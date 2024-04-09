BEST No Bake Keto Candy! Low Carb Keto Caramel Candies Idea – Sugar Free – 3 Ingredient Quick & Easy Ketogenic Diet Recipe – Completely Keto Friendly (2024)

Keto Caramel Candy

BEST No Bake Keto Candy! Low Carb Keto Caramel Candies Idea – Sugar Free – 3 Ingredient Quick & Easy Ketogenic Diet Recipe – Completely Keto Friendly (1)
Keto caramel candy has never tasted so good!

A low carb recipe for the best caramel candies.

Easy and simple recipe for tasty and delish keto caramel chews.

If you are missing candy on a ketogenic diet these will do the trick to curb your craving.

Chewy keto caramel candy that is loved by all including kids.

Easy caramel candy bites stovetop version. No baking in the oven required.

These low carb candies are easy to make and super yummy.

You can put this candy together in a 5 minutes.

Ketogenic diet candy that is a heavenly caramel chew.

This is a quick and easy go to gluten free, sugar free keto candy recipe when you want a savory and sweet treat.

Learn how to make these yummy keto candies with step by step instructions.

Great candy for dessert, snack, treat or party!

Check out this simple keto recipe for the BEST low carb keto caramel candy.

BEST No Bake Keto Candy! Low Carb Keto Caramel Candies Idea – Sugar Free – 3 Ingredient Quick & Easy Ketogenic Diet Recipe – Completely Keto Friendly (2)

How To Make Keto Caramel Candy

BEST No Bake Keto Candy! Low Carb Keto Caramel Candies Idea – Sugar Free – 3 Ingredient Quick & Easy Ketogenic Diet Recipe – Completely Keto Friendly (3)

BEST No Bake Keto Candy! Low Carb Keto Caramel Candies Idea – Sugar Free – 3 Ingredient Quick & Easy Ketogenic Diet Recipe – Completely Keto Friendly (4)

Check out this other

Keto Caramel Candy Recipe

BEST No Bake Keto Candy! Low Carb Keto Caramel Candies Idea – Sugar Free – 3 Ingredient Quick & Easy Ketogenic Diet Recipe – Completely Keto Friendly (5)

Mix sour cream and erythritol in a saucepan.

BEST No Bake Keto Candy! Low Carb Keto Caramel Candies Idea – Sugar Free – 3 Ingredient Quick & Easy Ketogenic Diet Recipe – Completely Keto Friendly (6)

Heat low stirring continuously. Be carefully of hot bubbles.

Simmer until the caramel reaches an amber color

BEST No Bake Keto Candy! Low Carb Keto Caramel Candies Idea – Sugar Free – 3 Ingredient Quick & Easy Ketogenic Diet Recipe – Completely Keto Friendly (7)

Add butter and mix well. The mixture will bubble up again

BEST No Bake Keto Candy! Low Carb Keto Caramel Candies Idea – Sugar Free – 3 Ingredient Quick & Easy Ketogenic Diet Recipe – Completely Keto Friendly (8)
BEST No Bake Keto Candy! Low Carb Keto Caramel Candies Idea – Sugar Free – 3 Ingredient Quick & Easy Ketogenic Diet Recipe – Completely Keto Friendly (9)

Pour into a parchment lined pan and cool completely.

BEST No Bake Keto Candy! Low Carb Keto Caramel Candies Idea – Sugar Free – 3 Ingredient Quick & Easy Ketogenic Diet Recipe – Completely Keto Friendly (10)
BEST No Bake Keto Candy! Low Carb Keto Caramel Candies Idea – Sugar Free – 3 Ingredient Quick & Easy Ketogenic Diet Recipe – Completely Keto Friendly (11)
BEST No Bake Keto Candy! Low Carb Keto Caramel Candies Idea – Sugar Free – 3 Ingredient Quick & Easy Ketogenic Diet Recipe – Completely Keto Friendly (12)

Once cooled cut. I recommend cutting into smaller pieces to stay lower in net carbs. I cut bigger pieces here as you can see.

BEST No Bake Keto Candy! Low Carb Keto Caramel Candies Idea – Sugar Free – 3 Ingredient Quick & Easy Ketogenic Diet Recipe – Completely Keto Friendly (13)

Enjoy

BEST No Bake Keto Candy! Low Carb Keto Caramel Candies Idea – Sugar Free – 3 Ingredient Quick & Easy Ketogenic Diet Recipe – Completely Keto Friendly (14)
BEST No Bake Keto Candy! Low Carb Keto Caramel Candies Idea – Sugar Free – 3 Ingredient Quick & Easy Ketogenic Diet Recipe – Completely Keto Friendly (15)
BEST No Bake Keto Candy! Low Carb Keto Caramel Candies Idea – Sugar Free – 3 Ingredient Quick & Easy Ketogenic Diet Recipe – Completely Keto Friendly (16)

Keto Caramel Candy

Ingredients

Instructions

  1. Mix sour cream and erythritol in a saucepan.
  2. Heat low to medium stirring continuously. Be carefully of hot bubbles.
  3. Simmer until the caramel reaches an amber color this can take 20 to 30 minutes (but worth it)
  4. Add butter and mix well. The mixture will bubble up again
  5. Pour into a parchment lined pan and cool completely.
  6. Once cooled cut
  7. Enjoy.

Recipe Notes
While this recipe worked out great for me – some have had problems so I came up with another recipe for caramel candies – Check it out here!
48 pieces – see net carbs below – Wash pan immediately for easy clean up

Keto Caramel Candy

BEST No Bake Keto Candy! Low Carb Keto Caramel Candies Idea – Sugar Free – 3 Ingredient Quick & Easy Ketogenic Diet Recipe – Completely Keto Friendly (18)

BEST No Bake Keto Candy! Low Carb Keto Caramel Candies Idea – Sugar Free – 3 Ingredient Quick & Easy Ketogenic Diet Recipe – Completely Keto Friendly (19)

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Renee says

    Can I use a erythtitol seivia blend?
    Pyure

    Reply

    • Adrea says

      I would like to know this too! I love Pyure!

      Reply

    • Lori says

      I think Pyure would work and for me it doesn’t have the cooling effect that pure erythritol does.

      Reply

  2. Stefanie says

    Did anyone make these? Wondering about the flavor.

    Reply

    • Pam Chapman says

      I would like to know this as well? I have made Carmel’s with xylitol and they re-crystallize. Good flavor but they don’t stay chewy. Thanks for any help!

      Reply

      • Mari says

        Do we know how many calories are in each piece?

        Reply

      • Vicky says

        Try Allulose. It tastes and caramelizes like refined cane sugar.

        Reply

    • elsa says

      one hint about the substitute sugars not dissolving as well is to powder the sugar in a blender or bullet. Use it like granular sugar. I powder my erythriol immediately the whole bag and then its always reads. Another thing is to use an immersion blender on it at the end.

      Reply

    • Ginnie says

      The new thing is to use Allulose, as it doesn’t recrystalize. I haven’t tried it yet, but I’m going to.

      Reply

  4. Jacqui says

    Can I use monk fruit instead?

    Reply

    • Villainess says

      Caramel is basically “candied” sugar, so it really needs the large mass not available in monk fruit or stevia. Allulose, as a “rare sugar” in natural fruits/veggies (but made for us through fermentation) behaves/caramelizes just like regular sugar, so I will use that. Just remember to add 1/3 more! It has a slightly lower sweetness factor. And be very careful as it burns faster than regular sugar.

      Reply

  5. Isabelle Peterson says

    ditto on the Monk fruit question – and what size pan?

    Reply

  6. Amalia says

    Can I use Organic coconut sugar Instead of erythritol

    Reply

  7. Michaela says

    Hi, how long does it keep fresh? When I store it in the in the fridge.. Thank you.

    Reply

  8. Lisa says

    It’s great with Stevia and Truvia. I also used a little crushed Himalayan salt on top while it was in the cooling process.

    Reply

  9. Vicki says

    I was thinking she was off her rocker using sour cream. But, she clearly knows what she’s talking about. I have tried many of her recipes and this one was out of the park fantastic as I have come to expect😁! I did use Allulose for the sweetener as I find even powdered Monk Fruit to get gritty. I also added a dribble of pure vanilla but it honestly didn’t even need it. These caramels are now on my “Gotta make more” list for sure. Thank you thank you thank you for sharing this recipe

    Reply

    • Carissa says

      How much allulose did you sub in and was it powdered or liquid/syrup?

      Reply

  10. Amber says

    For those asking about grittiness, Allulose is a better option for sweetener. It will give you the smooth sauce or chewy Caramel texture you’re use too. Monkfruit and Erythritol will be grainy.

    Reply

  11. GRETCHEN J DELO says

    I tried today. I used Monkfruit…delicious without after taste. ONE MODIFICTION: I added a tsp of vanilla!
    Also, I poured over chopped pecans and it made a beautiful prline concoction!

    Reply

  12. Donna says

    Can you use yogurt instead of sour cream? Looking to make it dairy free using coconut yogurt.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

BEST No Bake Keto Candy! Low Carb Keto Caramel Candies Idea – Sugar Free – 3 Ingredient Quick & Easy Ketogenic Diet Recipe – Completely Keto Friendly (2024)
