraction.

Learn More Now
How long will homemade vanilla extract last? ›

What is the shelf life of my vanilla extract? When stored properly, vanilla extract will keep indefinitely, but using it within five years will allow for best flavor and aroma. Do not refrigerate or freeze, even after opening.

Show Me More
What is the best vanilla bean to use to make vanilla extract? ›

Madagascar vanilla is a great choice vanilla bean for making vanilla extract. The aroma of vanilla from Madagascar is just what most people expect when it comes to vanilla beans. Rich, buttery, creamy, with little notes of smokiness and soft cocoa undertones.

Learn More Now

Why is my homemade vanilla not dark? ›

Use more beans if you want a more robust flavor and a darker-colored extract. Also opt for 3 vanilla beans for every 6 ounces if the beans you're using feel slightly stiff or look dry. This means they're likely more than a few months old.

Learn More
How many times can you reuse vanilla beans to make vanilla? ›

Yes. Because a vanilla bean has a great deal of flavor, it can usually be reused several times before its aroma and taste are depleted. A great way to recycle a bean is to make vanilla sugar. Simply wash and dry the used bean thoroughly.

Read More
Can I reuse vanilla beans after making extract? ›

If you've got a vanilla bean that you've split and scraped the seeds out of for a baking project, you can totally breathe new life into that bean by throwing it into a batch of vanilla extract. Beans you've already used in a batch of extract can be reused in the next batch.

Discover More
Why is vanilla sold in dark bottles? ›

Many bakers recommend choosing brown or darkly colored bottles to minimize the amount of light hitting the extract. We've found that clear bottles are fine as long as they are stored in a cool/dark place. Confirm that the bottle is closed tightly and will not allow leaks before moving onto storage.

Get More Info
How much does homemade vanilla extract sell for? ›

I estimated that a quart of my homemade extract cost me around 30 bucks to make (that's about $7.50 per 8oz bottle, as compared to the $10-20 you might expect to pay at the store).

View More
What is the best solvent for vanilla extract? ›

About using Vodka, Rum, or other Spirits for Vanilla Extract. So long as the alcohol content of the spirit of choice is over 35% ABV, and enough beans are added to the liquid, vodka, rum, and other spirits are effective for making homemade vanilla extract.

Discover More Details
What percent alcohol should vanilla extract be? ›

According to the FDA, vanilla extract is a mixture of vanilla scent and flavor characteristic, and alcohol. To be exact, the FDA requires an ethyl alcohol content of at least 35% for a product to be considered vanilla extract.

Read On
Does it matter what vodka you use for vanilla extract? ›

But BEWARE the trap of buying flavored vodkas for vanilla extract. They don't always marry well with vanilla beans and the result can be disheartening. Stick with plain Smirnoff and you'll do just fine. Ciroc - A five-times distilled French vodka will deliver a beautiful, pure extract.

Learn More Now
What kind of alcohol is used in Mexican vanilla extract? ›

While vodka is commonly used for making vanilla extract because of its neutral flavor, you can experiment with other spirits like rum, bourbon, tequila, or mezcal to add different flavor profiles.

Explore More
Top Articles
31 Veganuary Recipes You Need To Make If You’re Trying A Plant Based Diet! - TrimmedandToned
The Weight Watchers Chex Mix Recipe You Need to Try - Life is Sweeter By Design
Algemene plaatselijke verordening gemeente Roermond | Lokale wet
Uitslagenlijst Roermond City Run
Latest Posts
Snickers Fudge Recipe
Health & Fitness Tracking Features for Your Smartwatch | Android
Article information

Author: Terence Hammes MD

Last Updated:

Views: 5867

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (49 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Terence Hammes MD

Birthday: 1992-04-11

Address: Suite 408 9446 Mercy Mews, West Roxie, CT 04904

Phone: +50312511349175

Job: Product Consulting Liaison

Hobby: Jogging, Motor sports, Nordic skating, Jigsaw puzzles, Bird watching, Nordic skating, Sculpting

Introduction: My name is Terence Hammes MD, I am a inexpensive, energetic, jolly, faithful, cheerful, proud, rich person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.