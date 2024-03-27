30 Best Beyond Meat Recipes (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. By browsing this website, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.

If you’re tired of plain ol’ Beyond Meat Burgers for dinner, try one of these amazing Beyond Meat Recipe ideas! I’ve rounded up 30 of the best creative recipes to wow your taste buds and make weeknight dinners a breeze. Browse this collection and add the ingredients to your weekly shopping list!

What is Beyond Meat?

Beyond Meat is a product based company founded in 2009 that produces plant-based meat substitutes. Their products are designed to replicate the taste, texture, and nutritional profile of meat products, while being made entirely from plant-based ingredients. These products are meant to create a solution for people that want to reduce their consumption of animal products for their health, to lower their carbon footprint, support animal welfare, and other ethical based reasons.

Today, they have several products available in grocery stores and restaurants world wide. The most common being Beyond Meat Burger Patties and Beyond Meat Ground Beef, however they now have Beyond Sausages, Beyond Steak, Beyond Meatballs and several other products available in the freezer section.

What is Beyond Meat made of?

Beyond Meat products are made from a variety of plant-based ingredients, including pea protein, mung beans, and rice protein. The products also contain various fats, such as coconut oil and canola oil, as well as starches, fibers, and other ingredients that help to give them the texture, flavor, and appearance of meat.

Beyond Meat products are also fortified with vitamins and minerals, such as iron and vitamin B12, which are typically found in animal-based products. The specific ingredients and nutritional profile of Beyond Meat products can vary depending on the product and flavor.

How do I cook Beyond Meat?

Beyond Meat products can be cooked using a variety of methods, including grilling, sautéing, pan frying and baking. If you grew up eating meats like ground beef, burger patties and other meats, cooking Beyond Meat is a very similar process.

As a general rule of thumb, cook the Beyond Meat until it is browned, crispy on the outside and reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Where can I buy Beyond Meat?

Beyond Meat products are now widely available in many grocery stores and restaurants in many countries around the world. You can find Beyond Meat products in the refrigerated or frozen section of grocery stores, health food stores, and specialty food stores.

Some of the major grocery chains that carry Beyond Meat products include Whole Foods, Safeway, Kroger, Albertsons, Walmart, and Target, among others. You can also order Beyond Meat products online from various retailers and have them delivered to your home. Additionally, many restaurants now offer Beyond Meat products as a meat alternative in their menus.

Use this store locator to find Beyond Meat products near you.

Beyond Meat Recipes

Below I’ve rounded up 30 of the BEST Vegan Beyond Meat recipes from amazing vegan recipe developers. Use these recipes as inspiration and get creative in the kitchen. And if interested, check out my favorite 27 Just Egg Recipes (Sweet + Savory!).

1. Beyond Meat Meatballs

1 Beyond Meat Meatballs Recipe by Rescue Dog Kitchen Make your own vegan meatballs using Beyond Beef in just 25 minutes! This super simple recipe requires just a few pantry staples and a package of Beyond. Get The Recipe

2. Vegan Ground Beef Quesadillas

2 Vegan Ground Beef Quesadilla by The Indigo Kitchen These vegan ground “beef” quesadillas are easy, comforting, and bursting with flavor. It's the perfect weeknight recipe when you need something extra quick and easy. Get The Recipe

3. The Best Vegan Lasagna

3 The Best Vegan Lasagna by Sweet Simple Vegan This is the BEST vegan lasagna. Layered with homemade ricotta and savory meat sauce, this dish wil be a hit with anyone, vegan or not. Get The Recipe

4. Vegan Beef Bulgogi

4 Vegan Bulgogi (Korean BBQ Beef) by Nora Cooks This Vegan Bulgogi (Korean BBQ Beef) is exploding with flavor and so addictive! The sweet and smoky marinade perfectly flavors the vegan beef, making for a delicious dinner to serve with rice. Get The Recipe

5. Vegan Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

5 Easy Vegan Philly Cheesesteak by Wow it’s Veggie If you don't have time to make a seitan "cheesesteak," you'll love this quick and easy version made with Beyond Meat. It requires just a few simple ingredients and is ready in 20 minutes or less! Get The Recipe

6. Beyond Meat Meatloaf

6 Beyond Meat Meatloaf This vegan Beyond Meat Meatloaf is reminiscent of the classic meatloaf you grew up with! It's made in 1 bowl with 12 simple ingredients and baked with a homemade ketchup on top. Serve with Almond Milk Mashed Potatoes and Instant Pot Vegan Collard Greens for the ultimate vegan comfort food meal! Get The Recipe

7. Beyond Meat Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff

8. Amazing Vegan Baked Ziti with Beyond Meat

8 Vegan Baked Ziti with Beyond Meat by Bohemian Vegan Kitchen Get ready to fall in love with this delicious and easy vegan baked ziti dish. It tastes just as flavorful as the Italian American classic, yet is made vegan with Beyond Meat. Get The Recipe

9. Vegan Meatball Subs

9 Vegan Meatball Subs by Six Vegan Sisters These meatball subs are a favorite amongst vegans and nonvegans for the hearty, delicious flavor. By using Beyond Meat, these subs come together in just over 30 minutes. Get The Recipe

10. Vegan Beef and Cheese Enchiladas

10 Vegan Cheese Enchiladas (Black Beans & ‘Beef’) by Ty Berry Much These Vegan Cheese Enchiladas are stuffed with sweet potatoes, black beans, and vegan ground ‘beef' to make them extra hearty and satisfying. Get The Recipe

11. Vegan Tater Tot Casserole

11 Vegan Tater Tot Casserole This Vegan Tater Tot Casserole is made with vegan ground beef, homemade Vegan Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup, crisp green beans and sweet juicy corn. It's perfectly cheesy, savory, and satisfies any comfort food craving. Prep this family favorite in just 15 minutes! Get The Recipe

12. Vegan Hamburger Helper

12 Vegan Hamburger Helper This 1 Pot Vegan Hamburger Helper dish is inspired by the comfort classic boxed cheeseburger macaroni pasta by Betty Crocker. This homemade vegan version is equally as quick and cheesy, but without any meat or dairy! All you need is 11 ingredients and 30 minutes. Get The Recipe

13. Vegan Stuffed Peppers with Beyond Meat

13 Vegan Stuffed Peppers with Beyond Meat by Desiree Rd These vegan stuffed peppers are high in protein thanks to the Beyond Meat and the perfect weeknight or freezer meal. Get The Recipe

14. Vegan Stuffed Shells Recipe

14 Vegan Stuffed Shells Recipe by Kathy’s Vegan Kitchen Replace the ground meat alternative with Beyond Meat and make these stuffed shells tonight! They're a family favorite and a great recipe to serve alongside fresh garlic bread or your favorite roasted veggies. Get The Recipe

15. Vegan Cabbage Rolls

15 Vegan Cabbage Rolls by the Cheeky Chickpea This vegan take on traditional stuffed cabbage tastes just like the classic. Swap the ground beef with Impossible Meat or Beyond Meat and no one will believe it's plant-based. Get The Recipe See Also Vegan Empanadas Dough Recipe

16. Beyond Meat Bolognese

16 Best Vegan Bolognese by Two Kooks in the Kitchen This vegan Bolognese sauce can be made in an Instant Pot or on the stovetop and has the same rich, delicious flavor of a traditional beef bolognese. Get The Recipe

17. Vegan Meatball Soup with Pasta & Kale

17 Vegan Meatball Soup with Pasta & Kale by This Savory Vegan This Vegan Meatball Soup with Pasta & Kale is made with vegan meatballs (made from either Beyond Meat or Beyond Sausages!), fresh vegetables and simmered in a pesto broth. It's so delicious you'll want to add it into your weekly dinner rotation. Get The Recipe

18. Beyond Beef Dirty Rice

18 Beyond Beef Dirty Rice by The Nut-Free Vegan Bring the flavor of New Orleans to your dinner table with this tasty creole dish. This Beyond Beef Dirty Rice is made with just 10 minutes of prep and a few staple ingredients. Get The Recipe

19. Easy Vegan Chili Cheese Fries

19 Easy Vegan Chili Cheese Fries by Make it Dairy Free Satisfy a comfort food craving with these delicious vegan chili cheese fries. They can be made with Beyond Meat crumbles or ground beef and are the ultimate crowd pleaser. Get The Recipe

20. Beyond Meat Tacos

20 Beyond meat tacos recipe. 🥑 by James Strange Stick to the classics and turn your Beyond Meat into taco meat. These tacos are seasoned to perfection and absolutely delicious for quick weeknight meals! Get The Recipe

21. Vegan Ramen Stir Fry Recipe

21 Vegan Ramen Stir Fry Recipe by Veggie Society Best vegan ramen noodle stir fry recipe featuring “ beyond beef ” lots of garlic and ginger, bok choy and a quick umami sauce made with pantry staples. Get The Recipe

22. Beyond Steak Pot Pie

22 Beyond Steak Pot Pie Turn your Beyond Steak or Beyond Meat into a pot pie! Complete with a flaky, buttery crust and savory filling, this recipe is one you won't want to skip! Get The Recipe

23. Ultimate Vegan Chili

23 Ultimate Vegan Chili by Nora Cooks This Ultimate Vegan Chili is AWARD WINNING and sure to please even the most devout of meat-eaters! Meaty (thanks to Beyond Meat), flavorful and over the top delicious. Get The Recipe

24. Vegan Sloppy Joes

24 Vegan Sloppy Joes by This Wife Cooks A hearty and delicious plant-based version of the old-school classic! Have this hearty main on the dinner table in 30 minutes. Get The Recipe

25. Vegan Taco Salad

25 Vegan Taco Salad Recipe by Namely Marly Make this Vegan Taco Salad at home with Beyond Meat, your favorite beans, veggies, and crisp lettuce. Perfect for meal prep, nourishing lunches, or quick meals. Get The Recipe

26. Vegan Gyros

26 Vegan Gyros by Thee Burger Dude These Vegan Gyros totally hit the spot and remind me of the ones I ate before going vegan! Savory Tofu or Vegan Beef Gyro Meat, Tangy Tzatziki, Fresh Veggies and Salty Fries are an unparalleled combo! Get The Recipe

27. Vegan Goulash

27 Vegan Goulash by Thyme and Love Inspired by the MIdwest classic goulash, this Vegan Goulash features Beyond Beef and couldn’t be easier to make. This pasta recipe is a family favorite! Get The Recipe

28. Vegan Honey Garlic Meatballs

28 The Easiest Vegan Honey Garlic Meatballs by Liv B. These Honey Garlic Meatballs are made with Beyond Meat ground beef and just 5 other ingredients. They're quick, hearty, and best served over rice with veggies! Get The Recipe

29. Giniling (Filipino Picadillo)

29 Vegan Giniling (Filipino Picadillo) by Sweet Simple Vegan Also known as Filipino Picadillo, giniling is a hearty stew that packs the perfect balance of sweet and savory flavors and Is easy to make. Get The Recipe

30. Wild Mushroom Beyond Meat Burgers

30 Wild Mushroom Beyond Meat Burger Recipe by Jz Eats This isn’t your average Beyond Meat burger! This vegetarian burger tastes so much like the real thing, no one will believe it’s plant-based! Get The Recipe

