Honey Oat Sourdough Bread Recipe (2024)

This fragrant and hearty honey oat sourdough bread will become a fast family favorite.

Whether you shape it as a batard or boule, it's sure to be requested again and again. You'll love the recipe variations explored in this recipe.

This recipe uses an active and bubbly sourdough starter that has been recently fed.

This easy honey oat sourdough bread combines the sweetness of honey and the nutrient dense goodness of rolled oats.

You can enjoy it toasted with some homemade butter and a hot cup of tea (highly recommended) or even for an open sandwich or under perfectly poached eggs.

It's extremely versatile. I love that it combines some extra goodness with the oats, giving it even more brownie points!

It is a sweeter flavored bread than a plain sourdough loaf, however despite the honey flavors, it can still be paired with savory flavors like poached eggs and bacon - and it makes the most delicious grilled cheese!

How To Get Oats To Stick To The Top of Sourdough

A little trick to get the oats to stay on the top of your loaf, even once it's cooked is to actually use the oats to line your banneton.

You just sprinkle them on the base of the banneton and then place your loaf on top, seam side up.

During the course of the cold ferment, the oats will press into your dough and moisture will help them to stick.

When you tip it out of the banneton, the oats will remain on the top of your dough.

I recommend very simple scoring for this loaf. A single slash will give you a nice belly and ear that opens up without the oats.

The contrast in the cooked bread is really lovely.

You'll find instructions for shaping a perfect sourdough batard here.

Recipe Variations for Honey Oat Sourdough Bread

There are a few recipe variations for Honey Oat Sourdough Bread that you may enjoy. Why not experiment and see if you like them!

I've kept the flour modifications at 100g because this will not affect the amount of water you use, nor the oven spring you are able to achieve.

Honey Oat with Rye - Replace 100g of the Bread Flour with 100g of rye flour for a different flavor.

Honey Oat with Wheat - Replace 100g of the Bread Flour with 100g of freshly milled wheat berries for a real hearty country sourdough taste.

Honey Oat Sesame - Add some sesame seeds to the rolled oats when you add them to your banneton for a different flavor twist.

Honey Muesli Loaf - you could really add some goodness to your bread and replace the rolled oats in the sourdough with your favorite toasted muesli for a delicious breakfast loaf. You could still top your loaf with plain rolled oats.

You can increase the amount of starter if you wish with no affect on the other ingredient measurements.

You can read more about the effects of increasing the starter amount here.

Check out this full guide to adding honey to sourdough for the best results.

