BEST No Bake Keto Candy! Low Carb Keto Caramel Candies Idea – Sugar Free – 3 Ingredient Quick & Easy Ketogenic Diet Recipe – Completely Keto Friendly (2024)

Keto Caramel Candy



Keto caramel candy has never tasted so good!

How To Make Keto Caramel Candy

Keto Caramel Candy Recipe

Mix sour cream and erythritol in a saucepan.

Heat low stirring continuously. Be carefully of hot bubbles.

Simmer until the caramel reaches an amber color

Add butter and mix well. The mixture will bubble up again





Pour into a parchment lined pan and cool completely.







Once cooled cut. I recommend cutting into smaller pieces to stay lower in net carbs. I cut bigger pieces here as you can see.

Enjoy







