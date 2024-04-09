BEST No Bake Keto Candy! Low Carb Keto Caramel Candies Idea – Sugar Free – 3 Ingredient Quick & Easy Ketogenic Diet Recipe – Completely Keto Friendly (2024)

Affiliate links are provided below for your convenience. You can see my full disclosure policy here.
Keto Caramel Candy
How To Make Keto Caramel Candy
Check out this other
Keto Caramel Candy Recipe
Mix sour cream and erythritol in a saucepan.
Heat low stirring continuously. Be carefully of hot bubbles.
Simmer until the caramel reaches an amber color
Add butter and mix well. The mixture will bubble up again
Pour into a parchment lined pan and cool completely.
Once cooled cut. I recommend cutting into smaller pieces to stay lower in net carbs. I cut bigger pieces here as you can see.
Enjoy
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp butter
- 1 cup erythritol
- 1 cup sour cream
Instructions
- Mix sour cream and erythritol in a saucepan.
- Heat low to medium stirring continuously. Be carefully of hot bubbles.
- Simmer until the caramel reaches an amber color this can take 20 to 30 minutes (but worth it)
- Add butter and mix well. The mixture will bubble up again
- Pour into a parchment lined pan and cool completely.
- Once cooled cut
- Enjoy.
Recipe Notes
While this recipe worked out great for me – some have had problems so I came up with another recipe for caramel candies – Check it out here!
48 pieces – see net carbs below – Wash pan immediately for easy clean up
Renee says
Can I use a erythtitol seivia blend?
Pyure
Reply
Adrea says
I would like to know this too! I love Pyure!
Reply
Lori says
I think Pyure would work and for me it doesn’t have the cooling effect that pure erythritol does.
Reply
Stefanie says
Did anyone make these? Wondering about the flavor.
Reply
Lori says
I’m curious if these turn out gritty. One of my complaints about erythritol is that it seems to re-crystallize or even not fully dissolve. They look amazing!
Pam Chapman says
I would like to know this as well? I have made Carmel’s with xylitol and they re-crystallize. Good flavor but they don’t stay chewy. Thanks for any help!
Reply
Mari says
Do we know how many calories are in each piece?
Reply
Vicky says
Try Allulose. It tastes and caramelizes like refined cane sugar.
Reply
elsa says
one hint about the substitute sugars not dissolving as well is to powder the sugar in a blender or bullet. Use it like granular sugar. I powder my erythriol immediately the whole bag and then its always reads. Another thing is to use an immersion blender on it at the end.
Reply
Ginnie says
The new thing is to use Allulose, as it doesn’t recrystalize. I haven’t tried it yet, but I’m going to.
Reply
Jacqui says
Can I use monk fruit instead?
Reply
Villainess says
Caramel is basically “candied” sugar, so it really needs the large mass not available in monk fruit or stevia. Allulose, as a “rare sugar” in natural fruits/veggies (but made for us through fermentation) behaves/caramelizes just like regular sugar, so I will use that. Just remember to add 1/3 more! It has a slightly lower sweetness factor. And be very careful as it burns faster than regular sugar.
Reply
Isabelle Peterson says
ditto on the Monk fruit question – and what size pan?
Reply
Amalia says
Can I use Organic coconut sugar Instead of erythritol
Reply
Michaela says
Hi, how long does it keep fresh? When I store it in the in the fridge.. Thank you.
Reply
Lisa says
It’s great with Stevia and Truvia. I also used a little crushed Himalayan salt on top while it was in the cooling process.
Reply
Vicki says
I was thinking she was off her rocker using sour cream. But, she clearly knows what she’s talking about. I have tried many of her recipes and this one was out of the park fantastic as I have come to expect😁! I did use Allulose for the sweetener as I find even powdered Monk Fruit to get gritty. I also added a dribble of pure vanilla but it honestly didn’t even need it. These caramels are now on my “Gotta make more” list for sure. Thank you thank you thank you for sharing this recipe
Reply
Carissa says
How much allulose did you sub in and was it powdered or liquid/syrup?
Reply
Amber says
For those asking about grittiness, Allulose is a better option for sweetener. It will give you the smooth sauce or chewy Caramel texture you’re use too. Monkfruit and Erythritol will be grainy.
Reply
GRETCHEN J DELO says
I tried today. I used Monkfruit…delicious without after taste. ONE MODIFICTION: I added a tsp of vanilla!
Also, I poured over chopped pecans and it made a beautiful prline concoction!
Reply
Donna says
Can you use yogurt instead of sour cream? Looking to make it dairy free using coconut yogurt.
Reply